BLACKMAIL, THE ILLUMINATI AND BILL COSBY: THE TRUTH BEHIND THE ALLEGATIONS

If convicted of the felony, Cosby “faces up to 10 years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender.”

Hours after Bill Cosby’s first arrest warrant was issued, in connection to allegations from one of the nearly 60 women who have accused him of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them, the comedian was arraigned in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. The 78-year-old sitcom star faces charges of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple basketball player and employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, home in 2004.

Cosby arrived to his arraignment wearing a black-and-white sweater and walking with a cane. NBC reports that the comedian “stumbled slightly after exiting an SUV and had to be held up by two people,” adding that “he made no comment as he entered and later exited the building.” People reports that the comedian “seemed disoriented and was fidgeting with his fingers,” during the appearance in the suburban courtroom, where his bail was set at $1 million and his passport was revoked. Cosby’s wife of more than 50 years, Camille, who released a statement in support of her husband last December, did not accompany her husband on Wednesday.

So what’s REALLY going on here?

Some excerpts from Commonsenseconspiracy

By now, you would have to be living under a really soundproof rock to not have heard about the stunning allegations about Bill Cosby, formerly beloved American comedian and actor. Due to all of the attention being paid to Bill here of late, we have had several of our readers ask for information about Bill Cosby’s possible Illuminati involvement. Many want to know if Bill was ever involved with the Illuminati and if he has had some sort of falling out with them that has caused them to ruin what was once a untarnished reputation.

The current attack on Cosby is strikingly similar to the FBI’s attempt to silence Martin Luther King, Jr. by threatening to make public his kinky trysts with whores and married women. By the way, Martin Luther King Jr. was by no means who he was presented to be to the public either. King was notorious for using foul language and participating in sex orgies. Jackie Kennedy referred to him in her journals as a “terrible person.” But that’s another story for another time.

Personally, I believe that Cosby is putting his mouth where the illuminati don’t want it to be. There is NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT BILL COSBY IS GUILTY OF THESE CRIMES! But, the real question is…the power elite have known about this for a long time. Why is is coming out now? For what reason? For years he has been coming down on the ghetto kids for not taking responsibility for their status, and/or, not waking up to see who is REALLY oppressing them. They are being used. It’s called social engineering. It’s been happening since the beginning of time.

ALL THESE ALLEGATIONS POURING IN ON BILL COSBY AT THE SAME TIME IS BY DESIGN.

SO HOW AND WHY IS IT THAT ALL OF THESE WOMEN, ALL AT THE SAME TIME, DECIDE TO ACCUSE COSBY NOW? HOW AND WHY DOES THE MEDIA ALSO GIVE THEM SO MUCH ATTENTION AND FOCUS?

Wake up people, it’s a smear campaign AND a distraction created by the Illuminists…otherwise, it would have all come out in the wash a long time ago.They would have been aware of his perversions. That’s not to say Cosby isn’t guilty. All this means is that if he keeps his mouth shut and not speak out against the wrong people, they will keep his perversions a secret. However, if he keeps talking about the wrong things his secret will be revealed. It’s a classic case of BLACKMAIL! It’s almost impossible to know what he said and who he pissed off, but we know that is exactly what has happened.

DOMESTICALLY, THIS IS THE CURRENT PLAN…...CREATE AS MUCH RACIAL ANIMOSITY BETWEEN BLACKS, WHITES AND HISPANICS. THIS IS WHY ALL OF THESE GRAND JURIES HAVE BEEN FANNING THESE FLAMES, AND AGENTS HAVE BEEN SENT IN TO FAN THESE FIRES.

THE IMMIGRATION EXECUTIVE ACTION WAS ALSO SAVED FOR NOW, TO DO THE EXACT SAME THING…CREATE RACIAL TENSION BETWEEN THE NATIVE AND IMMIGRANT POPULATIONS.

THE ILLUMINATI CAN ONLY KEEP UNFOLDING THEIR PLANS IF PEOPLE ARE DIVIDED, IN FEAR AND WITH ANGER, SO THAT THEN WHEN THEY SUPPLY THEIR PRE-PLANNED ANSWER OR REMEDY, PEOPLE WILL EMBRACE IT. JUST LIKE THE EBOLA HYSTERIA.

YOU NOTICE HOW THIS FALSE FLAG HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF THE MEDIA NARRATIVE??? I WONDER WHY??? IT WAS BECAUSE THERE WAS NOT ENOUGH FEAR. NO ONE BOUGHT THEIR LIE AND HENCE NO ONE WOULD EVENTUALLY BUY THEIR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FROM THEIR POWERFUL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES. THAT PLAN BACKFIRED BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE BECOMING AWAKENED.

