TARTARIA, THE MUD FLOOD, THE GREAT RESET, ORPHAN TRAINS AND INCUBATOR BABIES: FORBIDDEN KNOWLEDGE OF AMERICA'S PAST YOU WERE NOT SUPPOSED TO EVER KNOW ABOUT

EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT HISTORY IS A LIE
Just in case you didn’t know by now, “History” as you know it is a lie. Almost everything you have been taught in school about the history of America, the World, past civilizations and your ancestors is quite frankly…one big lie.
LET’S GET TO WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
So what we are going to do here is give you a Cliffs Notes version of past civilizations, and how the World got into it’s present state of affairs. We can’t present everything here, but will will give you enough to start your own research into these complicated issues. A lot of what we are going to present is somewhat shocking. We have lots of facts that need to be assembled like a big jigsaw puzzle because the truth about our past has deliberately been destroyed, deliberately in many cases because they don’t want us to figure out who we are or where we came from and the controllers of this World’s corrupt system know that if they can control information about our past, they can control the outcome of the future.
We will present you with lots and lots of facts along with speculation about what these facts mean and what they add up to. So fasten your seat belt because you are in for one spectacular ride!
We will put videos at the end of this article for more information on the startling facts we are about to talk about.
THE GREAT RESETS
Okay, let’s start off with an overview of real World history which is NOT what you have been told it is. There have been at least three great resets in our history. There may have been more, but at least three big ones that have shaped everything we know about today. The one that has been covered up the most is the third one, The Mud Flood which we will deal with later in the article. The first one, was the World wide flood of Noah is the book of Genesis.
THE FIRST GREAT RESET: THE BIBLICAL FLOOD OF NOAH
Genesis 6:5 states, “The LORD saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time.”.
For this reason, God destroyed every living being on the entire planet except for Noah and his family which was 8 people. Why? Not just because people were wicked and evil. There was something much more sinister going on here. You can find the reasons for the reset in Genesis 6 as well as the book of Enoch.
6 1-2 “Now a population explosion took place upon the earth. It was at this time that beings from the spirit world looked upon the beautiful earth women and took any they desired to be their wives. Then God said, “My Spirit must not forever be disgraced in man, wholly evil as he is. I will give him 120 years to mend his ways.”
4 In those days, and even afterwards, when the evil beings from the spirit world were sexually involved with human women, their children became giants, of whom so many legends are told. When the Lord God saw the extent of human wickedness, and that the trend and direction of men’s lives were only towards evil.”
Okay, so what we see going on here is an intermixing of fallen angels called “The Watchers” in the book of Enoch who had sexual relations with human women and their children because Giants or Nephilim. That’s why the entire World was destroyed because this human/angelic intermixing had created a genetic catastrophe on the entire planet and God pulled the plug on it. This is significant because the Nephilim taught men, at the time, knowledge that was far beyond that which any human could obtain by themselves.
Because of this knowledge, there were structures built that confound scientists to this very day such as the Great Pyramids of Egypt. But it didn’t stop there. There are fantastic buildings all over the World that the Nephilim left behind from the pre-flood World. Now that leads us to the second Great Reset. The Tower of Babel.
THE SECOND GREAT RESET: THE TOWER OF BABEL
The second great reset was in Genesis 11 and the tower of Babel. No, this was no ordinary tower. It was super sophisticated and without a doubt was built with Occult knowledge that the builders used that was left over from the Nephilum. At this time the Nephilim had been destroyed but somehow, some of that ancient knowledge came down thru Noah’s family or they had figured out the art of the Occult where they received supernatural knowledge in that manor.
The tower itself was no doubt built with this supernatural knowledge. As a matter of fact, the tower may have actually been tall enough to get to where we know now as the timberline where these was a huge temperature change. It may also have been tall enough to where the oxygen levels significantly dropped. Who knows what they could have accomplished if God himself hadn’t stopped the towers construction.
SO WHY BUILD A TOWER?
The reason? Mankind was still so depraved at this time that they wanted to build a tower to where God sits and make war against him. They really thought they could win a war with the Almighty if they built a tower that reached to heaven.
