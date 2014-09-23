THE EBOLA VIRUS IS ANOTHER FALSE FLAG HOAX DESIGNED BY THE ILLUMINATI TO BRING DOWN AMERICA BY FEAR

Help us to help keep you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME ! Theconspiracyzone



Here we go again America. Another false flag campaign designed to pass more laws to take away your freedoms and establish a New World Order. This time, it’s the dreaded “Ebola virus.” This is just another “swine flu” hoax but most people don’t seem to be catching on. This is yet another lie using crisis actors to try and fool the American public into thinking there is yet another “threat” we need protection from. The government is always trying to pass more and more laws to take away our freedoms so they are always trying to create some tragedy to justify the continual erosion of our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

REMEMBER THIS !!!! To exert control over the population and obtain compliance (stay indoors, don’t travel, avoid contact with people who might be ill, etc.), they’ll say anything. Every so-called “pandemic” is a test: how well will the population follow orders? That’s the whole point!!!!!

below quote from nodisinfo: What an absolute fake it is, the Ebola outbreak – an outbreak which never occurred. People were paid off. There is no evidence of any deaths or injuries, especially regarding cases in the Western world. It will be proven, here, that all cases of Ebola acclaimed to have stricken American citizens are fakes. No American was infected by this virus and was, then, subsequently flown to the United States. It was all staged, and it is easy to prove. This was predicted back in 1997 in an episode of “The Simpsons.” Also, in another episode of “The Simpsons,” 9/11 was predicted in 1997. KEEP IN MIND , the illuminati control what you see on television. Watch for this first class fraud to be used to take away more of your rights and freedoms, especially the 4th amendment as they will no doubt will use this to do more illegal searches at airports and anywhere else the power elite feel they can get away with it. Remember the Swine flu that you never hear about anymore that just suddenly disappeared? It was a hoax as well designed to take away laws that protect your freedoms. THE GREAT SWINE FLU HOAX We have been following the Illuminati card game for quite sometime, which has telegraphed what is about to happen since 1995. Above: you can see the Hoax card, which all illuminists already are aware of: We have always thought this was not just a “game” but was designed by someone in the know who is telegraphing upcoming events. Remember the two cards that accurately predicted the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon way back in 1995? Now you can see what the “hoax” is. They were already predicting it back in 1995. It’s going to be the “dreaded” flesh eating bacteria! EBOLA ! We’ll bet not one person reading this has or even knows of anyone who has this disease. Do you know why? That’s right, because it doesn’t exist! Now, that said, there does seem to be some kind of isolated diseases in undeveloped countries were sanitation is at a minimum. There always has been and always will be. But that is not what is happening here in this false flag Ebola threat. This Ebola propaganda machine is an entirely different animal! Nonetheless, we expect this to lead to some kind of “quarantine” just like the card says once the gullible public is convinced this will be some kind of epidemic Then the “Center for Disease control” needs to get involved! You should be shaking in your boots by now. Now, look at the alleged “Virus” shown to us on the 6:00 news every night. Can you spot the 666 in this government photo shopped fraud and how they are trying to manipulate your mind? Now let’s look at the ambulance hoax which was shown to the nation as a “quarantine”! What a circus and zoo it is, and it is all entirely fabricated. There is no infected Ebola patient in that ambulance (ABOVE). The vehicle, though, is, once again, not using its emergency lights. Also, it is surrounded by countless media moles, many of whom were fully in place long before the vehicle arrived. Clearly, rather than a real event this is a made-for-TV fake, a mere movie set, like those seen in the movie Outbreak (BELOW). Don’t these actors playing the part of paramedics/drivers in Atlanta look concerned about the outbreak? This photo must have been taken just before wrap-up. The ambulance drivers are hoaxers, too, along with exceedingly poor actors. They smile and smirk in glee while claiming to have performed the decontamination of their vehicle. Watch them spread the lie, claiming to have spent “four hours” cleaning it, though, admittedly, “waiting for you guys to leave” before doing so. While making such statements they laugh and smile. — Now, look at this movie script. The crisis actors are “spraying down” the victim, but they let dozens of people watch with no “quarantine.” Why? BECAUSE IT ’S NOT REAL ! The purportedly magic serum goes along with such a movie-like event. The powerful