CORRUPT COLORADO LAWYER SUSAN JEAN HENDRICK AND THE ILLEGAL FORECLOSURE CRISIS REVISITED

HOME
James 1:16-18 “Do not be deceived, my beloved brethren.”
The following is my testimony as to what happened to me in the illegal foreclosure crisis back in 2008. I give facts along with my opinion of what was really going on with corrupt judges and attorneys.
I this latest expose, I want to expose that blatant corruption and abuse of power that went on with the illegal foreclosure crises that affected me personally in 2008.
The corrupt law firm is Aronowitz and Mecklenburg which was Aronowitz and Ford when I was dealing with them.
Address: 1199 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204
Phone: (303) 813-1177
The attorney that I dealt with personally was one Susan Hendrick (46) who’s job was literally to remove people from their home and in many cases (including mine), remove them illegally. Apparently, she doesn’t practice at this time, but the trail of destruction remains from unethical lawyers like Hendrick illegally foreclosing on peoples homes.
My case started in 2008 when the “alleged” mortgage holder (Chase Bank), on my Condo just outside Denver claimed I owed more than I did on my monthly payments. I refused to pay the amount that was incorrect and told them I won’t be paying them anything until they correct this problem. Well, long story short, I took them to court and won the first round but as I was looking into this problem, I found out that Chase Bank never actually filed the paper work with the Clerk and Recorder in Littleton, Colorado… to even be my mortgage holder. You see back in 2008 mortgage holders were just willy nilly re-selling people’s mortgages to other banks without filing the proper paper work.
So, I went back to court to challenge them and that’s when Aronowitz and Ford (along with Susan Hendrick) got involved.
This now was a case of ownership and who legally held the mortgage to my condo. On this one I wanted to go to court to determine ownership of my Condo.
Susan Hendrick along with Aronowitz LLP took me to County Court to decide this matter. The problem with this is County Court doesn’t hold jurisdiction in cases that involve ownership. Only District Courts can settle this matter. So what happens? They tried to railroad me by taking this to County Court.
So, I go to defend myself in Court…yes the one which has no authority to hear my case. I see Susan Henderson is a dumpy overweight loudmouth that looks like she bought her ill-fitting clothes second-hand at Goodwill. She is pale and has mousy-brown hair that looks like it is the same stye she had in junior high. Her picture is difficult to find on the internet as is the case with most unattractive people as they like to remain anonymous when it comes to letting people see what they really look like.
Once in court, she then uses a red herring argument that I claimed I was never served so she has the people that served me with her in court. Well, if I was never served, then how would I know to show up to court. This was just a diversionary tactic because I never made such a claim. The claim I made was they are trying to settle this in the wrong court and County Court has no say in any matter of ownership. I even told the Judge that when I took the stand that this being a County Court, he has no authority to even hear this case. On top of that, Chase Bank in addition to not filing the proper paper work to legally be my mortgage holder, NO ONE and I mean NO ONE KNEW WHERE THE PROMISSORY NOTE WAS!! YES, MY PROMISSORY NOTE WAS LOST BY CHASE BANK! In spite of all this the Judge went ahead an illegally ruled against me!!! OUTRAGEOUS!
In this case the Judge was crooked, the lawyer Sue Hendrick was crooked as well as the entire legal system was a farce!
How do I know that Susan Hendrick knew this was illegal? because she admitted in 2013 that she knew about illegal activities at Aronowitz and Mecklenburg in the Denver Post article.
Here’s an excerpt from the article:
Hendrick hotly denied ever representing Aronowitz as a special counsel, telling Mullins that she was preparing to file her own whistle-blower lawsuit against the firm, mostly because she said she was threatened with the loss of her job if she refused to sign confidentiality agreements to silence her.
Aronowitz said the agreements were standard for the industry after nationwide investigations into robo-signing and other misdeeds by the nation’s largest mortgage banks and servicers.
Hendrick said she told partners at the firm about problems she discovered, including bill-padding and other issues of unethical conduct, but didn’t reveal she had been talking to investigators since last August.
Attorneys for the law firm said Hendrick stepped forward after reading a Denver Post story revealing how the attorney general’s office was gathering foreclosure documents from various county public trustees.
Robert Aronowitz “certainly could have cleaned up the practices of the law firm if he were interested in doing so,” she testified.
__She gave brief details of telling investigators in March about alleged destruction of evidence while subpoenas seeking documents were pending.
I for one am very skeptical about Hendrick having any altruistic motives for coming fourth with the truth. I mean, for years she was involved with foreclosing on people’s homes, many times illegally like in my case, and she didn’t seem to have any guilt about it then. So what makes her change all of the sudden. I suspect she just wanted to cover her big a$$ is some way.
