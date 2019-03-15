ANOTHER GLOBALIST STAGED MASS SHOOTING. THIS TIME IT'S IN THE PLACE THEY WOULD WANT YOU TO LEAST EXPECT, "CHRIST CHURCH", NEW ZEALAND

Help us to help keeping you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

LIGHTS , CAMERA…...ACTION!

The Globalists just don’t quit do they? Here again is another false flag event, this time in New Zealand to bring about their One World Government. Of course we see the same things we see here in America. A call for gun control from Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern (Who really is a globalist and is in on this), really, really, bad crisis actors and idiotic pictures that look like they hired extras for a bad movie. Now the Globalists decided that they will now turn the tables and make the Muslims the victims after years of making them the perps…They must get a kick of playing both sides of the fence to try to confuse the real issue.

Let’s take a look at her predictable speech about “Gun Control.” This is how you push a political agenda.﻿

Once again, we see the same themes. Numerology. The name “Christ” somewhere in the narrative and hints deliberately put in the photos to let people know this is once again a “setup”.

This is obviously another staged hoax…. we saw the video late last night where the shooter, (Brenton Tarrent) was supposedly running through the mosque shooting people. The interesting thing is when he was shooting people the shots that were missing made no marks or holes in the walls. The video is no longer available ..hmmm I wonder why? There was nothing especially graphically disturbing about the video no blood no screaming just the sound of so called gun shoots.﻿ The narrative on this if you search Google is “Social Media is Scrambling to remove Graphic shooting in Christchurch”.

In the first place, they wouldn’t need to “scramble” to remove this video. It would be a very simple one step process to delete it for these people. Geeez! How stupid do they think we are!

Also, I will run some videos from of these so-called “witnesses” to this event. Not only are they bad actors, but if they really had injuries where they bleed, they would be in the hospital being treated for their wounds and possible infections and not giving interviews calling for gun control!

Okay, let’s look at some of these idiotic pics surrounding this event: Oh My!! How cool is this to have a free ad for “Parkland Pawn Shop” complete with a telephone number. (Below). By the way, the police really look stressed don’t they?

Oh! he looks really hurt. Not a drop of blood. I think the people in makeup should have blood red in their tool kit. And by the way, look at the word “handy” under the “wounded.”

Hey dude, you seem to have been wounded. Call me crazy but If I have been shot and wounded, I would be seeking out medical care and not standing around casually talking with people.

And of course as with all mass shootings, we have to have the unidentified shirtless man talking with someone on a cell phone. Because if I witness a mass shooting, the first thing I’m going to do is take off my shirt and start making phone calls.

I guess to the Globalists, to have someone wear a hat with phallic symbols and the word “LICE” and or “ICE” in the background which is a bug that infects you is funny to them. AND shot for “6” minutes and “49” people dead 4+9+13…come on people!!!!! We have documented this time and time again as to what this means!!!

Oh, okay, I see, I guess now photographers are now allowed inside the yellow tape to photograph whatever they want. Including bodies that have not been identified and have no wounds. GOOD JOB !!

Okay, let’s get to some videos I have picked out which will shed some light on this whole charade: OKAY ! THEY HAVE ALREADY REMOVED THESE VIDEOS !!!! I’LL TO TRY TO FIND OTHERS BUT (BELOW) DO YOU SEE THEY ARE ALREADY CENSORING THIS ? THIS JUST HAPPENED FRIDAY NIGHT 3 /15

Here’s another that we find factual:

This is a followup video from the top video we posted that was removed by YouTube:

Apparently, telling the truth is now classified as “bullying”.

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.