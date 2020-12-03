THE CORONAVIRUS: WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING? WHO IS BEHIND IT AND TO WHAT ENDS? HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

HOME
We were hoping we wouldn’t have to write an article on this “virus” when we first heard of it. Number one,because it is the same scare tactic we have seen before from the Globalists with the “Swine Flu” and the “Ebola” scare. Number two, we were hoping it would blow over as quickly as it was introduced.
But as we can see now, it has not gone away and we’ll outline the reasons why here.
In the first place, it’s important that everyone knows that the Coronavirus IS NOT REAL! It is either one of two things. Number one, it’s a completely fabricated hoax or number two, it’s just the regular flu that happens every spring and they have renamed it and turned it into a “pandemic” to terrify the unformed and gullible public.
Just so you can have a refresher on the Swine Flu and the Ebola panic, which were also hoaxes, here are the links below:
THE GRAET SWINE FLU HOAX
THE EBOLA VIRUS IS ANOTHER FALSE FLAG HOAX DESIGNED BY THE ILLUMINATI TO BRING DOWN AMERICA BY FEAR
MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT, THE SAME POWERS THAT WERE BEHIND 9/11 ARE BEHIND THE CORONAVIRUS
THE ILLUMINATI/GLOBALISTS ALWAYS TELL US BEFOREHAND WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO:
That’s right, the Globalists ALWAYS telegraph their punches. Why? Because if you do a study on the Occult and Occult practices, one rule they have to follow is they are required to warn us about any future event they are about to pull off. We have seen this pattern over and over with events like 9/11.
We go into depth about this in the below article about how they forewarned us about 9/11 and are also forewarning us about a future “terror” attack which may be planned in the Seattle area:
HAS ANOTHER 9-11 TYPE FALSE FLAG TERROR ATTACK BEEN PLANNED FOR SEATTLE? THERE IS STRONG EVIDENCE IT MAY BE IN THE WORKS.
For a fascinating look at the concept of “Predictive Programming”, I would recommend “Revelation Of The Method” which goes into detail about this facet of the Occult:
THE REVELATION OF THE METHOD:
“This is a fascinating concept. One that is revelatory yet potentially disturbing in some ways. The basic question is this:
1. Does humanity literally give its permission for controlling forces to perpetrate what they do by being told in some form what is being, or about to be done to it? Even if it’s disguised from their conscious awareness in esoteric and occult messages?
2. Or are they simply being pre-programmed to accept what is about to unfold?
Or both?
There are two main levels from which to perceive this concept. The first is that preconditioning is simply a method to get the subjects to accept the agendas being implemented. The other is, without our explicit or even implied agreement, these things cannot take place.”
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING AND OCCULT CONDITIONING:
Either way, as one Robert Livingstone said,
“The preparation of humanity for the New Age involves psychological and physical warfare in the form of spectacular crimes and events that, filtered through the controlled media, have a ritual occult and initiatory effect on the populace.”
Here’s a short explanation of the first definition:
“Revelation of the method is basically an occult truth that more of an ‘effect’ can be garnered from an event if that event is made aware to the person who you plan on affecting before it happens, usually at a subconscious level. The subconscious mind can actually pick up on imperceptible elements to the conscious mind that hint at future plans. In this way it is possible to sow acceptance through subconscious exposure to numbers and symbols as presented in the media. 9/11 is the perfect example as it was featured in many different shows before it happened to plant the seed subconsciously, and the intended effects of 9/11 (social change) cannot be denied.”
HOW THIS TIES INTO THE CORONAVIRUS:
Okay, as you can see the concept is if they tell us about an event beforehand, and “We The People” bought into their lies and didn’t call them on it and did nothing about it, that gave the perpetrators our “implicit consent” to not only pull off the same event again, but this time they can turn up the heat!
So you see because no one really stood up and demanded accountability the the previous “Swine flu” and “Ebola’ scares, that gave them the green light to now turn up the heat to yet another ‘pandemic” and with this one the Globalists have been given consent by the public to pull out all the stops. That includes:
Suspension of the NBA season
Not allowing fans to be in the stands at the March Madness basketball tournament
Canceling St. Patrick’s day parades across the nation
Crashing the Stock Market
And the list goes on and on.
