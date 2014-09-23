Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

It has always been amazing to me how the United States can kill with impunity and not be considered by it’s own citizens as a “Terrorist” nation. We are going to make every attempt to deal with the following subject matter in the least upsetting way possible. But the reality is most of these pictures in this article are going to be extremely upsetting. But we think it’s necessary for the American public to really see what is happening in Iraq and Afghanistan and the carnage our soldiers are carrying out for the profits of the international bankers and defense contractors. Our soldiers are not hero’s but are murdering innocent civilians every day. Also, keep in mind the below pictures are not the worst and most graphic out there. They are some of the more tame ones, so you can image the gruesome hell the U.S. soldiers have caused for innocent civilians. Keep in mind I am not a supporter of Islam, I do not believe in “Allah”, in fact I am a Christian, but all that is beside the point because all we want to do here is to tell the truth and get the truth out.

We would like you to watch the short three minute video below and we will talk about it after you have seen it.

To date the United States have killed over three quarters of a million people in Iraq. That’s right 750,000 and that probably is a low number. The real number of Iraqi casualties is most likely well over 1 million and the number of innocent Afghan citizens is closer to 50,000. Remember, these are innocent civilians and at least a third of that number are children 12 and under.

The term I hear the most when it comes to all these innocent people being murdered is “collateral damage.” As amazed as I am at the ugly American who is this cold and unfeeling toward other human beings who’s only crime is not being American, I am more amazed at the number of people who quote the tired mantra “pray for our troops.” Wait a minute! Why are we supposed to pray for US troops killing other human beings? I know, I know, it’s just collateral damage and they are fighting for our freedoms. Well, collateral damage only means it’s not your family being systematically slaughtered. Can anyone tell me how can the murder of innocent people who are no threat to us make us free?

How many people reading this have ever heard a pastor, preacher or even concerned so called Christians lead with a prayer that says, “Let’s pray for all the innocent Iraqis and Afghan citizens being slaughtered by American troops?” Why is that? We’ll take a look at why later.

Americans need to wake up and stop listening to the endless propaganda being put out by a corrupt government through a corrupt media.

Like this lie “our troops are fighting for our freedoms.” Let’s look at this logically. How are they fighting for us to be free? Was Iraq a treat to us? No! Was Afghanistan a threat to us? No! I have news for you. Our freedoms are being taken away from within, not from any outside force.

How does the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent people make us free? Do you know why most Americans don’t care about how many Iraqis or Afghan people we murder? Because your criminal government have convinced you that you are superior to them. That’s right, you think you and your family are better than families over in Iraq. Racism also comes into play. Most Americans don’t have much, if any compassion of any dark skinned people in another country we invade. If you go to the polls and vote..I don’t care if you voted for George Bush or Barack Obama, both are sponsoring the needless killing of innocents and all for oil and profit. If you voted for either of these criminals, how is it that you don’t have blood on your hands too?

The video illustrates many amazing and true points. First, most Americans are not capable of critical thought. Most of the students in the class have accepted the insane possibility that the events of 9/11 were carried out by Muslims. We won’t go into to much about that here because there are many great resources on the fact that 9/11 was in fact an inside job. That is a known fact for most thinking people who have done their research and are not mind controlled slaves of the government and media.

It’s also interesting that the vast majority of people in this nation will not debate people like me on a logical, thought for thought, point by point dialogue. Instead what do they do? The only thing someone who is uninformed and without critical thought can do, they resort to name calling. “You’re a conspiracy theorist!” “You’re a nutjob!”

It’s ironic too. What makes more sense about the events of 9/11? My position is that it was done with inside intelligence. It was planned well in advance. It was planned by the people in the highest levels of the U.S. government with a specific agenda in mind…TO TAKE AWAY YOUR LIBERTIES ! Oh but to the masses, that is just crazy!

Now, here’s what the people who “aren’t crazy” believe. They think a senile old man on kidney dialysis (Bin Laden) can penetrate our 40 billion dollar defense system with no help from anyone on the inside and can carry out this plot completely under the radar of all U.S. intelligence with nothing but a cell phone and a laptop from a cave in Afghanistan. Who are the real nutjobs really?

The problem with most of America was symbolized in the above video. The fact is most people don’t think for themselves. They don’t analyze, they don’t have critical thought. They don’t question. What do they do? The accept what they are told on face value. They don’t test what they are told. They have somehow mistaken “thinking” for “consciousness” and don’t understand that thinking is hard work that demands one does his due diligence.