SAME THING HIS HAPPENING HERE WITH THE RACIAL WAR.

While we don’t know exactly everyone Cosby pissed off, this video does explain several very real possibilities about who is trying to destroy him and why:

I remember when Cosby’s son was murdered a few years ago and thought to myself that it must of been some kind of warning to Cosby. He definitely goes against the grain of the ghetto culture within the black community. TPTB (The Powers That Be), obviously want to use the ghetto culture for their own objective means so Cosby must have been targeted.

Well, we can’t give you any full answer on this. What we will point out is that these allegations are nothing new and have actually been around for decades. Of course, others could bend that to prove that Bill has been at odds with the Illuminati for decades as well, and they have never stopped trying to ruin him for not doing their bidding. What do you think? Would the Illuminati miss out on a wholesome family show like the Cosby Show as a massive means of influence? Did Bill really make a hand sign showing that he is standing down in a recent interview?

The most loved dad of the eighties feels the wrath of the illuminati. How can this be, bill Cosby accused of being a serial rapist! This is an attempt to tarnish a man’s life long legacy. In a recent interview with Bill Cosby he didn’t address the rape allegations, but did give good reason to speculate that the recent allegations brought against him, is a conspiracy being collaborated by the illuminati and several disgruntled past flings. Bill Cosby is quoted as saying this in some unsubstantiated reports,” This is the work of the illuminati and a couple of bitter cunts!”

Many people were shocked and horrified by the recent allegations of sexual assaults against one of America’s most beloved dads, Bill Cosby. Is it possible Bill pissed off the wrong person of the Elite and they are now discrediting him and throwing him under the proverbial bus? In recent events, we’ve seen other stars who spoke out against certain people of power and they ended up dead, under questionable circumstances. Is Bill Next?

It has been well-documented for many decades that Cosby was a close friend of Hugh Hefner and frequented his mansion, attending his “nude” parties. There are other accounts of young celebrities who had been invited to Hefner’s place and testified that there was nudity and exploitation by famous stars of these young people, who have alleged that they were served alcohol, drugs and were manipulated into sexual acts by those famous and older men.

Some commentary below from Mindcontolledblackassassins

One of Bill Cosby’s best friends had been Sinatra’s friend, Sammy Davis, Jr., America’s Greatest Black Entertainer. Cosby had been his friend or secret handler. The late legendary Hollywood actor and singer, Sammy Davis, Jr. (1925-1990), had been a confirmed Satanist and a member of Anton Salazar LeVay’s Church of Satan.

LeVay had been part of Sinatra’s inner circle of Hollywood Luciferians. LeVay was Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby technical adviser and starred along side Sinatra’s wife, Mia Farrow, as LUCIFER.

Davis had been invited to accept an honorary membership in the Church of Satan by Army Lt. Col. Michael Aquino. After Davis sent Aquino his acceptance on March 17, 1973, he was presented with the honorary membership on April 13, 1973 by Aquino and Karla LaVey, daughter of Anton LeVay. The fact that Army Lt. Col. Aquino officially lured Davis into the Church of Satan is significant. “Aquino, alleged to have recently retired from an active military role, was long the leader of an Army psychological warfare section which drew on his expertise and personal practices in brainwashing, Satanism, Nazism, homosexual pedophilia and murder.”

But that is really the crucial difference between DID and Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD), a strong Black traditional Christian background will battle and constantly conflict with DID satanic alter personalities throughout the life of the victim, while MPD alter personalities can be altogether completely separate, independent and distinct (persons) personalities.

THE TWO SIDES OF BILL COSBY

Most people have come to associate Bill Cosby with intellect, civil responsibility, clean old fashion humor, and child like affection. Cosby is a world renowned comedian, actor, author, television producer, educator, musician, humanitarian, and activist. Cosby is a living legend, trailbrazer in Black Entertainment, multiple Emmy and Grammy winner. He has been awarded numerous honorary degrees from Yale University to Sisseton Wahpeton College on the Lake Traverse Reservation in South Dakota..

On October 27, 2009, Cosby was presented with the 12th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In a British 2005 poll to find The Comedian’s Comedian, he was voted among the top 50 comedy acts ever by fellow comedians and comedy insiders. He received Kennedy Center Honors in 1998. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002 for his contributions to television. He won the 2003 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Bill Cosby that you have become accustomed to is an illusion. There is another secret side of Cosby, William Henry Cosby, Jr., that you won’t like.