Zionist cabal is at its old tricks again. Using its significant assets in both the media and on the ground, it has perpetrated yet another ludicrous fraud. Once again, the fabrication is based on crisis actors, absolute fakes, who lend their faces and names for a fee. Remember we saw the same thing with the fake James Foley beheading: This is another case when they use “crisis actors” as grieving relatives. Here you can plainly see the actress they used named Alex Israel who was supposed to be a classmate of Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook shooting hoax is now Katie Foley, the sister of alleged beheading victim James Foley (BELOW) Here’s a short video showing you that this is the same girl playing two parts: And if you are still not convinced, look again! It’s the same manipulation we have seen before, time and time again. The people in the white and yellow suits are staging agents. The girl on the stretcher is a a crisis actor. It’s all a fake. No one died, and no one was injured, and this is absolutely the case for all acclaimed Ebola patients transported to the US or other Western countries. There are no such cases of Ebola in these countries. It is all a diabolical lie. (ABOVE). The miserable UN-coordinated missionaries are a major part of this fraud. No missionaries were sickened. These individuals are crisis actors, just like the fake passengers of MH17 . Does this photo look like it was taken in a “Chapel”, or does it look staged to you? Kevin Barrett The mainstream media is hyping the “biggest ever” Ebola outbreak in West Africa. We are told that the dread disease, which produces symptoms like something out of a horror movie, is spreading to the USA . Some Americans are canceling their vacations and refusing to fly, believing that they might catch Ebola on an airplane. People are being terrorized by horrific images, fear of a quick and awful death, and fear of airplanes. The fears are out of all proportion to the reality of the threat. Where have we seen this before? On September 11th, 2001, the American public was subjected to trauma-based mind control – an intensive form of the brainwashing technique known as coercion, described in a book by Douglas Rushkoff of the same name. Trauma-based mind control uses extreme fear or horror to shape the subconscious minds of its victims. It is a highly effective technique for making people submit to authority without realizing what they are doing or why. In the autumn of 2001, we were brainwashed into believing that radical Muslims, using airplanes, anthrax, and who knows what else, were willing and able to kill large numbers of Americans. As a result, the US went to war against Muslim nations, persecuted Muslims worldwide, shredded the Constitution, threw away trillions of dollars, and risked moral as well as fiscal bankruptcy. Since then, evidence that the 9/11-anthrax scare was a hoax has left many Americans sadder but wiser. Today, whenever the government and mainstream media begin terrorizing people with a hyped-up menace, knowledgeable observers ask themselves: Is this threat real? Or just another false flag? In an exclusive interview with Truth Jihad Radio, Dr. Garth Nicolson, a leading expert in emerging diseases and biological warfare, suggested that the Ebola threat has been exaggerated due to the spectacular nature of the symptoms. Indeed, Dr. Nicolson suggested that it is precisely those spectacular symptoms, which show up very quickly, that make Ebola relatively easy to contain: “If you have a vicious, highly lethal disease like Ebola, that gains a lot of attention. But you can isolate those patients immediately, and that contains the whole process.” A spectacular disease that gains a lot of attention, but is incapable of killing a large number of people, is ideal for false-flag manipulations of public opinion. One of the leading indicators of a false flag is disproportion between the event’s massive public relations impact and the feeble reality of the alleged threat.” This pattern has existed for centuries. In early 17th-century England, Robert Cecil’s war party wanted to launch an assault on the Spanish and Portuguese empires, but was constrained by the irenic policies of King James and some of his advisers, and by the recalcitrance of peace-loving public opinion. Since Spain and Portugal were Catholic countries, Cecil needed to convince his countrymen that they faced a terrifying “Catholic threat.” So he found a radical Catholic agitator, Guy Fawkes, put Fawkes and a few barrels of soggy gunpowder in a tunnel beneath the Parliament building, and had him arrested according to plan. Cecil’s plot worked to perfection. From every Anglican pulpit in the land, preachers denounced the evil Catholic extremists who had nearly blown up the entire British government. The British public entered a state of anti-Catholic hysteria similar to America’s post-9/11 anti-Muslim hysteria. And Cecil got his war. In fact, British Catholics had posed little or no actual threat to anyone. But due to the enormous public relations impact of Cecil’s gunpowder plot, the public was convinced that a wave of Catholic mayhem was washing