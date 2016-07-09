Quantcast

SMOKING GUN PROOF! 9/11 WAS PLANNED BY THE ILLUMINATI, NOT ARABS OR OSAMA BIN LADEN!

In this shocking expose, we will present proof the events of 9/11 was planned by the Illuminati as far back as 1995. Austin, Texas based Steven Jackson board games came up with a game called “Illuminati—The New World Order game.” What makes this so bizarre is it outlined the attacks of 9/11 exactly as it was carried out …back in 1995!

NOTE: We don’t believe for a minute a man named Seven Jackson could have done this by himself…....If he even exists! This card game is put out by high ranked illuminati members telling their people in advance how they plan to bring in the New World Order and how they will carry it out.

The company, S.J. Games created the roll-playing game which is somewhat similar to the game “Monopoly” only with this game, the players gain occultic power. I don’t believe for a minute that S.J. Games is an innocent maker of fantasy games. I believe Steve Jackson is a front for an illuminati faction that is outlining their diabolical plans. Here is the proof:

The first card you will see is entitled “Terrorist Nuke” As you can see, it clearly outlines an attack on the world trade center. It also shows an explosion exactly where the second tower was hit…...SIX YEARS LATER!! I also firmly believe that both towers were in fact brought down by a “mini-nuke” which also contained Thermite. That is why the towers burned white hot for month after the attack and there was molten steel at the bottom of the collapsed towers.

If this next card doesn’t convince you, nothing will. It is entitled “Pentagon” Which clearly shows the Pentagon burning 6 years before the actual attack.

The third card in entitled “Population reduction” Here, you can see a skyline which resembles New York City and you can see a “demon smoke face” just like we saw in New York during the attacks. It is an occult practice to conjure “Fire demons” during ritual sacrifices and the twin towers with the 3000 people who were killed were part of this illuminati sacrifice ritual. Remember this card was created 6 years before the attacks with uncanny accuracy.

Below: Real smoke demon face taken on 9/11:

The next card is entitled “Combined Disasters’ Which is exactly what Illuminists like to do to instill fear into the population. During the 9/11 attacks, they combined the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania crash.

There is also a rap group called “The Coup”. This album cover was completed in May 2001. That’s four months before the attacks. But you can see that the towers are hit in the exact same place on September 11th. You can also see the group members with a radio remote control device which is what in reality triggered the bombs to bring the towers down. You can also see the other member with orchestra sticks, indicating the events will in fact be orchestrated….and not by Arabs, but rather it will be a precise military event orchestrated right here in the United States. Makes you wonder how many people knew about this? I mean if a rap group knows in advance you can bet the President knew. (SEE BELOW PICTURE)

Let me tell you how obvious this was that many people knew in advance. Let’s look at a rap group called the COUP. (BELOW)

This album was released in May of 2001…4 MONTHS BEFORE THE ATTACKS!! One guy is activating a radio…which is what the REAL perpetraitors used to activate the explosives inside the twin towers on 9/11.

The other one has two sticks obviously orchestrating this event! NOW, LOOK AT THE PICTURE (RIGHT) OF THE ACTUAL EVENT PUBLISHED BY TIME MAGAZINE!.....YOU’LL SEE IT’S THE EXACT SAME FRAMING AND EXPLOSION AS THE RAP GROUP COUP PUT ON THEIR CD!!!!!!! REMEMBER, THAT ALBUM COVER WAS CREATED FIVE MONTHS BEFORE THE PICTURE ON THE RIGHT WAS TAKEN!!!!! ARE YOU GETTING THIS YET? LET’S MAKE SURE YOU DON’T MISS THIS…. LET’S BLOW THESE PICTURES UP SO YOU CAN SEE IT AGAIN, (BELOW). THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT “PROOFS” YOU WILL EVER SEE!!

You can bet that if a rap group knows about this in advance…The President, the Defense Secretary, Norad and even the Pentagon know too!! Keep this in mind. This is not an ordinary rap group. They were put together by the power elite and the people they put on the cover are images/actors which will be popular to certain demographics. They even named them COUP!!! Do you see it! The illuminati and the power elite are pulling a COUP to take this nation over!!! And they are even arrogant enough to telegraph their punches beforehand!

You can even check it out here on Snopes.com. They even have to admit the album was done before the events of 9/11! Also, read their explanation and see how they even have a hard time explaining this…

www.snopes.com

Here you have absolute proof that the events of 9/11 were planned years in advance, but not by Osama bin Laden, but by the global elite as they continue with their plans for a New World Order.

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

By Joe Monoco 09/07/2016 04:30 PM

Recent Comments

  1. yastonnac wrote on 12/07/2010 09:47 AM

    The date of the Big Ben Disaster is probably on 11 December 2010 and the probably time 11:11 AM! Please install a camera to record a video the whole day in case that the terrorism attack happen on this date but i say again it is not 100% sure. We have nothing to lose by installing a camera to record over there. Sorry for my English. Jesus Christ bless all of us...

  2. nbhj wrote on 02/04/2014 03:12 PM

    The American Government staged the whole fucking thing and killed 3,500 innocent people. The reason being is the guy who owned the World Trade Center had insurance that covered terrorism and the pay out was 4.5 billion, and blaming it on an "act of terrorism" means the American Government got to invade Iraq and deplete it's source of oil. America has 737 Army bases in 149 countries, that's not "freedom" it's a fucking empire! The government is so corrupt they'll steal the coins off a dead mans eyes. WAKE UP PEOPLE

  3. Larissa wrote on 11/15/2016 06:29 PM

    WHY.... just why