MK ULTRA & Jell-O Man, Don’t Let Him Near Your Daughters!

Bill Cosby, the Jell-O man, was enlisted as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1961 during Operation Paperclip and CIA/MK ULTRA. He had been assigned to extremely sensitive and secret notorious Operation Paperclip, CIA/ARTICHOKE-MK ULTRA-MONARCH and U.S. Biological/Genetic warfare sites, among others, the Naval Medical Center Bethesda in Maryland, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, U.S. Naval bases in Newfoundland and Argentina.

Needless to say, Argentina under the influence of totalitarian and fascist Juan and Eva Peron was a safe haven for the CIA Operation PAPERCLIP’s most notorious war criminal Nazis and SS like Hauptsturmfuhrers SS Dr. Josef Mengele, the Demon of Death and Klaus Barbie, the Butcher of Lyon.

In 1951, Erich Traub, Heinrich Himmler’s biological warfare expert, was secretly harbored at U.S. Naval Medical Center in Bethesda. Alfred Hellman was also working out of the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda developing and experimenting with (Traub)`biological warfare oncogenic (AIDS) viruses for the Navy.

From 1951, the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda had also been the site of the CIA’s Project Bluebird-Artichoke Assassination programs, former Korean War POWs were subjected to various behavioral modification programs, including the use of experimental drugs, special interrogation methods; and hypnotism all for what the CIA deemed “offensive objectives.”

From 1953, the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda had additional been the site of the secret CIA/MK ULTRA mind control programs using mind controlling drugs on servicemen, and programming mind controlled slaves for Project MONARCH.

Reportedly, Cosby worked with an extremely sensitive class of soldiers that had been involved in the Korean Conflict (1950-53), which may have involved Korean/Chinese Brainwashing Techniques, CIA Projects Bluebird-Artichoke, and Frank Sinatra’s type of Manchurian Candidates.

Whatever Cosby learned from the U.S. Navy and MK ULTRA, he applied unmercifully for whatever covert purposes in the mega movie-television industry. The Jell-O man is accused of being a hush-hush psycho-narco mind bender and serial rapist.

From 2004 to 2006, at least 13 women have come forward to accuse Jell-O man of covert narco drugging and sexual assault. These women are said to currently reside in California, New Mexico, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Ohio, and Arizona. Of nine “Jane Doe witnesses,”scheduled to testify against Jell-O man in a civil sexual assault case, six were represented by Pennsylvania lawyer Joyce Dale, executive director of Delaware County Women Against Rape.

Two other women, according to civil filing, are believed to be seeking to retain counsel to pursue civil claims against Jell-O man. In addition to the other women claims, civil lawyers also sought New York police and prosecution records relating to a 2000 abuse claim reportedly lodged against Jell-O man by a “Cosby Show” cast member named Lachele Covington. Cosby has denied all abuse allegations, none of which have resulted in criminal charges of rich, powerful and famous Luciferians with the power of the Empire State of Mind.

What other thing does Anton LeVay, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bill Cosby and Robert De Niro all have in common? They all have played the Devil or Lucifer in major Hollywood television and film productions.

Jay Z has been anointed head of a Hip Hop Satanic Coven and a Black female sex slave handler by a circle of hidden and powerful international Luciferians linked to the Nazis, Wall Street, Mafia, and CIA. Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bill Cosby and Robert De Niro are some of the secret Hollywood links to the greater circle.

I suspect that during the 1980s, Alicia Keys had been recruited in her impressionable years before or at the age of four (4) years old through a relative or agent for CIA/MK ULTRA trauma based programming during her casting for The Cosby Show. From the lesson of Lisa Bonet, Bill Cosby had been using The Cosby Show as a mind bending sex slave programming site.

LUCIFER Bill Cosby in Walt Disney’s 1981 “The Devil and Matt Devlin” testing the waters for a LUCIFERIAN BIG SWITCH and AGENDA

Additionally, as early as 1981, Bill Cosby was staring in and associated with Walt Disney productions, and as late as 1993, he had been raising money for Walt Disney charities. Reportedly, Walt Disney worked closely with the FBI and CIA to PROCURE CHILDREN for mind-control programming purposes.

Late NASA astronaut LeRoy Gordon Cooper, Jr. was involved in a clandestine MK ULTRA space kids program secretly turning children into military intelligence tools through among other things, hypnotism, trauma and ELF (extremely low frequencies) brain entertainment for NASA, CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Cooper worked for Walter Disney & Associates.

