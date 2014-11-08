THE TRUTH BEHIND ROBIN WILLIAMS' SUICIDE

HOME
Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By
Joe Monoco
•
08/11/2014 12:29 PM
Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By Joe Monoco • 08/11/2014 12:29 PM
Berni Jacobs wrote on 08/21/2014 04:26 AM
Thank you for an informative brilliant page, exposing lies, deceit and the evil pretending to be the ultimate ruler of this world, Satan, for it was not Satan who is the ultimate creator. Genesis in the beginning God created! When Satan offered the world to Jesus, Jesus must have been somewhat amused, how can you give to the son of God what already belongs to him and how do you propose to take it away? God says in His word, that His people are dying of lack of knowledge! We are instructed to seek and ye shall find, knock and the door will be opened. We cannot fight and enemy that knows us and the word of God backwards, but we are not encouraged to know the truth regarding satanism. Thank you for this site and please take your time in writing these articles, give in depth information and continue to bring the darkness to the light! In the name of Jesus, may we grow from strength to strength and may we face each and every battle with renewed love and determination.
iknowthetruth wrote on 08/28/2014 11:24 AM
I believe it, you all live in a world of lies by the MSM who are controlled by satanist assclowns. Earth is not round it's concave and Space/our whole universe is actually inside concave Earth. Earth does in fact have a sky ceiling up 62k miles surrounded by ice. The maps you see in books or maps online, are all altered and fake. There are no planets the planets you see on tv/magazines, etc... aren't that big and really just small rocks inside Concave Earth. The moon & sun are holographic, they're just spotlights reflecting on the glass sky ceiling from inside the pyramids inside concave earth. In fact I believe the sun or moon is resting on or near it like a telescope all seeing eye, we could be living in a cell or an eye. We are helping build the kingdom of God. Heaven is actually a place that's real inside concave Earth. Africa is huge about 2-3x larger, also the Earth seems like it's expanding I wouldn't doubt it since there's more people populating the concave Earth the more room we can have and live the life we were suppose too unless this is Hell or in between heaven an hell. I know I'm not far off and I think I know the master plan. The US Air Force has been building weapons and NASA been helping con people for money and fake missions to the moon/mars and other made up BS, long story short, NASA is a con artist organization who are pretty much Nazi's. WW2 never ended they never surrendered or been defeated, they made a pact with the US and Russia and perhaps the UK but the UK is just one horrible place, you are looking at Martial Law soon or a massive football stadium sized EMP strike from China. Anyways sorry got side tracked there for a minute. Terrorist are made up there is no ISIS or ISIL or any of that, they want us to turn on each other but they want to make it easier for them to kill us before they take away your guns. Same thing been going on for centuries. Some of it is fear mongering so don't believe everything just use logic and instincts to figure out the obvious and don't become a sheep and follow the manipulation you're smarter than that. The US Air Force has been making UFO's and they want you to believe there's aliens when in reality there is no such thing just clones of foot soldiers plus the UFOS can be remote controlled and they want you to believe there's UFOs and aliens attacking when they invade but really it's the military the whole time.
zahra wrote on 09/04/2014 04:13 AM
DEATH RACE 666 List of few Famous People who died one after other on 666th Day JACK J. VALENTI (26 April 2007)- Longtime president of Motion Picture Association of America. Created MPAA film rating system. Regarded as one of the most influential pro-copyright lobbyists in the world. Died at his home in Washington from stroke complications. LARRY H. MILLER (20 February 2009)- Utah businessman, owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz and of the Salt Lake Bees, a Triple-A Minor League Baseball franchise. Also owned 53 automotive dealerships throughout the Western United States. Died at home due to complications from type II diabetes ( calciphylaxis) TOMMASO P.SCHIOPPA (18 December 2010)- European Italian banker and economist. Italy's Minister of Economy and Finances. Considered as a Founding Father of the European single currency. Former member of the Steering Committee of the Bilderberg Group. Died after suffering a fatal heart attack during a dinner he had organized in Rome. KYLE BENETT (14 October 2012)- American professional Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Racer and Dirt Jumper. Stepson of BMX pro racer John Purse. Died at 33 due to road accident while driving at high speed. ROBIN WILLIAMS (11 August 2014)- American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. Hanged himself with a belt and died from asphyxiation at home. Barack Obama said of Williams: "He was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit." ( what are the words?... lives, alien, human spirit... really?) On 7 June 2016 ???
Empireuniverse wrote on 11/18/2014 02:59 AM
great article and interesting comments. Check out my site for the truth: aliensrevealed.blogspot.com
thetransmogrifer wrote on 11/24/2014 02:40 PM
To accept Jesus or Satan is to accept and worship authority and all systems of authority are systems of political power. Power corrupts: abuse of power the ultimate aphrodisiac. I don't doubt that existence of Monarch Mind Control, or MKULTRA, nor do I deny the omnipotent Illuminati crime families generated out of books like the Egyptian Book of the dead. From my point of view, following and blindly obeying any system authority will yield the same results now attributed to big government and organized religion. The truth does not require belief.
JS wrote on 12/13/2014 01:43 PM
In the new movie called "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" there is obvious symbolism of Robin Williams' demise. His hands begin to seize symbolizing his Parkinson's Disease dementia hybrid. Then he insists on being dropped into oblivion symbolizing his suicide. Spread the word, continue the agenda brethren.
I AM the late bloomer baby boomer wrote on 06/13/2015 04:06 PM
despite the same talents as Elvis, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson,I resist Satans temtations for fame and fortune prefuring the excellency of Jesus to worldy fame