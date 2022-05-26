UVALDE TEXAS AND SANDY HOOK SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: DIFFERENT INCIDENTS, SAME QUESTIONS

HOME
If you haven’t read about the Sandy Hook shootings and want to see how these events tie together, you can check it out here:
THE SANDY HOOK CHARADE. ACTORS CAUGHT REDHANDED PLAYING THE PART OF PARENTS
Well we would like to say “here we go again” but it’s still a little too soon. But it doesn’t take much to see what’s going on here at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is nearly identical to the Sandy Hook incident. We see the crazed gunman, kills a family member, in this case a grandmother and then goes on a shooting spree allegedly killing innocent children. Then immediately afterward, before families have had time to grieve, they immediately start giving TV interviews and shout for gun control.
See? This is the narrative they are pushing. Just like if there is a “virus” people will give up their inalienable rights, in the same way if the controllers can create enough fear about guns and create enough of these events, they are hoping people will give up their second amendment rights as well. Do you see the game they are playing here?
We’ve seen the same theme play out time and time again. You are going to get ridiculous interviews from the media with people involved that make no sense. Then, people like us are going to point it out and almost immediately those interviews will be scrubbed from the internet and the “family members” will never be heard from again. In this case, the shooter is an MK-ULTRA character identified as Salvador Ramos.
Now, here’s what game they are playing. In the beginning, it was put out that Ramos was “transgender”. Then they said it wasn’t true and those were “erroneous” reports. The people who are orchestrating this entire event put those reports out on purpose just to screw with everyone! it’s called “leaked information” Nothing is reported and released that they don’t want out and they put those reports out intentionally!
That’s right, these reports and pictures were released intentionally and to get a reaction.
What we are going to do is pull up next are interviews with family members right after the incident occurred and show you things that just don’t add up. So hold on. Here we go…...again.
When I first heard of this “mass shooting” and before I heard any news reports, the first thing I thought was “Let me guess, his weapon of choice will be an AR-15”...... BINGO!!
I mean, isn’t that what’s always used? By the way, he buys them on May 22nd. There’s that multiple of 11 number again.
Then I thought, “Let me guess again, he’s a troubled youth, made threats and had no accomplices, he was a troubled loner and they will determine he acted alone within the first hours.”....... BINGO AGAIN!
So, how did such a poor kid manage to find several thousand dollars to buy these expensive weapons? He would need close to 4 grand! He was supposedly “bullied” because he was so poor that other kids made fun of the way he dressed, but somehow he has at least 4 grand to shell out on weapons. Yep! makes perfect sense.
Then I thought, “Let me guess again, he has a mugshot with an MK-ULTRA stare and he dies in a shootout with police….....YEP! I GUESSED RIGHT AGAIN!
Then I thought, “Okay, before any family members have had time to even process this event, they will get on national TV and call for gun control.”.........YEP!!!!
Now look at this interview with a man who claims his name in Jessie Rodriquez. He has trouble remembering how to spell his name. His daughter is Annabelle Rodriquez. At this time, they don’t know where she is. Then the mother comes on in the video at 2:15 and she was asked what grade her daughter is in, and she doesn’t know.
Then there is this picture with a guy in the foreground who is upset and holding his arms up, and there is a guy in the background holding his arms up as well, like someone is instructing him to pose and a little girl in front of him holding out her hand like she’s wanting money. I mean WTF?
Here’s the other thing that makes no sense and goes against all police protocols. It’s been less than 24 hours since this alleged shooting. The police can’t possibly be even close to tying up their investigation. So why are all the witnesses making statements to the press? Isn’t it standard procedure not to say anything about an ongoing investigation until it’s complete? Here are children giving all kinds of sensitive information to the press less than a day where 21 people lost their lives. it just doesn’t add up:
Now, what’s the deal with all the “one eyed’ pictures from the children coming out of this school? Everyone who understands the occult will understand this significance.
It’s all about gun control! It should be painfully obvious! Just to show you there is no “Left vs Right” and both sides work for the same people, let’s look at how Joseph Biden and Donald Trump BOTH want to take away your guns!.
Just for you fooled “patriots” who think Donald Trump is on your side, listen to him say first hand he wants to take your guns without due process: This interview was from three years ago.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available on this issue.
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