After making controversial statements about Gangstra Rap, Black Panther Party, Huey P. Newton and becoming a future advocate for Black Nationalist ideologies in 2008, the CIA called in Alicia Keys cards and triggered some of her multiple personality alters. One or more were satanic implants. The satanic implant alters were assigned to Jay Z’s Black Hollywood Satanic Coven for CIA cover in a plot to control the Hip Hop music industry; and as an experiment to test the waters; and lure the HIP HOP generation into the New World Order with LUCIFER as god to create what Hitler envisioned as “Modern Day Slaves.”

The Luciferians may very well been in secret control of Alicia Key’s remarkable musical background and career since the 1985 The Cosby Show just like the career and development of sleeper agent EVELYN SALT.

Again, my hope and prayers is with Alicia Keys and thousands of innocent children godlessly mentally traumatized and sexually abused to turn them into an army of godless zombies for the military intelligence complex.

There has been a lot of news in the media recently about the rape allegations against Bill Cosby – in many cases seemingly out of nowhere. It is odd, after years and all statutes of limitations have expired that women from across the board have come forward to claim foul against Cosby.

CONCLUSION:

We, the people, have been handed cultural, political and religious belief systems designed to be used to great advantage by these generational Satanists and lying collectives.

These elite systems promote dissension, division, hatred, bigotry and war. According to the ruling powers, people are objects that need to be controlled. Therefore, we have men and women in high places that are soulless and beyond the reach of normal reasoning processes.

We have an ancient enemy with a large collection of demonic assistants. It’s the same theme we see over and over again. Famous people used by satan and his demonic forces to bring about the New World Order. Bill Cosby is just another puppet used by the power elite for that purpose and if he strays from that program, they will destroy him. It looks as though this has already happened.

By Joe Monoco

EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.

By Joe Monoco 12/30/2015 01:04 PM

Recent Comments

  1. Truthseeker wrote on 12/15/2014 03:23 PM

    Whoever you are reading these words - if you have done any research whatsoever into the the history of the elite cults and mind control, you will invariably have discovered that sexual rituals of the most deviant kind have always been reported to play vital roles in both their cult practices and as a means by which they manipulate and control the public. If you are like most ordinary people, you may have found many of these stories hard to believe - you may have felt it was impossible for humans to desire such horrifying forms of sex or perhaps you found it hard to believe that these perversions and rituals were being performed so flagrantly that they are being repeatedly exposed to the general public. Perhaps you felt that stories of ritual orgies were so far fetched they could only have been made up by the mentally ill or teenagers "trolling" for juvenile amusement. No one can blame you for being skeptical. The horrible details of the Elite sex rituals boggle the minds of even very 'worldly' and 'jaded' secular citizens. But as you and everyone else reading this site can see day by day there is no longer any way to deny the obvious terrible truth: Deviant sex magick rituals are at the very core of what the Elite are about and They structure their entire system of control around these disgusting orgies. These are the key points that all must understand: 1) The "Illuminated" use deviant, violent, group sexual rituals both as a core practice of their twisted faith and as a means to manipulate and control the world. 2) The "Illuminati" have depended upon these sex magick rituals for the several thousand years they have gradually infiltrated and come to control most world institutions behind the scenes. 3) The elite use the power of the human sex drive as a means of eliminating Free Will and controlling humans like puppets. This control ranges from the subtle - such as promoting inappropriate sexual arousal of people through provocative imagery and encouraging further vice - to the absolute, in which they are able to reprogram the mind through hidden Monarch control signals on the internet, in films, etc and then literally take control of the person's body like a remote controlled toy in order to do anything the "Illuminated" wish... 4) As the "Illuminati" have achieved almost total control over the past several hundred years, they have gradually increased the rate at which they promote deviant sexuality through society. At the same time they have increased the frequency and explicitness with which they taunt humanity with (increasingly obvious) evidence of their own existence. The reader need merely observe that 50 years ago nuclear families with sex only for procreation were the norm in most human cultures - even in most of Europe and the United States. But today - as anyone can see - perverse sex of every possible kind is celebrated everywhere. Celebrities compete to see who can promote more deviant sexual ideas the most rapidly. Every few months the bar drops a little lower. In just two generations most Western societies have gone from "Ozzie and Harriet" to decadent polysexual drug addicted BDSM fetishists. Most of the behavior and costumes of the celebrities documented on this web site would only have been found in police files or medical textbooks on sexual pathology only 30 years ago. Today it is the norm and those remaining societies that resist the Elite plan for Total Perversion are having it forced upon them anyway. 5) The "Illuminated" flaunt their existence and flaunt their perversions before us. Why do they do this? They do this both because with near total control they have little to fear anymore, but even more importantly, They do this because they enjoy it - and because it serves to excite and sexually arouse humanity greatly - which in turn opens up the human subconscious to mind control programming. Every time an otherwise ordinary person gets a fleeting dark moment of sick desire as a result of "Illuminated" imagery, it is that much easier for that person's brain to be infected with the hidden Monarch control programming that infects most everything today. 6) Many people completely misunderstand mind control technology and the history of Monarch/MKULTRA projects. Many people believe that only a small number of celebrities and sex slaves have complete mind control performed on them - and that this Monarch programming requires access to the subject since early childhood and requires extensive physical/sexual trauma to take hold. None of this has been true for more than 30 years. The accounts you read online and in popular books are based on information leaked out decades ago. Modern day "Illuminati" technology is FAR in advance of the most advanced technology used by the CIA, KGB, etc. For years now they have had the ability to remotely program humans even more completely than the old MK programming taking years could ever do. They can now easily program almost anyone simply by feeding them hidden Monarch control code in the web pages they visit, the video games they play, the music they listen to, etc. They hide this programming EVERYWHERE - Christian media is at least as infected as hardcore pornography - frequently more infected for obvious reasons. 7) The "Illuminated" remotely control the bodies of several MILLION people alive today. They can activate this control remotely AT ANY TIME simply by giving control signals online, etc. Once activated they have TOTAL control of the subject and completely override free will and all morality. These Monarch Sex Puppets are then used in ritual sex magick orgies in every possible and disgusting manner imaginable. They are both used as sex toys and made to use others (both "Illuminati" and unwilling victims - some in Monarch trance and some not) for extended periods before being returned to their homes and places of business and having all memories of the ritual sessions wiped. There are only two ways to protect yourself from being the next person dressed in that rabbit costume and used to multiple penetrate some other Monarch puppet dressed as Alice along with dozens of depraved "Illuminati" cultists in similar costumes. The first is to eliminate all opportunities for Monarch infection and control by disconnecting completely from all online activity, from consuming ANY movies/TV/music/games etc. The second is to thoroughly study the perversions that they are inflicting on you and your family and friends while you are in Monarch trance and using that knowledge to watch for the signs that you are being used in sex magick rituals. Humanity is truly "through the rabbit hole" and it can be difficult to accept how far we've come or the terrible things we must open our eyes to in order to protect ourselves. But unless you want to find images of yourself dressed as Alice and tied down in the pentagram as the white rabbit looms over you with his consecrated phallus of evil, you would be wise to heed this advice. Good luck to all of you!