over their shores. The US government, like the British government, has repeatedly convinced its citizens to fear an exaggerated or nonexistent threat. In 1847 Washington fabricated a phony “Mexican invasion.” In fact, Mexico was much weaker than the US and posed no threat whatsoever. But frightening headlines stampeded Americans into war against Mexico, and Washington stole nearly half of Mexico’s territory. In 1898 a fake “Spanish threat” was fabricated by the false-flag sinking of the U.S.S. Maine in Havana Harbor. In reality, Spain posed no threat to the US; being the weaker party, it wanted to avoid war. But once again, Americans were brainwashed into fearing a non-existent threat by a false flag attack. And once again, Washington used the ensuing hysteria to grab large swathes of territory for its bankers and capitalists to feed upon. Prior to World War I, a nonexistent German threat to the US was manufactured by two public relations stunts: The forged Zimmerman Telegram that convinced Americans Germany was conspiring with Mexico to invade the USA ; and the orchestrated sinking of the weapons-laden passenger liner “Lusitania.” Americans arose in hysterical fear of Germans and went to war on behalf of the British and their Zionist financiers. Washington and London also dragged the US into World War II through a fabricated threat. They used an Eight Point Plan that included cutting off Japan’s oil supplies to force Japan to attack the US at Pearl Harbor. The shocking, spectacular newsreel footage convinced Americans that they faced a horrific threat from Japan and its German ally. In fact, had the US simply remained neutral, it never would have faced any such threat. In the 1960s, another nonexistent threat, this time from Vietnam was fabricated to drag the US into full-scale war against that country. A fake Vietnamese attack on America, the famous Gulf of Tonkin Incident, was arranged. These are just a few of the many examples showing that media-hyped public hysteria is almost always in service to a hidden agenda. What might be the hidden agenda of the Ebola scare? Researcher Anne Sullivan argues that an orchestrated Ebola outbreak in America could be used to “create a level six pandemic emergency that includes mandated vaccines, which will contain their patented weaponized Ebola.” This nightmarish worst-case scenario envisions the eugenicist faction of the global elite using a fake Ebola threat to create a real one. With or without an actual threat, the US government could use the specter of an emergency pandemic to lock down Americans and remove the few remaining shreds of their Constitutional rights. President Obama recently signed an amendment to George W. Bush’s Executive Order 13295, which authorizes the “apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of suspected communicable diseases.” Obama’s amendment broadens the order to allow the detention of unlimited numbers of Americans based on mere suspicion that they have a dangerous illness. Why would the US government manufacture a disease threat, real or feigned, as an excuse for martial law and mass detentions? It might do so as a pre-emptive measure against the likelihood of popular unrest when the dollar collapses and the American economy implodes. Currently the BRIC nations, led by Russia and China, are pulling the plug on the US dollar, which is swirling with increasing rapidity as it prepares to go down the drain. When the dollar takes its final plunge, Americans will face the full consequences of their government’s squandering of trillions on the 9/11 wars. The likely result: A second American revolution. If the US government can terrorize Americans with Ebola, militarize society, and lock up thousands or millions of people in concentration camps, it may be able to head off the revolution before it starts. That, at least, might be their plan. But natural Ebola could not possibly create a pandemic in America. It is not easily transmissible, it lacks a long latency period, and it cannot survive outside the body except in extremely hot, humid temperatures. So be forewarned: If the mainstream media reports an alleged Ebola pandemic in America, there are only two possibilities: Either they are lying, or they have created a synthetic, weaponized version of Ebola. If that happens, we had better start the revolution…before they lock us up. Or kill us. Zen Gardner tells us this: The current outbreak is said to have started in Guinea in March this year. On 8 August 2014, the WHO declared the epidemic to be an international public health emergency. Interestingly some facts have come to light that beg the question if the current outbreak is natural or manufactured. The investigative journalist Jon Rappoport has discovered that: For the last several years, researchers from Tulane University have been active in the African areas where Ebola is said to have broken out in 2014. These researchers are working with other institutions, one of which is USAMRIID , the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, a well-known center for biowar research, located at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Jon Rappoport