YOUR TV, THE MEDIA, WORLD LEADERS, THE HUMAN BRAIN AND MIND CONTROL: YOU'LL SEE HOW CULTS WORK ALONG WITH WHY PEOPLE ARE SO EASY TO MANIPULATE

WHAT IS THE POWERFUL DELUSION ?

AN INTRODUCTION INTO HYPNOSIS AND TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL :

WHY MOST PEOPLE SIMPLY CAN ’T PROCESS TRUTH AND SEE THE LIE

JOE MONOCO

As you read this blog, you are going to see some powerful information on why the World is in the shape it is in today. It’s not an accident. It has been planned for generations by a small group of people at the top of the pyramid.

The Bible tells us that there is a POWERFUL DELUSION is sent by God himself on a rebellious World so that most people will “BELIEVE THE LIE ”.

SO WHAT IS THE LIE ?

You will see some pretty ugly and depressing information here as you go forward but I feel it’s necessary for you to see to get the truth out no matter how traumatizing it may be.

Most people can’t see it. Most people refuse to see it. Some are just not willing to see it.

For most of the population, once they see the truth, their brains have been so programmed and manipulated since birth by the controllers, that their brains are not able to process it and simply CAN NOT accept it.

For the small minority who can see the truth, I suggest you do your research and share with others gradually because it can be very traumatizing and upsetting.

Our brains have simply been programmed to receive the lie and reject the truth. The truth is simply too overwhelming if you are exposed to it all at once.

I have gathered this information for you for over 20 years. I have linked to the greatest minds I can find to bring you the truth over that time.

What makes this blog different from most is I have no ego in this expose’. Most people want to “Do It All Themselves”. Write every jot and tittle and produce and star in all their own videos.

You’ll find a lot of information in the articles I have personally written. You will also find Information I have gathered and introductions I give to other experts and truth seekers. But I have also included other writings from people who have dedicated their lives to finding the truth as well.

I have included writings of other people who want the truth and have sacrificed to expose it. I have Included lots of memes which often times tell the story better than a 10 page article.

In addition to videos I have created and produced, I have linked to other videos of people who I consider to have insight that one person couldn’t come up with in their whole life.

This is a combined effort from people all over the World who have their eyes open to the truth and are dedicated to bring it to you!

So here we go. Be be warned, once you see it, you cannot and never will be able to go back.

With that in mind, let’s proceed to take the blinders off and you now will be out of the LIE and see for yourself:

THE POWERFUL DELUSION

FOR THE COMPLETE HORRIFYING HISTORY AND PRACTICE OF MIND CONTROL : CLICK BELOW

THE CULT OF CORONA

Just in case you haven’t noticed, most people in America and in the World are under a hypnotic “spell”. What is a spell? It’s very real. The science of spell casting goes back thousands of years. It’s basically a form of hypnosis used by World leaders, rulers, popular music, entertainers as well as stage hypnotists. What it does is it lowers your critical thinking and heightens your suggestibility.

The TV is the most powerful hypnotic tool in the World. You become more susceptible when you are in agreement with the person casting the “spell” and as you probably already know, no one can be put under hypnosis without their consent. But, you can unknowingly give your consent and that is what is happening regarding this “pandemic”.

All politicians are aware of this concept and are trained extensively in it’s art form. TV actors, musicians and the entertainment world are well versed in this occult practice as well.

The “Corona Virus” and those who are under it’s spell are under the same demonic power as those who are involved in cults. Cults all follow the same rules. (1) “Isolate people from each other” (Stay six feet apart). (2) “Separate families and get them to be afraid to be around each other”. (No hugging each other). (3) “Instill fear into the initiates” (If you don’t obey the cult leaders you may die). (4) “Shun those who will not follow”. (Those who don’t wear masks are selfish and a danger to society and are to be avoided). (5) “If you don’t obey the cult leader, you are putting your life at risk”. (Stay inside, constantly wash your hands, think of your fellow human brothers and sisters as potential bio-hazards that may cost you your life if you get to close to them). (6) “Do not question your cult leaders”. ( Listen to the authorities because they know what’s good for you. Dr. Fauci says stay inside and stay safe and as long as you listen to him you will be safe). (7) “Give some outward appearance that you are under the authority and submission to your cult. (Wear your mask so they know who is compliant and who is not).

