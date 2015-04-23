BRUCE JENNER AND THE ILLUMINATI AGENDA: THE TRUTH BEHIND HIS CONFESSION

CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!
By
Joe Monoco
•
04/23/2015 10:20 PM
By Joe Monoco • 04/23/2015 10:20 PM
Brenda wrote on 06/03/2015 11:53 PM
I totally agree with you. It's sickening, everywhere I look or read, there is something about this disgusting thing. Bruce isn't a hero nor a woman. I can't take this anymore. This is the worst. Thank you for putting it out there.
Gemma wrote on 06/11/2015 04:07 PM
I agree with everything you've said. People may call it 'conspiracy theories' & nothing else but you've got to be totally blind not to feel as though something weird is going on in the industry. I used to watch the Kardashian's show & Bruce looked the most sensible out of all of them. Poor guy has always been dragged into things way since the start. He was always very conservative & proud of it. And now all of a sudden Im supposed to buy this crap of him being confused all these years. I call Bull on that. I just feel sorry for him. His family would love this kind of fame but he's certainly not the type. He's stuck. :/
lyn wrote on 07/24/2015 01:21 PM
Bruce Jenner = the daughter of Zion Caitlyn Jenner = Lucifer is rising
lyn wrote on 07/24/2015 02:41 PM
This could also be revealing the fact that Michelle is in fact a transgender, and the clown is Obama, in addition to the murder of Joan Rivers due to exposing Michelle.
Krixx Monroe wrote on 08/10/2015 12:44 AM
Thank you for sharing this. I've always know this as a CHRISTIAN. Bless you
marcia wrote on 09/16/2015 05:39 PM
Amen! People get Christians twisted with being perfect and more holy than others, but in reality, we struggle everyday with good and evil! Its a never ending process that we go through and will continue to go through until god calls us home! I agree with what you have expressed and embrace my god and his word! Thank you for being honest and not forsaking our creator! God bless you and keep fighting the good fight!
jay nimoh wrote on 10/06/2015 11:28 AM
It will forever be a recurring issue with evil powers trying to defeat Jesus and sadly Christians are getting falling in the pit mostly due to ignorance and being corrupted.It's good that some out there still haven't lost their minds.Though even for the conspiracies that linger around we don't have to be fully aware if say maybe they are too difficult to understand all we can do is ask God to give us wisdom to see things happening around us and keep living in the Jesus.