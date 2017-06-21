WHO REALLY IS ALEX JONES?

HOME
With all the hype concerning Alex Jones in the mainstream media in the last two weeks, we thought we needed to take a closer look at who this man really is and whose side is he really on.
He short, HE’S NOT ON OUR SIDE! He is controlled opposition and is on the side of the globalists and the New World Order.
We know what you’re thinking. “Wow, but he tells the truth about 9/11 and Barack Obama’s phony birth certificate and he’s always pointing out what The Globalists are up to and why would he do that if he wasn’t on our side?”
Okay, lets take a look at that. First, the original Alex Jones is not the one who runs InfoWars right now. Actually, Alex Jones doesn’t run InfoWars, InfoWars is owned and run by Time Warner, who are the same people who run and own CNN. That’s why Jones did the interview with Megyn Kelly from CNN..they are all in it together. That much we know. The original Alex Jones first started a radio show outside of Austin, Texas in or around 1997. We don’t know if that person was legit or not, but we know the powers that be pulled him off the air and while it’s not a slam dunk, it’s almost certain they replaced him with a man known as Bill Hicks which we will provide you pretty solid proof of that in the short video below. But one way or the other, can can tell you will 100% certainty, that Alex Jones is in fact not who he claims to be but is “Controlled Opposition”.
The Alex Jones you know now in controlled by Central Intelligence and has been from the start. The founder of the Freemason’s, Albert Pike once made the statement “When the people need a leader, we will furnish one for them.” So, that said there was a ground swelling of people who have figured out that there was an evil force controlling this World’s banking and political system (The Illuminati), but there was no clear cut leader of this movement which really gained steam after the events of 9/11.
Enter controlled opposition Alex Jones. The Illuminati had figured out that about 10% of the population had figured out what was really going on and needed a leader. The way he has fooled the truth movement is he does tell the truth most of the time. But when you really look at it, he just tells the truth movement what we already know, President Kennedy was murdered by our own government and 9/11 was an inside job etc. Even though he tells the truth 90% of the time, there are still topics he wont deal with in it’s entirety. Like the false flag, fake school shootings. He went on record to say that 26 people died at Sandy Hook which every one who knows the truth, know that to be a complete lie. Sandy Hook has been proven to be nothing but a made for TV movie where no one died and where crisis actors were used as parents and victims and that can be proven.
Here’s what we know now. All of the Sandy Hook parents are frauds. Laura and Nick Phelps are really actors Richard and Jennifer Greenberg Sexton.
Let’s look at their interview on CNN Below: UPDATE: WE WANT YOU TO KNOW THE VIDEO BELOW KEEPS BEING DELETED BY THE GOVERNMENT! YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELVES..WHY?
Find that hard to believe? Here’s a picture of her on the “crisis actors” website called Stars Color and you can see her here with the name Jennifer Greenberg on the top:
Click below for a tighter blowup…
(BELOW) is a composite of Jennifer Greenberg on the top and the so-called Laura Phelps at the bottom:
Below is Richard Sexton Greenberg who was posing as Sandy Hook parent Nick Phelps:
Now let’s look at the man Megyn Kelly interviewed this last Sunday and was supposed to be the parent of one of the murdered children. His alias is Neil Heslin and he claims his son Jesse was shot in the head and was buried with him at his side. The problem is we’ve seen him before. He played the part of a firefighter that supposedly died on 9/11 by the name of Thomas Richard Kelly. THIS MAN IS AN ACTOR!
Here is a picture of him as Thomas Richard Kelly and Neil Heslin:
As we know the Illuminists like to mock us when they name these people so let’s look at what Neil Heslin says coded:
Yea, he’s LYIN’ alright!
Now let’s look at another crisis actor who played a part is the Sandy Hook Hoax. Do you recognize the actor below? Here is is playing the part of Marcus Grimmie who supposedly had a sister named Cristina Grimmie who was killed in the Orlando shooting hoax and here he is giving a speech about his dead sister while promoting gun control. Grimmie..get it! It’s a fake name and they are telling you these people are grimmie. By the way, look at the clown in the background that can’t contain his laughter because he knows this shooting was all a joke.
He’s the same actor that played the part of Adam Lanza, (BELOW) the alleged Sandy Hook shooter, he’s just a few years older in the above picture.
Okay, now back to Alex Jones the “reporter”. You can see by his coded Masonic hand signals that he is in the same game as the evil politicians and that includes Donald Trump:
Hopefully you can see, Donald Trump and Alex Jones are in the same game: ALEX JONES IS NOT ON OUR SIDE!!! HE’S ILLUMINATI!
Here Alex Jones are playing “good cop” “bad cop”: He, Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump are all on the same side, but Jones is actually telling the truth about the Power Elite. WHY? TO GET THE PEOPLE WHO “GET IT TO THINK HE IS ON THEIR SIDE AND TO FOLLOW HIM!
Here is Jones again telling us who he is with the Baphomet sign:
And again:
And again, and again:
Watch this short video as it will tell you everything you need to know about Alex Jones….Who he really is, where he came from, who controls him and what game is he really playing.
And here’s yet another eye opener about who Alex Jones really is:
Here’s even more proof that Alex Jones is nothing more than a “Character” played bt Bill Hicks:
WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP!!!!
Joe Monoco
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.
THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.