Just think about what kind of a person like Hendrick takes a job as an attorney to throw people out of their homes. Look at all the good natured people out there who are not attorneys who try to help the homeless. Well, Hendricks is the opposite of that and wants to throw people out of their homes and onto the street. What kind of a person does that?
My question is this. If she knew about this corruption at the Aronowitz law firm, why did it take her so long to speak up? How long did she know about this all while evicting people from their homes? How many evictions did she know were illegal even while she continued to foreclose?
Yes! Disgusting no matter how you look at it. I always wondered what kind of background someone has who actually evicts people from their homes without any conscience. Here is some of Hendrick’s jobs:
Attorney at Law
Company Name :The Sayer Law Group
Dates: 2014 – Nov 2018
Employment Duration: 4 yrs 8 mos
Location: Greater Denver Area
Maintain full responsibility for all appellate, litigation and bankruptcy matter for the state of Colorado and the senior attorney for national bankruptcy and litigation practices in both federal and state court.
Contract Attorney
Company Name: Bieging, Shapiro & Barber, LLC
Dates Employed: Apr 2013 – 2014
Employment Duration: 1 yr
Location: Englewood, CO
Completed in-depth legal research necessary to draft accurate motions, appellate briefs and pleadings regarding various areas of practice from fraudulent conveyances to foreclosures and evictions.
Contract Attorney
Company Name: Weselis & Suchoparek, LLC
Dates Employed: 2013 – 2014
Employment Duration: 1 yr
Location: Englewood, CO
Senior Litigation Associate
Company Name: Aronowitz & Mecklenburg, LLP
Dates Employed: 2007 – 2013
Employment Duration: 6 yrs
Location: Denver, CO
Maintained full responsibility for all litigation, appellate matters, bankruptcy and contested foreclosure and eviction proceedings taking place in both state and federal court.
Hummmmmm, looks like she’s made a living evicting people from their homes and all the while admits that she knew about foreclosure abuses!!! SICKENING!!! If she wants to do volunteer work maybe she should help the homeless.
Wake up America..before you don’t have an America to wake up to anymore when corrupt lawyers, judges and police are allowed to break the law with absolute immunity!!
By Joe Monoco
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
By
J Monoco
•
12/01/2019 06:25 PM
James 1:16-18 “Do not be deceived, my beloved brethren.”
The following is my testimony as to what happened to me in the illegal foreclosure crisis back in 2008. I give facts along with my opinion of what was really going on with corrupt judges and attorneys.
I this latest expose, I want to expose that blatant corruption and abuse of power that went on with the illegal foreclosure crises that affected me personally in 2008.
The corrupt law firm is Aronowitz and Mecklenburg which was Aronowitz and Ford when I was dealing with them.
Address: 1199 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204
Phone: (303) 813-1177
The attorney that I dealt with personally was one Susan Hendrick (46) who’s job was literally to remove people from their home and in many cases (including mine), remove them illegally. Apparently, she doesn’t practice at this time, but the trail of destruction remains from unethical lawyers like Hendrick illegally foreclosing on peoples homes.
My case started in 2008 when the “alleged” mortgage holder (Chase Bank), on my Condo just outside Denver claimed I owed more than I did on my monthly payments. I refused to pay the amount that was incorrect and told them I won’t be paying them anything until they correct this problem. Well, long story short, I took them to court and won the first round but as I was looking into this problem, I found out that Chase Bank never actually filed the paper work with the Clerk and Recorder in Littleton, Colorado… to even be my mortgage holder. You see back in 2008 mortgage holders were just willy nilly re-selling people’s mortgages to other banks without filing the proper paper work.
So, I went back to court to challenge them and that’s when Aronowitz and Ford (along with Susan Hendrick) got involved.
This now was a case of ownership and who legally held the mortgage to my condo. On this one I wanted to go to court to determine ownership of my Condo.
Susan Hendrick along with Aronowitz LLP took me to County Court to decide this matter. The problem with this is County Court doesn’t hold jurisdiction in cases that involve ownership. Only District Courts can settle this matter. So what happens? They tried to railroad me by taking this to County Court.
So, I go to defend myself in Court…yes the one which has no authority to hear my case. I see Susan Henderson is a dumpy overweight loudmouth that looks like she bought her ill-fitting clothes second-hand at Goodwill. She is pale and has mousy-brown hair that looks like it is the same stye she had in junior high. Her picture is difficult to find on the internet as is the case with most unattractive people as they like to remain anonymous when it comes to letting people see what they really look like.
