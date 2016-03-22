THE LATEST "TERROR" ATTACK IN BRUSSELS BELGIUM ARE NOTHING MORE THAN ANOTHER GLOBALIST (ILLUMINATI) EVENT DESIGNED TO ESTABLISH A NEW WORLD ORDER USING THE SKULL AND BONES NUMBER 322

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com Here we go again. We should be getting used to this by now. The latest “terror” attack is another plot by the Globalists to take over the world’s governments and bring them all under the system of the Anti-Christ and it all took place on 3/22. Excerpts below from Kevin Barret, Veterans today: If you believe “radical Muslims” observe satanic holidays and name their groups after pagan goddesses, I have some real estate in Mesopotamia to sell you. 322 “Radical Muslims” (meaning fanatical wannabees and other extreme-puritanical types) do not celebrate other people’s holidays…least of all the holidays of satanists. Yet we are told that ISIS , whose acronym invokes a pagan goddess, has just conducted a big human sacrifice in Brussels on a major satanic holiday. And it’s somehow all the fault of “radical Islam.” Yeah, right. The date 3/22 (322) is not only the emblem of America’s leading CIA -Freemasonic elite group, Skull and Bones. Skull and Bones and 322 3/22 is also the culmination of the three-day Satanic Feast of Pelusia, consisting of – get this – “the invocation of Isis.” When Jim Dean says “you can’t make this stuff up,” he is understating the case. Ole Dammegard discusses the “satanic blood heart” smeared on the floor of the Bataclan theater – which looks suspiciously like the Brussels Airport log – in ANOTHER French False Flag Ole Dammegard discusses the “satanic blood heart” smeared on the floor of the Bataclan theater – which looks suspiciously like the Brussels Airport logo – in ANOTHER French False Flag As the Freemasonic Satanists invoke Isis (or ISIS ) on 3/22, they also pay homage to another female deity: Ishtar, the “goddess of fertility, love, war, and sex.” And it gets better (or worse, depending your point of view): Ishtar “was particularly worshipped in the Upper Mesopotamian kingdom of Assyria (modern northern Iraq, north east Syria and south east Turkey).” That would be the territory that is currently ruled by … you guessed it … ISIS . FOUR REASONS WE KNOW THE GLOBALISTS ARE BEHIND THIS ATTACK The Convenient Timing of the Brussels Attack Strangely enough (or not), I was just having the thought the day before the Brussels attack happened that it had been awhile since the last major false flag attack had occurred (a few months since the 2nd Paris false flag attack and the San Bernardino false flag attack). I had the distinct feeling that another one was just around the corner. When you regularly cover false flag events, you begin to see the greater pattern behind them. The New World Order manipulators need constant chaos and fear to rule, and to shape the world in the way they want. They live by their motto “Ordo ab chao” or “Order out of chaos” because they know that they can impose more restrictive laws, policies or agendas on the public when people are more emotionally disturbed and ruffled. They have to stir up “crime” to justify “order”. They have to continue injecting stories of fear into the MSM (mainstream media) to keep people in a constant state of worry and anxiety, or else people begin to forget the supposed threat of Islamic terrorism, ISIS , Russia, communism, man made global warming or whatever the bogeyman flavor of the day is. The timing of this Brussels attack is convenient for quite a few reasons. Firstly, it comes 5 days after Turkish dictator Erdogan predicted that Brussels could be the next bombing target after Ankara. He actually said that “there is no reason why the bomb that exploded in Ankara cannot explode in Brussels, in any other European city.” Was this foreknowledge showing that Brussels is a false flag operation? Is it just a coincidence that Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said “What we feared has happened”? Secondly, although he has shown himself to be a true Zionist, Donald Trump has to his credit put forth a very non-interventionist US foreign policy, including proposing that the US downgrades its involvement in NATO . How convenient for NATO then that a terrorist bomb should just happen to go off right near their headquarters … Thirdly, the Brussels attack occurred, obviously, in the capital of the European Union. Now we have a “war on Europe”. It has given French President Francois Hollande (the same guy that took away a lot of French freedoms on the pretext of the Paris false flag attack) the excuse to say quite a few things in response: “terrorists struck Brussels but it was Europe that was targeted” “we are facing a global threat which requires a global response” “we are at war” “this war on terrorism needs to be carried out with cold blood” “this war will be long” Since ISIS has also conveniently claimed responsibility for the attacks (yes, the very same ISIS created and funded by the US-UK-Israeli axis), this is all starting to sound like more fodder for the fake and never ending war on terror, and more excuse for foreign meddling in Syria (which France is very much involved in). Fourthly, it’s always important to consider the numerology of these events. The attack took place on March 22nd (full moon) which is written as 3/22 in American English. Those familiar with Secret Societies