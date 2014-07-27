DOES SATAN HAVE A CORRUPTED BLOODLINE ON THE EARTH TODAY?

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com NOTE : I'm reading in the comments from people with negative blood types that think this article is about them. It is not. We are NOT talking about having a negative blood type like O- or AB- or any other similar blood type. We are talking about PURE Rh Negative, which can't be tested to actually exist and is just a theory at this point. If you are reading this article you are NOT Pure Rh negative. Pure Rh Negative can't be proven to exist or not. The theme here is IF IT DID , could that be a hybrid bloodline started by Satan in the Garden? Also, just because your surname is "Cain" or "McCain" does not automatically make you part of this blood line. That said, let's read on. New Theory Suggests that Humans with "pure" blood type Rh Negative may Belong to an Demonic lineage Humans have possible four general blood types: A, B, AB and O; this classification is derived, according to scientists from proteins which are found on the surface of cells which are designed to fight off bacteria and viruses in the human body. The vast majority of humans beings on this planet have these proteins which means they are Rh positive. But a minor group, the Rh Negative lacks these proteins. So how is this crucial difference explained scientifically? And why does it even exist? Throughout the years, several scientific studies have searched for this answer. Now, scientists believe they have found out a fascinating thing in regards of Rh Positive and negative. According to this "scientific" theory, in the distant past, Demonic beings created, through "genetic manipulation," the Rh Negative with an intention of creating a race of "slaves". The Basque people of Spain and France have the highest percentage of Rh negative blood. About 30% have (rr) Rh negative and about 60% carry one® negative gene. According to investigators, this would explain why Rh negative mothers do not tolerate fetuses with RH Positive blood; thus, this radical, hard-to-explain, by most natural laws intolerance could derive from an ancient genetic modification why Rh positive and Rh negative groups tend to "repel" each other instead of merging. This theory goes back to ancient sumerian times. It is believed that these Satanic beings planed and genetically altered primitive human species, creating stronger and more "adequate" beings that were used as slaves in the distant past. The Rh negative would be the legacy that the Anunnaki left on Earth among other things. Interestingly, the negative RH strain is characteristic, for example, of the British royal family, which has generated controversial theories about a possible extraterrestrial lineage. although this hypothesis has not been confirmed, the disturbing questions it generates floats in the air: how civilized world would react to the fact that a small portion of the Earth's population has a genetic code that has been altered in the distant past by highly advanced extraterrestrial beings. What if it is possible, after all of our "skeptical" views that in the end, the Negative Rh group of people have a connection to "beings" not from earth. What if there still is, a mysterious bond that connects them? How would life on Earth change? Genesis 6:2 "The sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and took them wives, all of which they chose." Genesis 6:4 "God came into the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, and the same became mighty of old." From the King James Bible: "menchildren – men of Israel, male children of God, not children of man – Ex. 34:23." Ex. 34:7 states "The iniquity of the father will be unto the children unto the fourth generation." source

As hard as it is to imagine, it may be possible that the illuminists may in fact be from a corrupted bloodline that started back in the Garden of Eden. What I am about to suggest is far from conclusive. Much of what I am about to write is speculative and conjecture. But when we examine the Bible and what it says about human history and what happened “In The Beginning”, truth is surely stranger than any fiction ever written. Let’s take a look at Genesis 6:4. In it you’ll see that Satan and his cohorts have in the past been able to manipulate the human genome to actually create human/demon hybrids. Skeletons have actually been found and have been hidden from the public. The below photos most likely are not real, but are accurate in the sense of the dimensions of the Nephillum. Genesis 6:4 (TLB) “In those days, and even afterwards, when the evil beings from the spirit world were sexually involved with human women, their children became giants, of whom so many legends are told.” In the above scripture, we see that Satan has in the past corrupted the very DNA of many humans and the offspring were the Nephillim. That’s why God sent the flood in Noah’s day, to destroy the Nephillum which Satan was going to use to destroy any chance of a Messiah coming through any normal human genome lineage. Another thing to take note of, is that these evil beings were not unseen spirits. There were able to have physical relations with human