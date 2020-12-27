WHO IS THE ANTICHRIST AND WHAT IS THE BEAST SYSTEM? THE SCRIPTURAL "IMAGE" OF THE ANTICHRIST HAS BEEN HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT ALL OF YOUR LIFE AND YOU PROBABLY DIDN'T EVEN KNOW IT

HOME
It has been an ongoing debate for thousands of year. Who is the Biblical Antichrist? People have been speculating on who this “man” might be and they are always wrong. While we think it’s very possible that “The Antichrist” may in fact be a coming World dictator that will have complete control of The New World Order, we also think people are missing the Antichrist that is hidden in plain sight and has long been in front of everyone all along.
WHAT IS TRUE “CHRISTIANITY?”
To start with, let’s define what “Christianity” is and the difference between “Jesus” and “Yeshua”. First, we are going to talk about the fact that there are two different and distinct forms of “Christianity” as well as “Christs”. The first is “true” Christianity which comes from “Scripture” which was written in Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic. Scholars generally recognize three languages as original biblical languages: Hebrew, Aramaic, and Koine Greek. Language of the Hebrew Bible. The Hebrew Bible, also known as the Tanakh (Hebrew: תנ”ך ), consists of 39 books. “Hebrew” in “Hebrew Bible” may refer to either the Hebrew language or to the Hebrew people who historically used.
There are also three other books that should be included here like the book of Enoch, Jasher and Jubilee. The reason why these books should be included is because Scripture specifically mentions these books and Enoch himself. The Book of Jasher is mentioned in Joshua 10:12-13 when the Lord stopped the sun in the middle of the day during the battle of Beth Horon. It is also mentioned in 2 Samuel 1:18-27 as containing the Song or Lament of the Bow, that mournful funeral song which David composed at the time of the death of Saul and Jonathan. Enoch is mentioned on dozens of places including: Hebrews 11:5, Jude 1:14 and Genesis 4:17 along with dozens of other versus. Jubilee is talked about in: Leviticus 25:8-55 and many other places as well.
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN JESUS AND YESHUA
Yeshua is the REAL Christ associated true Christianity. He was a middle Eastern “Hebrew”. Yeshua or Y’shua ( ישוע with vowel pointing יֵשׁוּעַ – yēšūă‘ in Hebrew) was a common alternative form of the name יְהוֹשֻׁעַ (“Yehoshua” – Joshua) in later books of the Hebrew Bible and among Jews of the Second Temple period. The name corresponds to the Greek spelling Iesous (Ἰησοῦς), from which, through the Latin (a dead language) IESVS/Iesus, comes the inaccurate English spelling Jesus.
Now the real Christ has the Hebrew spelling Yeshua or Y’s. That’s right, the “Real” Christ was referred to as “Yeshua” and NOT “Jesus”. If you have to “Westernize” his name, “Joshua” would be the closest and once again not the commonly excepted “Jesus”.
The true Christ and Messiah (Yeshua) really looked something like this and not what you have been told he looked like:
WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT:
The real “Yeshua” was a middle eastern person of Hebrew (Jewish) decent. The mainstream “Jesus” most people worship was a blond haired, blue eyed European looking person. At least that’s the “image” most people have of him and we will get to that in a bit.
WHAT IS “MAIN STREAM” CHRISTIANITY AND HOW DOES IT DIFFER FROM “TRUE CHRISTIANITY?”
The second form of Christianity is what basically the entire World holds to. We will call it “Mainstream Christianity”. The “Bible” is taken from “Scripture” and translated into many World languages. The problem is some words in the original texts don’t translate well and people’s understanding of these translations vary as well from culture to culture.
Mainstream Christianity calls the Christ “Jesus” which was NOT his name instead of “Yeshua” which WAS his real name. Mainstream Christianity includes a host of organizations that include the Catholics, Protestants, Charismatic movement, Baptist, Methodist, Non Denominational movement, the TBN crowd and all the “Mega Churches” you see on TV. There are many more, but you get the idea. It’s the “pop culture” or “pop Jesus” that is the generally accepted form of Christianity that are not much more than social groups where people get together for a sense of belonging and entertainment or out of a sense of obligation or just what people are used to because they were brought up this way.
SO WHO IS THE ANTICHRIST AND WHAT IS THE “BEAST” SYSTEM?
We will propose to you that the Biblical Antichrist is much more than a future World dictator which is what mainstream Christianity teaches. Now, he well may in fact be a coming dictator, but in reality is much more than that. It’s the “image” of a man most of mainstream Christianity is worshipping right now. Bare with us as we will show you his “image” below.
To start with let’s look at what Scripture says about “The Beast” and what the Beast is.
Revelation 13:1. “And I saw a beast rising out of the sea, with ten horns and seven heads, with ten diadems on its horns and blasphemous names on its heads.”
Okay, let’s stop here. In Revelation it’s clearly talking about a ‘Beast” with 7 horns and 10 heads. What is it talking about here? Well, we will see what this means later in Rev 17.9:
“This calls for a mind that has wisdom: The seven heads mean seven mountains, where the woman sits on top”. Revelation 17:12: And the ten horns that you saw are ten kings who have not yet received royal power, but they are to receive authority as kings for one hour, together with the beast.”