11 Now the whole world had one language and a common speech. 2: As people moved eastward, they found a plain in Shinar and settled there.
3: They said to each other, “Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly.” They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. 4: Then they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves; otherwise we will be scattered over the face of the whole earth.”
5: But the Lord came down to see the city and the tower the people were building. 6: The Lord said, “If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. 7: Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.”
8 So the Lord scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city. 9 That is why it was called Babel because there the Lord confused the language of the whole world. From there the Lord scattered them over the face of the whole earth.
So from there, God himself confused that language so that forced all the people of the Earth is those days to stop building the tower and disperse across the face of the Earth and to form nations.
Now, we could go much, much further into the Great flood from the days of Noah as well as the tower of babel but that information in readily available for your research and we want to get to the third reset and that is the one most people know virtually nothing about and remains clouded in mystery to this very day. As of now, we have been able to uncover information you may find unbelievable because this knowledge was never supposed to have been made public and as you’ll see every effort has been made to keep it hidden.
THE THIRD RESET: THE MUD FLOOD 1850 – 1900
Now, what we are about to propose is not the only answer to some extremely difficult questions. What we will tell you is not the only explanation. With that said, let’s move forward.
There may have been several resets of civilizations between the tower of babel and the mud flood. But the mud flood is the last and most recent reset and will explain much of what you see in the nations of the world today.
WAS AMERICA A PHOENICIAN EMPIRE FOR HUNDREDS OF YEARS?
Much of “the dark ages” has been shrouded in mystery. We know very little about this time period of World’s history and much of what we do know has been fabricated and flat out covered up. But what we do know is there was a cataclysmic event world wide that left much of the structures across the World buried in sediment and mud.
THERE WAS AN ADVANCED CIVILIZATION IN AMERICA AND ACROSS THE WORLD IN THE 1600’s, 1700’s and 1800’s AND IN MANY CASES MUCH EARLIER
By advanced we mean in many ways more advanced than we are today. That’s right, forget about the lie you have been told all your life that the “American Indian” occupied North and South America and lived in teepees. That is a big lie! While there were those types of people/tribes here, they would have been considered in the same way we today consider the homeless who live in tents. You could go into any large metropolitan city today and find people living in tents, but that in no way represents what is happening in that entire city. What you have been told early America looked like (BELOW) vs what it actually looked like from Chicago’s World fair from 1893 which by the way, was a reprogramming operation to move into the New World from the Old World.
WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN TOLD AMERICA LOOKED LIKE
The same would have been in America starting somewhere around the 1600’s and definitely before America was “officially a nation” in 1776. You would find quite a number of native peoples living in tents and wearing head dresses with feathers but that was only a small percentage of the population. Most of the population was extremely advanced with buildings and structures they couldn’t duplicate today that were do doubt constructed by the Phoenicians. These are not pictures from the Roman Empire. It’s Chicago, Illinois. It is photographs of Chicago’s World’s fair taken in 1893.
WHAT AMERICA REALLY LOOKED LIKE:
WHO WERE THOSE PEOPLE AND WHO WERE THE TARTARIANS?
By all accounts, the Phoenicians where the most advanced civilization even into the 1800’s across the Globe. If you look at an ancient map of the World, you would see a country named “Tartaria” where we would consider Eurasia today. It took up most of Russia, Eastern Europe and China.
The Tartarians were mostly of Phoenician decent and their empire stretched across the entire Earth. They were so advanced they could build a ship, travel across the ocean, disassemble it and move it to the next great river and reassemble it again. As a result, the world was in fact connected at this time in history with technology and architecture as well as people. The Phoenicians were master builders and no doubt had some of the same knowledge as the Nephilim, although not to the same degree. You could make an argument that it was the Phoenicians to constructed and built Solomon’s temple in the Bible. But keep in mind this was not the same as having a One World Government which is what the Globalists want today.