Once in court, she then uses a red herring argument that I claimed I was never served so she has the people that served me with her in court. Well, if I was never served, then how would I know to show up to court. This was just a diversionary tactic because I never made such a claim. The claim I made was they are trying to settle this in the wrong court and County Court has no say in any matter of ownership. I even told the Judge that when I took the stand that this being a County Court, he has no authority to even hear this case. On top of that, Chase Bank in addition to not filing the proper paper work to legally be my mortgage holder, NO ONE and I mean NO ONE KNEW WHERE THE PROMISSORY NOTE WAS!! YES, MY PROMISSORY NOTE WAS LOST BY CHASE BANK! In spite of all this the Judge went ahead an illegally ruled against me!!! OUTRAGEOUS!
In this case the Judge was crooked, the lawyer Sue Hendrick was crooked as well as the entire legal system was a farce!
How do I know that Susan Hendrick knew this was illegal? because she admitted in 2013 that she knew about illegal activities at Aronowitz and Mecklenburg in the Denver Post article.
Here’s an excerpt from the article:
Hendrick hotly denied ever representing Aronowitz as a special counsel, telling Mullins that she was preparing to file her own whistle-blower lawsuit against the firm, mostly because she said she was threatened with the loss of her job if she refused to sign confidentiality agreements to silence her.
Aronowitz said the agreements were standard for the industry after nationwide investigations into robo-signing and other misdeeds by the nation’s largest mortgage banks and servicers.
Hendrick said she told partners at the firm about problems she discovered, including bill-padding and other issues of unethical conduct, but didn’t reveal she had been talking to investigators since last August.
Attorneys for the law firm said Hendrick stepped forward after reading a Denver Post story revealing how the attorney general’s office was gathering foreclosure documents from various county public trustees.
Robert Aronowitz “certainly could have cleaned up the practices of the law firm if he were interested in doing so,” she testified.
__She gave brief details of telling investigators in March about alleged destruction of evidence while subpoenas seeking documents were pending.
I for one am very skeptical about Hendrick having any altruistic motives for coming fourth with the truth. I mean, for years she was involved with foreclosing on people’s homes, many times illegally like in my case, and she didn’t seem to have any guilt about it then. So what makes her change all of the sudden. I suspect she just wanted to cover her big a$$ is some way.
Just think about what kind of a person like Hendrick takes a job as an attorney to throw people out of their homes. Look at all the good natured people out there who are not attorneys who try to help the homeless. Well, Hendricks is the opposite of that and wants to throw people out of their homes and onto the street. What kind of a person does that?
My question is this. If she knew about this corruption at the Aronowitz law firm, why did it take her so long to speak up? How long did she know about this all while evicting people from their homes? How many evictions did she know were illegal even while she continued to foreclose?
Yes! Disgusting no matter how you look at it. I always wondered what kind of background someone has who actually evicts people from their homes without any conscience. Here is some of Hendrick’s jobs:
Attorney at Law
Company Name :The Sayer Law Group
Dates: 2014 – Nov 2018
Employment Duration: 4 yrs 8 mos
Location: Greater Denver Area
Maintain full responsibility for all appellate, litigation and bankruptcy matter for the state of Colorado and the senior attorney for national bankruptcy and litigation practices in both federal and state court.
Contract Attorney
Company Name: Bieging, Shapiro & Barber, LLC
Dates Employed: Apr 2013 – 2014
Employment Duration: 1 yr
Location: Englewood, CO
Completed in-depth legal research necessary to draft accurate motions, appellate briefs and pleadings regarding various areas of practice from fraudulent conveyances to foreclosures and evictions.
Contract Attorney
Company Name: Weselis & Suchoparek, LLC
Dates Employed: 2013 – 2014
Employment Duration: 1 yr
Location: Englewood, CO
Senior Litigation Associate
Company Name: Aronowitz & Mecklenburg, LLP
Dates Employed: 2007 – 2013
Employment Duration: 6 yrs
Location: Denver, CO
Maintained full responsibility for all litigation, appellate matters, bankruptcy and contested foreclosure and eviction proceedings taking place in both state and federal court.
Hummmmmm, looks like she’s made a living evicting people from their homes and all the while admits that she knew about foreclosure abuses!!! SICKENING!!! If she wants to do volunteer work maybe she should help the homeless.
Wake up America..before you don’t have an America to wake up to anymore when corrupt lawyers, judges and police are allowed to break the law with absolute immunity!!
By Joe Monoco
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
By J Monoco • 12/01/2019 06:25 PM