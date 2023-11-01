THE STRANGE STORY OF DAMAR HAMLIN

HOME
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
OUR WEBSITE IS FREE AND ALWAYS WILL BE. IF YOU FIND OUR SITE USEFUL, PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE TO GIVE YOU THE BEST UPDATES:
HIDDEN SYMBOLS INCLUDING “666” and “33”
We have put off writing about Damar Hamlin until all the information and facts were in. Things are becoming a little more clear over a week and a half after the incident on Monday Night Football.
For now, we are going to take this story at face value. We are assuming Hamlin really did collapse on the field and essentially “died” and was brought back to life from paramedics on the scene.
That said, there are some strange issues surrounding this whole incident. Once again, we see strange numerology surrounding this and we are again seeing the number “33” throughout the entire story.
To start with, let’s look at this image from Hamlin’s website for charity work he had been doing. Look at the 666 symbolism as well as Hamlin flashing the “Baphomet” horns. The child is using three fingers in a very odd manor as well as the typical 666 the way he’s holing his left hand.
THE 666 HAND SIGN:
At the time when Hamlin collapsed, we see the all too familiar 11…. 9+2 on the back of the official who is right there:
Now in this next picture, the viewers are completely shielded from seeing Hamlin at all. We never saw him being resuscitated. Was this deliberate?
Now I want to call your attention to the driver of the ambulance:
Something isn’t right here. Very disturbing and creepy.
Now, when all the players are kneeling and praying, the only one standing is number “33” Siran Neal. Kneeling around Neal….
More “33” numerology:
And again:
And again:
In the Bills next game against the Patriots, the Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff back 96 yards for a score. The last time that was done? 3 years and 3 months ago. That a very strange statistic don’t you think?
Here’s the TD as it happened. Listen to the announcers talking about this being
scripted”.
Let’s listen to Bills QB Josh Allen talk about just that:
The thing that makes this really suspect, is Hines returns another kick return for a TD later in the same game:
Coincidence? You’ll want to check out the below video:
A breakdown of the play in which Hamlin was injured:
This is another good video breaking down what transpired on that night when Hamlin collapsed, was it vaccine related?
You’ll want to watch these videos from Peggy Hall where she does a good breakdown on all of this we just went through:
ANOTHER SHORT VIDEO WORTH YOUR TIME TO WATCH:
Was this a psy-op? Can we take this story at face value? Why all the numerology behind this event?
We’ll leave the final verdict to the reader after taking in all the information we have given you. But we want to remind you:
Joe Monoco
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
By
J Monoco
•
01/11/2023 12:43 PM
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
OUR WEBSITE IS FREE AND ALWAYS WILL BE. IF YOU FIND OUR SITE USEFUL, PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE TO GIVE YOU THE BEST UPDATES:
HIDDEN SYMBOLS INCLUDING “666” and “33”
We have put off writing about Damar Hamlin until all the information and facts were in. Things are becoming a little more clear over a week and a half after the incident on Monday Night Football.
For now, we are going to take this story at face value. We are assuming Hamlin really did collapse on the field and essentially “died” and was brought back to life from paramedics on the scene.
That said, there are some strange issues surrounding this whole incident. Once again, we see strange numerology surrounding this and we are again seeing the number “33” throughout the entire story.
To start with, let’s look at this image from Hamlin’s website for charity work he had been doing. Look at the 666 symbolism as well as Hamlin flashing the “Baphomet” horns. The child is using three fingers in a very odd manor as well as the typical 666 the way he’s holing his left hand.
THE 666 HAND SIGN:
At the time when Hamlin collapsed, we see the all too familiar 11…. 9+2 on the back of the official who is right there:
Now in this next picture, the viewers are completely shielded from seeing Hamlin at all. We never saw him being resuscitated. Was this deliberate?
Now I want to call your attention to the driver of the ambulance:
Something isn’t right here. Very disturbing and creepy.
Now, when all the players are kneeling and praying, the only one standing is number “33” Siran Neal. Kneeling around Neal….
More “33” numerology:
And again:
And again:
In the Bills next game against the Patriots, the Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff back 96 yards for a score. The last time that was done? 3 years and 3 months ago. That a very strange statistic don’t you think?
Here’s the TD as it happened. Listen to the announcers talking about this being scripted”.
Let’s listen to Bills QB Josh Allen talk about just that:
The thing that makes this really suspect, is Hines returns another kick return for a TD later in the same game:
Coincidence? You’ll want to check out the below video:
A breakdown of the play in which Hamlin was injured:
This is another good video breaking down what transpired on that night when Hamlin collapsed, was it vaccine related?
You’ll want to watch these videos from Peggy Hall where she does a good breakdown on all of this we just went through:
ANOTHER SHORT VIDEO WORTH YOUR TIME TO WATCH:
Was this a psy-op? Can we take this story at face value? Why all the numerology behind this event?
We’ll leave the final verdict to the reader after taking in all the information we have given you. But we want to remind you:
Joe Monoco
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
By J Monoco • 01/11/2023 12:43 PM