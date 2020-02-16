WHERE IS THE NEXT MAJOR 9/11 TYPE ILLUMINATI "TERRORIST" ATTACK GOING TO TAKE PLACE? KEEP YOUR EYES ON SEATTLE

HOME
When and where is the next major Illuminati “terrorist event” going to take place?
Although it’s usually hard to decipher predictive programming when it comes to these big “terror” events until after they have taken place, if the events of 9/11 have told us anything it’s that the Globalists always tell us their future plans well in advance of the catastrophic event they create.
While we can’t predict the timing or date of the next major Illuminati event, we can use the same warnings that were issued before the events of 9/11 2001 to make a pretty good guess at where that event might take place. Remember, in the world of the occult they have to tell us what they are going to do before they strike. If the people don’t pick up on it, that gives them the power to not only carry out the attack, but it also gives them the go ahead for any future false flag planned attacks.
To start with, lets take a look at some of the warnings that took place forecasting the attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon. There were literally hundreds of times over 20 years that the Globalists foretold us about the events of 9/11. While we don’t have the time or space to tell you about all of them, we want to tell you some of the major “In your face” predictions.
Then we will take a look at these same kind of warnings and tell you where we think the next future attack may take place.
THE SIMPSONS
This episode of The Simpsons aired in 1997 warning us of an attack on the World Trade Centers:
THE ILLUMINATI CARD GAME
Now, let’s take a look at the Illuminati card game that predicted the destruction of the Twin Towers and the Pentagon back in 1995
WWF: VINCE McMAHON AND PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING:
Yep, way back in 1989, Vince McMahon who controls professional wrestling told us there would be a “demolition” of the “twin towers”. By the way, Linda McMahon (Vince’s wife) is now serving in Donald Trumps cabinet.
PREDICTIONS IN POPULAR MUSIC:
Way back in 1979, the pop group Supertramp told on the cover of their best selling album “Breakfast in America” that 9/11 would take place. You can clearly see “9/11 over the “twin towers”. As we know, the occult teaches “The law of reversals” meaning that they give us clues “backwards” as you can see here when the album cover is reversed.
Here is a rap group known as COUP which told us in May, 2001, four months before 9/11 that there would be an attack on the World Trade Centers. Let’s be honest here, it doesn’t get anymore obvious that this.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Let’s start of with his Pepsi commercial promotions where is clearly pointing to the World Trade Centers. Then in his album cover “Blood on the dance floor” you can see his arms are pointed to “9” and “11” with the New York skyline in the background. This album was released in March of 1997 over 4 years before the events of 9/11.
Okay, we could go on and on here. The fact is the Globalists tell us their destructive plans in advance thru TV, movies, pop music, adult cartoons, commercials and any other medium of entertainment you can think of and most people still don’t get it. But we wanted to give you this to tell you why we think Seattle might be the next target by warning you beforehand with undeniable truths the world missed from the Illuminati forewarning us about the events of 9/11.
ON TO SEATTLE
The Space Needle underwent extensive ‘renovation’ in 2017 just like the Twin Towers in New York did before they fell from controlled demolition.
The same company, Turner Construction did both.
Turner Construction was ‘working’ on the Twin Towers right up to the very morning before they fell.
The Space Needle is now probably jammed with thermite.
Let’s look at the movie “War Games” from 1983. In this movie Matthew Broderick thinks he’s playing a computer game. He then asks Ally Sheedy where do we nuke first? Their top two targets are Las Vegas and SEATTLE!
ATTACK OF THE SPACE NEEDLES
Look how this print is being marketed as “art” to unsuspecting buyers. Their marketing slogan is as follows: “Seattle’s iconic Space Needle takes on a life of its own in this humorous print visually inspired by H.G. Wells ‘War of the Worlds’. Ideal for sci-fi fans and anyone who knows and has been to Seattle”.
SEATTLE SUPERSTORM
This sci-fi movie is available on DVD. In it, an object is shot down over Seattle and the debris begins to effect the local weather ultimately threatening the whole world.
BACK TO THE FUTURE
The real subliminal message here is they are showing you “future” events before they happen. Just like they did as we have shown you from the 9/11 events. Let’s not miss it again like we did last time this happened. This movie was not created just for entertainment purposes but was designed to show us what is about to happen.
Okay, for Michael J. Fox’s DeLorean to go “Back to the Future” the lightening bolt had to hit the “Needle” on top of the “pyramid”..
Then, we have another character in the movie named “Douglas Needles”..
Okay, then we need to have “plutonium” injected into to the car which looks a lot like the Space Needle in Seattle.
Here is “Doc” checking it out again..once again, looks like the Space Needle. Keep in mind, they are showing us these graphics in the movie for a reason! Look at the dartboard above this gadget, that is indicating the “target” or bullseye”.
Here is the space needle just so you can see what they are modeling these images from. They are showing you subliminally the same model.
A TSUNAMI IN SEATTE? THEY SPECIFICALLY MENTIONED THIS ONCE AGAIN…SEATTLE SEEMS TO BE ON THE RADAR.
A CRUMBLING SPACE NEEDLE?
Four decades ago, when author Terry Brooks published the first novel in his incredibly successful Shannara series, readers probably didn’t know that the story’s otherworldly setting, the Four Lands, is actually a future version of the Pacific Northwest which premiered on MTV’s new fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles” in 2016 on tuesdays on the cable channel.
Movies that have Seattle as a place of cataclysm and destruction are numerous.
Some examples are:
War Games (which we have shown already)
Red Dawn
Black Sunday
Sleepless in Seattle
How it Ends
Chaos
Superstorm
Zombieland
The music industry is also filled with hidden references to Seattle and a nuclear attack.
Some of the most notable bands are:
Led Zeppelin
Lil Mosey
World Order
U2 and their song Sunday Bloody Sunday
Guns and Roses and their son November Rain
Pearl Jam
TV shows such as:
Seattle is Dying
Seattle Firefighters
Jericho
And video games such as:
Red Alert 2
World in Conflict
Nuketown
Possible other places for a hit the Globalists and their predictive programing tell us to watch out for:
HOOVER DAM
THE GOLDEN GATE BRIGE
LONDON: BIG BEN
IN CONCLUSION:
Let’s hope nothing happens anytime soon in the Seattle area. But because the past is often time a good indication of things to come, it’s a good idea to keep diligent and keep watch and understand who the real enemy is.
Joe Monoco
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
