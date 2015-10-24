Quantcast

POLICE IN AMERICA ARE NOW NOTHING MORE THAN STATE SPONSORED CRIMINALS

Well America, it’s here. We now have a police state in the United States of America. We now have the criminal element among us. It’s not, the drug lords or users. It’s not the gangs or terrorists. We all see them in broad daylight. The real criminals are hidden in plain sight. Although that protective layer is slowly being removed. Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, you should know by now that the real “terrorists” and threat to your freedoms are the police.

They now have a license to criminally assault you and they can get away with it. The only way to stop it, is to start taking action NOW! What I’m going to show you may be difficult to watch. I’m going to show you police officers (who took an oath to “serve and protect”) that not only don’t have any interest in that, but are racist, coward, criminals whose acts are so deplorable and violent, that anyone other than the police who do these kinds of things would be sent to prison! Not only that, but in this sequence, the victim, Alexis Acker, was charged with “assault” even though she was the one that was the victim of Criminal Assault by Travis Walker of the Colorado Springs police!! AMERICA! WE NEED TO PUT A STOP TO THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY FROM THE POLICE!!!

You have to like what 49er quarterback says about the police. He pointed out that a cosmetologist has to have more training to hold a curling iron than a police officer has to have in order to get a gun. So what’s the problem with Colin Kaepernick’s statement? It’s the fact he tells the truth! The real problem is America can’t handle the truth! Kaepernick is speaking the TRUTH. He is RIGHT, but the majority of the brainwashed and Foxnews watchers will disagree with him because they are delusional. I COMMAND HIM FOR TAKING A STAND AND SPEAKING FOR THE OPPRESSED…HE DEFINITELY EARNED MY UTMOST RESPECT. KEEP UP THE STAND BROTHER!﻿

There are too many examples to list here of America’s criminal (Illuminati controlled) police, but let me show you a few examples of these low-life dirt-bags who think they can get away with murder! And many times do!

It’s become apparent that there is a systemic problem in policing, yet many Americans continue to be willfully ignorant of the dark reality transpiring outside of their front doors. Often people will claim “it’s just a few bad apples,” but the truth is that problem is much more deeply ingrained.

Imagine for a moment being bestowed one of the highest honors of your profession, and what that recognition would represent. In policing that honor would be called the “Officer of the Year,” and would represent the elite of the police force within which these officers work.

It would make sense to expect that the officers awarded this prestigious honor to be those who uphold and exemplify the highest ideals and values of law enforcement.

In a telling sign of the current state of policing in America, we have seen five former “Officer of the Year” recipients reveal their true nature in 2015 and show exactly how corrupt the soul of American law enforcement system has become.

This is what an “Officer of the Year” looks like in 2015:

Eric Casebolt: “Officer of the Year” in 2008 in McKinney, TX. Casebolt resigned in disgrace this year after assaulting children at a pool party while a grand jury investigation was pending.

Noe Juarez: “Officer of the Year” in 2009 in Houston, TX. Juarez was indicted on charges of trafficking drugs and weapons for Los Zetas, one of the most ruthless and violent Mexican cartels.

Edwin Guzman: “Officer of the Year” in 2012 in Boston, MA. Guzman was arrested and charged with sexual assault charges against a minor.

Jonathan Bleiweiss: “Officer of the Year” in 2013 in Broward County, FL. Bleiweiss plead guilty to confining and raping 20 male immigrants.

Jerad Gale: “Officer of the Year” in 2014 in Champaign, IL. Gale was arrested and charged for choking and raping two women.

Americans should be very troubled that men like this are being honored as the best of the best in policing. People must come to the realization that these weren’t simply a few bad apples that had simply people fooled into believing they were good cops.

The sinister reality is these men are exactly what law enforcement looks for, modern day cowboys with too much machismo and a bully complex. Theses borderline sociopathic tendencies, which are rampant within the profession, are a canary in the coal mine and a stark warning about the systemic brutality that has taken firm root in U.S. policing today.

When men such as these are honored as the best of “America’s Finest” it’s apparent the system is broken!

This short video gives you essential tips in dealing with the Police criminal element:

First, lets start with scumbag Tyler M. Walker of the Colorado Springs police department. This man is 6’3 and over 200 pounds. He has in custody Alexis Acker, who at the time was 18 years old and 100 pounds lighter than him. Let me point out, he assaults her first by pushing her. She reacts in defense by kicking towards him, toward his CLIPBOARD and not him!!...which she does not connect. Then, this coward cop reacts with potentially deadly force buy throwing an already hand cuffed girl to the ground face first that easily could have killed her, broken her neck or paralyzed her. It did knock out her teeth and left her with permanent injuries for the rest of her life.

It’s hard to see his face (Tyler M. Walker), because like all criminals, It’s difficult to identify who they are…But what a man huh? To put his knee in the back of a handcuffed woman that weighs 100 pounds less than him…He’s just a coward in disguise. I wonder if he treats all women like that? To Father Rod Walker…. “You must really be a proud father to know you have a son that will brutalize a helpless woman in hand cuffs”.......Rod? Is that how you treated your wife to where your son learned to assault helpless people in handcuffs?

What is interesting, is that we have learned that while the Colorado Springs Police Department received the video surveillance showing the altercation between Officer Tyler Walker and 18-year-old Alexis Acker in December 2013, it wasn’t until July 2014 that they launched an internal affairs investigation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told 11 News that the investigation into Officer Walker’s behavior that day is still ongoing. It is not clear why a decision has not been made.

11 News also confirmed that Officer Tyler Walker is the son of the former Deputy Chief of Police, Rod Walker who resides at:

8853 Stony Creek Drive

Colorado Springs Co.

90924

719-444-7284

Also:

Rod Walker

MCJ, Instructor

School of Public Affairs

1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Work : (719) 255-8145

Fax : (719) 255-4183

No doubt this cop was taught this kind of criminal behavior by his father. Where did he learn this criminal behavior from?

(BELOW) Intense: The video then shows the officer, who is 6-foot-3 and about 210 pounds, and lifting the 5-foot-4, 110-pound woman out of the chair and slamming her to the floor

Defense attorney Cindy Hyatt disputed that, saying Acker kicked something Walker was holding, possibly a computer.

‘There’s no way she kicked him that hard in the balls,’ Hyatt told the Colorado Springs Independent. ‘He wouldn’t be standing. He’d be hunched over.’

The video then shows the officer, who is 6-foot-3 and about 210 pounds, and lifting the 5-foot-4, 110-pound woman out of the chair and slamming her to the floor.

‘It was then evident that I had caused her injury and knocked out her front tooth while throwing her on to the hard linoleum hospital floor, while her hands [were] still handcuffed behind her back,’ he wrote in his report.

Acker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer, and in return prosecutors dropped two felony counts of second-degree assault on an officer, Hyatt said.

Acker also received a deferred sentence on a menacing charge. If she stays out of trouble for three years, that charge is erased, Hyatt said.

Attorney Shimon Kohn represents Acker in her claim against the city. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

‘This is a very violent attack on someone who is in handcuffs, who is partially restrained and tiny, and there’s just no need for it,’ Hyatt said. ‘You can’t have something like this, whether it happens 100 times, 10 times or one time. It’s unacceptable. It cannot be tolerated. As a patrol officer in particular, that’s part of the job, dealing with that without planting someone’s face in the floor.’

I find this cowardly behavior by Colorado Springs police officer Tyler Walker an outrage! This girl is handcuffed and she kicked him as a defense to his initial brutal to her…Indeed, the officer assaulted 18 year-old Alexis Acker to the floor with such force that her front teeth were smashed in and permanent injuries were caused, including trauma to the face, head, teeth and jaw; migraine headaches, concussion, closed head injuries, memory and cognitive function problems, as well as post traumatic stress disorder. “This is a very violent attack on someone who is in handcuffs, who is partially restrained and tiny, and there’s just no need for it,” Hyatt added. “You can’t have something like this, whether it happens 100 times, 10 times or one time. It’s unacceptable. It cannot be tolerated. LET COLORADO SPRINGS MAYOR (John Suthers) know this will not be tolerated!

FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST TYLER M. WALKER

Okay, our next criminal in a badge is Eric Casebolt. Who decided he would take down a 15 year old black girl in McKinney Texas. Look at how the cops often pick on young girls even if they are hand cuffed. COWARDS!

Eric Casebolt is in hiding!!! To avoid arrest I presume. This is asinine; badges don’t grant extra rights. Find him, arrest him and prosecute him just like any other criminal would have been. Think about it this way, if he was in the right, why did he resign?

Here is the video. Watch this coward Eric Casebolt, intimidate children and teenagers and even pull his gun on them! He should be in prison understanding what happens to perverts who abuse children..

(BELOW) WHAT WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE:

Here’s more police thugs in action. This one by the Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Daniel Oates:

GOOD NEWS UPDATE!! A FEDERAL LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES AND THE CITY OF AURORA ALONG WITH THE CRIMINAL COPS INVOLVED IN THIS ILLEGAL DETENTION/ KIDNAPPING OF INNOCENT CITIZENS IN COLORADO! CITIZENS OF MIAMI BEACH, YOU SHOULD NOT BE OKAY WITH THIS! THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW, YOU WILL BE HANDCUFFED ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD AS WELL!!!! BAN TOGETHER AND GET DANIEL OATES OUT OF YOUR COMMUNITY!

READ THE COMPLAINT HERE: COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST EX POLICE CHIEF DANIEL OATES, THE CITY OF AURORA AND 7 OTHER OFFICERS

If you have more information to bring the criminal Aurora police down, please contact the attorneys against Oates at: KILLMER, LANE AND NEWMAN LLP

And if on cue, Oates thinks he can avoid prosecution by running away from all of this. He is now the Chief Of Police in Miami Beach. He runs away from this just like a little coward, but the lawsuit will not go away!

FILE A COMPLIANT WITH THE MIAMI BEACH POLICE AS WELL! DON’T LET THIS GUY RUN FROM HIS CRIMINAL ACTS IN COLORADO! By the way, Oates is getting a hefty salary of $207,500 to bring his special brand of incompetence to Miami Beach. YOU SHOULD BE OUTRAGED!!

Miami Beach Police

110 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach FL.

33139

305 673-7900

FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST DANIEL OATES. DEMAND HE TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR HIS UNLAWFUL ACTIONS IN COLORADO!

Rogue Cops Threatens to Murder Innocent Child with Shotgun, Aurora, Colorado, June 4, 2012

Accountability Check

Aurora Police Department (Colorado)

Phone: (303) 739-6000

Can someone explain this to me? Is this mother and her child really a bank robbery suspect in the minds of the Aurora police? She’s literally being detained against her will which means she is legally under arrest. UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!

Here are the names of the criminal officers that were involved that day. You would be surprised how hard it is to get photographs of police officers. I guess criminals don’t like to have their pictures taken. Get these names out and let the world know who the real criminals are!!! We need to send these criminal police to jail for criminal assault! If that cowardly cop (ABOVE) and his shotgun goes of on that innocent 14 year old, IT IS MURDER!!! What kind of an idiotic moron can’t tell the difference between a bank robber and an innocent kid! I know, the Aurora police! Would any of you parents allow a shotgun to be pointed at your child? THEN FILE A REPORT AND GET THESE CRIMINALS FIRED!!!! This unqualified and idiotic cop has his name posted below! AMERICA!!! WE CAN’T HAVE THIS!!!! At best, It is “Criminal Assault.” Remember the names below and re-post them where you can! DON’T LET AMERICA BECOME A POLICE STATE!!!! Send them e-mails! Write them letters! Call them! Don’t let these thugs get a moments peace! We have given you the links and information!

A. TODD CHANOS

tchanos@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

MICHAEL DAVID PRINCE

mprince@aurora.gov

303-739-6127

BRANDT A. SMITH (Below)

basmith@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49322

(CHRISTIAN?) CHRISTEN LERTCH

clertch@aurora.gov

303-739-6372

KRISTOPHER McDOWELL (Below)

kmcdowel@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49374

LUKE J. BARKER

lbarker@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49405

RICHARD RAY

rray@aurora.gov

303-739-6099

x49238

DANIEL OATES

1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Ph. 305.673.7000

Direct: 305-673-7925

Apparently, none of the above rogue cops have heard of the 4th Amendment:

Now, a federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed. The lawyers who filed the lawsuit assert this constituted an unlawful arrest, stating that physical detention over 15 minutes constitutes arrest.Two of the victims claim serious physical injury from the experience, including one woman whose cuffs were so tight that she lost blood flow to her hands and has nerve damage. That isn’t all, by any means:

And now my experience with bad cops who can’t figure out right from wrong:

We at The Conspiracy Zone want to expose the criminal police and how they waste taxpayers money. Former Greenwood Village cop, Anthony Laska (ABOVE), needs to be exposed as one of those stooges who thinks writing tickets to law abiding citizens is his claim to fame. He has been exiled to Alaska and the Department of Defense. Look at this out of shape, big fat, doughnut eating, wanna be police thug with the appearance of a homeless bum. Is this the kind of person that we want to represent us? When this stooge called my mother and threatened her to have my car “Picked up” because he thought I may be a “terrorist”, he didn’t plan on one thing, and that’s the fact we RECORDED his lies! He was oh so aggressive in dealing with someone’s “mother,” That just tells you, most police prey on the innocent. —

ANTHONY LASKA: ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF INCOMPETENT, CHILDISH, RACIST POLICE WORK:

When I did go in to the station to clear this mess up, and I saw Anthony Laska was a creepy little runt that was balding and had stained teeth (bad hygiene). I thought it was “dress up a troll as a cop day”. He also has a slow inarticulate/uneducated speech pattern that reminded me of Forest Gump.

The fact that I was ticketed for possible “terrorism” by hanging out by a public fountain and possible poisoning it is laughable. Laska, the police officer who wrote this pathetic ticket, didn’t bother look in to it (or investigate it) and was in on an obvious mission. To PROFILE!!!!

This incompetent Officer (Anthony Laska), and I term the title, “officer” loosely, because I don’t respect him to have that title and no one else should either. He said they were on alert for “terrorists” in public places. GIVE ME A BREAK! This was nothing but police “profiling”.

This, I consider RACISM! The complaint issued to me was from this officer “Anthony Laska.” His writing on the ticket looks like that of a six year old so it’s hard to make out what his first name really is—-but we figured it out later. He now works with the department of defense in Alaska. Good luck there with this! Here is a photocopy of the ticket this fool gave me before he even did an investigation. (BELOW): This was such a ridiculous, idiotic ticket submitted by an unqualified bad cop (Laska). It obviously never went to trial and was dropped. WHAT A WASTE OF TAXPAYER MONEY! The complaint issued for me even admits that “there was no arrest” and that there was “no fingerprinting” and there was “no photographs.” In other words. “There is no case!” But, because I was “profiled as a terrorist” I was called in.

By the way, I was in no way obligated to go in and talk with this creepy guy. If I just blew the whole thing off there is not a thing he could have done. But, I just thought I could clear this all up by going in. Because I follow the law! How wrong was I! ONCE AGAIN! “DON’T TRUST THE POLICE!”

Officer Laska, even initially called a phone number that was not my residence trying to find me and threatened my mother that he would “Have my car picked up” unless I came in and talked to them. I even still have that phone conversation recorded. First off, Officer Laska could NOT have my car picked up, for ANY reason as he threatened which makes him nothing but a liar! DON’T LET FOOLS LIKE THIS BE ON THE STREETS!!! They cost people money to play their childish games. INCREDIBLE isn’t it? Hell, he wasn’t even experienced enough with investigations to figure out he called my mothers house. He couldn’t even figure out where I lived!

Now, here is a photo of (Anthony Laska) who actually issued me a ticket (BELOW). Looks like he has a facebook page. I did some research on him, he’s 42 and looks 52. He quite frankly looks like a homeless bum….but I digress. When I filed a formal complaint to the police chief against him, as well as the City Manager, I suggested that all potential police officers have at least a four year collage degree before they can issue tickets and that might weed out people like him that aren’t qualified to deal with the public.

Who was the moron who reported a man eating lunch at a fountain as a possible “Terrorist?” to incompetent Laska? It was the below stooge number 2, Jason Freeland. He apparently owns The Wellness Center at 6380 S Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village Co. 80111 at: 303-601-2741. DOB 3/17/69. Freeland is a short-sided creep who reported “suspicious: activity without knowing the person or what they are doing but he thinks he is doing “America” as a favor. just because someone who is “ethnic” looking and just having lunch, doesn’t mean they are a “terrorist.” lunch on a fountain, I’m surprised he has an “ethnic” looking girl with him. Hypocrites come in all classes though…Also, if he owns a fitness center, why is he so scrawny and creepy? I’m surprised he has an “ethnic” girlfriend. I wonder why he didn’t mistake her as a “terrorist?”

Hey Dude, I’d leave my shirt on if I were you, you look like a cross between the Michelin man and Pillsbury dough boy:

Apparently Freeland is one of those paranoid sheep who thinks everything he sees on the 6:00 o’clock news is real. He is without a doubt is a believer in the idiotic “See Something, Say Something” doctrine. But what else would anyone expect from the brain dead sheeple in America.

Before we proceed, let’s look at another racist cop, Eric Casebolt, who is another racist loser just like Laska, who think they can cover their social awkwardness by becoming a policeman and controlling minorities:

When I did go in to the station to clear this mess up, and I saw Anthony Laska was a creepy little runt that was balding and had stained teeth (bad hygiene). I thought it was “dress up a troll as a cop day”. He also has a slow inarticulate/uneducated speech pattern that reminded me of Forest Gump. Even though I was under no obligation to go into the station, I did so to try and clear this “terrorist” nonsense up. I even told him that “If I had blond hair and blue eyes, I wouldn’t be here!”

Instead of acknowledging that as true and dropping the whole thing, he got indignant and decided to write me ticket. Well, had he have been smart, had he have let the whole thing go, only the people in the room would have known he was a “profiler.” Now, because he wanted to play hardball, THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS ABOUT IT! I must say, giving me a ticket was probably the worst decision he ever made. Scroll down to the bottom of this article and look at the globe and how many people have read this article.

He was argumentative and reminded me of the kid everyone picked on in school and now that he’s a policeman, he thinks he’ll now get respect. WRONG! Look at his facebook page, (BELOW) and his favorite quote is “Google me bitch.” Is this the kind of person you want in authority? Someone who has this kind immature, 7th grade sense of humor with this kind of disrespect towards women? “Google me bitch”? Of all the great quotes out there, this is his all-time favorite? And he’s a police officer? He now works at the Department of Defense! AMERICA IS IN TROUBLE!

That should tell you a little about his mentality right there. Proof from his facebook page (BELOW). Keep this in mind because once he figures out we exposed him, he might try to change this. That should worry everyone that disrespectful, ignorant, incompetent people like this can actually become policemen, and believe me, there is more of his kind out there than people want to believe.

This Laska guy who wrote me a ticket under the ruse of “terrorism,” has a facebook page where he lists relatives such as Elizabeth, Debi, Jimmy, Josh, Bryan and David with the surname LASKA, along with his famous “GOOGLE ME BITCH” (BELOW) as his favorite phrase? DUDE, as an ex-cop, he just doesn’t get it. Glad this dude is an ex-cop that has been exiled to Alaska. His family must be so proud! Why would he create/allow a facebook page that includes his relatives names for the world to see with GOOGLE ME BITCH as his favorite phrase? STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES. KEYSTONE COPS ARE STILL THRIVING!!!!

Anthony Laska lacked professionalism, integrity, intelligence and just plain common sense to think normal people may be “terrorists.” It’s scary that people like Laska can be promoted to the Dept. of Defense. Apparently, they hire racists and sexists. “GOOGLE ME BITCH?”

My advice is to call the number at the top of this article and complain that childish morons like Laska even have a job! Apparently racists that disrespect women can work for America!

That’s blatant RACISM!!!!! The real thing is, people like him are too stupid to even know they are slaves of their employers. They think they have an “important” job. Cops like him are the enemy of our Constitution and “WE THE PEOPLE”! Employers in law enforcement tend to hire people of low intelligence like Laska because people like him are easy to control and manipulate because they don’t think for themselves.

What to do if you are confronted with a lying manipulative bad cop like Anthony Laska.

Are police officers allowed to lie to you? Yes, the Supreme Court has ruled that police officers can lie to the American public. Police officers are trained at lying, twisting words and to be manipulative. Police officers and other law enforcement agents are very skilled at getting information from people. So don’t try to “out smart” the police officer or try being a “smooth talker” because you will lose! Because, you as a decent citizen want to tell the truth, but you are up against professional lying police! If you can keep your mouth shut, you just might come out ahead more than you expected.

Teach your children that they must call a parent for permission before they talk to police officer. Remember police officers are trained to put you at ease and to gain your trust. Their job is to find, arrest and help convict a suspect and that suspect is you!

Yea, this Laska dude presents himself as a good guy, family guy on Facebook. But just look at the lies and deception he (AS ALL COPS) practice in his “profession.”

Lies Police Officers like Laska Use To Get You To Talk:

There are many ways a police officer will try and trick you into talking. It’s always safe to say the Magic Words: “Am I free to leave, if not I’m going to remain silent and I want a lawyer.”

The following are common lie’s the police use when they’re trying to get you to talk:

1. “You will have to stay here and answer my questions” or “You’re not leaving until I find out what I want to know.”

2. “I have evidence on you, so tell me what I want to know or else.” (Police can fabricate fake evidence to convince you to tell them what they want to know.)

3. “You’re not a suspect, were simply investigating here. Just help us understand what happened and then you can go.”

4. “If you don’t answer my questions, I won’t have any choice but to take you to jail.”

5. “If you don’t answer these questions, you’ll be charged with resisting arrest.”

6. “Your friend has told his side of the story and it’s not looking good for you, anything you want to say in your defense?”

Watch this video below and you’ll see why the police don’t like to have people around with video cameras around when they are making arrests:

Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

WAKE UP AMERICA! WE NEED TO PUT A STOP TO THIS KIND OF POLICE CORRUPTION BEFORE THEY PUT AN END TO OUR CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS!

WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WAKE UP!!!!

Theconspiracyzone

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

By Joe Monoco 10/24/2015

