ILLUMINATI SIGNATURES SURROUND FLIGHT MH17, ALLEGEDLY SHOT DOWN OVER THE UKRAINE

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

Subscribe in a reader

(ABOVE) Doomed: Flight MH17 takes off from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam hours before it was allegedly shot down over Ukraine

Meanwhile: The President has already assigned blame. He is now pointing the finger at Putin and Russia. This incident just so happened to occur right after Putin and the other BRICS nations signed an agreement to form a bank which would compete against the dollar. The push for war is on. The central bankers/US government need to make it look like the other country or group started the war.

Once again, we see occultic illuminati signatures all over Malaysian flight 777 which was allegedly shot down over the Ukraine. It’s that dreaded number 11 once again.

Let’s start of with the plane being a boeing 777. Multiples of 11.

Let’s not forget it was also a boeing 777 Malaysian jetliner that disappeared into thin air on March 8th. Hopefully you can see these two events are related.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO MALAYSIAN FLIGHT 370

It was shot down at 33,000 feet. 33 being an Illuminati Master number.

It was shot down on 7/17 2014. 7+1+7+2+0+1+4=22. There are also 3 number 7’s

It just so happens that TWA flight 800 was shot down on July 17th 1996. This was the 18 anniversary of that event…..coinsidence?

It’s no secret that 777 is used in numerous occultic rituals and was written about extensively by Satanist Aleister Crowley:

The number 777 is a number important to the Illuminati and esoteric occult groups. The Qabalah book that Madonna and New Agers always refer to as a source of esoteric knowledge features a book called ’777.’ However, more importantly, occultist and magician Aleister Crowley referenced it in a document he wrote called Liber 777 Vel Prolegoma Symbolica Ad Systemam Sceptico-Mysticae Viae Explicande, Fundamentum Hieroglyphicum Sanctissimorum Scientiae Summae. The ’777′ is important in the title of all of that, and it’s used in many magic rituals.

Obama spoke for a total of 38 (3+8=11), seconds about the downing of a Malaysian plane that had 23 Americans on board before he started cracking jokes. Obama: “It is great to be in the state that gave us Joe Biden.” WTF would he say that?

Another bizarre story that came out today is that a passenger took the below picture and posted it on his facebook page and captioned it: “If it disappears, this is what it looks like.”

Here’s what we have been told for far:

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 shot down over territory held by Pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine

Body parts and wreckage spread over nine-mile area, suggesting plane broke up mid-air Dutch authorities say at least six Britons, 154 Dutch and 27 Australians dead

Fears of up to 23 Americans and four French nationals on board doomed flight

New Foreign secretary Philip Hammond said he believes there were British nationals on the plane but does not have detailed information as to the exact number

US President Barack Obama calls the crash a ‘terrible tragedy’, and offers condolences to passengers’ families

Passenger jet did not make any distress call before it crashed, according to Malaysian Prime Minister

Ukrainian interior ministry says plane was shot down by a BUK surface-to-air missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays the blame for the crash on renewed military actions in Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko issued robust denial that his forces were involved, and calls crash an ‘act of terrorism’

Pro-Russian rebels deny shooting down the plane and blamed Ukrainian air force Journalists in region say they saw a Buk-type launcher in pro-Russian rebel hands yesterday

Hummmmm, it didn’t take long for the Ukrainian government to know exactly what happened:

UKRAINE REBELS SHOT DOWN MALAYSIAN PLANE , GERASHCHENKO SAYS ;

HOWEVER :

DONETSK SEPARATISTS SAY THEY ARE NOT INVOLVED IN THE PLANE CRASH :

Catastrophe: Fire and smoke rises from the wreckage. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko denied his forces were involved in shooting down the plane

Powerful: The BUK surface-to-air missile system (like this one below) that we are being told shot down flight MH17 is an old Soviet-built weapon designed to engage light aircraft, cruise missiles and drones

The video taken just after the crash shows a GROUND EXPLOSION and NOT a MID AIR EXPLOSION !

