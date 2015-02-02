KATY PERRY AND THE OCCULT ILLUMINATI RITUAL SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

It should be as no surprise that the Illuminati are at it again. Super Bowl XLIX was riddled with Satanic/Illuminati signatures. Segments below are from Before It’s News and The Illuminati Watcher: The much anticipated SuperBowl XLIX Halftime show performed by Illuminati Princess Katy Perry lived up to it’s expectations. Although Pete Santilli & Susannah Cole predicted Katy Perry would begin the performance with a girly, poppish, colorful presentation and then end with dark symbolism, she did the opposite. Watch the short video below: And this video will give you insights into the other side of just who Katy Perry really is: We know little about the exact meaning of each symbol thrown in our faces by the Illuminati, but we certainly know where to look for, and how to analyze them. In the Superbowl halftime show, Katy Perry undoubtedly presents many visual symbols and imagery associated with Free Masonry and Satanism. We ask out viewer and listeners who are much more knowledgeable of the secret occult to analyze the video and contribute more information by commenting below. Most of these illuminati puppet singers actually can’t sing at all. There voices are distorted thru software called Auto-tune. As you can see here, Katy Parry can’t really sing nor can Britney Spears. Antares’s Auto-Tune was created by seismic scientist Andy Hildebrand. Hildebrand was working with a software that used audio to find oil deep beneath Earth’s surface. The technology worked akin to echolocation (used by animals such as bats and dolphins, the act of making a sound then listening for when the echo comes back to you) but besides oil, could also detect pitch: thus Auto-Tune was born. Cher’s 1998 hit single “Belive” was one of the first main-stream songs to use Auto-Tune. The first line of the song is difficult to decipher because the “wobble” from the pitch correction is so strong. But then the words “so sad that you’re leaving” shows off Auto-Tune’s prowess for correcting pitch mistakes- Cher merely sounds as is she has perfect vocal chords. Quite frankly, the symbolism is subtly presented, if not subliminally. We even believe the presentation may be intended to reach adversaries in an antagonistic manner. Unfortunately we are not privy to the secret codes communicated among the “illumined”.

The reason for these rituals is complex; but let me state it plainly by saying it’s required for all occult magic. The occult (e.g. OTO , Golden Dawn, Thelema, Illuminati, etc.) practice various forms of magic (e.g. Chaos, Black, White, etc.) in an attempt to shape the universe according to their will. This is why Aleister Crowley and Jay-Z espouse the tagline of “Do What Thou Wilt” Katy Perry recently addressed ongoing rumors about her ties to the alleged secret society the Illuminati in a new Rolling Stone interview where she also appeared on the cover with an “all seeing eye.” “Listen if the Illuminati exist, I would like to be invited! I see all that s—-, and I’m like, ‘Come on, let me in! I want to be in the club!’ I have no idea what it is. It sounds crazy,” Perry told “Rolling Stone” magazine. The all-seeing eye, also known as the Eye of Providence, is an occult symbol open to many interpretations. It is often associated with satanic cults and secret societies. Perry described the Illuminati rumors as “crazy” and blamed “weird people” for starting them.

“Weird people on the Internet that have nothing to do find, like, strange triangles in your hand motions,” she said. “I guess you’ve kind of made it when they think you’re in the Illuminati. But listen, I believe in aliens, so if people want to believe in Illuminati, great.” The interview comes one month after it was revealed that Perry, who was once a gospel singer, is being sued by a Christian hip hop artist over her hit song “Dark Horse.” In a lawsuit filed in federal court in St. Louis, Missouri, rapper Flame, born Marcus Tyrone Gray, claims the pop star’s hit record is a rip-off of his award-winning song “Joyful Noise,” according to TMZ .com. He also alleges that the “Illuminati imagery” present throughout the music video has ultimately “tarnished” his gospel song. “By any measure, the devoutly religious message of ‘Joyful Noise’ has been irreparably tarnished by its association with the witchcraft, paganism, black magic and Illuminati imagery evoked by the same music in ‘Dark Horse,’” the lawsuit states. The lawsuit was filed by Flame, Lecrae, Chike Ojukwu, and Emanuel Lambert; however, Lecrae recently revealed that he does not support the above statement.