  2. Shaahid wrote on 12/23/2014 08:31 AM

    Hello, I have gone through most of your articles and I have to say that you have done a great job. The truth has been suppressed for a long time and its high time it is revealed. But there is something I would like to tell you the mass media has for the past 60 years have been at work to demonize a great and honorable man. He worked hard to uplift a nation riddled with DEBT and POVERTY and he succeeded. He was one of the first person to realize the effects the GLOBAL ELITE had on his people and worked hard to stop them. DO YOU KNOW WHO WHO I AM TALKING ABOUT??? ITS ADOLF HITLER. And before you think that I am a nut, I would like you to do research on him. You will be surprised at the lies surrounding this man. I would like to hear your reply.

  3. Will wrote on 01/02/2016 11:48 AM

    Good read, i really njoy your posts regarding the illuminati. This blog and http://classifiedleaks.com/ are my two favorite conspiracy websites.

  4. mrfaisel34 wrote on 01/03/2016 11:16 AM

    (Update) You are very good, but missing ONE aspect. I will attempt to bring you completely out of the Matrix: BILL COSBY IS NOT UNIQUE, in this particular sexual deviation among the elite. (repeat last sentence) This is just one of their "norms." Cosby is being PUSHED out of the "club." We know the revelation of Cosby's alleged sexual deviation is not the reason he is having legal problems; his legal problems are a pre-emptive measure to DISCREDIT him to the public, especially the BLACK public. Cosby's POSITIVE CELEBRITY, EDUCATION and ASSOCIATIONS gave him a platform to edify "the brainwashed" about the TERRIBLE thing(s) being rigged against them. Many black and Hispanic students in America are graduating from under-performing schools or schools where teachers teach-to-the-test are graduating without critical thinking or the necessary math skills for college. Some students attend college and are unprepared for college-level science, math, and language arts they TESTED so well in secondary school. Many of the college drop-outs as well as the graduates are saddled with enormous debt that they have to pay back in an economic environment that has off-shored many of the better-paying jobs.

