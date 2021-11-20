TRAVIS SCOTT, ASTROWORLD, KYLE RITTENHOUSE AND DEATH BY INJECTION. IT'S ALL RELATED AND ORCHESTRATED BY THE SAME DARK ENTITIES

HOME
TRAVIS SCOTT AND ASTROWORLD
Before we get started, here is a good video by Dana Ashlie on this incident as well as an update on the dangers of this injection:
Things are getting so obvious now, you can’t miss it. The Globalists continue to turn up the heat to establish their global government and in the meantime take away our rights and make us slaves to the “Beast” system.
We are going to touch on three of their latest events and show you that they are all related and all orchestrated by the globalists.
We want to start off with Travis Scott and the Astro world concert. First off, this was nothing more than a blood ritual satanic sacrifice worship service. Travis Scott is nothing more than a puppet to the globalists to open “portals” to demonic entities and the people they are going after first are the children. It’s also no coincidence that Kylie Jenner is his girlfriend because this whole Jenner/Kardashian crowd are high ranking Armenian witches.
The people we see in the “entertainment” industry have handlers (controllers, human and spirit entities) and their role is to be “influencers” of the general population. To be an “A” list actor or even a high rotation star in the music industry you have to be part of the “club” and they go through extensive disturbing, disgusting rituals to get to where they are. They all have to do it, there aren’t any exceptions. Just to get to Travis Scott, he’s obviously working for a higher force or power that’s way above him and I’m not necessarily talking about humans, although he for sure has controllers. In and of himself, he shouldn’t be famous. That guy by himself shouldn’t be able to attract 50,000 people to go see him. There is nothing about him that is special. He can’t sing (well), he can’t dance and he sure as heck isn’t anything for the women to look at. That should be a first clue to people that there is something way bigger than him that was behind this whole incident. No doubt he, just like most of these stars, if not all, are followers of the teachings of Aleister Crowley.
While most of these “sacrifices” at this concert were trampled to death, there seems to be another reason for some of the fatalities. Let’s see, wonder what it could be? Everyone attending the concert had to prove they have had the “injections” before attending. Here’s that number “11” again as some of these victims had cardiac arrest (at the same time), the same issue these injections are causing:
The name ‘Travis’ comes from the old French word traverser, meaning “to cross”. This was the name given to the men who collected tolls from people crossing a bridge. In Scottish baby names the meaning of the name Scott is: wanderer. So, could the audience have been the ones paying a toll to cross the bridge to the other side or to cross over to the spiritual plane? The top he is wearing seems to suggest this.
Here’s another great video breaking down exactly what happened at this blood ritual concert from Hannah Rokes:
This concert was nothing more than a satanic ritual worship service flooded with demonic/occultic imagery including the all seeing eye that we also see on the back of the dollar bill:
As with all events surrounded by the occult, we see numerology. This concert date of November 5th, just happened to be 666 months and 6 days from the founding of the church of satan:
8 People killed at this concert:
NOW, LET’S GO TO THE SCRIPTED KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AND WHY THIS EVENT WAS CREATED:
While it should be obvious to everyone that this was a scripted professional wrestling type event. You need to know what function it serves. If you have read our articles in the past, you know what the globalists always attempt to do and that’s divide and conquer. It’s why they created to two party system. That’s right, both the “left” and the “right”, both democrats and republican, both conservatives and liberals are all controlled by the same people. All they need to do is divide the people into two camps, have them fight each other and we will never unite to fight the true enemy which are the illuminati controllers who are all controlled by the Biblical “principalities and powers” and dark evil spirits which Satan himself is in control of.
This trial was a made for TV show to further divide the country along party lines. If you haven’t noticed, the “right” or the republicans think justice was served while the “left” think this was a blatant miscarriage of justice. This outcome was all planned. It was all a big dog and pony show that the controllers knew would fuel the fire to get America once again fighting each other and it worked just like they planned all along. If you look at the scripted shooting of this event, nothing about it looks real.
Just a bunch of bad actors with fake tears playing roles while the camera just happened to catch it all on tape. This is absolute nonsense! It’s nothing but a made for TV crime drama. We know YouTube says this may be “offensive”, but take heart, it’s nothing but a false flag event staged by bad crisis actors. See how many things you can see in this video below that just don’t add up.
And if you think that last video looks ridiculous, it just so happened Rittenhouse just happened to be interviewed just before the shooting:
Don’t tell me, let me guess, the shooter is using another AR-15, which seems to be the weapon of choice in these staged shootings:
NOW LET’S LOOK AT THE DISTURBING CONTINUING FALLOT FROM THE “INJECTIONS”.
We see it happening on a grand scale now and what a surprise, the mainstream media is saying nothing about it. We have professional athletes around the world dropping dead and children suffering heart attacks.
Remember, the corporations behind these injections like Pfizer also sponsor many of the mainstream news outlets so you will never hear the truth about this from your television:
Keep in mind, this is just the tip of the iceberg!!! We’ll have more information as it becomes available. Also, always remember:
“All of the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century rose to power amidst thunderous applause that the people think will keep them safe”
By Joe Monoco
theconspiracyzone@msn.com
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
