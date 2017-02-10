LAS VEGAS CONCERT SHOOTING IS MORE MANUFACTURED TERROR DESIGNED FOR MARSHALL LAW TO DESTROY THE 2ND AMENDMENT

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this donated, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com “LISTEN TO EVERYONE, READ EVERYTHING, BELIEVE NOTHING UNLESS YOU CAN PROVE IT IN YOUR OWN RESEARCH. WE AS A PEOPLE MUST LOOK INTO ANY SUSPECTED FALSE FLAGS TO TRY TO KEEP GOVERNMENT IN CHECK TO MINIMIZE AND HOPEFULLY PREVENT PLANNED TRAGEDIES FROM TAKING PLACE” —William Cooper Okay, we know what many people are thinking. “Surely this has to be real because they could never get away with faking something this big with this many people involved…could they?” Well, all we have to do is go back to the events of 9/11 and we can see, that yes, they can create a false flag hoax on a grand scale. Although it is my opinion that people died on 9/11, it was still manufactured TERROR by the Global Elite. Now, that said, while I’m positive that this latest mass shooting is a false flag event created by the globalists and it is possible that some people died in the process, (but I don’t think so), I think we can point out evidence that this was once again, a created event designed to take away more of your freedoms and go one step further is declaring Marshall Law and make the 2nd Amendment of our constitution useless and nothing more than words from a bygone era. Remember ,Gotta keep the population scared and in a state of constant fear and panic after all. An event like this can help keep everyone on edge and “SCREAMING FOR BIG BROTHER TO HELP US!!!” Like so many other staged mass casualty events, this [SHOCKING] shooting staged at the “country music concert in Las Vegas” was deliberate and multi-purposeful. Because of the immediate floating of a lone-wolf shooter, it’s clear that a patsy was pre-identified to take the rap. First, let’s look at the number 13 on the “alleged” shooters neck: 13 and 11 are Illuminati numbers. Second, let’s look at the fact that just a little over a month ago a company that handles “crisis actors” called “Crowds On Demand” was soliciting actors in Las Vegas which was billed as “Prepare For A Riot.” Now lets look at one of these “Crisis Actors” named Bryan Claypool and his duel role in this. Check out the bad acting in the video below along with the fact he’s clearly reading a script. Here’s some more bad acting with these crisis actors showing what phycologists call “duping delight”, which is having micro smiles is the mist of talking about a supposed tragedy: Now check out this bad actor who can’t add and doesn’t remember his script. First he said he saw two dead bodies but recounts three people. DOH!!! Now this one is so bad it’s ridiculous. This Crisis Actor is a real bad one. His name is Mike Cronk, unless you didn’t pick up on it, that is a made up joke name they are throwing in your face. Watch as he can’t remember his lines and is being fed lines by someone off camera. Anyone who is halfway familiar with how liars act can see he’s making up this story as he goes along. It’s really laughable. Now lets’s look at this statement from Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. Remember the Illuminati ALWAYS give out hints of what they are doing. Here he clearly says the shooter was an “actor” and just to make sure you didn’t miss it, he uses the word twice. — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — - — — Comments: Some interesting observations we received: “What I found to be tell tale is the fact that they released the name, birth date and all this personal info on the suspect right off the bat. This is totally not normal operating procedure. Especially in such a high profile case, they would spend days investigating places he’s been, origin, organizations he may been affiliated with, I mean, they don’t know if this could have been long fore planned and he may have hidden accomplices but evidently they weren’t worried about contaminating the investigation, very unusual. Also, once again, the shooter is dead, so no one can question him. This all smells so familiar. Now they’re saying over 400 were shot, I watched 6 different videos and saw no one shot. This didn’t seem like that large of a crowd, so out of 6 videos, I should have seen at least a few people shot, especially if there were over 400 shot. research it for yourself. Everyone there had cell phones and would be posting the carnage left and right on you tube, but not one person shown being shot Are you kidding me! There should be dozens being shown if their numbers are true. This seems very fishy.﻿ Look at the dude on the right with his pants pulled down. The Illuminists are “mooning” you and most people won’t get it! I mean, who really would have their pants down like this? Just look at the “Orge” Of Bull on this with people with their pants down, people on top of each other, the sexual context of this! GIVE ME A BREAK!! “Are you telling me everybody got a camera shot from different angles and NOBODY has footage of multiple people getting hit? Just noise and ducking… False flag hoax all the way… and the shooter was on he “32nd” floor… I smell a freemason setup”. “I just find it equally as odd that this 64 year old man (Stephen Paddock) who has NO prior military background and NO prior police background can bust two windows out of the 32nd floor of the hotel and shoot that distance, with NO prior experience or background!!!!! He wasn’t a sniper in the military or police force, he was a 64 year old man, his family has no idea why he would do this. They have no signs his brother said of him being mad at any religious groups or being involved in hate groups or anything!! AND HE LIVED IN A RETIREMENT COMMUNITY!!! NO PRIOR WARNING SIGNS!!!!! People will believe this is real unfortunately.. They are going to try and take our guns. This is just going to get worse and worse!!!! DONT BE SHEEP PEOPLE!!!!!!!! OPEN YOUR EYES!!!!!!