The reason most of you reading this are not under a spell is because you know what’s going on and are less likely to have given your “applied consent” to be put under this lowed state of consciousness. Most people that are awake understand not to follow programmers like Dr. Fauci, Trump, Clinton, Obama, Bush, Biden, TV “news” people etc. That’s right, they are ALL skilled programmers. But what actions do people have to take to be put under this spell? In short, It’s having belief and faith in people and institutions you shouldn’t. If you believe your TV tells you the truth, you are susceptible.

If you believe in politicians and think you need these individuals to run your life, you are susceptible. If you have “fear” in your heart while watching TV, you are extremely susceptible. Repetition is huge in hypnosis! It’s no coincidence that you can’t turn on the television without seeing something that has to do with Covid-19. If you see something enough, your brain will accept it as truth, no matter how big the lie is. That’s why mostly everything on your TV is “repetitive” and “fear based”. Those are the two most powerful attributes in mind control and spell casting. Studies have proven that the “flash patterns” in your TV (among other things) lowers peoples critical thinking and heightens their suggestibility.

People actually worship at the “almighty alter” of the TV and go back daily for further instruction and that pattern continues to strengthen the mind control most people are under. Do this test, next time your TV is on, watch it’s reflection on a white wall, you’ll see how often it “flashes” from one scene to the next without staying on one scene for any length of time. Studies show this makes your brain highly open to suggestion. The reason most people reading this are not under this spell or delusion is because we are aware that politicians are the ” hired influencers” that lie to us. We are aware the TV is not a source or any kind of information. We are aware of the deception and thus we don’t give our consent to give it control over us like most of the population does. Now, here’s where it gets interesting. When Government types put a hypnotic spell on people through the words and gestures and so fourth that comes through your television.

They also put in “back up” spells to solidify the deception. The people under this hypnotic spell are also indoctrinated not to accept any kind of truth or other viewpoint other than the one which they have been programmed into. That’s why what comes on the TV is called “Programming”. So that’s why when you tell these indoctrinated people the truth, they scoff, become angry and call the people telling the truth names…”conspiracy theorists”, “selfish”, “crazy” and the list goes on and on. What they are doing is reacting to their “backup programming” which literally tells them to become angry anytime they hear anything that contradicts their original programming. That’s why it’s so hard to “wake people up” once they are under this “spell” or “download” which is dropped into their subconscious without them even knowing it.

I encourage people reading this to do more research on this topic if you already haven’t because it explains why mostly intelligent, normal people can believe the absolute craziness and insanity that is going on right now with this “pandemic” and why they just don’t seem to be able to think clearly, rationally and logically. This concept of mask wearing, staying 6 feet away from your fellow human beings, parents not being able to hug their grandkids along with normal people looking at each other as potential bio-hazards is absolute insanity and is nothing but satanically inspired mind control. The incredibly sad thing is people under the influence of this spell are going along with it voluntarily like soulless robots who don’t have the ability to think for themselves any longer.

It’s a tragedy that is beyond belief. I suspect the spell and programed mind control most people are under is now is so ingrained and powerful that only prayer and an act of God himself will deliver them. They no longer seem to be able to be reached with logic and common sense. Do not ever underestimate the power of prayer though. It’s the most powerful tool we have right now and the only thing that will make a difference and awaken the sleeping masses that are going along with this madness. Because in the end, it’s not so much what the Global elite are doing to the American people as it is what the American people are allowing to have happen to themselves. Thanks for reading this post!

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

Joe Monoco