Could this plane have really been shot down at 33,000 feet?

“The plane was downed by the Ukrainian side,” Sergei Kavtardze, a member of the self-proclaimed republic’s security council, told Interfax.

“We do not have the anti-aircraft technology do to this. Our portable air-defense system can hit targets 3,000 to 4,000 meters away. Boeings fly much higher than that.”

So do passports not burn? These in the picture look like they are in mint condition. I don’t believe these belong to this crash.

Another thing that doesn’t add up. How did the media know the plane was shot down just a few minutes after it crashed and then started to blame Russia. Here is a picture of the flight actually cancelled. This picture was taken before the info was taken off the internet.

H1. Here’s something else very strange:

Why would Israel have a plane identical to the missing Malaysia Airlines plane in storage in Tel Aviv? The plane in this photo is Boeing 777 2H6(ER) – 28416/155, an identical twin of the missing plane, which has been in Israel since November 2013. What are the Israelis doing with this plane in a hanger in Tel Aviv? Could it be part of a false-flag terror plot in the making? Where is this plane today?

The following statement was asked by journalist Christopher Bollyn on March 31st, 2014:

By using the twin aircraft they have in storage, the terror masterminds may have a sinister plan for the missing plane to seemingly reappear in a false-flag atrocity. Public awareness of the twin plane in Tel Aviv, therefore, could prevent the evil plot from going ahead.

WOW ! This is starting to look like EXACTLY what happened.

NOTES : The Malaysia Air 777 with Boeing serial number 28416 and registered as 9M-MRI was sold to GA Telesis, LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 21, 2013, and is now registered as N105GT . The aircraft was stored at Tarbes Lourdes Pyrenees on October 4, 2013, and then on November 4, 2013, it was re-registered as N105GT and stored at Tel Aviv.

*MSN 28416 OR 28418 ? – According to a press release from GA Telesis dated July 10, 2013, the Fort Lauderdale-based company announced that it had started the dismantling process “in the USA ” for three Boeing aircraft, including one 777-200ER (TRENT 800) (MSN 28418) ex-Malaysia Airlines, the plane that was given a new registration number and flown to Tel Aviv.

The timing of the event.

The shooting down of the Malaysian flight conveniently comes only a day after claims by the Ukrainian military that Russia shot down a Ukrainian jet fighter over Ukrainian territory. It also comes only days after the Western media seized on reports suggesting that the Russian government was considering targeted strikes inside Ukraine in order to protect the Ukrainian people, ethnic Russians, and Russian interests. Lastly, it comes only hours after the United States issues a statement announcing yet another round of sanctions against Russia.

ANOTHER Malaysian 777?

The fact that the flight shot down over Ukraine is the same type of flight that went missing over the Indian ocean only months before is a highly questionable coincidence. Such a coincidence is almost too big to be believed.

Given the track record of the United States, NATO , and governments in general throughout history, one must at least wonder whether or not the recent shoot down of the Malaysian flight over Ukraine was not simply a false flag designed to drum up national fervor and a new Cold War ultimately leading to a confrontation with Russia.

It is important for the Western public and the rest of the world to become more streetwise regarding incidents such as the Malaysian flight and that they immediately cease to accept an entirely discredited government and media’s explanations as truth.

Malaysian Airline officials claim they have sent personnel to the crash site to do an investigation. Are they in on this, too? It certainly sounds that way, and if they are, then they were in on the hijacking of MH370 , as well.

Next thing you know they’ll be collecting money for the families of ‘Flight 17′s’ non-existent ‘victims’ just as they did for Sandy Hoax.

This staged event is a major distraction from other very important events taking place on the planet and I suggest we shift our focus, rather than using our energy to cover an event that was pure fiction to further the Illuminati agenda.

They’ve got us scrambling and spreading information and disinformation FOR them to confuse everyone, just like all the other false flags, and our attention is fragmented for weeks, months. Have we learned anything?

This is obviously another Illuminati false flag event to bring in the Antichrist and New World Order.

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;





By Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.

Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.