TRUMP vs BIDEN: THE FIX IS IN.....HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

When trying to get a grasp on World Events, as you know they are almost always predicted in advance and sometimes decades in advance. The controllers always give us clues as to what they are about to do. In Occult circles, and all world leaders are guided by the Occult and Occult practices, the rules they have to follow is they MUST give us advanced warning of anything they are about to pull off. Now, sometimes they cancel plans and sometimes they postpone them. In this upcoming Presidential “selection” we have covered below the most likely scenario of what is going to happen. They could flip the script and go a different direction, but it’s not likely. They could pull off something completely unexpected, which they are good at doing, but even with that they have to forewarn us in advance. Below is not the only outcome possible on November 3rd but it’s by far the most likely given the clues we have been given which in many cases spanned decades. This election could be different as the Globalists are pulling no punches now liked they haven’t in the past. SO BE PREPARED TO EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED!!!!!
ALWAYS REMEMBER: BOTH PARTIES ARE CONTROLLED. BOTH PARTIES ARE CORRUPT. BOTH ARE DESIGNED TO IMPLODE IN THE END. BOTH ARE DESIGNED TO TAKE DOWN AMERICA AND MOVE IT INTO THE NEW WORLD ORDER! If elections really mattered and made a difference for the people, they wouldn’t let you do it. Now, on to what the Globalists have planned.
Unless you haven’t figured it out yet, the “elections” are not elections but “selections”. It’s all political theatre. U.S. presidents are selected years in advance. This upcoming election is no different.
Read between the lines here. It’s how predictive programming works. This is because he already knows the outcome.
TRUMP WILL BE PUT BACK IN OFFICE AGAIN
They have already told us what will happen. Trump will be President for the next four years….if the United States still exists then. Trump himself let this slip more than once. In “Operation Warp Speed” where he says he wants the military to distribute the vaccine by the first of the year, he in effect told us he would be President at that time. Also, because they selected Mike Pence as Trump’s VP, they told us in effect that they are referencing the Biblical “last trumpet”. TRUMP-PENCE like TRUMP-ENTS. They are telling us that Trump will be the last President as in “last trumpet”.
It doesn’t necessarily mean Trump will be the last U.S. President, although it might, but it most likely means he will be the last President before America is totally and formally taken over by the The New World Order. This was also clearly predicted in “The Economist” magazine in 2017. It features the tarot cards called ‘the tower’, ‘judgement’, ‘the world’, ‘the hermit’, ‘the star’, ‘wheel of fortune’, ‘the magician’ and ‘death’, we see proof of the elites ties to ancient methods of magic with the cards alone on the cover.
Clearly a globalist owned magazine with ties to some of the world’s biggest monetary and economic power structures, we’re not the least bit surprised to see the globalists view of the ‘world starting in 2017’ is overhung by dark and gloomy overtones with Donald Trump being the one who is President when judgement comes upon the world while sitting upon ‘Planet Trump’. By the way, he is holding a crown. “Corona” is another term for crown. Once again, this is more Predictive Programming. There seems to be no room for Biden in any of these scenarios. We can find no scenario in the hints and breadcrumbs the Globalists leave for us to follow, a situation where Biden is the President.
(Below) This card shows ‘the tower’ with a cross on it being struck by lightning as well as what appears to be two opposing armies converging in the background. One army holding the hammer and sickle of the Soviet era while the other holds a cross, according to Wikipedia, in tarot card divination, the tower represents ‘sudden, disruptive and potentially destructive change’.
Do the globalists know of a major, disruptive event upon the horizon? Is that sudden, disruptive event Trump himself? The symbology seen here is eye-opening and it hasn’t been lost on some that ‘the tower’ may represent ‘Trump tower’, what’s now being called ‘The White House of New York.’
—stefan stanford
TRUMP PREDICTED IN THE ILLUMINATI CARD GANE
We have talked about the Illuminati card game before where they predict future events. Look at this video about a card called “Enough is Enough” with Trumps likeness clearly on it. Remember, this card was designed in 1995. In this short video Trump even exclaims ‘Enough is Enough” just like on the card!
TRUMP IS AN ILLUMINATI “CONTROLLED OPPOSITION” PUPPET
The card also talks of a sniper being able to take him out. We don’t know if that is in the plans or not, but it is a clear indication the Globalists are not finished with Trump and will not put Biden in. The controllers have no reason not to put Trump back in. Everything is going according to plan in the takedown of America and incorporating it into the New World Order. Trump is the most divisive President in America’s history and civil unrest is exactly what the Globalists want. Even they have to be surprised at how easy it was to make everyone go along with their lockdowns and mask wearing nonsense.
There would be no reason for them to want to make any changes at this point. It’s still amazing how many people have been duped by Trump. He’s NOT taking down the “Deep State”. He’s part of and funded by the “Deep State”. He’s NOT busting any child pedophile rings. He’s NOT a Patriot. He is NOT fighting for “The People”. Trump is classic “controlled opposition”. He plays the part of fighting against the very people that control him and he has pretty much all the religious right duped and suckered. The problem with most people is that they are naive and gullible and have no clue how deception works. BOTH Trump AND Biden are controlled by the same Globalist elite.
Now here is a very interesting clip from the TV series “The Last Man On Earth” which ran from 2015-2018. Here they predicted the pandemic three years before it happened but also had an interesting twist on who the future President is. As is the habit of the Globalists to give us “predictive programming” that is to tell us beforehand what secret plans they will carry out. In this episode which ran in march of 2017, the Global elite predicted the corona virus pandemic false flag. They also give a not so hidden hint of what their plans are for Illuminati puppet Donald Trump. Will he finish out his term? Or do they have other plans? You decide after watching this short clip.