women. Some of these fallen Angels may have been bound underground: Revelation 9:13-15 And the sixth angel sounded, and I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God, Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. I suspect these angles chained underground are at least partially responsible for the UFO phenomenon and when engineers started building tunnels in the 1940’s, they literally opened up pa pandora’s box. But that’s a issue for another time. Here is another translation about the Nephillum: Genesis 6:4 (NCV) “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days and also later. That was when the sons of God had sexual relations with the daughters of human beings. These women gave birth to children, who became famous and were the mighty warriors of long ago.” Now, that brings us to Genesis 3:15. Let’s look at the possibility that the “serpent” may in fact have a seed. By the way, this has nothing to do the the Jewish religion as some have suggested. If the Serpent in Genesis did have a lineage, it was most likely through Cain and Cain’s lineage is not tracked in Scripture. BUT , the illuminists think they can track their heritage back to Lucifer….and they may well be able to. According to “The ‘Morals and Dogma’ of the Ancient and Accepted Rite of Freemasonry” written by Albert Pike (Grand Commander, Sovereign Pontiff of Universal Freemasonry, July 14, 1889) Lucifer is the GOD of Freemasonry (see page 321 of the 1942 edition). On page 819 you will find just one example of why there are many people in Freemasonry who believe that it is natural to be a Christian and a Mason. Masonry intentionally misleads the low degree initiates and hides the truth that the god of Freemasonry is Lucifer, except to those in the 30th and higher degrees. “The Blue Degrees are but the outer court or portico of the Temple. Part of the symbols are on display there to the Initiate, but he is intentionally misled by false interpretations. It is not intended that he shall understand them; but it is intended that he shall imagine he understands them.” Further proof of Lucifer worshipping amongst Freemason can be seen in how they measure the year. For instance the year 1998 (up until September) is according to freemasonry the year 5997 AL (that is 5997 anno Lucifer). On March 6th, 1996 on CNN , Prince Charles showed the world that he and his two sons William and Harry, had been the first people to be voluntarily implanted with a microchip (traceable biochip) in their right hands, allegedly for security purposes. The foundational scripture for the serpent’s seed doctrine appears in Genesis 3:15, which in the King James Version states “And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.” Advocates interpret this literally to mean that an offspring of the Serpent via Eve would eventually lose in a mortal conflict with one of “her seed”. Eve’s son by Adam would have presumably been called “Adam’s seed” so it has been suggested, since a woman does not naturally produce seed, that “her seed” is the first prophesy of an eventual messiah (Jesus), produced by means of a virgin birth. Let’s look at the entire scripture: Genesis 3:14-15 (New King James Version) So the LORD God said to the serpent: “ Because you have done this, You are cursed more than all cattle, And more than every beast of the field; On your belly you shall go, And you shall eat dust All the days of your life. And I will put enmity Between you and the woman, And between your seed and her Seed; He shall bruise your head, And you shall bruise His heel.”

It may be possible that in addition to “Adam’s seed” which was the legitimate lineage that the Messiah would be born through, that somehow Satan had created an entirely separate seed that Jesus would defeat at Calvary. Could this be a lineage of people Jesus was referring to in John 8:44? (BELOW) New Living Translation “For you are the children of your father the devil, and you love to do the evil things he does. He was a murderer from the beginning. He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.” What if Jesus really meant that the people that were trying to kill him were of the Serpent’s Seed and literally the Devil was their father? Lucifer’s Children? Freemasonry claims Cain as Satan’s son…i.e. and it’s these Sons of Cain that established the Satanic roots of Freemasonry. Consider this possibility in Genesis 3:1 Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden? In the Hebrew the word serpent is Hebrew word # 5175: nachash (naw-khawsh’); a snake (from its hiss). From # 5172: nachash (naw-khash’); a primitive root; properly, to hiss, ie: whisper a (magic) spell; generally, to prognosticate: to practice divination, to divine, to observe signs, to learn by experience, to diligently observe, to practice fortune telling, to take as an omen. It may be possible that this is describing a person, and not a literal reptile. This serpent is no ordinary snake! It is Satan himself. The serpent is just one of Satan’s many names. In the book of Revelation there are several of Satan’s names identified, but it is all the same one entity such as serpent, devil, or dragon. The word tree is Hebrew word # 6086: `ets (ates); a tree (from its firmness) from # 6095:`atsah (aw-tsaw’); a primitive