KING SOLOMON’S TEMPLE WITH THE SAME TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION WE SEE ALL OVER THE WORLD IN THE 1800’s
THE PHOENICIANS/TARTARIANS ACTUALLY HAD A WORLDWIDE EMPIRE EVEN IN AMERICA UP UNTIL THE MUDFLOOD
That’s right, the Phoenicians were the great architects of the great structures all across the globe after the tower of babel. It is our opinion that they had some of the mystery knowledge that the builders of the Great Pyramid had, but not quite to that degree because a huge dent was made in that knowledge when Noah’s flood wiped out the Nephilim.
We now see buildings all across the Nation that are way too advanced for what they are telling us about the technology for this time period. Remember, they are telling us that this was a “horse and buggy” period and there were no cranes, bulldozers, caterpillars or any other sophisticated technology but yet we see buildings, structures and architectures that couldn’t be duplicated today. Look at how similar the buildings looked throughout the world more than 100 years ago:
There are buildings like this in Milano Italy, The Duamo di Milano that was started in 1386 with the main design in1829 and was finally opened to the public (after some renovations) inaugurated in 1965 and completed in 2009. The (renovations) were minor. The main building was from 1829 (The same time frame we are talking about). Guaranteed, they could not construct this building from the ground up with today’s technology.
Look at this Tartarian structure that has obviously been there way before George Washington. This is another big lie that George Washington had this house built. It was there before America was “founded” and he moved into a house that had been there for a long time. Besides, how in the world would they have constructed this masterpiece with the technology they told us was in place in this “horse and buggy” time period?
Look at how Paris looked in the 19th century compared to now. Way more advanced with Tartarian Old World architecture than it is now. Why would they get rid of these structures with no explanation as to why?
Now here is where things get interesting. Somewhere around 1850 – 1895 there was a worldwide catastrophe. There was a huge cataclysmic event that completely buried some cites in layers of mud, probably ash. We’ll get to that shortly.
As a result of this cataclysmic event, we see many of the grand structures of architecture around the World either completely destroyed my some sort of muddy flood waters or partially destroyed. We also see a systematic demolition of these buildings by fire (purposely started) as well as other means . We also see a great number of these buildings “repurposed”. By that we mean they were abandoned and taken over by a new “government” so to speak and reallocated for different purposes other than what was originally intended.
SO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PEOPLE?
Before we get to what caused this catastrophic event, let’s get to the unknown part of what happened to the civilization that built these structures before the mud flood. Somehow, that we have yet to pinpoint, the civilization that created this very advanced structure of government, disappeared and was taken over by new inhabitants or a new “government”. This new government went out of their way to destroy any record of who built these magnificent structures. It is apparent that a new civilization took over these structures and “moved in” so to speak and renovated and ‘repurposed” these buildings. By the way, this new “government” was most likely our forefathers.
WHAT ABOUT THE “FOUNDING” OF AMERICA IN 1776?
Well you have to remember, everything you have been told about history isn’t true, quite frankly, it’s a lie. America wanting it’s independence from England with “redcoats” and “minute men” and “Paul Revere” is a B.S. story they teach preschoolers. Although there are obviously ties all around the world to all these countries as we have already seen because the Phoenician culture was all around the World. There was an advanced civilization already here well before 1776. So here’s how these “Educators” and “Historians” give you clues as to what’s really happening in plain site.
America wasn’t “created” in 1776 right? They never use that word…ever. They use the word “founded.” What does that mean? It means exactly what it said. They “found” it in 1776! Yes, they “found” something that was already there. If you look at American history, they use that word “founded” a lot. Not “created” not “initiated” not “assembled for the first time” not “made” or “produced” but….”founded”...keep that word in mind. THEY “FOUND” IT!!!
SO WHAT WENT ON BETWEEN 1776 AND THE MUDFLOOD IN THE LATE 1800’s?
