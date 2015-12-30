BLACKMAIL, THE ILLUMINATI AND BILL COSBY: THE TRUTH BEHIND THE ALLEGATIONS

HOME
Help us to help keep you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By
Joe Monoco
•
12/30/2015 01:04 PM
Help us to help keep you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By Joe Monoco • 12/30/2015 01:04 PM
Truthseeker wrote on 12/15/2014 03:23 PM
Whoever you are reading these words - if you have done any research whatsoever into the the history of the elite cults and mind control, you will invariably have discovered that sexual rituals of the most deviant kind have always been reported to play vital roles in both their cult practices and as a means by which they manipulate and control the public. If you are like most ordinary people, you may have found many of these stories hard to believe - you may have felt it was impossible for humans to desire such horrifying forms of sex or perhaps you found it hard to believe that these perversions and rituals were being performed so flagrantly that they are being repeatedly exposed to the general public. Perhaps you felt that stories of ritual orgies were so far fetched they could only have been made up by the mentally ill or teenagers "trolling" for juvenile amusement. No one can blame you for being skeptical. The horrible details of the Elite sex rituals boggle the minds of even very 'worldly' and 'jaded' secular citizens. But as you and everyone else reading this site can see day by day there is no longer any way to deny the obvious terrible truth: Deviant sex magick rituals are at the very core of what the Elite are about and They structure their entire system of control around these disgusting orgies. These are the key points that all must understand: 1) The "Illuminated" use deviant, violent, group sexual rituals both as a core practice of their twisted faith and as a means to manipulate and control the world. 2) The "Illuminati" have depended upon these sex magick rituals for the several thousand years they have gradually infiltrated and come to control most world institutions behind the scenes. 3) The elite use the power of the human sex drive as a means of eliminating Free Will and controlling humans like puppets. This control ranges from the subtle - such as promoting inappropriate sexual arousal of people through provocative imagery and encouraging further vice - to the absolute, in which they are able to reprogram the mind through hidden Monarch control signals on the internet, in films, etc and then literally take control of the person's body like a remote controlled toy in order to do anything the "Illuminated" wish... 4) As the "Illuminati" have achieved almost total control over the past several hundred years, they have gradually increased the rate at which they promote deviant sexuality through society. At the same time they have increased the frequency and explicitness with which they taunt humanity with (increasingly obvious) evidence of their own existence. The reader need merely observe that 50 years ago nuclear families with sex only for procreation were the norm in most human cultures - even in most of Europe and the United States. But today - as anyone can see - perverse sex of every possible kind is celebrated everywhere. Celebrities compete to see who can promote more deviant sexual ideas the most rapidly. Every few months the bar drops a little lower. In just two generations most Western societies have gone from "Ozzie and Harriet" to decadent polysexual drug addicted BDSM fetishists. Most of the behavior and costumes of the celebrities documented on this web site would only have been found in police files or medical textbooks on sexual pathology only 30 years ago. Today it is the norm and those remaining societies that resist the Elite plan for Total Perversion are having it forced upon them anyway. 5) The "Illuminated" flaunt their existence and flaunt their perversions before us. Why do they do this? They do this both because with near total control they have little to fear anymore, but even more importantly, They do this because they enjoy it - and because it serves to excite and sexually arouse humanity greatly - which in turn opens up the human subconscious to mind control programming. Every time an otherwise ordinary person gets a fleeting dark moment of sick desire as a result of "Illuminated" imagery, it is that much easier for that person's brain to be infected with the hidden Monarch control programming that infects most everything today. 6) Many people completely misunderstand mind control technology and the history of Monarch/MKULTRA projects. Many people believe that only a small number of celebrities and sex slaves have complete mind control performed on them - and that this Monarch programming requires access to the subject since early childhood and requires extensive physical/sexual trauma to take hold. None of this has been true for more than 30 years. The accounts you read online and in popular books are based on information leaked out decades ago. Modern day "Illuminati" technology is FAR in advance of the most advanced technology used by the CIA, KGB, etc. For years now they have had the ability to remotely program humans even more completely than the old MK programming taking years could ever do. They can now easily program almost anyone simply by feeding them hidden Monarch control code in the web pages they visit, the video games they play, the music they listen to, etc. They hide this programming EVERYWHERE - Christian media is at least as infected as hardcore pornography - frequently more infected for obvious reasons. 7) The "Illuminated" remotely control the bodies of several MILLION people alive today. They can activate this control remotely AT ANY TIME simply by giving control signals online, etc. Once activated they have TOTAL control of the subject and completely override free will and all morality. These Monarch Sex Puppets are then used in ritual sex magick orgies in every possible and disgusting manner imaginable. They are both used as sex toys and made to use others (both "Illuminati" and unwilling victims - some in Monarch trance and some not) for extended periods before being returned to their homes and places of business and having all memories of the ritual sessions wiped. There are only two ways to protect yourself from being the next person dressed in that rabbit costume and used to multiple penetrate some other Monarch puppet dressed as Alice along with dozens of depraved "Illuminati" cultists in similar costumes. The first is to eliminate all opportunities for Monarch infection and control by disconnecting completely from all online activity, from consuming ANY movies/TV/music/games etc. The second is to thoroughly study the perversions that they are inflicting on you and your family and friends while you are in Monarch trance and using that knowledge to watch for the signs that you are being used in sex magick rituals. Humanity is truly "through the rabbit hole" and it can be difficult to accept how far we've come or the terrible things we must open our eyes to in order to protect ourselves. But unless you want to find images of yourself dressed as Alice and tied down in the pentagram as the white rabbit looms over you with his consecrated phallus of evil, you would be wise to heed this advice. Good luck to all of you!
Shaahid wrote on 12/23/2014 08:31 AM
Hello, I have gone through most of your articles and I have to say that you have done a great job. The truth has been suppressed for a long time and its high time it is revealed. But there is something I would like to tell you the mass media has for the past 60 years have been at work to demonize a great and honorable man. He worked hard to uplift a nation riddled with DEBT and POVERTY and he succeeded. He was one of the first person to realize the effects the GLOBAL ELITE had on his people and worked hard to stop them. DO YOU KNOW WHO WHO I AM TALKING ABOUT??? ITS ADOLF HITLER. And before you think that I am a nut, I would like you to do research on him. You will be surprised at the lies surrounding this man. I would like to hear your reply.
Will wrote on 01/02/2016 11:48 AM
Good read, i really njoy your posts regarding the illuminati. This blog and http://classifiedleaks.com/ are my two favorite conspiracy websites.
mrfaisel34 wrote on 01/03/2016 11:16 AM
(Update) You are very good, but missing ONE aspect. I will attempt to bring you completely out of the Matrix: BILL COSBY IS NOT UNIQUE, in this particular sexual deviation among the elite. (repeat last sentence) This is just one of their "norms." Cosby is being PUSHED out of the "club." We know the revelation of Cosby's alleged sexual deviation is not the reason he is having legal problems; his legal problems are a pre-emptive measure to DISCREDIT him to the public, especially the BLACK public. Cosby's POSITIVE CELEBRITY, EDUCATION and ASSOCIATIONS gave him a platform to edify "the brainwashed" about the TERRIBLE thing(s) being rigged against them. Many black and Hispanic students in America are graduating from under-performing schools or schools where teachers teach-to-the-test are graduating without critical thinking or the necessary math skills for college. Some students attend college and are unprepared for college-level science, math, and language arts they TESTED so well in secondary school. Many of the college drop-outs as well as the graduates are saddled with enormous debt that they have to pay back in an economic environment that has off-shored many of the better-paying jobs.