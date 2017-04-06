THIS IS REALLY GETTING OLD. LET'S TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE LATEST LONDON BRIDGE HOAX WHICH IS CODED "33" IN THE LICENSE PLATES

HOME
Here we go again. Just three days after the Bilderberger group met, we have another staged “Terror” attack. This time is at London Bridge. Don’t also forget, this takes place just before the elections which are to take place on June 8th. Let’s take a closer look at what really went down. It’s another exercise in the Illuminati number “33”.
WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP!!!!
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