“I respect everyone’s intellectual properties — but that statement about the witchcraft and stuff, that’s not my statement and I don’t stand behind that statement,” Lecrae told MTV . Earlier this year Perry’s “Dark Horse” video, which has garnered more than 498 million YouTube views, sparked an online petition to have the video removed. It received more than 60,000 signatures. Many Muslims slammed the clip as “blasphemous” and Shazad Iqbal, who started the petition, called for it to be removed after he noticed a pendant with Allah (the Arabic word for God) in it. The video was eventually edited to remove this, but it was not removed. “Blasphemy is clearly conveyed in the video, since Katy Perry (who appears to be representing an opposition of God) engulfs the believer and the word God in flames,” he said. “Using the name of God in an irrelevant and distasteful manner would be considered inappropriate by any religion.” By the way, notice another “subliminal effect below. Notice how the V intersects her vagina!

Perry was raised in a Christian home by her parents, Keith and Mary Hudson, who are both pastors. She once explained her decision to move away from gospel music and on to secular music. “I released a gospel record when I was 15 because I grew up in a household where all I ever did was listen to gospel music,” Perry told Australian TV presenter Ruby Rose. “I swear I wanted to be like the Amy Grant of music but it didn’t work out, and so I sold my soul to the devil.” Listen to her say that in the below video, just like contemporaries of her have said like Beyonce’, who was last years entertainment. By the way, Polka Dots are another telling factor in slaves that are under mind control:

Katy Perry’s lyrics suggest she is going through this sort of transformation. For instance, in Who Am I Living For? song she has the following lyrics: I can feel a phoenix inside of me As I march alone to a different beat Further on it goes into lyrics that suggest she is transforming into a more sinister version of herself, a concept we see on a continual basis of pop stars having to “sell their soul to the Devil” in order to get a deal and become famous: I can feel this light that’s inside of me Growing fast into a bolt of lightning I know one spark will shock the world, yeah yeah

So I pray for a favour like Esther I need your strength to handle the pressure I know there will be sacrifice But that’s the price It’s never easy to be chosen, never easy to be called Standing on the front line when the bombs start to fall I can see the heavens but I still hear the flames Calling out my name Notice that she references lightning, which is a classic symbol for Satan, who “fell like lightning” from the Heavens- and we see it often depicted with lightning bolts like Hitler’s S.S. soldiers, or even in the Church of Satan: You’ll also see she is praying to Esther who is the same person Madonna said she’d like to be named after, due to her Kabbalah beliefs. The name of Esther derives from the word ‘star’, and Madonna sought to capture the essence of the energy of that name. I find it ironic that Katy says she is praying to Esther for strength, meanwhile she is cozying up to Madonna in S&M photos in magazines (you’ll see more on that a bit later). You’ll also notice she’s praying to Esther to handle the pressures of the “sacrifice.” As you’ll see later, this is another important concept, as many musicians are led to conduct a blood sacrifice in order to make this Faustian bargain. She goes on to say things like “Heavy is the head that wears the crown” which is no doubt a reference to the problems that go along with trading your soul for fame. Another example of Katy referring to her transformation is when she was talking about her ‘return from Saturn‘ in her song, By the Grace of God: Was 27 surviving my return of Saturn, A long vacation didn’t sound so bad, Was full of secrets locked up tight like iron mountain, Running on empty so out of gas Returning from Saturn is the astrological concept of Saturn making an orbit around the Sun, which goes into the idea that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, BUT in the realm of conspiracy theories it represents a far darker force. I explain this theory in depth in Decoding Illuminati Symbolism: Saturn and the Black Cube: The background of Saturn worship goes back to 600 BC with Greek poet Hesiod’s ‘Works and Days’ where he discusses the various ages of man. One of the ages was referred to as the Golden Age. The Golden Age was referenced in several prominent ancient cultures, similar to how the cultures would adopt each other’s gods and rename them. The ancient Romans worshipped the god Saturnus, who was the god of agriculture and time, and his reign was known as the time of Golden Age of peace and harmony. The Greek god that was the same as Saturnus was Cronus, the youngest of the Titans. The Carthaginian god Ba’al (or Moloch) was the same god, and devoured children (similar to Cronus who ate children). Which leads us into the discussion of Moloch…