In away, it’s not completely their fault. They are taught from a young age not to question authority and not to “rock the boat.” In addition, most people just want to “fit in.” They realize that to ask themselves the tough question that demands an unpopular conclusion would leave them as social outcasts and most people are too thin skinned and emotionally weak and unstable to risk that…even if it means they must deny the truth. But, most Americans don’t get that far. It’s not that we can’t know what the truth is. The real problem is once you have looked for the truth and have found it, can you then accept it?

(Below) Iraqi girl killed by a U.S. cluster bomb

So why are Muslims being targeted and framed by the illuminati and New World Order?

It’s very simple. The Arab nations do not want to be part of the New World Order. They are self sustaining because of their immense oil reserves and don’t need or want to be part of the central banking system controlled by the illuminati Rothschild clan. Before 9/11 Iraq was not part of the central banking system, neither was Afghanistan, Neither was Libya..well guess what? They are now. So who’s left? Iran and Syria and it just so happened that’s who we are looking to invade next. Do you see what’s happening here? They are being framed so the West can invade them and force them into this One World government, but first the propaganda machine has to be in high gear to turn world opinion against them and make them the object of the free world’s wrath. It’s what is called False Flag Terrorism.

What is Isis and how is this newest illuminati lie shifting our thinking? Don’t believe for a minute there is a group like this be-heading children and that American Christians are next! Jeeez! People will believe anything it seems.

READ MY LIPS !!! THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS ISIS !!!!

This is just a ploy of the globalists to get people from the West outraged at those “savage” Muslims. Remember, we have seen this all before when the lie was spread that Iraqi soldiers were taking babies out of incubators and throwing them on the floor..remember? Don’t fall for this kind of fear-mongering lie again!

The Kuwaiti Incubator Babies was a LIE . Behold the lie that got the public behind the war – The Kuwaiti Incubator Babies…LIE. This entire story was manufactured. The “innocent” girl who testifies “tearfully”, is, in reality, a member of the Kuwaiti royal family and her “story” has been given to her – she was coached. Behold the former head of the CIA and then current President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, LIE through his teeth, about the incubator babies. Do you think that the former head of the CIA would make up such a story? The Incubator babies of 1990. How many lives and how many billions did this lie cost?

Take a look at the actress making up the incubator story:

Now let’s look at the Foley beheading hoax:

There are lot of questions, and no answers. One thing we do know, it has more illuminati numerology involved:

James Foley was captured 11/22, the same date John Kennedy was murdered. There’s that number 11 again.

Firstly, a masked jihadist can be seen repeatedly seen (at least six times) drawing the knife across the 40-year-old war reporter’s neck, but no blood was visible. They stopped the film before the beheading actually took place. Also, in what has to be a joke from the producers of this hoax, the man in the dark grim reaper suit, allegedly from the Middle East, speaks perfect English with a British accent..YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME ! This must be a joke…right?

Secondly, there didn’t appear to be any blood spilling from Foley’s throat, and the sounds he made at the moment of his death are obviously fake.

Third, Foley’s reaction seems to be very disconnected; he appeared to be very calm and collected as he read out his statement, raising many questions that he was about to be brutally executed

Fourth, in the barbaric footage, as the beheading occurs, the screen suddenly fades to black.

Fifth, the next shot is of Foley’s bloodied head resting on his back.

Sixth, the Islamic State featured an English-speaking executioner; there were lack of references to the Quran and no chants of “Allahu Akbar” as the execution take place.

All in all, the video points out various factors that clearly suggested the James Foley video was not what it was reported to be.

Image Below: The militant spoke English with a British accent before beheading; it is unclear where the video was filmed. But it’s very obvious this is a staged production and the lines for both “actors” was scripted and not real.

Let’s look at the video. Barack Obama speaks until 2:13 of the video. Then watch for terrible acting by both Foley (it’s not him, but that’s another story for later) and the comical British accent from the executioner…..It’s really laughable.

As a matter of fact, this is another case when they use “crisis actors” as grieving relatives. Here you can plainly see the actress they used named Alex Israel who was supposed to be a classmate of Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook shooting hoax is now Katie Foley, the sister of alleged beheading victim James Foley (BELOW)

Here’s a short video showing you that this is the same girl playing two parts:

And if you are still not convinced, look again!

Here’s Barbara Starr (Adriana Munoz) acting as a Pentagon correspondent for CNN and as a crisis actor during the Sandy Hook and Boston Marathon false flag events.

Same mouth, same nose, same hair.

