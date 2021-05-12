THE LATEST "OMICRON" VARIANT, TRAVIS SCOTT, ASTROWORLD, KYLE RITTENHOUSE AND DEATH BY INJECTION. IT'S ALL RELATED AND ORCHESTRATED BY THE SAME DARK ENTITIES

HOME
OUR WEBSITE IS FREE AND ALWAYS WILL BE. IF YOU FIND OUR SITE USEFUL, PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE TO GIVE YOU THE BEST UPDATES:
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE LATEST “OMICRON VARIANT?
Before we get started, we need to expose this latest “Omicron” psy-op and what it means. First off, let’s look at the last two “variants” and how the globalists continue to mock and taunt us and continue to do it in plain sight. The first so-called “variant” was called “delta”. It’s a greek letter and it has two meanings here. The first is “pyramid” and it’s the occult symbol we see everywhere and it’s one of the Illuminati’s power symbol.
It also has to do with brain waves and it means a person is in a deep sleep.
Now let’s move to “omicron”.
So it’s original meaning is “eye”. But it’s also an anagram which spells “moronic.”
They also are using predictive programming as it was also used back in a 1963 movie about an alien that takes over the body of an Earthman in order to learn about the planet, so his race can take it over.
Anagram – Moronic/Oncomir
Oncomir is linked to mRNA + Cancer
Omi – Old Myocardial infarction (Heart disease)
Cron – (Greek) A command to an operating system or server for a job that is to be executed at a specific time
MRNA – An operating system that sends a message
As you know we like to back everything up with facts before we post it for you because people will inevitably claim it’s not real or been photoshopped. Well here is the full movie:
Here’s more information on this movie:
So what’s it’s purpose?
The vaccines themselves are causing the side effects listed below and it is also killing people as you’ll see later in this article. So they are hiding the effects of this vaccine by calling it the “omicron variant.”
So what are they telling us here? It’s very obvious. The last two “variants” are the “eye over the triangle” which is the same symbol you see occultists flashing everywhere including it being on the dollar bill.
Okay, so you see the not so hidden occult meaning here. They are blatantly promoting the real meaning behind these “variants” and once again, it has nothing to do with any kind of virus but it is signaling this is all part of the occult with the underlying purpose to destroy the “Old World Order” and the old way of doing things and usher in the “New World Order” or the Great Reset. They are also mocking all humans by saying we are all “morons” (omicron) and “asleep” (delta) and thus too stupid to see what is really going on. Do you see that? Now let’s move to other the other psy-ops they have to ultimately bring in their “grand reset”.
TRAVIS SCOTT AND ASTROWORLD
Things are getting so obvious now, you can’t miss it. The Globalists continue to turn up the heat to establish their global government and in the meantime take away our rights and make us slaves to the “Beast” system.
We are going to touch on three of their latest events and show you that they are all related and all orchestrated by the globalists.
We want to start off with Travis Scott and the Astro world concert. First off, this was nothing more than a blood ritual satanic sacrifice worship service. Travis Scott is nothing more than a puppet to the globalists to open “portals” to demonic entities and the people they are going after first are the children. It’s also no coincidence that Kylie Jenner is his girlfriend because this whole Jenner/Kardashian crowd are high ranking Armenian witches.
The people we see in the “entertainment” industry have handlers (controllers, human and spirit entities) and their role is to be “influencers” of the general population. To be an “A” list actor or even a high rotation star in the music industry you have to be part of the “club” and they go through extensive disturbing, disgusting rituals to get to where they are. They all have to do it, there aren’t any exceptions. Just to get to Travis Scott, he’s obviously working for a higher force or power that’s way above him and I’m not necessarily talking about humans, although he for sure has controllers. In and of himself, he shouldn’t be famous. That guy by himself shouldn’t be able to attract 50,000 people to go see him. There is nothing about him that is special. He can’t sing (well), he can’t dance and he sure as heck isn’t anything for the women to look at. That should be a first clue to people that there is something way bigger than him that was behind this whole incident. No doubt he, just like most of these stars, if not all, are followers of the teachings of Aleister Crowley.
While most of these “sacrifices” at this concert were trampled to death, there seems to be another reason for some of the fatalities. Let’s see, wonder what it could be? Everyone attending the concert had to prove they have had the “injections” before attending. Here’s that number “11” again as some of these victims had cardiac arrest (at the same time), the same issue these injections are causing:
The name ‘Travis’ comes from the old French word traverser, meaning “to cross”. This was the name given to the men who collected tolls from people crossing a bridge. In Scottish baby names the meaning of the name Scott is: wanderer. So, could the audience have been the ones paying a toll to cross the bridge to the other side or to cross over to the spiritual plane? The top he is wearing seems to suggest this.