may recall that 322 is the number of the Skull ‘n’ Bones Society whose members have been reported to have engaged in dark Satanic rituals. George Bush Sr., George Bush Jr. and John Kerry are all “bonesmen”. If you aren’t rolling your eyes and screaming WTF ?! you’re not paying attention. One thing I can tell you is that observing satanic holy dates associated with Isis and Ishtar is just not “Islamically kosher.” Muslims are not big on pagan goddesses. Trust me. ISIS is a US-Zionist group. It has nothing to do with Islam. Muslims are not into human sacrifice. The biggest Muslim holiday, Eid, celebrates THE END OF HUMAN SACRIFICE . It commemorates the moment when monotheists broke with the sacrificial practices of pagan-god-and-goddess-worshippers, who were in the habit of burning or burying their own children alive as offerings to their deities. (For a convincing analysis of human sacrifice and paganism, read René Girard.) Muslims do not kill innocent people: Globalists do! Whoever kills an innocent…it is as though he has killed all mankind. And whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved all mankind.” (Qur’an, 5:32) Satanic human sacrifice, as opposed to Islam, revels in the sacrificial killing of innocents. The more innocent the victim, the better, from the satanic perspective…and from the perspective of Freemasonic-Satanist New World Order operatives. That’s why terrorism – the intentional killing of randomly-chosen innocent victims – is primarily practiced by government-linked satanists (and their dupes). Most of the 50 million people murdered in American CIA and military “interventions” since World War II were innocent non-combatants. It is no coincidence that the American government, the world’s leading terrorist group, is infested by Freemasonic Satanists at the highest levels. US-military-linked freemasonic Satanists secretly orchestrated virtually all of the “left-wing terrorism” that ravaged Cold War era Europe. This is not a “conspiracy theory,” it is historical fact, proven by the careful, detailed work of folks like Daniele Ganser, eloquently explained by Paul Williams, Richard Cottrell, and others. The same people are now running Gladio B. It’s the same terrorism, committed by the same people. The only difference is that they’re falsely blaming it on “Muslims” rather than “leftists.” Brussels is a natural place for the Gladio B fFeemasonic satanists to stage a big false flag on the satanic holiday of 3/22. Brussels has always been the main headquarters of Gladio, which is a NATO program, run out of NATO headquarters. This time, they conveniently staged the false flag “just a few miles” from NATO ’s HQ: NATO headquarters, just a few miles from Brussels attacks, boosts alert status During the Cold War, NATO operatives massacred ordinary people in Belgium, shooting them down in supermarkets and on sidewalks, then blaming “leftist terrorists.” Google “Brabant massacre” for details. The purpose was to prevent the rise of the left in Europe. Today, the next generation of NATO operatives is blowing up ordinary people in airports and train stations, and blaming “Muslim terrorists.” The purpose is to prevent the rise of Islam in Europe. If these Freemasonic-Satanic false flags, including the 2015 Paris false flags exposed in We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo and ANOTHER French False Flag, as well as all of the orchestrated “rape” incidents and the like, were not happening, Europe would have kept its borders relatively open, and welcomed the demographic rise of Islam in Europe. European Muslim voters would have ensured that Europe would be pro-Palestine, rather than pro-Israel, by around 2020. Likewise, European Muslim voters would have put an end to the usury-based currency system of the central banks. American Muslim voters – who elected President Bush in 2000, which turned out to be a bad move – would have ended US support for Israel, and put the Zionist entity out of business, had there been no War on Islam disguised as a “war on terror.” They would also have led the movement to end the Rothschild-Zionist owned Federal Reserve and replace it with honest, transparent, non-usury currency. That’s why the Zionist central bankers, and their Israel-linked crime network, created the War on Islam by staging false flags at the World Trade Center in 1993, Oklahoma City in 1995 (originally intended to be blamed on Muslims), the African embassy bombings in 1998, and the USS Cole attack in 2000 – the “precursor” false flags that created a plausible patsy for the Big Event of 9/11/2001. Since then, they have kept the pot boiling, and the War on Islam moving full steam ahead, with more false flags in Bali, Madrid, London, Mumbai, Paris, San Bernardino, and now Brussels, as well as many other locations. Will this latest false flag lead to a call for “boots on the ground” in Syria, to take advantage of the Russian withdrawal? Will it exacerbate the ongoing construction of Police State Europe? Or will it just enhance the push to lock down Europe’s borders and prevent those Rothschild-Zionist-hating Muslims from achieving numerical and electoral significance? Watch the below video for a recap on what this latest attack is all about and who are the dark forces behind it. Nothing new under the sun. Remember, there is no such thing as ISIS . These events are ALL carried out by the Illuminati. Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com Theconspiracyzone



