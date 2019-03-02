WHAT THEY SECRETLY TOLD US DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW AT SUPER BOWL 53

Help us to help keeping you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

If you have read our past articles, you know all Super Bowl halftime shows are nothing but occult sponsored Satanic rituals designed to influence a very gullible American public. Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta was no different. If you were able to stomach a terribly boring game you would take notice of an almost unwatchable halftime charade featuring lousy music and performances which was highlighted by Maroon 5.

If I were to write a complete article about this it would be very redundant of other articles we wrote about in previous articles (the Illuminists aren’t very creative in their predictive programming rituals). We would like you to watch the below video which is an excellent presentation of what message was really being delivered in the occult infested halftime show.

By Joe Monoco

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.