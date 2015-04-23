BRUCE JENNER AND THE ILLUMINATI AGENDA: THE TRUTH BEHIND HIS CONFESSION

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com UNLIMITED INCOME POTENTIAL! What we are seeing now in the wake of the Bruce Jenner confession should not surprise anyone. He's obviously another power elite, Illuminati controlled puppet. BUT , was he forced into it? Was it by his own choice? What you say? What category does he fit into? He was asked on the Illuminati controlled Diane Sawyer show about his sexuality. Is he gay? Is he a lesbian? Is he all of the above? Jenner said he has "Never Been With a Guy" Jenner tells ABC that when it comes to attraction, "No, I'm not gay. I am not gay. I am, as far as I know—heterosexual." "I've never been with a guy—I've always been married, raising kids, doing all that kind of stuff." Jenner adds. "There's two different things here. Sexuality is who you personally are attracted to, who turns you on, male or female. But gender identity has to do with who you are as a person and your soul, and who you identify with inside, okay?" HUH ? Well, he said, he's not gay. He has his anatomy in tact, and he has children. He’s not a Lesbian. Is he bisexual? Well, no, not that either. Because he chose to be a woman. HUH ? Before, you write me and say “sexuality isn’t a choice.” Let me point to a phrase Jenner said himself. He said, and I quote: “I WASN ’T GENETICALLY BORN THAT WAY .” Hummm, interesting. Jenner was once hailed as the greatest athlete in the world and later became a reality television star with one of the world’s most famous families. Now, the former Olympian is revealing a secret that has caused him turmoil for decades. Jenner once an Olympic champion. Now, has no resemblance to the man he once was: So, what is so special about being androgynous? Well, plenty if you are into the occult as evidenced by Satanist Aleister Crowley’s drawing of baphomet, which is a masculine beast that has breasts. Remember, the illuminati agenda is to blur the lines with EVERYTHING ! That means “Nations” so they can establish a One World Government. That means between “Right” and “Wrong”, they want everyone to figure that out for themselves. To the power elite, there is no such thing as “Thou Shalt” and Thou Shalt Not.” And finally, they want to blur the line between “men” and “women.” Do you see what’s going on here? Even Crowley himself was androgynous: “For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman,” Jenner told ABC ’s Diane Sawyer in an exclusive interview that aired Friday in a special two-hour edition of ABC News’ “20/20.” “People look at me differently. They see you as this macho male, but my heart and my soul and everything that I do in life—it is part of me,” Jenner, 65, said. “That female side is part of me. That’s who I am.” In hours of interviews with Sawyer in New York and California, Jenner detailed his internal struggles with being transgender, which he said he has wrestled with since childhood. During the interview, Jenner referred to himself using male pronouns and ABC News has chosen to follow his lead, though he also referred to himself as “Bruce” and “her.” “I look at it this way, Bruce always telling a lie. He’s lived a lie his whole life about who he is. And I can’t do that any longer,” Jenner said. “My brain is much more female than it is male,” he added. “It’s hard for people to understand that, but that’s what my soul is.” Remember Jenner was involved in a car crash on Pacific Coast highway a few weeks ago that killed a woman. This links into Bohemian grove which we have gone into extensively before. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW FOR MORE ON THIS . SO WHAT ’S THE GOAL ? REMEMBER , Satan has always wanted a New World Order. To get that, he needs to take away each individual government and replace it with a “World Government.” He also has to blur the lines between men and women and make a “unisex.” Or an androgynous movement. I mean, in reality, if Jenner’s transformation was his and his alone….who would care? But, why is this such a big deal now in the Illuminati mainstream controlled media? Well, It’s because it’s a New World Order agenda. (CLICK TO ENLARGE ) Let’s look at some images from the Kardashian 2013 Christmas card…full of Illuminati symbolism. Some commentary from Vigilant Citizen: The card was shot by elite fashion photographer David Lachapelle, the card is a rather grim and depressing summation of the entertainment world, an industry ruled by a shadowy elite that is turning popular culture into a toxic wasteland populated with vacuous celebs such as the Kardashians. The wide panoramic card is filled with symbolism and references describing everything that the Illuminati entertainment industry is about. The shot takes place in an abandoned movie theater, one that appears to destroyed and vandalized. (ABOVE) look at his daughters from his reality show. You see all kinds of Occultic symbolism, including black dresses, the eye of Horus and the pyramid and Bruce Jenner on a Wheaties box. Kylie (left) wears a vulva-shaped headdress making her look like some kind of high priestess. The sisters stand on a pile of “celeb-worship” magazines, the mountain of garbage on which their careers are built on (Kanye depicted as Jesus on the cover of Rolling Stones is part of it). Behind the sisters (at the base of the pyramid) is an almost ironic box of Wheaties featuring Bruce Jenner when he was an Olympic athlete. Behind the Jenner/Kardashian sisters are two Illuminati pyramids, complete with the All-Seeing Eye. The card can’t be clearer about “owns” this entire family. Scattered around the card are dismembered mannequins, a symbol that is often used to represent Mind Control, a practice that is rampant in the Illuminati entertainment industry. Khloe Kardashian poses sitting on the backseat of a car (why?) Maybe a reference to the fatal car accident Bruce would get into later? Remember, this was done in 2013. In the other red circle, Chappele is shown as a Christ-like image, if the image is blown up, that is clearly visible. While Kourtney’s son Mason lays on it, looking as if life was sucked out of him. Above them is a cardboard cutout looking like a baby-Jesus, with a glory around its head. Is