This concert was nothing more than a satanic ritual worship service flooded with demonic/occultic imagery including the all seeing eye that we also see on the back of the dollar bill:
As with all events surrounded by the occult, we see numerology. This concert date of November 5th, just happened to be 666 months and 6 days from the founding of the church of satan:
Here is a very informative video by Hannah Rokes on this blood sacrifice incident where she spells out exactly what went down:
Here’s another great video breaking down what happened at this occult ritual concert and demonic worship service as well as the dangers of the “injection” from Dana Ashlie. NOTE: While some of these interviews look somewhat suspicious and we have seen incidents in the past where events like this have been totally staged, we believe (until we see otherwise) that in this particular instance the dark illuminati forces wanted an actual blood sacrifice and not another staged fake event. But we still encourage you to make up your own mind on this
8 People killed at this concert:
It doesn’t get more obvious what’s really going on here. This was an intentional blood sacrifice:
NOW, LET’S SWITCH GEARS AND GO TO THE SCRIPTED KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AND WHY THIS EVENT WAS CREATED:
LIGHTS..........ACTION!......START SHOOTING!!!!!!!
While it should be obvious to everyone that this was a scripted professional wrestling type event. You need to know what function it serves. If you have read our articles in the past, you know what the globalists always attempt to do and that’s divide and conquer. It’s why they created to two party system. That’s right, both the “left” and the “right”, both democrats and republican, both conservatives and liberals are all controlled by the same people. All they need to do is divide the people into two camps, have them fight each other and we will never unite to fight the true enemy which are the illuminati controllers who are all controlled by the Biblical “principalities and powers” and dark evil spirits which Satan himself is in control of.
This trial was a made for TV show to further divide the country along party lines. If you haven’t noticed, the “right” or the republicans think justice was served while the “left” think this was a blatant miscarriage of justice. This outcome was all planned. It was all a big dog and pony show that the controllers knew would fuel the fire to get America once again fighting each other and it worked just like they planned all along. If you look at the scripted shooting of this event, nothing about it looks real.
Just a bunch of bad actors with fake tears playing roles while the camera just happened to catch it all on tape. This is absolute nonsense! It’s nothing but a made for TV crime drama. We know YouTube says this may be “offensive”, but take heart, it’s nothing but a false flag event staged by bad crisis actors. See how many things you can see in this video below that just don’t add up.
And if you think that last video looks ridiculous, it just so happened Rittenhouse just happened to be interviewed just before the shooting:
Don’t tell me, let me guess, the shooter is using another AR-15, which seems to be the weapon of choice in these staged shootings:
Everyone of these pics of Rittenhouse tells a story of who this kid really is. In most of them he actually looks like a female:
Rittenhouse visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago after verdict and the former president says he got to know the teenager. Remember, Trump, Biden, Obama, Clinton and Bush are all controlled by the same Illuminati bankers and are all “in the know” about this. There is no “left” and “right” here, they are all globalists and have the same agenda.
Just like it was planned all along, huh? Good job, kid, let’s really get the racial divide going just as planned. Oh by the way, your check is in the mail.
Just another thing we noticed. Rittenhouse looks suspiciously similar to a grown up Noah Pozner involved in the Sandy Hook hoax. It’s very much like the Globalists to pull stunts like this. What do you think?
NOW LET’S LOOK AT THE DISTURBING CONTINUING FALLOT FROM THE “INJECTIONS”.
IT’S GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE THEY ARE HAVING TROUBLE HIDING IT. HEALTHY PEOPLE ARE COLLAPSING AND DYING FROM THE INJECTIONS ALL OVER THE WORLD:
And this is just the start of what’s to come.
We see it happening on a grand scale now and what a surprise, the mainstream media is saying nothing about it. We have professional athletes along with regular people around the world dropping dead and children suffering heart attacks. 108 professional sports men and women in the last 6 months have either died or suffered injury from you know what. The newspapers and msn media have been forced to acknowledge it as these people have been too high profile for them not to mention it. Many of these heart attacks etc have been on TV where there have been thousands watching them. They of course fail to confirm what you and I already know and that is that they had 💉 prior to this happening to them.
Remember, the corporations behind these injections like Pfizer also sponsor many of the mainstream news outlets so you will never hear the truth about this from your television. People are dropping dead from anything from heart attacks to blood clots to strokes from these vaccines and not a word about it from the mainstream media:
Look at the next lie where are attempting to deflect the damage these vaccines are causing. They are saying these symptoms are happening to children 4-6 weeks after having tested positive for “covid” when the reality is they are having these issues after getting the injection.
Oh! And now just in time for Christmas there is a new “African” variant that seems to happen to the “jabbed”. This is NOT a variant! This is more defection to hide people that are getting sick from the actual injections! How long are people going to buy into these fear mongering lies and absolute nonsense?
