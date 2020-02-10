DONALD AND MELANIA TRUMP TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IS ANOTHER GLOBALIST PSY-OP SCAM AND MANIPULATION

HOME
THIS IS JUST MORE FEAR MONGERING BY THE GLOBALISTS WHICH TRUMP IS PART OF
Okay, unless you have been living under a rock, you have heard by now that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have “allegedly” tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19 virus. Well, as you have probably guessed by now, it’s a bunch of B.S.
Before we get into the reasons why, let us say that if you have been reading this website for awhile, you have probably noticed we don’t publish as many articles as we have in the past. The reason why is the Globalists who control this World’s system have become very redundant. Just like the Bible tells us “There is nothing new under the sun.” In over 100 articles spanning over 12 years we have covered relevant topics pertaining to the deception that is The New World Order. The Globalists/Illuminati keep recycling the same old tactics over and over again and thus we almost have to keep exposing the same lies just repackaged. For the most part, our readers know what is going on.
So this article won’t be a long one, but we thought we had to say a few words about this latest scam concocted by the Elite about Donald Trump testing positive for the Corona Virus. If you haven’t read our previous article where we covered everything you need to know about the Covid-19 psy-op, please do so here: THE COVID-19 PSY-OP: HERE”S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
IT’S ALWAYS 33 NUMEROLOGY – TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CV-19
Ladies and gentlemen, let the games begin. Trump and his wife conveniently “test positive” for the coronavirus 33 days before the election and 111 days after Trump’s birthday. Double 3 and triple 1 is all part of Gematria, aka the game of numbers the elite Freemasons are heavily involved in.
Trump and the first lady contracting coronavirus was all planned to fall on 10/1/2020, buckle up this is only the beginning!
The Trump surname is an anglicized version of the German name Drumpf (he is of part Scottish and part German descent). Donald John Drumpf (his full name)
(BELOW). Trump doing his occult Baphomet pose while holding up a Bible. Blatant mockery:
To start with, as most of you have already figured out, Donald Trump is in on this whole deception. He is not “fighting the deep state”, he is not on the side of “We The People”. His administration is behind the whole “Q” deception. Donald Trump is an Illuminati backed Globalist. He always has been and always will be.
Donald Trump is owned by some of the wealthiest bankers in the world. Many of them are based in Israel. He is owned 100% by the Rothschilds and their cohorts. That is the main reason he was told to sign the most recent peace accord with Israel. He didn’t do it out of the goodness of his heart, he was ordered to do so. If you don’t know by now, U.S. Presidents take orders, they don’t give orders.
That said, it was a big game and charade that has sucked in most of the “religious right” into thinking he is some kind of renegade hero committed to taking down the “deep state”. Make no mistake about it, if he really was fighting the Globalists and was any threat to them at all, they would crush him like a grape. One man is no match for the Satanically lead Globalists. No only is Trump not fighting the Deep State but he is part of it himself!
THIS BIZARRE STORY GETS STRANGER AND STRANGER
There are always bizarre plot twists to these scripted “news” events. They are claiming a woman who looks suspiciously like a transgender named Hope Hicks is the one who gave the virus to Trump. How they would come to this conclusion is anyone’s guess. (Below)
Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that Hicks tested positive after traveling to Ohio on Air Force One with the president for Tuesday’s first presidential debate. Hicks was with Trump as recently as Wednesday, when she traveled with the president for a Minnesota campaign rally.
This story just doesn’t add up and seems completely concocted. Who in the world is Hope Hicks? Has anyone ever heard of this person before now? She does have a limited history working in the White House since 2017 and was born in 1988 to Paul Hicks III and Caye Hicks. They are undoubtedly Illuminati parents who often transgender at least one of their children. But that’s another story for another time. Here’s a tweet from Trump putting this woman’s (or transgender’s) name out there before he and Melania supposedly tested positive.
But here we go again with the “not wearing a mask” vilification psy-op kicking in. Hopefully you can see where all this is going.
So, here’s how the game is played. The Global Elite marketed Trump as someone who wants to take down the Elite Bankers and protect our Constitution and give America back to “We The People”. That is just the opposite of the truth and what he really stands for. So even though there is a small group of people in America that know this “pandemic” isn’t real and is just a tool to establish a One World Government, Trump acts like he is on the side of these nonconformists and is fighting for our rights. While all of us know this mask wearing nonsense is just that, Trump acts like he is on board with the non-mask wearers as he himself rarely wears one.
Then what happens? Now it is reported that Trump himself has come down with the dreaded virus, so now it looks like all of us who know this mask wearing charade is a big lie, were all wrong. Do you see how this dog and pony show works? This was planned from the beginning and most Americans have bought into this hook line and sinker. Now all the idiotic mask wearing mandates will carry more teeth because it looks like the Commander in Chief himself has come down with it. It’s also designed for his followers who were largely against the vaccine, to change their minds and get vaccinated. After all, since their guy now has the “virus”, maybe they should in fact take the vaccination. This is just a big media circus that most everyone is falling for.
Make no mistake about it. Trump did not come down with any kind of virus. Trump is a trojan horse that is part of the plan to take down America and establish a Globalist system. Trump is playing the part of the pied piper leading the naive and gullible followers down the path to their destruction. It should be very obvious.
Let’s be real here. If this “virus pandemic” was real…and it is not…but if it was and Trump actually came down with it, it would be easy for him and his aides to cover it up and hide this information as to not cause a panic. If this was a real event, we would never have known about him coming down with any kind of virus. But that didn’t happen because they wanted this information out to further push this whole pandemic nonsense.
Once again, THIS WHOLE THING IS A SCRIPTED ACT! DON’T FALL FOR IT! Donald Trump is part of this game so don’t be deceived like those that blindly support and follow this guy.
Remember, Both parties are owned and operated by the same ultra rich Globalist controllers! Don’t be suckered into the “Left vs Right” divide and conquer game.
Just to be clear, Biden, Obama, Clinton, Bush are all Globalist puppets just like Trump. All U.S. Presidents are “Selected” and not Elected. They all are controlled by the same Illuminati factions. There are no exceptions to this.
We are not sure if there is any significance to this or not as to what is going on now, but as we well know, predictive programming happens regularly in motion pictures. Here in the movie “Back to the future” from 1985, there is a clear prediction of the tragedy of 9/11 as you can see the “9” in the upper left hand corner with the “11” in the street in flames.
The reason we bring this up is because In that same movie, there is the clock tower that looks eerily similar to the While House with the clock at 10:04 and at that number the “white house” is destroyed. Does that signal some event on October 4th (10/04) or does it carry another meaning? We’ll just have to wait and see but most likely it is signaling some scripted event in the future. So, watch for those numbers to surround a world changing future event.
Counting down to the election. Expect the unexpected. Something very strange and sinister is going on in the world right now. These times are unprecedented. This election will not go off as normal assuming it goes on at all. There has been a new form of evil influence that has been unleashed on the planet from the Powers and Principalities that are manipulating world events. There are all kinds of predictive signs that something diabolical will happen soon that no one is expecting….so be ready.
If you want more information on who Donald Trump really is, you can read more here:
DONALD TRUMP AND A STAGED DEATH? TAKE A LOOK AT THE OCCULT POWERS BEHIND THE PRESIDENCY
10/02/2020 01:48 PM
By J Monoco • 10/02/2020 01:48 PM