Read more about The Sandy Hook Hoax here: THE SANDY HOOK HOAX

ISIS works for the CIA , Mossad and MI6 .

The US Embassy was involved in the smuggling of Umar al Shishani, an ISIS commander, from Georgia into Syria.

The US and its allies have trained all the ISIS terrorists (ACTORS) for this invasion of Syria.

Foley – a windfall for Rendon Media Group which is an intelligence group designed to spread disinformation.

The fake Foley video of the “incubator babies” was designed to get the public to support US military action in Syria and Iraq.

Nayirah’s testimony about babies being taken from incubators was fake.

The Rendon Group has worked closely with a British partner, Hill and Knowlton.

Hill and Knowlton was responsible for the 1990 ‘Kuwaiti incubator’ story – which claimed that Kuwaiti babies were being removed from incubators by Iraqi forces.

This totally fake story was used to get Congressional approval for the 1991 Gulf War.

Foley – a windfall for Rendon Media Group.

A very accurate quote from zen gardner::

It’s rather ironic that this latest wave of Western armed and financed “Islamic” militants invading Iraq and now conveniently threatening Syria and Iran is named ISIS . Or is it deliberate? It’s being used to stand for this oddly fabricated “Islamic State in Iraq and Syria” full on barbaric movement presently sweeping Iraq, but anyone acquainted with any degree of occult knowledge or esoteric mythology knows the goddess Isis is one of the most important figures in the so-called mystery schools and a favorite of Freemasonry and the Illuminati.

And for many very dark reasons for which they have manipulated, murdered and thoroughly deceived humanity for millennia.

While the US is currently once again deciding on it’s own whether to go into all out overt war on this entire region from Lebanon to Iran based on this “unforeseen phenomenon”, this parasitic plan goes on full throttle, ripping the guts out of millions of innocent people’s lives for the Machiavellian desires of a few. All while they hoodwink the masses into a completely backwards interpretation of their devious sorcery.

The “Ice Bucket challenge” is a precursor to bringing in the ISIS lie. In occult thinking, it’s a “baptism” for the West to have “faith” in this whole ISIS , Syria, New World Order lie!!! Remember, ISIS is just another CIA / Global elite manufactured lie to get the WEST behind the bombing of Syria! In the occult, ISIS had an offspring with “Osirus” named “Horus” which is the eye in the triangle on the dollar bill! IT’S ALL ABOUT MONEY AND THE GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEM ! KEEP IN MIND ! The globalists are actually telling you beforehand what they plan to do! YOU CAN NOT MISS IT !!!

“What if I told you that the good gesture sweeping across America called the “Ice Bucket Challenge” is actually a large ‘Ritual Purification Cleansing’ preparing for the Largest Human Sacrifice in History to usher in the Beast System?

What if I told you the latest Fire and Ice Challenges are tied to the Illuminati and New World Order’s bold Agenda of the rise of the Fourth Beast System, the Reign of the Anti-Christ?

What if I told you that depending on how you decided to “cleanse” whether having water dumped on your head or being the dumpee represented turning someone else in or giving yourself up come that time?

What if I told you the Ice Challenge was a hidden Illuminati code inviting ISIS to Ice Us?

What if?”

There is some very interesting evidence proposed here and she makes points that a lot are not talking about. Below the article, click “comments” to tell us what you think!

Here is the video in it’s entirety:

(BELOW) Another Iraqi child victim of a U.S. cluster bomb:

These “elite” few are fueled by something besides their psychopathy, it’s an occult allegiance to powerful symbolic entities, whether they are all fully conscious of their allegiances to these powers or not. Such is the case of most of manipulated humanity.

ISIS is just another CIA / Global elite manufactured lie to get the WEST behind the bombing of Syria!

Remeber, Putin, ISIS facilitator Abdullah and Barack Obama are all on the same side, they all are under control of the super rich illuminati global elite. Abdullah, now reveals Putin’s masonic warplanes to start more wars for the illuminati hierarchy, with their “new” mind control terrorist slaves called ISIS (formally known as 911 Al-qaeda terrorists). Remember killing is a doctrinal necessity in Gnosticism. That’s the reason why Gnostic global illuminati can never build any form of a utopia, although they promise they are doing so.

The following statement from King Abdullah is just more scripted nonsense to make America paranoid of Muslims and justify a U.S. invasion in the middle east to force Iran to be part of the global banking system.

