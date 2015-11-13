THE PARIS TERROR ATTACKS IS ANOTHER FALSE FLAG EVENT CARRIED OUT BY THE GLOBALISTS

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com So just what went on in Paris? Just your weekly false flag so the elite can push their agendas on the clueless masses who believe everything they are sold no matter how many times they have been fooled in the past. Some never learn or get it and likely never will and the shills and trolls will be out in force on this one. Watch this short video which will shed light on this whole event You should have seen this as another move by the globalists as another attempt to usher in the New World Order. This has Illuminati numerology written all over it. Thst’s right, this is another staged event using “Crisis Actors.” Ginny Watson, a supposed Paris witness is nothing but a fake: (BELOW) Here’s the interview with her: It took place on Black Friday 11/13. Both 11 and 13 are the most powerful Illuminati numbers. 128 people originally reported are allegedly dead. 1+2+8=11. Expect that number to grow to another Illuminati planned number. The numbers 3, 7, 9,11,13, 33, 39. Any multiple of these numbers have special meaning to the Illuminati. Notice that the Bilderberg Group has core of 39 members who are broken into 3 groups of 13 members in each group. Notice that the core of 39 answers to the 13 who make up the Policy Committee. At least 158 people have been killed after a series of attacks in Paris and an explosion in a bar near Paris stadium, on late Friday the 13th to hail Satan and mock Jesus! Local media reported multiple shootings but the mainstream media suppressed their stories. Why? Because they are part of the NWO . The number 13 is the freemasons number, so, they have to do something evil to please Satan. It happened on Friday the 13th (commemorating the massacre of the proto-illuminati Templars) in the 11th month, in Paris’s 11th district. It’s going to be remembered as “11/13” or “Friday the 13th.” Illuminati numerology or coincidence? Eleven (11) is a sacred number. When eleven is multiplied by the perfect number 3, the number 33 is produced, a number of tremendous occult importance. In 1933, Adolf Hitler and President Franklin Roosevelt came to power. Both these men were committed to the establishment of the New World Order, and their actions impacted humanity greatly. It was also in 1933 that the First Humanist Manifesto was issued. Do you see how Satan manipulated world history to produce three New World Order events in 1933? Thus, a powerful 333 served as a framework for world events in that year. Occultists Worship Numbers SO WHY TARGET ISLAM ? This whole scenario is phony to the max. Well, it’s really about the Central Banks. Before the events of 9/11, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria were not part of the Rothschild owned banking system. So what has to happen? A series of scripted catastrophic events to frame the Muslims and thus justify an invasion to force those nations to be part of the Central banking Cartel and ultimately, the New World Order. To begin with, France, England, United States, Israel, Turkey and others have been funding and supporting ISIL /ISIS/Al Qaeda/al-Nusra with their own tax monies and military weapons all along. These so-called terrorists are nothing but a front/scapegoat for the war against Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya and others because these countries are setting on 70% of the worlds oil. It is well known that the United States has not been fighting against these terrorist organizations but against the sovereign countries who refuses to bow to the American Imperialism. It only proves that there are no boundaries that these NWO psychopaths won’t cross. Bloodbath? What blood? These pics look remarkably staged. If this was a “bloodbath” explain this: 11….The subversion and undoing of 10; a flawed addition to that perfect order. 11, is the Antichrist/Prince is known as the 11th Horn. That is to say, he arises after the original 10 western European countries of the ancient Roman Empire [today known as the European Union]. Greece was accepted as the tenth country to join the E.U. in 1981. The Scripture in Daniel chapters 7 thru 12 explicitly mention that there will be one “Little Horn” [or Prince as he is called in 9:26] who arises AFTER these 10 horns [countries], who is also diverse from them, as he has “eyes like a man.” He is diverse, or different from them because they are countries, he is a man. Interestingly, Prince William was born right after the original 10 E.U. countries were inducted, Greece being the 10th, in 1981 making William, the future British King, born in 1982, the “11th Horn,” who the Scriptures prophesy is the future Antichrist. The below political cartoon was run in USA today. Of course this is the idea and emotional response they want from the gullible American public. It was always the pro-Islamist neighborhoods and villages that got butchered. Yet the Western mainstream press kept right on ludicrously blaming the massacres on the “radical Islamic al-Qaeda linked ISIS . But what would “radical Muslims” gain? It’s already being blamed on ISIS ; yet that makes no sense, since Russia, not France, is (allegedly) fighting ISIS in Syria. And ISIS , of course, is a fabricated synthetic-terror group, not a real Muslim group, anyway. To believe the official “Muslims did it” stories of the big terror attacks starting with 9/11, you’d have to think of the ostensible Muslim perps as complete idiots, utterly incapable of strategic thinking. WOW ! In the BELOW video, adding fuel to the fire that Paris might have been a false flag, is the who’s who of the intelligence world that was just in Paris. CIA Director Brennan