root; properly, to fasten (or make firm), ie: to close the eyes. figuratively: The spine giving firmness to the body (The body is the trunk, and the arms and legs are the limbs). God uses the word “trees” symbolically in the scriptures to mean People both good and bad. And below is just one example of ‘trees’ being used symbolically for people: Isaiah 61:1-3 1 The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; 2 To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD , and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; 3 To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD , that he might be glorified. (KJV) What the Illuminati believe The Illuminati’s doctrines consist of a mixture of Masonic secrets (Luciferic Doctrine), Islamic mysticism (Sufism), and Jesuit mental discipline (Hatha Yoga). Luciferian doctrine provides the basis for the two faces of the Illuminati, attempting to become “God” and the act of worshiping Lucifer. Outwardly the Illuminati attempted to present themselves as a self-perfecting society, but inwardly the Illuminati concentrate on elevating themselves to the highest position of control in a society. (1) The practitioners of Sufism believe themselves to be on a spiritual journey toward God and that it is possible to become close to God while one is alive. In Sufism, all of one’s consciousness: thoughts, feelings, perceptions, and sense of self, are gifts from God or manifestations of God. Essentially meaning that Sufis believe that they simultaneously strive to become God while God becomes them; or in the case of the Illuminati, Satan. “It is far more important that men should strive to become Christs than that they should believe that Jesus was Christ…all men may reach the same Divine perfection.” – J.D. Buck, Mystic Masonry The objective of the Illuminati is to enslave the whole world in a satanic plot for a one world government. Weishaupt created a plan for the Illuminati, which would give them ultimate world domination so they could impose Luciferian ideology throughout the human race. Weishaupt’s plan included the following four guidelines. Monetary and sex bribery was to be used to obtain control of men already in high places in the various level of all governments and other fields of endeavor. Once influential persons had fallen for the lies, deceits, and temptations of the Illuminati, they were to be held in bondage by application of political and other forms of blackmail, threats of financial ruin, public exposure, and physical harm, even death to themselves and loved members of their families. In short, they worship Satan! Christians often take the part about the ‘seed of the woman’, Jesus Christ as literal truth. But they assume that the ‘seed of the serpent’ is talking figuratively about evil people who worship Satan. Why can’t the ‘seed of the serpent’ be literal biological descendents of the serpent? Genesis 6 clearly suggest fallen angelic beings mating with women and producing a bloodline of Nephilim (giants). These are demonic creatures with the image of their fallen angelic fathers. We should not assume that all Nephilim are giants. Many are normal looking humans. Throughout history, the ruling class has always claimed that they are divine, son of heaven, rulers of the dragon throne… the master race. Similarly, there are some who claim to be descended from the ‘demigods’ ie Nephilim, fallen angels. The current batch of Hollywood films are telegraphing the same idea: Clash of the Titans (Perseus) and Percy Jackson Lightning Thief. The illuminati family that is at the top of the food chain chain is the Rothschild dynasty. All key positions in the House of Rothschild were to be held by members of the family, and not by hired hands. Only male members of the family were allowed to participate in the business. The eldest son of the eldest son was to be the head of the family unless the majority of the rest of the family agreed otherwise. It was for this exceptional reason that Nathan, who was particularly brilliant, was appointed head of the House of Rothschild in 1812. Once again, we see inbreeding in place to protect the “Luciferian” bloodline. The family was to intermarry with their own first and second cousins, thus preserving the vast fortune. This rule was strictly adhered to early on but later, when other rich Jewish banking houses came on the scene, it was relaxed to allow some of the Rothschilds to marry selected members of the new elite. In light of this, let’s look at the parable of wheat and tares in Matthew 13:30: The Parable of the Weeds NOTE “for while you are gathering up the tares, you may uproot the wheat with them. Allow both to grow together until the harvest; and in the time of the harvest I will say to the reapers, “First gather up the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them up; but gather the wheat into my barn.” The Parable of the Tares, (also known as the Parable of the Weeds, Parable of the Wheat and Tares, Parable of the Wheat and Weeds, or the Parable of the Weeds in the Grain), is one of the parables of Jesus, which appears in only one of the Canonical gospels of the New Testament. According to the Matthew 13:24-30 during the final judgment, the angels will separate the “sons of the evil one” (the “tares” or weeds) from