3. MOLOCH CALLS FOR A SACRIFICE Katy Perry is performing at a location that was picked out precisely for its numeric significance. The University of Phoenix stadium is situated at the 33rd degree of latitude; a line that crosses the planet through the Phoenician (Phoenix=Phoenicia) city of Tyre, (a city with an entrance adorned by the two pillars of Boaz and Jachin), and Baghdad, Iraq; near where the Tower of Babel was believed to exist. Great Seal Tower of Babel These cities are rich with occult history for various reasons, but one common thread is that they’ve both been inhabited by pagan cultures who sacrificed children to Moloch (the Carthaginians and Sumerians). In my hip hop conspiracy theory book, SACRIFICE : MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC I detail out the Illuminati blood sacrifices to Moloch: The Book of Joshua tells the tale of the Israelites and their conquering of Canaan. They witnessed the traditions of the Canaanites, who were placing first born sons as sacrificial offerings in the foundation of the buildings, in order to bring good fortunes upon its inhabitants. The region of Canaan would eventually transform into Phoenicia and Carthage, in which they were allegedly continuing this practice of child sacrifice, with the remains found in over 20,000 urns with messages to the Gods. In the Stanford paper on this exact subject: FROM INFANT SACRIFICE TO ABC ’S: ANCIENT PHOENICIANS AND MODERN IDENTITIES , author Brien K. Garnand discusses pop culture references that tie in with real life theory behind this idea. In it, there are Isaac Asimov’s references to Carthage in The Dead Past novel:

The Carthaginians, it seemed, worshipped Moloch, in the form of a hollow, brazen idol with a furnace in its belly. At times of national crisis, the priests and the people gathered, and infants, after the proper ceremonies and invocations, were dexterously hurled, alive, into the flames. They were given sweetmeats just before the crucial moment, in order that the efficacy of the sacrifice not be ruined by displeasing cries of panic. The drums rolled just after the moment, to drown out the few seconds of infant shrieking. The parents were present, presumably gratified, for the sacrifice was pleasing to the Gods… IlluminatiWatcherDotCom Occult Holiday Moloch 4. IMBOLG : A NIGHT OF SACRIFICE At this point we can segue from the concept of sacrificing children to Moloch and onto the notion of the pagan sacrifice night known as Imbolg. This night lands on February 1st; the night of the Super Bowl performance by Katy Perry. I covered the alleged Illuminati sacrifice of Philip Seymore Hoffman on Imbolg in 2014: This festival marks the beginning of spring and is placed at the halfway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox. It was originally based on worshipping the goddess Brighid in Irish mythology, and is still celebrated to this day by Wicca and Pagans. It is considered a night of sacrifice, implying that a ritualistic human sacrifice should be performed as an offering to the gods and goddesses. They celebrate it February 1-2nd, which leads us to the first connection: Groundhog’s Day. The groundhog is symbolic of the Earth Mother (because it lives in the earth). We can connect this to the information on gods and goddesses and we know that Semiramis (the goddess revered as the Earth Mother) has been hibernating (like the groundhog; both are earth creatures with Semiramis being the Earth Goddess). Both of these symbols hibernate over the winter season as the people await their arrival. The groundhog is also symbolic of rebirth and spring, just like the goddess who will make her official appearance on March 21st. Imbolg is also known as a night to worship the pagan Celtic goddess known as Brighid (the “high one”). Imbolg is dedicated entirely to Brighid, and like the Roman and Greek goddesses of Minerva & Athena, she is known for her attributes of learning and poetry (Katy Perry is a poet after all, right?…). This is why we are being subjected to a goddess ritual on Imbolg- with Katy Perry playing the role of the goddess Brighid (aka Minerva). Minerva is represented by the owl, which is why we see the owl at the Bohemian Grove Cremation of Care ceremony… America! we see this time and time again! You are being manipulated by “entertainment” to become pawns of the Illuminati and the international bankers. BE AWARE !

Theconspiracyzone



EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ; If you don't get it, here's why: 1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren't spiritual can't receive these truths from God's Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can't understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.