Met With French Secuity Chief Before Paris Attacks – Report | 13 Nov 2015 | The White House correspondent for French television network Canal+, Laura Haim, reported an interesting tidbit during a live report with MSNBC ’s Brian Williams Friday evening. Haim stated that Central Intelligence Agency director, John O. Brennan, recently met with his counterpart, French intelligence (DGSE) director Bernard Bajolet. The French equivalent of MI6 and CIA is the Direction générale de la sécurité extérieure. [See: CIA -GW Intelligence Conference: Panel on The Shared 21st Century International Mission—GW Center for Cyber and Homeland Security 29 Oct 2015 Panel on “The Shared 21st Century International Mission” featuring CIA Director John Brennan, former UK MI6 Chief John Sawers, Director of the French Directorate for External Security Bernard Bajolet, and former Israeli National Security Advisor Yaacov Amidror. Held as part of the 2nd Annual Ethos and Profession of Intelligence Conference, co-hosted by the Central Intelligence Agency and the George Washington University. Held on October 27, 2015. — Alert readers hopefully know by now, anytime you hear of an alleged Muslim terror attack, especially in Western countries like France, Britain, the US, Australia or Canada that are controlled to their core by Rothschild Zionism, you need to question everything about the incident. You need to look at the facts very closely indeed, for there is a very good chance that this Paris attack is another false flag to incite fear and hatred of Muslims and add to the demonization of Islam. We can tentatively assume that this Friday the 13th massacre in Paris is just the latest in a long series of false-flag spectacles. And if we let the perps get away with this one, as they’ve gotten away with all the others, we can expect more of the same. E.W. Bullinger writes: ”As to the significance of thirteen, all are aware that it has come down to us as a number of ill-omen. Many superstitions cluster around it, and various explanations are current concerning them. “Unfortunately, those who go backwards to find a reason seldom go back far enough. The popular explanations do not, so far as we are aware, go further back than the Apostles. But we must go back to the first occurrence of the number thirteen in order to discover the key to its significance. It occurs first in Gen. xiv. 4, where we read ‘Twelve years they served Chedorlaomer, and the thirteenth year they REBELLED .’ More evidence this was a drill portrayed as a real attack: Muslims are NOT behind this attack. It’s the Globalists, specifically the Templars and Knights of Malta. They’re the ones in the government. They’re the ones behind professional sports. The owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a Knight of Malta. The owner of the Detroit Lions is a Knight of Malta. All your top owners of these ball clubs, for the most part, are Knights of Malta, getting the people whooped up in this hoopla over games and sports, while they’re busy creating a tyranny. More made for TV staged pictures: BELOW So, that was one of the things in the Protocols, that they would create ‘amusements’. Another one they used was Walt Disney, 33rd-degree Freemason…..Disneyworld and Disneyland. Another one was Milton Hershey, with Hershey Park. They create all of these amusements and games and pastimes to get the people drunk with pleasure, while they’re busy overthrowing the current World’s system to bring in the New World Order. -Robert Howard, “13 and 33 The Freemason’s Signature. By historic origins, the modern basis for the aura that surrounds Friday the 13th stems from Friday October the 13th, 1307. On this date, the Pope of the church in Rome in Conjunction with the King of France, carried out a secret death warrant against The Knights Templar. The Templars were terminated as heretics, never again to hold the power that they had held for so long. The Grand Master, Jacques DeMolay, was arrested and before he was killed, was tortured and crucified. NOTE : Those who are bringing in Satan’s one-world Global Government know that muchbloodshed is needed to bring about the necessary “spiritual vibrations” (cooperation of devils) to bring in the New Order. This bloodshed is accomplished by way of ritual killings; planned terrorist events, planned disasters and wars; catastrophes caused by weather modification (ie. Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy); abortion; suicide; euthanasia; killings in foster care, and every conceivable way of causing death, especially on a large scale. America, you need start using your God-given mind to THINK with and stop listening or watching American Media Propaganda, all Network News is full of lies and propaganda… it is poison for your mind. Stop it. Think for yourself. I hope you listen… So far you do not listen to anyone who knows anything valuable about how to save America. Stop using the term “conspiracy theorists” for openers, in beginning your Re-education program. That’s a term cooked up by the establishment to discredit people who have figured out the truth. Once again, the is another “Order out of Chaos” situation orchestrated by the Globalists to bring instability to the world and establish a New World Government to ultimately be run by the Anti-Christ. How do we know this is a False Flag event? The following is a list of some of the most common elements of the false flag attack which should immediately be looked at in the event of some other incident that pulls at the heartstrings and emotions of the general public. 1. High Profile Event: The first question to ask would be “Is this a high profile incident?” The answer, of course, is fairly obvious. If an attack takes place at the World Trade Center complex causing the buildings to explode and collapse, or if it takes place at the White House, or Pentagon, it is clearly high profile. Thus, the location can be factored in. In other circumstances, however, the act itself may be the major factor such as the case in Sandy Hook Elementary School, a nationally unimportant location but a horrific act that made national news nonetheless. The most important factor, of course, is media attention. Regardless of location or the act, if the media picks up the story and runs it simultaneously on all major mainstream channels, the incident can be considered a “high profile event.” 2. Changing Stories: In informed researching circles, it is well-known that the information that comes out shortly after the event is usually the most reliable. This is not to discount the existence of confusion related to panicked reports coming from eyewitnesses and the like. However, the information coming out early on has not yet been subjected to the top-down media revision that will inevitably take place as the story becomes molded to fit the narrative pushed by the individuals who either directed the attack at the higher levels or at least have connections with those who are able to control the manner in which various media outlets report the event. For instance, in times of false flag attacks, the initial reports may point to 5 gunmen. Very shortly after, reports may only mention two. Only a few hours after the attack, however, all references to more than one gunmen are removed entirely, with only the “lone gunman” story remaining. Any other mention of additional gunmen after this point is ridiculed as “conspiracy theory.” 3. Simultaneous Drills: One hallmark of the false flag operation is the running of drills shortly before or during the actual attack. Many times, these drills will involve the actual sequence of events that takes place during the real life attack . These drills have been present on large scale false flags such as 9/11 as well as smaller scale attacks like the Aurora shooting. For instance, as Webster Tarpley documents in his book 9/11 Synthetic Terror: Made In USA , at least 46 drills were underway in the months leading up to 9/11 and on the morning of the attack. These 46 drills were all directly related to the events which took place on 9/11 in some way or other.[1] Likewise, the 7/7 bombings in London were running drills of exactly the same scenario that was occurring at exactly the same times and locations. Although one reason may take precedence over the other depending on the nature and purpose of the operation drills are used by false flag operators for at least two reasons. One such purpose is the creation of intentional confusion if the drill is taking place during the actual attack. The other, more effective aspect, however, is using the drill as a cloak to plan the attack or even “go live” when it comes time to launch the event. Even more so, it gives the individuals who are involved in the planning of the event an element of cover, especially with the military/intelligence agency’s tight chain of command structure and need-to-know basis. If a loyal military officer or intelligence agent stumbles upon the planning of the attack, that individual can always be told that what he has witnessed is nothing more than the planning of a training exercise. This deniability continues all the way through to the actual “going live” of the drill. After the completion of the false flag attack, Coincidence Theory is used to explain away the tragic results. 4. Cui Bono? The most important question to ask immediately after any high profile incident is “cui bono?” or “Who benefits?” If one is able to see a clear benefit to any government, corporation, or bank, then the observer becomes capable of seeing through the false flag attack immediately. Many of these questions can be answered by taking a closer look at the behavior of these organizations prior to the attack and shortly thereafter.[3] For instance, the presence of legislation which would stand little chance of being passed before the attack but which is quickly passed (or at least heavily pushed) afterwards is one clue that the conveniently timed attack was actually a false flag. Patriot Act style legislation was actually written before 9/11 but stood little chance of passing in Congress due to the political climate in the United States at the time. After 9/11, however, the Patriot Act was fast-tracked through both Houses of Congress with virtually no debate and with the blessing of the American people. Returning to 9/11, it is a fact that a number of individuals who were in positions of power within the US government during the time the attack occurred had desperately wanted to invade several Middle Eastern countries.[4] After the attacks, a war psychosis gripped the ruling class of the United States and the American public followed right along. After the Underwear Bombing, we saw the rollout of the TSA full-body scanners, a technology which would not have been readily accepted prior to the incident and subsequent propaganda campaign. However, the scanners had been purchased one year earlier by a firm owned by Michael Chertoff, the former head of Homeland Security. Likewise, in terms of the LAX shooting, TSA purchased 3.5 million dollars worth of ammunition in August. Yet, in August, TSA was not an armed agency. After the LAX shooting, however, talk has turned to arming the agency, thus indicating possible foreknowledge on the part of someone higher up in the governmental structure. Of course, the same can be said for the explosion of crazed lone-gunman shooting sprees that took place all across the United States amid propaganda pushes for increased gun control measures. 5. Unanswered Questions: Another hallmark of the false flag operation is relatively obvious, the presence of unanswered questions regarding the details of the attack, the perpetrators, the motive and so on. Although the media narrative that takes shape soon after the attack will ignore these questions, they will inevitably remain if observers are able to think for themselves and focus only on the information. An example of such questions would be Building 7 on 9/11 or the questions of additional shooters at Aurora and Sandy Hook. 6. Case is quickly closed: Once an acceptable patsy and cover story is chosen by the media, all other opinions and questions are refused air time. Nothing that even slightly contradicts the official story is acknowledged as legitimate. Once this happens, the patsy, if still alive (in rare circumstances) is charged, prosecuted, and convicted in a largely secret or shadowy proceeding. In most cases, the suspect is killed in the process or shortly after the fact thus negating any first hand contradiction of the official narrative. Either way, the case is closed very soon after the event. 7. Suspects’ Connection to CIA , FBI, or Other Intelligence Agencies: One key aspect suggesting a false flag that should be looked for soon after the attack is any possible connection the suspect or group of suspects may have had with intelligence agencies. A connection to any one of these organizations and institutions may go some length in explaining how the attack was coordinated, the motivation of the perpetrators, the actual involvement (or not) of the suspects, and who actually directed the operation. For instance, on 9/11, many of the alleged hijackers had previously had close contact with the FBI , CIA, and other high-level intelligence agencies (both home and abroad).[5] Likewise, the Tsarnaev brothers who have been accused of masterminding and carrying out the Boston Bombing had ties to the FBI before the attack. In many instances, connections to certain military agencies and communities should serve as the same red flag as connections to intelligence agencies since these institutions have largely been blended together. 8. Convenient Scapegoat: One clue leading an informed observer to suspect a false flag attack is the existence of the convenient scapegoat. Any false flag operation will have a carefully crafted narrative complete with a group of individuals set up for demonization. The OKC bombing had McVeigh and thus, “right-wing extremists” and “militias.” On 9/11, the group was Muslims. In many of the domestic shooting sprees, the demonization was set for gun owners. With the recent LAX shooting, the “perpetrator” was an “anti-government conspiracy theorist.” In the instance of the false flag, a readily identified pasty will exhibit all or most of the aspects of the group and social demographic set to be demonized. 9. Media Promotes A Narrative Against Scapegoat Groups and/or An Agenda To Take Liberties: One clue suggesting a false flag is that, immediately after the attack and after the perpetrators have been “identified” by “officials” and the media, corporate media outlets begin not only demonizing the demographic group to which the “perpetrator” belongs, but begins promoting “solutions” in order to prevent such an attack from ever happening again. This narrative will always involve the erosion of liberties, the greater implementation of a police state, a specific economic policy, or a march to war. Simply put, the media promotes the PROBLEM , allows for and guides the REACTION , and then provides the pre-determined SOLUTION . 10. Government Begins to “Take Action” Against the Scapegoat or Moves Along the Lines of the Media Narrative: After a healthy dose of propaganda from mainstream media outlets regurgitating the terror of the attack, the perpetrator, and the police state solutions, the Government then begins to take action. Political speeches are given in order to capitalize on the fear and anger felt by the public and in order to reinforce the idea that government is there to act as protector. Political solutions are then offered as bills, executive orders, or political mandates whether it is the curtailment of the 4th Amendment, gun control, or military strikes on a foreign country. 11. Clues in pop media: Pop media clues, more accurately described as predictive programming, is more easily identified in hindsight. This often involves the portrayal of the very incident occurring in a movie or television show. In other instances, it may involve the conspicuous or even inconspicuous placement of random details of the attack into movies and television. For instance, The Lone Gunman, a short-lived spinoff of the X-Files carried a storyline in which a passenger plane was hijacked via remote control and was being flown into the World Trade Center towers. In The Dark Knight Rises, a very curious reference was made to Sandy Hook with a map of Newtown, Connecticut on the wall. Conclusion Although it is extremely important to educate the general public as to the nature and purpose of false flags, education cannot be a goal in and of itself. The public not only needs to know the truth surrounding specific false flag events as they appear, they need to understand the methodology of identifying them on their own and in real time. Creating a culture in which the general public is able to recognize the false flag attack as it is happening, without the need for a massive push by alternative media sources, researchers, or activists, is the first step in not only rendering the tactic useless, but in corralling the force of the people toward true action or, at the very least, creating a culture in which that force cannot be corralled by the ruling class. While false flag attacks must be addressed, we must not allow ourselves to be so easily diverted off a path of political action, mass mobilization, and the making of real attainable demands. By Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.