that North West? The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner looks like some kind of female Pharaoh while Bruce is distress, stuck in a tube, about to run out of air. Between them is the word “cashier”, maybe meaning that it is all about money transactions. Above both of them is tagged the word “fame”, implying that they’re ready to do whatever it takes to be famous. Here’s what the Jenner clan really think of you and America…charming family huh?: Now look at this one. This is very telling. Does Jenner look happy or sad and in anguish to you? Jenner is trapped behind glass and is in anguish because he can’t get to his gold medals. In other words he can’t get back to who he really is…the man that once was an Olympic champion: (BELOW) Now look at this one, where he is trapped behind glass as the cashier (money winner) while his daughter is performing a Satanic ceremony complete with head dress. Next to Bruce is a dismembered mannequin wearing his Olympic medals. Did Bruce lose his “hero” status to become an encapsulated pawn of the entertainment industry? Notice the mannequin has pronounced genitals, which Bruce won’t have anymore….once again, is he happy about that, or sad? He’s about to run out of air in the time capsule. All that while his adopted family prospers doing Satanic rituals. Was Bruce Jenner forced to do what he is doing by the Illuminati? Is it possible, he didn’t want to go along with this, but he now has to? Contrasting with the family’s obsession with fame and fortune are images of African mothers and babies in the background. Of course, nobody appears to care about them, the world prefers to gossip about the family that is “famous for being famous”. In short, this card sums up what popular culture in 2013 is all about: Illuminati, mind control, superficiality, exploitation of children and all around mind-numbing, time-wasting idiocy. Okay, there is nothing new under the sun. This is just more Illuminati propaganda, hidden behind the “gay” “bisexual” “homosexual” Trans-sexual” agenda (of which Jenner says he isn’t part of), disguised as a news story. Don’t you think with all the murders and illegal wars going on all over the world, there would be more important things to talk about other than Bruce Jenner. Well, the truth is, not if you are an illuminati controlled media still trying to get into the collective minds of America and convince them that this kind of distorted perversion is normal. ON CAITLYN JENNER : DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN AMERICA ! Genesis 5:2 He created them male and female, and He blessed them and named them Man in the day when they were created. No matter what Bruce Jenner feels like “his soul” is, when God made him, He knew exactly what He was doing. It is God who makes us male or female and we do not get a choice in the matter. Isaiah 64:8 But now, O Lord, you are our Father; we are the clay, and you are our potter; we are all the work of your hand. Please pray for Mr. Jenner! Pray he finds the comfort he is searching for in the arms of Jesus, that he will never find on an operating table! Matthew 11:28-30 “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Bruce Jenner is NOT a hero Excerpts below from Illuminating Truth Today, Bruce Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, dressed as a woman and introducing himself to the world as “Caitlyn Jenner.” You see, he has decided that he is a woman and that by saying it and probably some very extensive surgery, he can make it so. In today’s world, we think gender is something we get to choose, like our career path or our clothes. So, people across the nation have lauded him as a hero. Certainly, this is the current opinion of the masses, but I have to say it. The emperor has no clothes and Bruce Jenner is not a woman. You can tell me that there is a difference between gender and sex, that Bruce was born with a male body and a female soul, but I would ask where did he get this soul? If there is no God, we are all nothing more than raw matter, we have no souls. If, however, we do have souls, there must be something more than the material. There must be something spiritual and if there is something spiritual, there must be a God who gave us these spirits, but if there is a God, would He make the mistake of putting a female soul in a male body? How can we know? We can know by what He tells us in His word. “Male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27) and He does not make mistakes, but does everything perfectly with love and wisdom. We seem to want to erase the idea of gender and reinforce it all at once. We don’t want to have to conform to gender stereotypes. We don’t want to be put into categories and yet we want to be able to transfer ourselves by self-declaration from one category to another. We are so in love with our rebellion against God that we cannot see the absurdity and inconsistency of it all. You may scoff at me. You may call me close-minded because I have allowed my religious beliefs to (gasp!) affect my judgments of propositions such as “Bruce Jenner is a woman trapped in a man’s body.” But if being open-minded means unquestioningly accepting anything and everything because it is progressive or popular, then I want no part of it. If you think I view the world from a Christian perspective and reject things that, based on that world view and common sense, are absurd, I will unabashedly and unapologetically agree. If you don’t see things from the same Christian world view that I do, we probably do not agree and that is no surprise, but I must insist on one thing. Bruce Jenner is not a hero. A hero is someone who has done something brave or noble, who has sacrificed for others. Bruce Jenner has done none of these things. He is a man who has posed in women’s clothing on the cover of a magazine, garnering excessive media attention. What's more he has waited to do so until the optimum moment when he was most sure to receive praise and acceptance. Heroes risk much and gain little. Bruce Jenner has risked little and gained much. I am sure there are many people out there who do things to deserve the title of "hero," but Bruce Jenner is not one of them. He is not a hero and he is not a woman. He is what we all are: lost, sinful, and desperately in need of Jesus. I pray he finds Him. By Joe Lanier