the “sons of the kingdom” (the wheat). It follows the Parable of the Sower, and precedes the Parable of the Mustard Seed. Is it possible that Jesus is talking about “wheat” being the lineage of Seth from Adam and the “tares” being the lineage of Lucifer? Is it also possible that all serial killers like Ted Bundy who killed as many as 100 women be of this bloodline? Is it possible that all blood thirsty world leaders of the past and present are of this bloodline? Men like Stalin, Hitler, Crowley and LaVey as well as men like King Herod in Jesus’ day? NOTE : Bundy is one of the 13 illuminati families. For more on the 13 illuminati families click here: WHO ARE THE ILLUMINATI AND WHERE DID THEY COME FROM Let’s look at them here, Look particularly at Bundy at number 11: Remember, they believe their occult power is preserved thru their bloodlines. The satanic bloodlines are 13 in number, (another illuminati power number) counterfeiting God’s 12 tribes of Israel which he was to bring his messiah through. HERE ARE THE DESCENDANTS OF THE ILLUMINATI SATANIC BLOODLINES TODAY : 1. ROCKEFELLER BLOODLINE 2. ROTHSCHILD BLOODLINE 3. COLLINS BLOODLINE 4. DuPONT BLOODLINE 5. KENNEDY BLOODLINE 6. ASTOR BLOODLINE 7. FREEMAN BLOODLINE 8. LI BLOODLINE 9. VAN DUYN BLOODLINE 10. ONASSIS BLOODLINE 11. BUNDY BLOODLINE 12. REYNOLDS BLOODLINE 13. MEROVINGIAN BLOODLINES (European Royalty) There is an interesting scripture in Timothy 1:4 Warning against False Teaching “As I urged you upon my departure for Macedonia, remain on at Ephesus so that you may instruct certain men not to teach strange doctrines, nor to pay attention to myths and endless genealogies, which give rise to mere speculation rather than furthering the administration of God which is by faith. But the goal of our instruction is love from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” Interesting is the excerpt about “endless genealogies” which is what the illuminists have to engage in to find out who is part of their bloodlines and who is not. The Mormon church is notorious for this practice. THE NATURE OF EVIL : I have heard many people say they do not “believe” in evil. Or, some claim, that in the universe, good and evil must be “balanced”. Some believe that we “create our own reality”, which is neither “good” nor “evil”, but only serves to teach us “lessons.” They don’t believe there are any victims, nor any perpetrators of evil. No, they actually BLAME THE VICTIMS for any and all evil that is done to them. They claim we are “responsible” for all that befalls us….after all, they smugly opine, it was only a “life lesson” we needed to learn. They say we must “take responsibility” for every event in our lives, as it is just part and parcel of our “spiritual evolution”. What’s more, we must also have “compassion” for those who treat us wrongfully, no matter how heinous the abuse; we must try to “understand” them…after all, they are our “teachers”. Try selling this crock of perfumed hogswill to the victims of the wreckers, the survivors of family members murdered by the wreckers. Such utter foolishness is mind boggling; pathological idiocy in its worst form. And tragically, this false belief system has taken hold among millions of people, most notably those in the New Age movement, a toxic amalgam of fascism, communism, globalist collectivism and what I would call Mickey Mouse Metaphysics. It has been designed to lead the populace away from individual critical thinking, as well as to stamp out genuine spirit-filled intuition; and ultimately, to sever an individual’s personal relationship with the Creator, whence all gifts of the spirit emanate. Refusing to believe in the existence of evil, it follows that they do not believe certain individuals to be inherently evil, nor the collectives comprised of these individuals, whose sole intent is to do evil. The deniers of evil, who obviously lack any form of spiritual or intellectual discernment, will thereby claim that the lowest and most despicable of traits, as well as the highest forms of saintliness and goodness, coexist in each and every individual. That we are ALL “capable” of either extreme. What they are really saying is that we are all capable of “evil”, though they still, in their self-contradictory mindset, deny its existence. They claim that we are all the same, as if we come into the world straight out of some cookie-cutter mold. How very, very wrong they are. How very, very foolish. How completely have their minds been co-opted. Those of us who have directly perceived the forces of evil, who have apprehended evil in its various forms, including as incarnated in the flesh; who have faced it down and stood our ground against it, know beyond any shadow of doubt that evil is a reality, to be ignored, discounted or denied, always at one’s own peril. In such a way does society, the individuals who comprise it, become innured to evil. By all means, let’s roll out the red carpet for evildoers! “Nurture over nature” proponents (some of whom call themselves “scientists” or “psychologists”) ; or those who see each human being as a “tabula rasa” (blank slate) fail to comprehend the most basic truth: That evildoers are entirely lacking in humanity, that in effect, they have no souls. Or, that what “souls” they may have