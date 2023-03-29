100% PROOF THE NASHVILLE SHOOTINGS AT COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN IS A FAKE PSY-OP!

CHECK OUT OUR RELATED STORIES HERE :

We’ll add to this article in the upcoming hours with more evidence this entire fiasco is another false flag event where no one died, but for now, this video is the proof you will need.

LOOK AT THIS PICTURE CLOSE .

WHO IS THIS CHILD ? WHO ARE THE PARENT ’S OF THIS CHILD ?

IT IS NOT A REAL CHILD

REAL CHILDREN DON ’T LOOK LIKE THIS DISTORTED IMAGE IN THE FACE AND HAND .

IT’S A COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGE :

Once again, the AR-15 is the CIA gun of choice here as it was in ALL these staged shootings:

BTW , do you know why the CIA always chooses an AR-15 for these events? Simple numerology. A-R are the first 18 letters of the alphabet plus 15 is 33. 33 is the power number for occultists.

Let’s break it down further. To start with, let’s look at the “transgender” shooter Audrey Hale:

Now let’s look at this fake, staged “surveillance” video where there is absolutely no one in the school but the shooter:

And just like in all these staged events, we see the code numerology “33’.

But wait! There’s more! Not only is there a “survivor” from another “mass shooting” here, there are TWO in this latest fraud who were involve in a previous “mass shooting”. What are the odds?

Let’s take a closer look at these two crisis acting frauds:

These people all seem to be involved in multiple mass shootings. Once again…what are the odds?

This is just another Sandy Hook recycled event and the public never seems to catch on:

FURTHER RESEARCH :

This latest false flag is just another gun grab:

You may be interested in this breakdown of this staged event as well: