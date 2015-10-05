Quantcast

MY TRIP TO DEALEY PLAZA 2015: NOW AND THEN, A HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE ON THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION

(ABOVE) Dealey Plaza from behind the Zapruder pedestal

The Easy Cash Phenomenon

The first thing we need to remember as to why the Kennedy assassination has continued to be a lie from the American government to “The People” is best answered by Marina Oswald, the ex wife of Lee Harvey Oswald (BELOW)

______


In her words: “THE DANGER OF THIS TRUTH NOT BEING KNOWN, WILL DESTROY THIS NATION ACTUALLY…. MAYBE YOU DON’T BELIEVE ME, BUT THAT’S A FACT!”


The first thing I noticed when visiting Dealey Plaza, now 52 years after President Kennedy’s murder, was that it is a place of Sadness. It has a dark spirit around it that no doubt remains since that dark day back on November 22nd, 1963. I initially wanted to just get pictures of historical landmarks to share on this website. But I had the sense that it was much more than just a historical landmark. It was the place where America was mortally wounded, just like the President, and has never recovered. It’s an open wound that has never healed. Why?

Because we have been lied to about what transpired there for over half a century. There is no closure because we as Americans have never been told the truth. There are still people who mill around the plaza every hour of every day trying to get closure in their minds about what really happened. The 6th floor museum which we toured gets more that 400,000 visitors a year.


Dealey Plaza is a dark, sad, disturbing place where the murder of our leader has had no closure for almost half a century. Once you have been there, you can almost feel Kennedy’s blood still crying out from the ground for the American people to do something about his murder…..not for his sake, but for ours.


I want to take you on a little journey to the historical places and events surrounding the death of President John F. Kennedy, today and contrast and compare what it looked like over 50 years ago. We have looked into this assassination extensively on this website. If you want to learn more, please look at our other articles as to the evidence for multiple shooters starting here: WHO MURDERED PRESIDENT KENNEDY AND WHY? Also check out: THE MEN BEHIND THE MURDER OF JFK: You will also want to know about how George Bush Sr., was involved: George Bush Sr., was involved in Kennedy’s murder.

(BELOW) I’m standing in exactly the same spot where the grassy knoll assassin stood, took aim and fired the fatal headshot to the President. One thing that came to mind while standing here is how easy of shot it would have been for an expert shooter. An elite shooter will make that shot 100 out of 100 times. It would be like shooting fish in a barrel.

(BELOW) Here you can see the assassin’s head from the Orville Nix film:

(BELOW) Here’s what it looks like standing across Elm street. The assassin was standing behind the stockade fence, just right of the lamp post.

Other knoll pics from different angles as it looks today. (BELOW), is the exact spot where the fatal head shot was fired:

Here is a still from the Moorman photo where you can see the knoll shooter:

(BELOW) Here’s a blowup of the assassin:

(BELOW) Here is a puff of smoke from the fatal shot, (circled at the top)....you can still see the Presidential limo going under the Stemmons freeway (circled at bottom): For more on who fired the shots from the knoll, read here: WHO FIRED THE FATAL SHOTS THAT KILLED PRESIDENT KENNEDY

Today: X marks the spot, roughly from where Mary Moorman was standing:

(BELOW) I am convinced that this is the man (James Files) who fired the fatal shot from the knoll. THE MAN WHO FIRED FROM THE GRASSY KNOLL

(BELOW) Now, here is the Dal Tex building as it looks today.

(Below) The Dal-Tex building from the 7th floor window of the Book Depository (Now the Dallas County administration building):

(BELOW) The first shot was fired from one of these windows:

The shots came from this man, Charles Nicoletti, who was a contract killer on the payroll of Mob boss Sam Giancana

Here’s the Dal Tex building as it was back in 1963 along with one of the possible shooting locations:

I infer that Nicoletti was there in the background, inside the window of a broom closet of a uranium mining company on the second floor of the Dal-Tex building which was controlled by the CIA at the time. (BELOW) There is alot of strange activity in that window during the time of the assassination, much of which look like two men, a “spotter” and an “assassin.” Which also begs the question: Why are there two people watching the motorcade from a broom closet in the first place?

(Below) Today: the corner of Houston and Elm from the 7th floor of TSBD.

The Pergola from Elm street:

The triple underpass:

The TSBD Today:

(BELOW) Here is the pedestal where Abraham Zapruder filmed the assassination:

Here he is filming the assassination:

(BELOW) Here I’m standing on the pedestal where Zapruder stood as he waited for the Presidential motorcade, taking a picture of Elm and Houston. As you can see, it looks alot farther away than when Abraham Zapruder took the exact same shot. The camera on zoom in 1963 should show more…MUCH MORE!! So, why does it look so different? Well, it’s because what we have been saying all along, the Zapruder film has been doctored (altered), to hide the fact that there were multiple shooters and Kennedy was hit from different directions. That said, also it was meant to hide the fact that the Limo came to a complete stop when the kill shots came. That is why Dealey Plaza looks so much bigger in the assassination films:

(BELOW) Zapruder filming Elm and Houston:

(BELOW) This looks to be a bootleg copy of the beginning “other” Zapruder film which has never been shown to the public where you can see the limo make the turn from Houston to Elm. Notice how it is framed completely different than the beginning of the Zapruder film seem by the general public. This looks more like what I saw when standing at the exact same location.

(BELOW) Here’s a picture I took which would be equivalent to Zapruder film, frame 312 just before the fatal shot:

Here is Zapruder film, frame 312. What you will notice is the bottom part of the image is blacked out, as compared to the image I took where you should see the bottom. I believe the government blacked that area out because it shows Connally reacting to multiple shots, and the “Single bullet theory” does not hold water if the public can see that..

(BELOW) Now, here’s what the Zapruder film should look like as I shot it from the EXACT same position as the limo exits Dealey plaza, it shows a large area, including what should be the top of the grassy knoll.:

(BELOW) BUT, here’s what it actually looks like from the doctored Z-film, It doesn’t show as much, right? It’s much closer with not much surrounding area, including the top of the knoll, right? Everything is “zoomed” in much more than the Zapruder Bell & Howell should do from that point. That’s because you are not supposed to know too much!

Here is the backyard to the house Oswald lived where the government took the phony pics of him holding the alleged murder weapon:

(BELOW) Here are the phony pics from Life magazine: For more on this: ABSOLUTE VISUAL PROOF THAT OSWALD WAS FRAMED. And, WHO WAS LEE HARVEY OSWALD? THESE PHOTOS PROVE HE DID NOT KILL KENNEDY!

(BELOW) Here is the movie theatre where Oswald was apprehended:

Here is the theatre on Nov. 22nd, 1963

Here is Oswald’s rooming house with an exact model replica of Kennedy’s limo parked in the driveway that is available for tours. By the way, the limo is much smaller and compact and closer to the ground than you would expect. It is maybe three and a half feet from the ground to the top of the door.

INSIDE THE 6th FLOOR MUSEUM:

Jack Ruby’s hat which he wore when he murdered Oswald: By the way Jack Ruby talked about who put him up to the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald: JACK RUBY ACTUALLY CONFESSED ABOUT HIS ROLE IN THE ASSASSINATION

(BELOW) Here is where we took pics of the ramp of the police station Ruby walked down to kill patsy Oswald on live TV which is now under construction: (Nice security in 1963 from the Dallas police, right?)

(BELOW) Jack Ruby killing the patsy Oswald:

Now, this is interesting. This is the “alleged” snipers nest. It’s glassed off so the public can’t look out that window. It is supposed to be exactly how it was found on the day of the assassination. I happen to agree. Because just like on the day of the murder, Oswald isn’t there.

This one takes the cake. This is the area where they found Oswald’s “alleged” rifle. The Dallas police first identified the rifle as a German Mauser. Then when that didn’t match the shells left behind, which were for an Italian Carbine, they had to change that later. Apparently, the person who planted the shell casings was not the same person who planted the rifle…DOH!!!!!

Here is the emergency room entrance at Parkland memorial where they took Kennedy and how it looks today:

And here is how it looked in 1963 after they brought the President in:

(BELOW) The actual emergency room, (INSIDE) where Kennedy was taken.

WHO MURDERED PRESIDENT KENNEDY AND WHY DOES IT MATTER TODAY?

Here’s what I came out of this whole thing with. First, it’s obvious that we haven’t been told the truth about what happened in Dealey Plaza more than a half century ago. It is obvious that America does not have closure on an event that shook our nation to the core. The perpetrators of this crime have never been brought to justice and never will be. When our nation can be run by a few of the power elite that can take over our country with a bullet from a rifle rather than WE THE PEOPLE deciding it from votes in a ballot box, then we as a nation don’t have a chance. Especially when most Americans don’t demand justice.

More reading on the Illuminati and why they had JFK murdered: THE ILLUMINATI AND JFK

Also look into JFK junior, who was also murdered by the power elite as he was ready to expose the conspiracy to murder his father:

JFK JUNIOR WAS MURDERED BY THE SAME FACTIONS THAT KILLED HIS FATHER

Who were the “THREE TRAMPS” and how were they involved in the assassination? WHO WERE THE THREE TRAMPS?


Our thoughts:

You can almost feel Kennedy’s blood still crying out from the ground for the American people to do something about his murder…..not for his sake, but for ours.__

By Joe Monoco

Here is something very interesting and to my knowledge, very few websites or books (if any) have published this. There were about 600 witnesses to the Presidents murder. Here is a list of 216 of these people and their statements as to where they thought the shots came from:

JFK WITNESSES TESTIMONY IN DEALEY PLAZA

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;


By Joe Monoco 05/10/2015 05:44 PM