You’ll definitely want to check out this video as it has a compilation of predictions of the Trump Presidency that has been going on for decades. This is more evidence for Spiritism used by occultists inspired by the Biblical “Principalities and Powers” as no humans could possibly make these kind of predictions this far out. Remember all World leaders are into Spiritism and Occult communication with demonic entities.
THE PLAN IS TO PUT TRUMP IN AGAIN IN 2020, BUT IT WON’T BE WITHOUT CONTROVERSY:
That’s right, the Globalists love to stir up controversy. It’s part of their “Order Out of Chaos” and “Divide and Conquer” strategy. The election won’t be decided on the 3rd without some kind of infighting. There will some question about the vote count just like 2000 when Al Gore and George bush staged that charade. Watch for the same kind of controversy surrounding this selection. Watch for controversy surrounding the “popular vote” and the “electoral collage”. Watch for some kind of repeat of what happened in 2016 with Hillary and 2000 with Al Gore. I highly doubt there will be a clear winner on the evening of November 3rd.
TRUMP PREDICTED IN “THE SIMPSONS”
Just like all major events, the Globalists continue to tell us their plans well in advance. We have extensively talked about the Simpsons and how they use predictive programming to tell us what is about to take place.
Just like now in 2020, we knew Trump would be the President in 2016.
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING:
WHO ARE THE SIMPSONS? *IMPORTANT!
The Simpsons comes from the term “Sons of Sem” or “Sons of Semites” or Sem’s-Sons. While Shem and his sons are of biblical antiquity, the Semite is of much more recent origin, dating from 18th‑century Europe. The notion that some languages may be related to other languages was by no means new. Already in ancient times Jewish scholars were aware of the kinship between Hebrew and Aramaic; in medieval times they were able to perceive and even make use of the similarities between Hebrew and Arabic in their studies of grammar and lexicography. But it was not until the development of comparative philology in 18th‑century Europe that the notion of families of cognate languages emerged and developed. So the Semites had languages that related to “other” languages. For the “Simpsons” cartoon, that means “hidden” languages relating to “known” languages. Let’s look into that.
—
One reason we knew Trump would be be selected in 2016 is because of the the predictive programming we have seen time after time in the Illuminati controlled cartoon, “The Simpsons,” as well other popular programming. It’s NOT the only one, but it is a clear narrative of what is to come! Don’t for a minute think this is just a “children’s cartoon.” This is one way the Globalists are telling you they have control of all your entertainment and are giving you clues and conditioning you. If you disagree, then read on.
How are The Simpsons able to predict future events with such accuracy?
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening predicted this all the way back in the 1990s. Do you want to know why The Simpsons is so good at predicting future events? The Simpsons is the most acknowledged media outlet that ‘predicts’ the future. But it is not a prediction or a lucky guess. The shows creator, Matt Groening (TOP) is a 33rd degree Freemason. Mr. Burns represents Jacob Rothschild who is the richest person in the world as he owns the Central Banks and the Federal Reserve. Rothschild is also the head of the Freemasons who are behind world events. Groening doesn’t really predict, he just has inside information on what plans the Globalists want to carry out.
In 2000 we had the prediction that Donald Trump would win the Presidency.
Coincidence?
March 19, 2000 an episode of the Simpsons [S11-E17] “Bart to the Future” predicted that Donald Trump will be a president.
(Simple chance or something more sinister?).
Blue suit, very fashionable in 2016 predicted by Simpsons in 2000
Red Tie
Pins on the left side with American flag
Podium purple with red border and white name “TRUMP”
The microphone on the right bending towards him.
And they were nearly perfect with the electoral college map back in 2000:
The Illuminati Globalists also tell us their future plans through numerology: 33 and 11 are their “power” numbers.
Trump and his wife conveniently “tested positive” for the coronavirus 33 days before the election and 111 days after Trump’s birthday. Double 3 and triple 1 is all part of Gematria, aka the game of numbers the elite Freemasons are heavily involved in.
THIS ELECTION HAS THE OCCULT “33” WRITTEN ALL OVER IT
In 2015, a Forbes article was titled “Inside the Epic Fantasy That’s Driven Donald Trump for 33 Years”.
In March this year, CNN said, “Trump made 33 false claims about the coronavirus crisis in the first two weeks of March”. And in July, they reported that Trump enacted his 33rd use of the Defense Production Act.
In August, 33 US States Reject Trump Administration’s Covid Testing Guidelines – according to ndtv.com
On 24 September, USA News reported that “The president also announced that 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will in the coming weeks be receiving a card for $200 to help pay for prescription drugs.”
On 30 September, Donald Trump’s website posted “Correct the Record: Biden Makes 33 False or Misleading Claims at The Debate.”
Finally, do you know what MAGA means in Occult circles?
If that’s hard for you to believe, don’t take our word for it, look it up for yourselves:
That’s right, this “election” is a scripted event and has been decided for a long time. The Globalists generally like to have polar opposites in this position every eight years. In 2008 Obama was the selected puppet. Then in 2016 Trump being the exact opposite of Obama is the puppet of choice for 2020. They want America continually fighting each other with the created “left vs Right” paradigm. They want friction between families, they want continuous hatred between the Conservatives and Liberals. They want riots in the street with their paid shills ready to start fires and throw ready made bricks at the drop of a hat.
They want to separate you from one another. They want you walking around in fear of each other. They want you to look at your fellow human beings as potential “bio-hazards”. They want to remove your humanity from you by forcing you you wear masks in public. They want America and the World to be in the chaotic state it is in and they even want to continually ramp it up. Basically they want exactly what is happening now to continue and that why there is no reason for them to change their tactics at this point in time.
