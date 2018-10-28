Help us to help keeping you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

The New World Order Globalists are at it again. This years October not-so-surprise are two events are are obviously staged just before the election to once again divide the nation among party lines and get the so-called left and right pointing the fingers at each other and thus deflecting attention away from the real perps who are once again the New World Order Globalists. Lets start with the MAGA bomber Cesar Sayoc who allegedly sent bombs to high ranking Democrats including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and is an avid Trump supporter.

First off, let’s perish the idea that this is a battle between Democrats and Republicans. Readers of this site know that the Left and the Right are both controlled by the same people and it is just a divide and conquer strategy that has been the ploy since Jesus’ day.

Some of these staged events are just insanely ridiculous. This bomb looks like it was made by Wilie E. Coyote on the roadrunner cartoon.

It also came with fake packages complete with misspelled names. It’s all a big game to the Globalists who are perpetrating this nonsense.

Below is a good video exposing why this whole bombing was a staged hoax:

Okay, so what is the agenda behind faking the bombings:

Now let’s take a look at the alleged shooter in a Pittsburgh Synagogue named Robert Bowers.

When I first heard of this incident, my first thought was it’s another False Flag event annnnnnd, let me guess… he’s a deranged lone nut and used an AR-15. BINGO ! I was right on both counts. Also, it just so happened that 11 people were killed. There’s that pesky number 11 showing up again. You would think the globalists would get tired of doing the same thing over and over again wouldn’t you? Well, apparently not.

The AR-15. The Illuminati choice weapon for staged shootings

In his speech after this scam,Trump says “This would not have happened if we had armed guards at the scene”. Do you see what’s happening? They are not only trying to establish new gun control laws and do away with the 2nd amendment, but they also want us to get used to the idea of seeing armed guards in our streets and neighborhoods. DO YOU WANT THIS ?

Hopefully, people will start to catch on to what is happing now all to often and that is staged events designed to take way your rights, erode the Constitution and Bill of Rights and establish a New World Order that the Globalists will be in complete control of.

Joe Monoco

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.