Keep in mind, this is just the tip of the iceberg!!! We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Also, always remember:
“All of the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century rose to power amidst thunderous applause that the people think will keep them safe”
By Joe Monoco
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
By
J Monoco
•
12/05/2021 11:53 AM
OUR WEBSITE IS FREE AND ALWAYS WILL BE. IF YOU FIND OUR SITE USEFUL, PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE TO GIVE YOU THE BEST UPDATES:
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE LATEST “OMICRON VARIANT?
Before we get started, we need to expose this latest “Omicron” psy-op and what it means. First off, let’s look at the last two “variants” and how the globalists continue to mock and taunt us and continue to do it in plain sight. The first so-called “variant” was called “delta”. It’s a greek letter and it has two meanings here. The first is “pyramid” and it’s the occult symbol we see everywhere and it’s one of the Illuminati’s power symbol.
It also has to do with brain waves and it means a person is in a deep sleep.
Now let’s move to “omicron”.
So it’s original meaning is “eye”. But it’s also an anagram which spells “moronic.”
They also are using predictive programming as it was also used back in a 1963 movie about an alien that takes over the body of an Earthman in order to learn about the planet, so his race can take it over.
Anagram – Moronic/Oncomir
Oncomir is linked to mRNA + Cancer
Omi – Old Myocardial infarction (Heart disease)
Cron – (Greek) A command to an operating system or server for a job that is to be executed at a specific time
MRNA – An operating system that sends a message
As you know we like to back everything up with facts before we post it for you because people will inevitably claim it’s not real or been photoshopped. Well here is the full movie:
Here’s more information on this movie:
So what’s it’s purpose?
The vaccines themselves are causing the side effects listed below and it is also killing people as you’ll see later in this article. So they are hiding the effects of this vaccine by calling it the “omicron variant.”
So what are they telling us here? It’s very obvious. The last two “variants” are the “eye over the triangle” which is the same symbol you see occultists flashing everywhere including it being on the dollar bill.
Okay, so you see the not so hidden occult meaning here. They are blatantly promoting the real meaning behind these “variants” and once again, it has nothing to do with any kind of virus but it is signaling this is all part of the occult with the underlying purpose to destroy the “Old World Order” and the old way of doing things and usher in the “New World Order” or the Great Reset. They are also mocking all humans by saying we are all “morons” (omicron) and “asleep” (delta) and thus too stupid to see what is really going on. Do you see that? Now let’s move to other the other psy-ops they have to ultimately bring in their “grand reset”.
TRAVIS SCOTT AND ASTROWORLD
Things are getting so obvious now, you can’t miss it. The Globalists continue to turn up the heat to establish their global government and in the meantime take away our rights and make us slaves to the “Beast” system.
We are going to touch on three of their latest events and show you that they are all related and all orchestrated by the globalists.
We want to start off with Travis Scott and the Astro world concert. First off, this was nothing more than a blood ritual satanic sacrifice worship service. Travis Scott is nothing more than a puppet to the globalists to open “portals” to demonic entities and the people they are going after first are the children. It’s also no coincidence that Kylie Jenner is his girlfriend because this whole Jenner/Kardashian crowd are high ranking Armenian witches.
The people we see in the “entertainment” industry have handlers (controllers, human and spirit entities) and their role is to be “influencers” of the general population. To be an “A” list actor or even a high rotation star in the music industry you have to be part of the “club” and they go through extensive disturbing, disgusting rituals to get to where they are. They all have to do it, there aren’t any exceptions. Just to get to Travis Scott, he’s obviously working for a higher force or power that’s way above him and I’m not necessarily talking about humans, although he for sure has controllers. In and of himself, he shouldn’t be famous. That guy by himself shouldn’t be able to attract 50,000 people to go see him. There is nothing about him that is special. He can’t sing (well), he can’t dance and he sure as heck isn’t anything for the women to look at. That should be a first clue to people that there is something way bigger than him that was behind this whole incident. No doubt he, just like most of these stars, if not all, are followers of the teachings of Aleister Crowley.
While most of these “sacrifices” at this concert were trampled to death, there seems to be another reason for some of the fatalities. Let’s see, wonder what it could be? Everyone attending the concert had to prove they have had the “injections” before attending. Here’s that number “11” again as some of these victims had cardiac arrest (at the same time), the same issue these injections are causing:
The name ‘Travis’ comes from the old French word traverser, meaning “to cross”. This was the name given to the men who collected tolls from people crossing a bridge. In Scottish baby names the meaning of the name Scott is: wanderer. So, could the audience have been the ones paying a toll to cross the bridge to the other side or to cross over to the spiritual plane? The top he is wearing seems to suggest this.