backs up his statements with documents released by Tulane University [1] The researcher Mike Adams made public that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control owns a patent on a particular strain of Ebola known as “EboBun.” It’s patent No. is CA2741523A1 and it was awarded in 2010. You can view it here. He writes: The patent summary says, “The invention provides the isolated human Ebola (hEbola) viruses denoted as Bundibugyo (EboBun) deposited with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”; Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America) on November 26, 2007 and accorded an accession number 200706291.” It goes on to state, “The present invention is based upon the isolation and identification of a new human Ebola virus species, EboBun. EboBun was isolated from the patients suffering from hemorrhagic fever in a recent outbreak in Uganda.” It’s worth noting, by the way, that EboBun is not the same variant currently believed to be circulating in West Africa. Clearly, the CDC needs to expand its patent portfolio to include more strains, and that may very well be why American Ebola victims have been brought to the United States in the first place. In another article the same author makes the connection between the current Ebola outbreak and the investments of Monsanto in pharmaceutical companies that could earn billions if they come up with a ‘cure’. So far the current outbreak is restricted to sub-saharan Africa but what if it spreads to other continents? This is not impossible as the incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days. Someone needs to tell the crisis actors (ABOVE) to look at little more sad and concerned: The question must be asked whether the current outbreak is a natural one or was deliberately started to test the effectiveness of a weaponized version of the virus or was a ‘research accident’ or is another money making scam by the pharmaceutical / medical complex. It cannot be answered, yet. Psy-op? Let us go back in time. We have been bombarded with propaganda out of Hollywood depicting the horrors of an uncontrollable outbreak, one of the latest versions is the movie ‘Contagion’. This goes hand in hand with the outbreaks of SARS , Bird Flue, Swine Flue all of which were used to create fear on a massive scale and to sell vast amounts of vaccines most of which were never used and were in the end destroyed. Fear is one of the most useful tools to keep human beings away from realizing and acting on the real issues. The hype created by the mainstream media of any outbreak of some kind of virus occurring these days is massive. The medical profession and the WHO also play their parts. Jon Rappoport observes: In areas of the world where severe malnutrition, starvation, lack of basic sanitation, contaminated water, overcrowding, heavy pollution are present, people fall ill and die routinely. These conditions destroy the immune system and then any germ that sweeps through the area causes illness and death, because body’s defenses are shot. That’s the real problem. Here’s another point you won’t see discussed on the mainstream news: the reliability of tests used to diagnose Ebola.Two of those tests antibody and PCR are notoriously unreliable…..In fact, before 1984, when the science was turned on its head, antibody-positive status was taken to mean the patient’s immune system had successfully warded off the germ… Bottom line: huge numbers of people on whom these tests are done are going to be falsely diagnosed with Ebola. In a pandemic scare, diagnostic tests are going to be ignored altogether. “Eyeball” assessment becomes the order of the day. This is exactly what happened in the US, in the summer of 2009, when the Swine Flu scare was at its height.The Centers for Disease Control, without informing the public, just stopped doing tests and stopped counting numbers of American Swine Flu cases. Yet, on the basis of zero evidence, they claimed the disease was an expanding nightmare. Sharyl Attkisson, star investigative reporter for CBS at the time, broke this story—and her network shut her off. There was much more she could have exposed, but it didn’t happen. Here’s what did happen. The CDC , shaken to its core by Attkisson’s revelations, doubled down, employing a time honored strategy: if a lie doesn’t work, tell a much bigger lie. The CDC suddenly claimed that its (unverified) total of tens of thousands of Swine Flu cases in America were really “tens of millions of cases.” As the days and weeks pass, you’re going to hear and see all manner of outrageous propaganda about Ebola. “People of interest” and “possible carriers” and “people who might have come in contact with someone who has Ebola” will morph into “suspected cases of Ebola” and “victims of Ebola.” Go ahead and take off the fake suits guys….go ahead and break for lunch. The psyop warriors and their dupes will scream “global pandemic” every fifteen seconds. To exert control over the population and obtain compliance (stay indoors, don’t travel, avoid contact with people who might be ill, etc.), they’ll say anything. Every so-called “pandemic” is a test: how well will the