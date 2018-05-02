MORE BLATANT ILLUMINATI SYMBOLISM IN THE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE OCCULT HALFTIME SUPERBOWL SHOW FROM SUPER BOWL 52 INVOLVING THE OCCULT AND PRINCE FROM MINNESOTA AND U.S. BANK STADIUM

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this donated, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

ILLUMINATI NUMEROLOGY:

Okay, Here we go again, the Illuminists have taken over Super Bowl 52 at U.S Bank Stadium in Minnesota. For now, let’s look at the score which was 41 to 33. 33 being that same multiple of 11 from the “Patriots” and the combined score of 74 which is 7+4 that equals 11. We have talked about these occult numbers many times in the past.

But before we go there, we want to focus on the Illuminati halftime show which featured Justin Timberlake which hardly anyone wanted to see except for a few 15 year old girls and the hidden Illuminati symbolism involved with this debacle.

Remember, Prince DID NOT WANT his image in any kind of hologram after his death. He understood he was controlled by the Illuminati and knew that upon is death, he would be exploited. This is more “necromancy” That is worshipping the dead! All we saw here was pyramids, symbols and hidden Illuminati signatures all over this halftime “entertainment.”

Before we get deeper into this, let’s watch this video which will explain most of what went on in this Super Bowl, especially during halftime.

Let’s keep more things in mind here. What were the Titans in conflict here? “We The People” had the “Patriots” who symbolized “The People”, from the Illuminati perspective even though we all know that is not really the case. Then we had “The Eagles” who represented the establishment and the “eagle” on the dollar bill which is green and represented the “controllers”.

It is my belief that the almighty “dollar” “The Eagle” was to be represented here as it knocked of the “Patriots” no matter how strong they were in years leading up to this. But that said, remember in this setting the “Patriots” and the “Eagles” are really representing the NFL owners who thus ultimately represent the Illuminati who actually control both sides!!

Don’t be fooled!!!! THIS IS MORE PROPAGANDA THAT TELLS YOU WHO THE CONTROLLERS ARE AND WHO THE SLAVES ARE!!

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Theconspiracyzone





By Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.