CORONAVIRUS AND THE ILLUMINATI CARD GAME:
Just like it did in predicting the events of 9/11, The Illuminati Card game created by Steven Jackson (who is a Master Freemason) predicted these events back in 1995.
He also predicts there will be a series of “epidemics” and “quarantine” situations.
CORONAVIRUS AND THE SIMPSONS:
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening predicted this all the way back in the 1990s. Do you want to know why The Simpsons is so good at predicting future events? The Simpsons is the most acknowledged media outlet that ‘predicts’ the future. But it is not a prediction or a lucky guess. The shows creator, Matt Groening (TOP) is a 33rd degree Free Mason. Mr. Burns represents Jacob Rothschild who is the richest person in the world as he owns the Central Banks and the Federal Reserve. Rothschild is also the head of the Freemasons who are behind world events. Groening doesn’t really predict, he just has inside information on what plans the Globalists want to carry out.
If you cast your mind back to the “Marge In Chains” episode, from 1993, everyone in Springfield gets on the juicing hype, and go about ordering fancy blenders. However, one of the factory workers in Japan gets sick, coughing all over the blenders before shipping them over to the US. and, with that, the “Osaka Flu” came to America. Right on cue, most of the people in town get sick, thanks to the spread of the Osaka Flu, causing mass chaos.
The Simpsons also predicted with accuracy the events 0f 9/11 and the Trump Presidency in both cases years before they happened:
ENTER TOM HANKS
Now, even actor Tom Hanks is in on this deception by declaring he and his wire Rita Wilson have the Coronavirus. Which by the way, is a bunch of B.S. He must have been paid quite well by his handlers to make such an insane statement.
Well, it just so happens that not only did the long-running show predict the coronavirus itself in the 1993 episode ‘Marge In Chains’ as Springfield is infected by a far-eastern virus as we have shown, but now it looks like they predicted Hanks going into quarantine in the 2007 Simpsons Movie.
The writers foreshadowed the fact that the 63-year-old actor would “self-isolate” himself one day during a small cameo in the film, which saw Hanks advertising a “New Grand Canyon”.
He tells the audience in the ad that “the US government has lost it’s credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine” before stating, “this is Tom Hanks saying, if you see me in person, please, leave me be”.
HANK’S INSTAGRAM POST:
“Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Tom wrote on Instagram.
“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”
DEAN KOONTZ: THE EYES OF DARKNESS
In this book there’s a fictional biological weapon named “Wuhan-400”.
Wuhan, China, is the city at the center of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.
Another thing that is noteworthy, is that there seems to be a pandemic in every election year:
We also find it quite a “coincidence” that just a few weeks after the US-China trade war heated up, that lo and behold, we now have this “virus” from China. This is the way the Globalists do things when they want to manipulate the world’s economy. Remember they did this same act before a few decades ago when they created another fake virus from China called the “Hong Kong Flu”...They also did the same thing with the then Soviet Union with “The Russian Flu”..This is just another staged event and fake “virus” scare that has no basis in reality to manipulate people as well as the World’s economy.
ENTER COVID=KOBE:
Just as we have pointed out before, nothing is a “coincidence”. Everything is scripted beforehand and everything is planned. Even the Kobe Bryant staged helicopter crash. As a matter of fact, “Covid” from the Covid-19 virus translates “Kobe” from Hebrew to English.
Also, as you can see here that the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash was predicted in 2017 in the episode “LEGENDS OF CHAMBERLAIN HEIGHTS” which aired on Comedy Central.
SO WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?
In short, this is just another farce by the globalists to destabilize society. To break down the fabric of society. To instill panic and fear into the population. To take away your freedoms (what little you have left), and implement forced quarantines, vaccinations and anything else the Globalists want to do to us to trash the World’s current economy and system and install their NEW WORLD ORDER which has been the long standing goal all along. As long as “WE THE PEOPLE” continue to panic and fear and let them shut down our businesses and sporting events and tell us what to do and when to do it, all we do is give them the advantage. One day we hope everyone will decide that enough is enough and we won’t tolerate any more of their lying and games, but until that day comes, expect them to keep turning up the heat on a very unsuspecting and gullible population.
CHECK BACK IN AS WE WILL KEEP YOU UP TO DATE AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.
Joe Monoco
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
www.cia.gov
By
J Monoco
•
03/12/2020 02:08 PM
By J Monoco • 03/12/2020 02:08 PM