population follow orders? That’s the whole point. If this current outbreak is indeed a psy-op we have to take into consideration what effect false alarms produce. It is well known that if false alarms occur frequently they are, after sufficient alarms have turned out to be false, not regarded as an alarm at all. Thus we could also be dealing with yet another manufactured false alarm to lull the public into just that state. This to keep the public from taking appropriate steps when a real threat on a massive scale emerges. One may ask, why would they do this? And here we are entering dark waters. The Depopulation Agenda There can be no doubt that the global elite has a depopulation agenda. They have stated it clearly. From the Georgia Guide stones “MAINTAIN HUMANITY UNDER 500 ,000,000” to the famous statement made by Bill Gates “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent!” to the various UN agencies that developed Agenda 21 and are dealing with population ‘management’ and the statement by one of the elite’s foremost ‘thinkers’ Brzezinski saying in 2009 “…in early times, it was easier to control a million people, literally it was easier to control a million people than physically to kill a million people. Today, it is infinitely easier to kill a million people than to control a million people. It is easier to kill than to control….”. We see that it is openly discussed how to go about the business of killing billions of humans and depopulate the planet. There are basically two ways to achieve this goal to reduce the world’s population. There is the ‘soft kill’ option which includes methods like water fluoridation, the slow poisoning of drinking water with chemicals, herbicides, pesticides from agriculture and medical drugs, the altering of human DNA by stealth through GMOs, the poisoning of the air by spraying substances into the atmosphere (supposedly to migitate ‘global warming’), the bombardment of humans with radiation from nuclear power plants, Fukushima, and with microwaves from WiFi and cellphones. And not to forget the results of ‘allopathic medicine’ which kills enormous amounts of people every year. The manufacturing of hunger and disease through the destruction of local subsistence farming all over the world is another method. All these methods are implemented mostly under the radar of most people or are already accepted practice . The soft kill option is taking place in our daily lives and has been for some time. But it turns out that humans are much more resistant than expected and many of the methods are also vehemently opposed and increasingly exposed by engaged and aware people everywhere. Then there is the ‘hard kill’ option which would be pulling the plug by unleashing a nuclear war. The problem with it is that a ‘favorable’ outcome for the elite themselves cannot be guaranteed. So what remains is unleashing bio-warfare. If the elite is in possession of a cure to an unleashed epidemic this might become the preferred option because it can easily be blamed on ‘nature’. Is the Current Ebola Outbreak the Beginning of a ‘Hard Kill’ or a Second 9/11? It cannot be excluded that the current Ebola outbreak is the beginning of a massive depopulation operation. But it could just as well be a psy-op to remove the final stumbling block to the implementation of total corporate/executive control of the US: people’s resistance to the police state. Just as 9/11 was used to justify the never ending ‘Global War on Terror’ an Ebola outbreak, whether real or hyped up, could be used as the justification to end all freedoms and all resistance. Let us remember what Obama just said: “…, two months ago, I directed my team to make this a national security priority…. Note that he is not concerned with a medical emergency but with ‘national security’. All pieces of the jigsaw puzzle for the implementation of total control are in place: – The militarization of the police – The FEMA camps – The coffins – The trains fitted with shackles Now add to this that recently the government ordered 160.000 HazMat suits [2]; that on July 31, 2014 Obama signed Executive Order order 13674 which allows the U.S. federal government to arrest and quarantine any person who shows symptoms of infectious disease. The rounded up people will be put into ‘quarantine centres’. We need to understand that quarantine centers are actually ‘death camps’ where governments put people to die. Even if you aren’t infected before you’re thrown into quarantine, you will be rapidly infected by the other people already there. This is why quarantine centers often contain cremation ovens so that FEMA can efficiently dispose of all the dead bodies. It is interesting to note that this executive order was signed more than a week before the WHO declared the epidemic to be an international public health emergency on August 8th. WAKE UP AMERICA ! IF YOU DON ’T YOU MAY NOT HAVE AN AMERICA TO WAKE UP TO IN THE MORNING Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ; If you don’t get it, here’s why: 1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means. Theconspiracyzone





Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.