﻿﻿” “Now they can put metal detectors at all hotels now”. “It’s about Gun Control. If there’s enough of these, the people will agree to all sorts of strict gun control laws and eventually, we won’t have weapons to defend ourselves against government tyranny. That’s the point.” If you have read our articles before you know everytime we see anything orchestrated by the globalists, you always have the number 33 involved. Here it is perfectly framed in the firetruck. Other Numerology Involved: Mandalay Bay = 11 letters Jason Aldean = 11 leters The Event Happened on 10/01 = 10+1 =11 Well lookie here. The time of this interview is 11:33 Now, I want to show you this video still of Eric Paddock (11 letters) who is supposed to be the brother of the supposed shooter Stephan Paddock. This is centered very strange with the number 320 visible over his house. First off is this was real, he wouldn’t want people to know where he lives and second, there is no reason to frame the picture like this unless you are supposed to see the number 320. The number 320 the “Magic Angel Number” is used in numerology and the occult and has to do with “Ascended Masters” which is very intertwined with The New World Order. Without going into much more detail here, we encourage you to do your own research on this. Interesting observations by State Of The Nation: Though there were initial reports of multiple shooters and multiple incidents up and down the Strip, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a press conference held at 1:30 a.m. local time that it was believed that there was only one suspect. That man (Stephen Paddock) was killed on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay after officers responded to the shooting. Lombardo said that investigators are looking for the suspect’s roommate, an Asian woman named Marilou Danley. Lombardo declined to identify the suspect, who he called a “lone wolf.” Asked about the shooter’s motive, Lombardo said, “We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.” (Source: Massacre At Mandalay: Las Vegas Gunman Kills At Least 20 At Country Music Concert The crime scene hasn’t even been thoroughly investigated and the local county sheriff has already called this false flag mass shooting a lone-wolf operation! That, right there, is a dead giveaway. There is also an increasing trend over the past couple of years whereby these BIG false flag operations are executed at night. The cover of darkness gives the real perps so much more opportunity to cover their tracks and manipulate the crime scene to fit their predetermined narrative. Why did they do it? Things have not been going well for the globalists. Their New World Order agenda is in complete disarray. First, the NFL Kneelgate scandal has really back fired…so much so that the NWO ruling cabal has to change the national conversation. Nothing does that quicker than a mass casualty event (MCE). The NFL crashes and burns! Collapse of the celebrity culture now inevitable. With the NFL in a free-fall collapse, the globalists were forced to divert the attention of the American people. The institutional responses to the NFL fiasco were particularly impactful with NASCAR completely rejecting the practice of kneeling during the anthem. The NBA likewise sent out a memo banning the same form of protest both individually and collectively. NBA memo warns teams to stand during national anthem ‘OR ELSE’ This sudden reversal of fortune for the globalists was both embarrassing and unexpected which demanded an expeditious response … … … like a horrifying MCE in their view. Why did the Illuminists choose a country music concert in Vegas for their massacre? There are actually many reasons why they carried out this bloodbath at this particular specific venue. Video: LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: HORRIFYING FOOTAGE CAUGHT ON CAMERA As always, the globalists want to take guns from every American citizen. An armed America is the single greatest obstacle toward the establishment of their planned One World Government. Even more concerning for the power elite is the absolute necessity of disarming the populace BEFORE the controlled demolition of the Global Economic and Financial System. They are well aware, given the raw truth routinely disseminated on the Internet, that the wealthy elites will be in the crosshairs of every patriot, nationalist and militiaman. Not only is the truth out there about the wholesale theft of America’s future by the NWO cabal, anyone who cares to find out exactly who is accountable for the multi-decade crime spree can simply surf the net. Of course, taking down a LOT of innocent country music fans who tend to be conservative and Christian, patriots and nationalists, Trumpsters and Tea Partiers, was an attempt to sway them toward gun control. The delusion of the globalist was that if the NRA members and hunters were so appalled by this incomparable slaughter perpetrated by multiple snipers in Vegas, they just might demand some form of substantial gun control legislation for their own protection. Then there is the intention to punish the ever-politically incorrect patriot movement. Bringing such “perceived” deadly mayhem to a country music venue sends the unequivocal message that the perps can duplicate the unspeakable carnage anywhere, anytime they want to in similar music settings around the country. There is much more to this strategy which derives directly from NATO’s Operation Gladio. This ongoing “strategy of tension” has been systematically implemented in Europe over decades for the purpose of terrorizing targeted civilian populations in order to produce a specific outcome. NATO’s Secret Armies. Operation GLADIO and the Strategy of Tension Conclusion As this Las Vegas PsyOp continues to unravel in the days ahead, other objectives will make themselves clear. WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP!!!! Joe Monoco Theconspiracyzone