(BELOW) This is what the illuminists want, the reconfigured, interconnected 10 super nations of the New World Order to look like: This is what the Bible speaks of when talking about the antichrist having 7 heads and 10 HORNS. These future 10 nations will be ruled by the Antichrist. But, the “BEAST” it’s talking about here is not the Antichrist “the man” but it’s the 10 “Super nations” that the Globalists set up to form The New World Order. It’s the “Beast” system that the Illuminati Globalists have control of now.
So we see here that the Antichrist “the man” isn’t what we see here on earth yet, but we see rather the “Beast” SYSTEM which is in place now. No one will argue that this World is system in run by Illuminati tyrants who are all Antichrist.” The Beast system are run by the 12 families that have full control of the World’s monetary system, political system and entertainment system along with the media. These are the Illuminati families in control of The Beast system today:
Remember, they believe their occult power is preserved thru their bloodlines.
The Satanic bloodlines are 13 in number, (another illuminati power number) counterfeiting God’s 12 tribes of Israel which he was to bring his messiah through.
Revelation 13:4: And they worshiped the dragon, for he had given his authority to the beast, and they worshiped the beast, saying, “Who is like the beast, and who can fight against it?”
HERE ARE THE DESCENDANTS OF THE ILLUMINATI SATANIC BLOODLINES CONTROLLING THE BEAST SYSTEM TODAY WHO ARE CHANNELING THE POWER OF THE DRAGON OR SATAN:
1. ROCKEFELLER BLOODLINE
2. ROTHSCHILD BLOODLINE
3. COLLINS BLOODLINE
4. DuPONT BLOODLINE
5. KENNEDY BLOODLINE
6. ASTOR BLOODLINE
7. FREEMAN BLOODLINE
8. LI BLOODLINE
9. VAN DUYN BLOODLINE
10. ONASSIS BLOODLINE
11. BUNDY BLOODLINE
12. REYNOLDS BLOODLINE
13. MEROVINGIAN BLOODLINES (European Royalty)
Interconnected families:
DISNEY
McDONALD
HARRIMAN
VANDERBILT
BROWN
WARBERG
KRUPP
FARBEN
GUGGENHEIM
The Satanic goal of the illuminati is to destroy all governments and religions and bring the world under their control. That is the idea of the 10 nation New World Order. The agenda is to have a one world government under their domination with the biblical Antichrist as the ultimate world leader.
BUT WHO IS THE ANTICHRIST IMAGE THAT IS THE DECEPTION BEHIND THE “BEAST” SYSTEM TODAY?
It’s very interesting that before the Antichrist “the man” is revealed, the BEAST system has to be already in place. That’s what we see today. Also, it seems as if the beast system causes all not to worship the Antichrist at this time, but the “IMAGE” of the Antichrist. How do we know that? Let’s take a look.
Revelation 13:14–15
English Standard Version
“And by the signs that it is allowed to work in the presence of the beast it deceives those who dwell on earth, telling them to make an image for the beast that was wounded by the sword and yet lived. And it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast might even speak and might cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain.”
SO WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE “IMAGE”?
What is the image of the beast?
There are two “beasts” described in John’s vision in Revelation 13. The first beast represents the Antichrist and a group of nations and leaders who will fight against God and His followers. It is a leopard-like creature with seven heads and ten horns and has been given authority from the dragon, who is Satan. The second beast represents the False Prophet who will deceive people into worshipping the first beast. It is a lamb-like creature with two horns and the mouth of a dragon. It also has authority from Satan. So it appears that the Beast system will be disguised as “mainstream” Christianity linked to the name “Jesus” and not true Christianity who is linked to the name “Yeshua”. __
One of the second beast’s roles is to deceive the people into creating an image of the first beast: “…it deceives those who dwell on earth, telling them to make an image for the beast that was wounded by the sword and yet lived. And it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast might even speak and might cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain” (Revelation 13:14–15). The False Prophet will give the image of the first beast breath so that it can enforce mandatory worship of an “image”. The people will be forced to worship the image of the first beast and receive its mark on their foreheads or hands in order to buy or sell goods. Those who do not worship the image of the first beast will be killed.
SO WHAT IS THE MARK? IT’S REALLY SIMPLE. SCRIPTURE SAYS IT’S THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME
Scripture has three different symbols which characterize “666”. They are “CHI” “XI” and “STIGMA”. How do you pronounce this?
John wrote down the word arthimos in Greek meaning number or symbol. It was the translators who mistranslated the word. They translated it to numerals instead of symbols which it should have been as you can see by the illustration below. He wrote the Greek letters chi, xi and stigma, meaning in Greek symbols. It would sound like the way the mainstream word for “jesus” is pronounced. This is important because these symbols break down into the name of “Jesus” and not the true Christ and Messiah who’s name is “Yeshua” Do you see this? Let’s say that again. The symbols John use to signify ‘666” if pronounced sound like the name “Jesus”.
