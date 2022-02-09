HOME
THE CONSPIRACY ZONE WILL BE MOVING ON OCTOBER 14TH
“Podcastpeople” which has been the server for THE CONSPIRACY ZONE since 2007 will be shutting down it’s hosting service on October 14.
THE CONSPIRACY ZONE will be moving to at least one other server. For now, the server will be:
www.thepowerfuldelusion.blogspot.com.
We’ll also try to continue to point “www.theconspiracyzone.net” to the new website.
Which is not up yet. It may take awhile to get all the information moved over but we will have all previous articles there as well as updating you on significant current events as they happen.
If there are any articles you like and want to copy and save, be sure and do so before October 14th.
Until then you can still reach us at the e-mail address below:
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
jmonoco@gmail.com
THANKS AGAIN FOR YOUR INTEREST IN THE CONSPIRACY ZONE!
Joe Monoco
Jmonoco@gmail.com
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
By
J Monoco
•
09/02/2022 10:56 AM