are artificial and do not belong to God. Or, that they have sold their souls in the pursuit of material/flesh/ego-gratification, in the lust for power to be wielded over all God’s creation; in their grotesque vanity, to attempt to usurp the very power of God. As for those who do not recognize evil for what it is, they are doomed to be used by evildoers, who feed on their confusion; their naivete; and their character flaws, exacerbated by indoctrination, and their profound ignorance. And until such time (if ever) that they learn to recognize evil, they cannot be delivered from that which they refuse to acknowledge. It is really all that simple, and yet, far too many of these brainwashed individuals fail to see this simple truth and thus fall prey to the machinations of evildoers. Perhaps I could compare them to lost souls, dejectedly wandering through a seemingly endless dark tunnel. When finally, they glimpse “a light at the end of the tunnel”, they believe they have found their way out, that deliverance is near. Then, in shock and horror, they hear the roar of the approaching train, bearing down on them, its blinding headlights the last thing they will ever see. Even false light travels faster than sound. Evil can only win through deception, through engendering false perception, false lights. In conjunction with deception, evil always involves aggression, intrusion, invasion, exploitation and predation, in various forms. Evil does not respect,nor even acknowledge, the spiritual integrity and personal boundaries of others: the Inviolability of Personhood. Evil does not respect the sanctity of an individual life, nor the natural rights and liberties bestowed upon that life by God. Evil is entirely devoid of compassion, empathy, mercy and conscience. Evil is a voracious black hole whose vortex subsumes all ambient light and consumes the lives, the hopes and dreams of innocents. PSYCHOPATHOLOGY IN EVILDOERS : Psychopathology is inherent in the nature of evil, at least in human terms. Those who do evil may be narcissists, sociopaths, callous opportunists. Call them what you will, are evildoers are criminally insane or is it in their very DNA ? Just know that their abiding creed is to USE , to CONSUME , the more the better; and yet their hunger is inexhaustible, as their negatively-inflated egos can never, ever get enough. They are psychic vampires who feed off the etheric/spiritual energies of their victims. They are “social engineers” who get by in the world with oily charm and “situational ethics”. Having no conscience, the very idea of moral absolutes is beyond their ken. They are liars, thieves, poseurs, mountebanks, merchants of false hope. The virtues of compassion, mercy, charity, spiritual love and selfless service to others are seen only as weaknesses, weaknesses they can exploit, and which ultimately may become fatal “weaknesses” in their targets and victims. Lacking all love, light and truth, the evildoers seek to destroy these virtues wherever they may find them, as means and opportunity permit. In their ceaseless aggression, these diabolical predators intrude, invade, stalk, harass and persecute; they rape, they loot and plunder, all the while bearing false witness against their quarry, often accusing them of the very crimes of which they themselves are guilty as sin. DID SATAN CORRUPT SOME OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM AS WELL ? It is a shocking revelation to know how fallen angels have manipulated and corrupted human DNA and mixed it with their own in the ancient past. Now, let’s look at the possibility that they have done the same thing in the animal kingdom? Remember, eyewitness accounts say the fallen “Watchers” resemble reptiles. Is it possible that it is really the other way around? Do reptiles resemble the Watchers? If they have manipulated the DNA code of some of these animals, then there will be some resemblance. It is interesting in the Old Testament when God was instructing his people what animals to eat and what not to eat, the ones that were considered unclean many times resemble aliens. Unclean animals where owls, big cats, Lizards (reptiles), animals that walk on paws (bears), lions, bats and animals without a split hoof. It’s interesting to note that reptiles are predators, have no emotions and have fixed stares in their eyes. Is it possible that God declared some animals unclean because Satan has tampered with their DNA structures? Look at these pictures and you decide. By the way, what do you think is the chance NASA intentionally made the lunar lander resemble an alien face….check it out. HERE ’S AN INTERESTING VIDEO ON HOW YOU CAN TELL THE WHEAT FROM THE TARES : Is it also possible that psychopaths and demented killers are not just mentally ill, but are actual descendants of the lineage of Cain which was most likely the seed of the serpent? Granted, much of this is conjecture but it is based on many known facts. If this is indeed true, it would explain much of what we see happening in the world today and it would explain the evils we see on a daily basis. In the end, we will leave it up to the reader to decide. Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ; If you don’t get it, here’s why: 1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.