The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group has prompted widespread concern as it advances in both Syria and Iraq, killing hundreds of people, including in gruesome beheadings and mass executions. Lack of action would be “unacceptable” in the face of the phenomenon, King Abdullah said.

“You see how they (jihadists) carry out be-headings and make children show the severed heads in the street,” he said, condemning the “cruelty” of such acts. “It is no secret to you, what they have done and what they have yet to do. I ask you to transmit this message to your leaders: ‘Fight terrorism with force, reason and necessary speed’.”

Do you see what’s going on here? The implication is that if the west doesn’t invade soon, it’s just a matter of time before Isis starts beheading Americans. It’s just more fear-mongering to establish the New World Order and justification for invading another sovereign nation. Same agenda and same tactics they have been using all along.

Now don’t get me wrong, I have compassion for the American soldier who has been deceived, duped and lied to by our leaders making them think these illegal wars are necessary. Our soldiers no doubt believe they are doing the right thing. Although more and more soldiers are waking up to who the real terrorists are, it’s still not nearly enough.

We have run the below video before but it’s such a powerful truth, we think it deserves more attention. It was done by a former U.S. soldier named Mike Prysner who was stationed in Iraq and finally realized that it was he who was the real terrorist. As heartbreaking as it is to see U.S. soldiers coming back in caskets from these illegal and unnecessary wars, it’s equally important to understand that NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM DIED FOR YOUR FREEDOMS ! THEY DIED FOR THE PROFITS OF THE INTERNATIONAL BANKERS AND THE DEFENSE CONTRACTORS WHO MAKE MONEY OFF OF HUMAN SUFFERING !

That’s right, the true “terrorists” are not the Muslims, it’s not Islam, instead it is the power elite that are hell bent on establishing a one world government and one world banking system. It’s the Global Elite who are the enemy!

WHO ARE THE MEMBERS ?

The members of the Council of 13 vary based on age and status, but there is always one member of the core families that make up the global elite represented on the Council in deference to the power and reach of those families. The families who have members serving on the Illuminati Council are either members of or related to the:

Astor, Collins, DuPont, Freeman, Kennedy, Li, Onassis, Reynolds, Rockefeller, Rothschild, Russell and Van Duyn families.

Other members of the Global Elite that are behind the New World Order agenda:

Her Royal Majesty Elizabeth – Queen of England:

Her Royal Majesty Beatrix – Queen of the Netherlands (known as the wealthiest woman in the world):

Her Royal Majesty Margaret the II – Queen of Denmark:

Her Royal Majesty Sofia – Queen of Spain:

Sir Muda Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzadin Waddaulah:

The Sultan of Brunei, Darussalam:

King Fahd – Monarch of Saudi Arabia:

Emir Shaikh Jabir al-Ahmad al-Jabir as-Sabah – King of Kuwait:

Sultan Qabus bin Said – King of Oman:

Emir & Prime Minister Khalifah ibn Hamad ath-Thani – King of Qatar:

President Zaid ibn Sultan an-Nahayan – Ruler of the United Arab Emirates:

Haydar Abu Bakr-al Attas – Prime Minister of Yemen:

Amir isa bin Sulman al-Khalifa – King of Bahrain:

The Wallenberg interests:

The Schiff interests:

Some of those names are probably familiar to you as titans of finance and politics. The ones that aren’t so familiar to you are renowned mostly for their occult experience and religious power. These families all have ties to each other through marriage and also through blood so that the fortunes of each family are inextricably linked both to each other and to the success of the Illuminati plan to create a New World Order.

Every year, the Illuminati hold meetings to plan the events of the coming year to accomplish their main objective of global control and domination.

THE COUNCIL IN WORLD AFFAIRS

The timing of the meeting of the Council often coincides with the most important elections around the world and the meetings of groups like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission which are groups founded by and made up of members of the global elite. While on the surface the Council meetings may seem to be just a chance for some old friends to get together and relive old times, the meetings are actually very serious affairs where there are religious obligations that need to be met and events that need to be created in order to take their plan for a New World Order Government to the next level.

As the plan progresses, events are happening faster and in a more concentrated manner so the Council needs to work hard to manage the creation and execution of these events.

IS ALL THIS REAL ?

It’s overwhelming for some people to think that there really is a global elite group that holds secret councils and shapes the events of the modern world. It’s an idea that is outside the realm of experience for many people in modern society.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not true; it just means that the campaign waged by the global elite to keep their actions secret has worked. If you look at the evidence, you’ll see that the Council, and the plan for a New World Order, are undeniably real.

By Joe Monoco

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.





