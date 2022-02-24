RUSSIA INVADES THE UKRAINE: WHAT'S IT REALLY ALL ABOUT?

HOME
FIRST OFF, THIS ISN’T A “WAR”. IT’S A NEW WORLD ORDER CONSOLIDATION
The script on the World’s stage continues. Alright everyone, this latest “invasion” is comical. Let’s be real here. The Ukraine has in fact been part of Russia for a long time. The Globalists putting this together just finally had to do something to make it look good. I mean we can’t have “rumors of wars” forever right?
This would be similar to The United States invading New York. I mean aren’t they already closely tied to each other? Of course they are. They are all funded by the same bankers who control the Word’s monetary system and finance both sides of all wars.
Also, if this wasn’t part of an already prepared script. Why would they announce it to the world months in advance? I’m no expert of tactical invasions, but if I wanted to invade a country, the last thing I would do is tell everyone first. This is just more Globalist posturing. I mean at some point, they have to make it look good right? They have to make it look real for people that see thru this whole charade right? Don’t think the psychopaths controlling this care one bit how many people get killed in the process. They do not!!!
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was almost telling the truth when he stated it’s an attack on the “World Order”. Because this is part of destroying the “Old World Order” to bring in the New World Order. By the way, Lapid is in on this as well. He knows what is really taking place. By the way, the Israeli flag is all part of this symbolism. It’s not the “Star of David” as you were led to believe. David of the Bible has no “star”. It’s a six sided Hexogram and is more related to “The Seal of Solomon” and is used in occult rituals as this whole “invasion” is just that….a ritual.
Britain’s Boris Johnson and his bad hair is in on it as is Joseph Biden from the United States. They are all puppets doing the bidding of their Globalist Masters. All these puppets are working together and their condemnation of this whole charade is just an act.
Watch for more pictures of destruction on the news. Are they really destroying things? Yes? Are there people that will get killed? Yes. But make no mistake about it. This is more war games from the globalists to consolidate the world’s resources and to put on a show for the world to see. Do you ever wonder how camera people are allowed into these dangerous war zones to take these pictures to instill more fear and panic into the people? it’s because they are supposed to be there for that very reason.
Make no mistake about it, Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in on it and is part of the script. He and Putin are on the same side.
Don’t think for a minute these two aren’t working together. Remember, the puppets you see on TV are not the one’s calling the shots. They are following out a script already outlined from the Globalist bankers.
Because the higher ups in the Ukraine has long since been tied to Russia, they want to be reunited with them. This isn’t an invasion as much as a consolidation for NATO and the New World Order globalists under the guise of “war”. Why? because the Ukraine is a huge producer on the world wide scale:
It is the second largest country by area in Europe by area and has a population
of over 40 million – more than Poland.
Ukraine ranks:
1st in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores;
2nd place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;
2nd place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves);
2nd largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);
2nd place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;
3rd place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters)
4th in the world by the total value of natural resources;
7th place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)
Ukraine is an important agricultural country:
1st in Europe in terms of arable land area;
3rd place in the world by the area of black soil (25% of world’s volume);
1st place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil;
2nd place in the world in barley production and 4th place in barley exports;
3rd largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn in the world;
4th largest producer of potatoes in the world;
5th largest rye producer in the world;
5th place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons);
8th place in the world in wheat exports;
9th place in the world in the production of chicken eggs;
16th place in the world in cheese exports.
Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.
Ukraine is an important industrialized country:
1st in Europe in ammonia production;
Europe’s 2nd’s and the world’s 4th largest natural gas pipeline system;
3rd largest in Europe and 8th largest in the world in terms of installed capacity of nuclear power plants;
3rd place in Europe and 11th in the world in terms of rail network length (21,700 km);
3rd place in the world (after the U.S. and France) in production of locators and locating equipment;
3rd largest iron exporter in the world;
4th largest exporter of turbines for nuclear power plants in the world;
4th world’s largest manufacturer of rocket launchers;
4th place in the world in clay exports
4th place in the world in titanium exports
8th place in the world in exports of ores and concentrates;
9th place in the world in exports of defense industry products;
10th largest steel producer in the world (32.4 million tons).
Remember, we have seen this before. The script played out once before in 2014 and on the same day. Russia “annexed” Crimea in the same way to move Globalism forward and tank the markets. This is just more of the same from the same script. This is just another move by the Central Banks to consolidate the world’s resources and they want to make a show out of it.
It’s just a “One World Script” that is playing itself out over the decades. Did Russia violate international law? Of course! That’s the whole point of establishing a New World Order or Great Reset…to change the laws and establish a global government.
Russian aggression aimed at destroying Ukraine as an independent state: It’s part of the script.
Illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol was just the first Russian step aimed at undermining independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. The Kremlin has always been firmly convinced that Russia will never become a world leader without control over Ukraine, meanwhile a democratic and prosperous Ukraine is a threat to the current authoritarian rule in Russia. That is why the next step of the Russian aggression was an attempt to destabilize the situation in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine in order to form a quasi-state “Novorossiya”. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this plan at the “Dialogue with the Russians” TV program on the First Channel on 17 April 2014. We succeeded to disrupt the full implementation of his plans, but Russian regular troops and its proxies occupied certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
Do you ever wonder who takes these studio quality pictures in these deadly wars and how they get positioned to take them? More propaganda to keep you on edge and in fear.
It’s always about the New World Order recently renamed the “Great Reset” and they don’t mind letting you know in your face now as they just told us in the closing ceremonies in the olympics just before they staged this latest Globalist consolidation war.
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
Joe Monoco
By J Monoco • 02/24/2022 11:47 AM