IRMA, HARVEY, JOSE, KATRINA AND KATIA: WHAT REALLY IS CAUSING THESE DEVISTATING HURRICANES?

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this donated, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com HURRICANE IRMA IS A CREATED STORM DESIGNED BY THE ILLUMINATI TO DO THE MOST DAMAGE ON THE 16TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 It’s also no coincidence that the Hurricane will do much of it’s damage in Miami, the home of the University of Miami hurricanes: There is no question that these unprecedented Hurricanes are being created by the global elite. We have done many stories about these man made catastrophes in the past and the story remains the same. There is no way these are naturally occurring storms. It is statistically impossible for storms of this magnitude to get this large and happen this often. Since before the 50′s, weather modification techniques have existed. In fact, the threat of “weather weapons” was so imminent that the United Nations felt it necessary to draft a treaty ensuring no nation would use this “new means of warfare” against one another. Why would the U.N. draft a treaty if weather modification was just a theory? By the way, these “treaties” in application mean nothing. If the science of weather warfare exists, they will use it and it doesn’t matter if a “treaty” has been issued or not..that is all just window dressing. _The Treaty defined “weather weapons” as follows: “[...] the term “environmental modification techniques” refers to any technique for changing through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes the dynamics, composition or structure of the Earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space.” _ How a hurricane works: Warm and humid air rises off the surface of the ocean, and proceeds upwards through the eye wall. The more heat you have on the surface of the ocean, the more humidity you have. Heat makes air lighter, which causes it to rise, obviously, but the missing mechanic in a “created” storm is the fact that just natural heating of the water surface from a natural water temperature would never be able to create air dense enough with enough water vapor to create a hurricane the size of Texas, it could never happen naturally. A created hurricane is getting fed water vapor by artificial machines and heating which over rides anything that could happen naturally. Kind of like an athlete that is being injected with steroids will develop bigger muscles than could ever happy normally. Water vapor is also lighter than air and it displaces air. Humid air is lighter in weight than dry air, so it rises better and produces higher wind speeds. Natural hurricanes dissipate once they hit land. A created Hurricane like Harvey hit land and hovered for three days without losing strength because it was being fed from water vapor machines. THE ILLUMINATI CARD GAME’S PREVIOUS PREDICTIONS AND HURRICANES Now, let’s take a look at the Illuminati card game that predicted the destruction of the Twin Towers and the Pentagon back in 1995 predicts that Hurricanes will also play a big part in bringing in The New World Order: The first card you will see is entitled “Terrorist Nuke” As you can see, it clearly outlines an attack on the world trade center. It also shows an explosion exactly where the second tower was hit…...SIX YEARS EARLIER THAN THE ACTUAL ATTACKS!! I also firmly believe that both towers were in fact brought down by a “mini-nuke” which also contained Thermite. That is why the towers burned white hot for a month after the attack and there was molten steel at the bottom of the collapsed towers. If this next card doesn’t convince you, nothing will. It is entitled “Pentagon” Which clearly shows the Pentagon burning 6 years before the actual attack. The third card in entitled “Population reduction” Here, you can see a skyline which resembles New York City and you can see a “demon smoke face” just like we saw in New York during the attacks. It is an occult practice to conjure “Fire demons” during ritual sacrifices and the twin towers with the 3000 people who were killed were part of this illuminati sacrifice ritual. Remember this card was created 6 years before the attacks with uncanny accuracy. By the way The Illuminati Card game predicts the creation of Hurricanes just like it predicted the events of 9/11 way back in 1995: Now the complex mechanics of it all - A natural hurricane then gets all of its boost from the negative pressure caused by the rising WARM AND WET air at the eye wall, and this negative boost originates at the surface of the ocean. So the winds in a natural hurricane are built from the surface of the water, all the way up the eye wall by air that is both WARM AND WET but there is a limit as to how big a “natural” storm can get. A “created” storm like Irma functions differently. Instead of having warm moist air rising from the surface of the ocean that is damp and therefore lightweight to begin with (a double rise potential) , a weather mod machine warms a column of air across a distance spanning from a few hundred feet off the surface of the water, to many miles in altitude. Another phenomenon in created hurricanes is the Occultic Pentagram in the center, like this one in Hurricane Isabel (Below): The combined negative pressure is built in a zone starting thousands of feet up and never quite reaching the surface of the water. If you only have the mechanic of a low central pressure, and that low central pressure lacks the assistance of light weight water vapor laden air originating at the ocean surface, the low millibar reading won’t do as much as it would if it had the assistance of warm and moist air that is lighter than dry air contributing to the rise potential. And that is why Irma is scraping along with wind speeds tenuously hovering between 150 and 185 mph for over 37 hours which is unprecedented in any hurricane that has even been monitored in all human history. Below is a land based Water Vapor machine. They have mobile ones also that they can take out to the ocean and manipulate the weather anywhere they want to: Mobile Water based machines look like this one in the Illustration below: All these cloud formations below were Geo-engineered in one morning. The one on the very bottom took about 5 minutes to create. Can you imagine what they could create with these machines pumping day and night for weeks? Well, you get Hurricane Irma.. Now here’s what the mobile machines look like that guide the storm which they created with the vapor machines. It’s doppler nexrad technology that steers the storm via microwave. They can move these anywhere around the world they want to. Here’s a closeup of one of these gigantic machines being taken out to the ocean: The Department of Defense published a white paper in 1996 titled “Weather as a Force Multiplier- Owning the Weather by 2025” Without going over the same information we have covered in the past, I think this video is the best out there explaining Who is behind the creation of these storms and what the agenda is. The Globalists who are behind this will stop at nothing until their New World Order is established. They hate humanity and want a good portion of the World’s population dead. We are in the last hour and WE THE PEOPLE need to stand up and demand THAT WE AREN’T GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!!!! WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP!!!! Joe Monoco Theconspiracyzone



EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out. Feedjit Live Blog Stats