Short answer is…..WHO KNOWS? There was no internet back then. Not too many legitimate photo’s that show the whole picture and every reason in the world for historians to make up stories and lie to you about it. We do know there was a period of time in America before there was an official Constitution called the “Continental Congress” where we had Presidents way before George Washington. Yes, George Washington was not the first U.S. President and we even tell you about all of that B.S. here:
QUICK! WHO WAS THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES? IT WASN’T GEORGE WASHINGTON…..READ HERE ABOUT THE GEORGE WASHINGTON LIE. THE FACT IS, THERE IS EVIDENCE AMERICA ONCE HAD AN ADVANCED CIVILIZATION HERE AT LEAST 1000 YEARS AGO!
Somehow that we have yet to uncover, a new government popped up between 1700 and 1776. We don’t know exactly how they accomplished this but they took over the nation from what was most likely the descendants of the Phoenicians, yes right here in America. But make no mistake about it the “new” government of America in 1776 did NOT, repeat DID NOT build the buildings that were all over the nation at the time. They just took them over… i.e. “founded” them.
THE MUD FLOOD HAPPENED SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 1850 AND 1895
Now, there was a cataclysmic event that happened in the time period that left buildings around the World either buried or partially buried. We have pictures from that same period of excavations where you see several stories of buildings buried.
Here there is information that Chicago at one time was buried in mud!
Denver, Colorado was buried under a mud flood in 1864. Once again, the same time period.
You’ll see buildings of elaborate structures with half windows and half doors partially buried. That is what is referred to as “mud flood” windows. We’ll get to what may had caused this World wide catastrophe in a bit. But for now, let’s look at how the Nation changed drastically after this event.
THE PEOPLE SEEM TO HAVE DISAPPEARED
There are pictures from this time period all across the Nation of entire cities that seem to be abandoned once again from this same time period. We’ll give you a couple of examples but you can find pictures like this from all over the World where huge cites seem to be completely abandoned. Huge cities that looked like ghost towns but the structures were all the same, from Tartaria. The people that we do see, seem to be out of place. They seem to be either posing for pictures or they seemed to be confused about what to do. We have a clue about where they might have disappeared to.
No one on the streets in Washington D.C. By the way, the Capitol building isn’t being constructed but “renovated”. You’ll very few constructions from the ground up during this period because the already existing buildings were being “repurposed” and not built from the ground up.
THE RISE OF LUNATIC INSANE ASYLUMS
Around this time period, there was a strange rise in lunatic asylums. As you’ll see below the asylums were always castle like structures and huge! These asylums were obviously here from the Old World and “repurposed” as lunatic asylums. Why would they need such elaborate structures and this kind of skillfully built architecture? These castles held way too many people for the areas where they were located. Sometimes there was only a few thousand people in the local areas surrounding these gargantuan asylums.
Were there that many crazy people that needed to be housed? Look at the list below as reasons to be committed to these asylums in the 19th century. Looks like just about anyone would qualify. In some cases the claim was the castles themselves where built by the insane people whom they housed. The same way we make prisoners do tasks today. Looks like there are a lot of super skilled crazy people with intricate knowledge of architecture and engineering.
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. West Virginia: Is there this many crazy people around in such a small town? Or was this a building from the old civilization that has been repurposed to house anyone left from this reset who “knew too much” and wouldn’t go along with the program?
And this from London from once again, the same time period. Again, the same castle like construction for “insane” people all over the earth.
And this rendering from the asylum Jacksonville Illinois. This makes no sense to build these kind of structures for the insane in towns where there is only a few thousand people. But the fact is structures like this were all over America as well as all over the World for this same time period.
Here’s what it takes to be classified as “insane” or a “lunatic for this period.
Or was there another reason? Could it be that this is where they were putting people from the Old World who knew too much and were not going to go along with the program? It looks like it’s the same tactic still in use today and that is to label people as “crazy” or “insane conspiracy theorists” who don’t go along with the narrative of the day. Could it be this same thing? We may never know but we know the official narrative behind the reasons these asylums were allegedly built just don’t add up.
THE RISE OF ORPHAN TRAINS AND INCUBATOR BABIES
ACCORDING TO WIKIPEDIA
The Orphan Train Movement was a supervised welfare program that transported children from crowded Eastern cities of the United States to foster homes located largely in rural areas of the Midwest. The orphan trains operated between 1854 and 1929, relocating about 250,000 children, this according to Wikipedia.
250,000 children? Why were there so many orphans in this same time period? What happened to their parents? The “official narrative” is: “The co-founders of the Orphan Train movement claimed that these children were orphaned, abandoned, abused, or homeless. They were mostly the children of new immigrants and the children of the poor and destitute families living in these cities. Criticisms include ineffective screening of caretakers, insufficient follow-ups on placements, and that many children were used as strictly slave farm labor.”
Something isn’t right here. During this same period of this reset, we see a quarter of a million orphans? This narrative is obviously a lie. Just more lies on top of lies about what really happened in the nation for this time period. In reality, this has everything to do with the missing people of the time, the abandoned and repurposed infrastructures and the great reset from the mud flood, which we will still get to. Were these children taken away from their “Old World” parents who didn’t go along with the narrative and sent elsewhere?
INCUBATOR BABIES
Not it’s really getting bizarre as if what we have already seen isn’t bizarre enough. Once again in this same time period, the mid to late1800’s we see the rise of “incubator babies”. So for some reason, there was an inordinate number of babies who needed incubators to stay alive. Once again, and about this same time period, babies would be a sideshow at World’s fairs and people would come to see these babies. Whose babies were these and why were they being shown as a “sideshow” at World’s fairs? Here also is a story of a man named Martin Couney who saved thousands of premature babies who were being used as a carnival attraction. Again, why so many premature babies and why were they being used as a carnival attraction?
SO WHAT CAUSED THE GREAT RESET AND MUDFLOOD?
We haven’t seen anyone yet attribute this third great reset and mudflood to what we are about to suggest, but all things considered, it seems like the most likely scenario.
On May 20th, 1883, the biggest volcanic eruption occurred in all recorded history in Indonesia on the island of Java. It is in the correct timeline and had a worldwide devastating effect which would account for a worldwide catastrophe. At 11.15 on that day, there was a fearful explosion in the direction of Krakatoa. It was a colossal eruption occurred on Krakatau following a series of explosions. The final explosion of Krakatau produced the loudest sound ever recorded in modern history, heard across more than 10% of Earth’s surface.
Reports of what sounded like distant gunfire were reported from Australia and the island of Mauritius, more than 2,800 miles (4,600 kilometers) from the erupting volcano. Within a few hours, pressure waves traveled several times around the globe, and instruments measured the sudden spikes in Great Britain as well as in America. Here are some startling facts as to how devastating this volcano was. (CLICK TO ENLARGE). __
You’ll also see another eruption from Mt Tambora from roughly that same time period that may have set the stage for the destruction from the Java volcano. (Click to enlarge)
Just a side note to this. Yellowstone National Park is in fact over a Super Volcano just like the one in Java. If this Super Volcano erupts, Seismologists expect the same kind of worldwide disaster just like the Java event of 1883.
IS THE YELLOWSTONE SUPER VOLCANO READY TO BLOW?
So there you have it. A brief synopsis of our history that started back in Genesis with the great flood of Noah all the way to recent times to the great mudflood of the 19th century which great lengths have been gone to so you have no understanding about your past. The history you have been taught in school is one big gigantic lie which we have exposed here.
Hopefully, the more you understand about your true past, the easier it will be you see who we are as a people and where we came from and how much power we all have which has been hidden from us from the time we all learned how to talk. This is why this Biblical passage is so important and why we post it on all our articles.
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;__
FURTHER RESEARCH:
Here’a a great video by JonLevi on the real history of America to tie up some loose ends;
As we have seen, they built structures you see everyday on every continent. Were these people wiped out by war? By some kind of global event? Who were they and where did they come from? This not only has to do with the secret history of America that literally almost no one knows about, but the secret history of the world that as been hidden in recent times.
AMERICA’S LOST CIVILIZATION
THE LUNATIC ASYLUMS
WHAT’S UP WITH ALL THE FIRES FROM THIS TIME PERIOD?
By Joe Monoco
By Joe Monoco