Lets break it down:
Chi sounds like ‘chee’
Xi sounds like ‘z’
Stigma sounds like ‘s’
= chee-z-s = cheezs and jesus
It appears that the future New World Order Antichrist is not yet on the scene as of right now but the World is getting prepared for it by worshipping an “Image”. It also appears that this image will be put in the “temple”. So by letting Scripture interpret Scripture, we find that a reasonable answer to the question of “What is the abomination of desolation?” is that it will be the Antichrist, three and a half years into his reign, taking a place in God’s rebuilt temple in Jerusalem and saying to the world that he is God and must be worshipped as God. Okay, that seems to be something that is a literal to be happening sometime in the future.
But, could this be something more broadly accepted that is happing right now to once again prepare people by worshipping an “image” in current day temples? To start with, at the moment of Yeshua’s death on the cross, the “temple” was destroyed so to speak by ripping apart the veil.
“At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth shook, the rocks split,” Matthew 27:51
Matthew, Mark, and Luke documented the tearing of the veil in the temple after Jesus’ death on the cross.
“The curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom,” Mark 15:38 reads.
Luke wrote, “for the sun stopped shining. And the curtain of the temple was torn in two” (Luke 23:45).
John simply records Jesus’ last words, “It is finished,” and “with that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit” (John 19:30).
That’s right, God doesn’t do business from here:
Or here:
Okay, so here we see that God is done with Temples! He does not reside in temples any longer and now resides as the Holy Spirit “IN” people and not in brick and mortar buildings . But here’s the problem. WE STLL HAVE TEMPLES! Yes, all “churches” are modern day houses of worship that the Almighty does not reside in any longer. But, that leaves a void, right? Well, since God “Yahweh” does not reside in the temple any more, then who does?
YEP, SATAN RESIDES IN CURRENT DAY TEMPLES (CHURCHES) WITH HIS FALSE PROPHETS (ABOVE AND BELOW):
Yes, all those buildings with crosses on top or stained glass windows or mega churches you see on TV are NOT the “house of God”. But they represent “the god of this World’s (beast) system”...which is Satan! And what ‘Image” do we see inside? Yes, The blond haired, blue eyed Jesus (not Yeshua) that controls mainstream Christianity. That is the image of the Antichrist! Remember, we told you there were two Christs? The real and true Christ or Messiah who’s name is Yeshua and Yahweh is his Father and the false “image” of Christ who’s name is wrongly known as “Jesus” and has a false image represented in almost all modern day temples or “Churches”.
SO WHAT IS THE “IMAGE” OF THE ANTICHRIST THAT WE HAVE SEEN ALL OF OUR LIVES? HERE IT IS:
That’s right, we have all seen it. It’s the false “image” of Christ known as Jesus in all the modern “churches” and not the true Christ whose name is “Yeshua”.
You have also seen the false Antichrist image depicted holding up the blasphemous Lucerferion two finger “Baphomet” sign here.
AND HERE
AND HERE AGAIN
NOTICE THE SAME THEME TO ALL OF THEM?
This is the exact same pose and sign Satanists embrace and it’s also what you will see their “god” Baphomet do as well:
Take a look here at David Mayer de Rothschild. Now, we are not in any way saying he is the Antichrist. All we want to point out is that the most powerful illuminati family on earth that controls the entire monetary system has one of it’s members intentionally looking or mocking the image of the false Christ or Antichrist and we don’t think it’s a coincidence.
THE ANTICHRIST AND HIS FALSE PROPHETS INCLUDE ALL U.S. PRESIDENTS:
For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and produce great signs and omens, to lead astray, if possible, even the elect.
Matthew 24:24 and Mark 13:22__
Just like scripture says in Matthew says in 24:5: “For many will come in my name”. Most of these kinds of people that have mainstream Christianity fooled are false prophets pushing the false Jesus as well as followers of the false messiah embracing them. That includes most if not all of the mega churches, including Joel Osteen. Donald Trump is a degenerate that has had the religious right bamboozled for four years. The religious right are just followers of the false Christ and mainstream Christianity. Ronald Reagan is another hero of the worshippers of the false Christ. Reagan was full on into the Occult and Occult practices like all these people are. He made decisions while in the White House based on Astrology. Billy Graham was a Freemason and spiritual guide to all Freemason U.S. Presidents. Popes and all churches that teach any kind of “eternal torment” are in this group.
If you want to learn more about the eternal torment heresy and false teaching, read our article:
DOES GOD REALLY TORMENT PEOPLE IN HELL?
Also, if you want to know if we can prove Yeshua actually is who he said he was and actually rose from the dead, visit:
IS THERE PROOF YESHUA ACTUALLY ROSE FROM THE DEAD?
So there you have it. The Antichrist or false Christ and his image has been hiding in plain sight for centuries and most people have bought into it without even thinking about it. It is a false image (blond haired blue eyed version), a false name (Jesus), and false teachings, (eternal torment and burning forever).
Let us leave you with two Scriptures:
2 Thessalonians 2:11
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4
Let no man deceive you by any means:
