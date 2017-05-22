THE ILLUMINISTS ARE AT IT AGAIN! HERE IS THE LATEST "TERROR" FALSE FLAG ATTACK FROM ENGLAND THAT IS CREATED TO DISARM YOU AND TAKE AWAY YOUR FREEDOMS!

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this donated, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

OH MY!!! SHE REALLY LOOKS LIKE SHE’S HURT TO ME! NO BLOOD AND FAKE WOUNDS!! LOOKS TO ME LIKE HER LEFT KNEE IS REALLY OKAY.

Don’t be fooled people! The latest Manchester England debacle is another hoax! We wanted to update you before tomorrow where we will have more details: For starters, it happened on those Illuminati numbers, May 22nd: HERE’S THAT MULTIPLE OF 11 AGAIN! Here’s your first video to look at and we will have tomorrow once more details are released.