This concert was nothing more than a satanic ritual worship service flooded with demonic/occultic imagery including the all seeing eye that we also see on the back of the dollar bill:
As with all events surrounded by the occult, we see numerology. This concert date of November 5th, just happened to be 666 months and 6 days from the founding of the church of satan:
Here is a very informative video by Hannah Rokes on this blood sacrifice incident where she spells out exactly what went down:
Here’s another great video breaking down what happened at this occult ritual concert and demonic worship service as well as the dangers of the “injection” from Dana Ashlie. NOTE: While some of these interviews look somewhat suspicious and we have seen incidents in the past where events like this have been totally staged, we believe (until we see otherwise) that in this particular instance the dark illuminati forces wanted an actual blood sacrifice and not another staged fake event. But we still encourage you to make up your own mind on this
8 People killed at this concert:
It doesn’t get more obvious what’s really going on here. This was an intentional blood sacrifice:
NOW, LET’S SWITCH GEARS AND GO TO THE SCRIPTED KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AND WHY THIS EVENT WAS CREATED:
LIGHTS..........ACTION!......START SHOOTING!!!!!!!
While it should be obvious to everyone that this was a scripted professional wrestling type event. You need to know what function it serves. If you have read our articles in the past, you know what the globalists always attempt to do and that’s divide and conquer. It’s why they created to two party system. That’s right, both the “left” and the “right”, both democrats and republican, both conservatives and liberals are all controlled by the same people. All they need to do is divide the people into two camps, have them fight each other and we will never unite to fight the true enemy which are the illuminati controllers who are all controlled by the Biblical “principalities and powers” and dark evil spirits which Satan himself is in control of.
This trial was a made for TV show to further divide the country along party lines. If you haven’t noticed, the “right” or the republicans think justice was served while the “left” think this was a blatant miscarriage of justice. This outcome was all planned. It was all a big dog and pony show that the controllers knew would fuel the fire to get America once again fighting each other and it worked just like they planned all along. If you look at the scripted shooting of this event, nothing about it looks real.
Just a bunch of bad actors with fake tears playing roles while the camera just happened to catch it all on tape. This is absolute nonsense! It’s nothing but a made for TV crime drama. We know YouTube says this may be “offensive”, but take heart, it’s nothing but a false flag event staged by bad crisis actors. See how many things you can see in this video below that just don’t add up.
And if you think that last video looks ridiculous, it just so happened Rittenhouse just happened to be interviewed just before the shooting:
Don’t tell me, let me guess, the shooter is using another AR-15, which seems to be the weapon of choice in these staged shootings:
Everyone of these pics of Rittenhouse tells a story of who this kid really is. In most of them he actually looks like a female:
Rittenhouse visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago after verdict and the former president says he got to know the teenager. Remember, Trump, Biden, Obama, Clinton and Bush are all controlled by the same Illuminati bankers and are all “in the know” about this. There is no “left” and “right” here, they are all globalists and have the same agenda.
Just like it was planned all along, huh? Good job, kid, let’s really get the racial divide going just as planned. Oh by the way, your check is in the mail.
Just another thing we noticed. Rittenhouse looks suspiciously similar to a grown up Noah Pozner involved in the Sandy Hook hoax. It’s very much like the Globalists to pull stunts like this. What do you think?
NOW LET’S LOOK AT THE DISTURBING CONTINUING FALLOT FROM THE “INJECTIONS”.
IT’S GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE THEY ARE HAVING TROUBLE HIDING IT. HEALTHY PEOPLE ARE COLLAPSING AND DYING FROM THE INJECTIONS ALL OVER THE WORLD:
And this is just the start of what’s to come.
We see it happening on a grand scale now and what a surprise, the mainstream media is saying nothing about it. We have professional athletes along with regular people around the world dropping dead and children suffering heart attacks. 108 professional sports men and women in the last 6 months have either died or suffered injury from you know what. The newspapers and msn media have been forced to acknowledge it as these people have been too high profile for them not to mention it. Many of these heart attacks etc have been on TV where there have been thousands watching them. They of course fail to confirm what you and I already know and that is that they had 💉 prior to this happening to them.
Remember, the corporations behind these injections like Pfizer also sponsor many of the mainstream news outlets so you will never hear the truth about this from your television. People are dropping dead from anything from heart attacks to blood clots to strokes from these vaccines and not a word about it from the mainstream media:
Look at the next lie where are attempting to deflect the damage these vaccines are causing. They are saying these symptoms are happening to children 4-6 weeks after having tested positive for “covid” when the reality is they are having these issues after getting the injection.
Oh! And now just in time for Christmas there is a new “African” variant that seems to happen to the “jabbed”. This is NOT a variant! This is more defection to hide people that are getting sick from the actual injections! How long are people going to buy into these fear mongering lies and absolute nonsense?
Keep in mind, this is just the tip of the iceberg!!! We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Also, always remember:
“All of the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century rose to power amidst thunderous applause that the people think will keep them safe”
By Joe Monoco
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
By J Monoco • 12/05/2021 11:53 AM