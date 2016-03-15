THE TRUTH BEHIND MICHELLE OBAMA AND SERENA WILLIAMS: THE "FIRST LADY" MAY NOT BE A "LADY" AT ALL! REALITY MAY SHOCK YOU! WE'LL ALSO LOOK AT OTHER FAMOUS WOMEN WHO ARE NOT WHAT THEY APPEAR TO BE

Help us to help keeping you updated! Since 2007. All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

UNLIMITED INCOME POTENTIAL!

Subscribe in a reader

1 Corinthians 6:9 “Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men”

James 1:16-18 “Do not be deceived, my beloved brethren.”





EDITORS NOTE : Before we decided to run the below video, we run proof before we run any video. We look at the evidence as a whole, we don’t look at just one piece of the puzzle. That said, if the preponderance of the evidence leads us to think this is most likely true, we will post it and let the reader decide.

While all the evidence put together is not conclusive, it sure gives us a good starting place to start researching. Also, when you have numerous sources that try to discredit any particular piece of documentation, that is a sure red flag that the illuminists don’t like what’s being said and they are starting their disinformation campaign.

Also, We know U.S. Presidents are all illuminati puppets and are most likely steeped in Satanism and the Occult. So it would not be at all surprising if there are all kinds of perversions going on in the White House. The below video makes a convincing argument through photos and the accompanying analysis of skeletal features and human biology that just can’t be changed with drugs or surgery. The difference between a man’s hands and those of a woman, the proportions, head, shoulders, arms, torso, body, skeleton, as well as the Adam’s apple and genital-disguising undergarments give us the truth. Give it a look and you might agree, as the producers of the first video have done. In short, we have no first lady, just a first queen. But, in the end, we’ll leave this for our readers to decide.

Let’s look at a statement by Joan Rivers about Michelle Obama being a “Tranny” just before her death and the numerology behind it:





If you doubt that, Let’s take a look at her live, saying just that:

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. As we all know, the illuminati are opposed to anything that is part of God’s plan. The transvestite, transsexual, homosexual agenda has been in the Global Elite’s plan for thousands of years.

They want to pervert God’s plans for humanity. They want the distinction between men and women to be a big mystery. That said, it shouldn’t be surprising that that would want sexual immorality in the white house.

This is nothing really new. As you know if you have read this website, George W. Bush is a raging homosexual, not only with his childhood male lover Victor Ashe, but with many homosexual partners. Here he is pictured with another Sodomite, homosexual, Skull and Bones initiate, John Kerry.

We also know his father, George Bush senior was a pedophile and it was so well known that his “victims” were known as “Bush Babies.”

Michelle (“Michael”) Obama takes a prominent role in this video as well – because he is a very close friend to his “Bros”, Venus and Serena. Just how close? You won’t believe it until you see it.

Speaking of those homosexual lovers in the White House… while Barack, has repeatedly chosen to invalidate his Presidency, by breaking his oath of office countless times, as he systematically destroys the American Constitution, “Michelle” (at least that is the name he now goes by), has been working with the Mainstream Media, to deceive the entire world, into believing that somehow a man, can be “the First Lady”. The extent of the White House deception, is truly “an unspeakable horror” – one that has gone on for years, before all of Heaven. It is now time for the entire world to know, that The United States of America, as a nation, has fallen! Not only like the American flag fell at Serena’s Gold Medal ceremony, it has fallen on so many different levels, that truly it will be forever compared, to the past, and present, fall of Rome. In as much as Barack Obama is a World leader (a fact that is well known), along with his Queen (“Michael”), he has now, truly become “the King of Sodom”. Through the Mainstream Media, and through tolerance, this entire Planet has knowingly embraced the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah, and has in fact become even worse, than those historical cities, in the eyes of the One and only Creator.

Looks like Michelle Obama likes Beyonce….alot!

Now we have known bisexual Barack Obama in office. But what most people don’t know is the history behind Michelle Obama, or should I say Michael Obama.

Here Michelle Obama forgets who she/he really is? Is she/he a mother? A transvestite? A single mom? WHAT IS SHE /HE?

Forensics experts can tell not only the race of a decomposed body, but can tell the sex of the body as well. Let’s look at this short video about Michelle Obama and you can see she is not who the American people think she is. While the evidence in this video isn’t “absolute” proof, it sure is enough to get us to wonder. The below video is back up after being removed. YouTube says it was “commercially deceptive.” What that really means is it’s the TRUTH ! The truth always stands up to scrutiny.

Barack Obama’s a well-known homosexual on the Chicago homosexual scene. He’s a life-member at the Chicago homosexual bathhouse “Man’s Country” on North Clark Street.

President Obama and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel are lifetime members of the same gay bath house in uptown Chicago, according to informed sources in Chicago’s gay community, as well as veteran political sources in the city.

The bath house, Man’s Country, caters to older white men and it has been in business for some 30 years and is known as one of uptown Chicago’s “grand old bathhouses.” WMR was told by sources who are familiar with the bath house that it provides one-year “lifetime” memberships to paying customers and that the club’s computerized files and pre-computer paper files, include membership information for both Obama and Emanuel. The data is as anonymous as possible for confidentiality purposes. However, sources close to “Man’s Country” believe the U.S. Secret Service has purged the computer and filing cabinet files of the membership data on Obama and Emanuel.

Having married a transsexual, Michelle, so as to make a fake marriage, is probably a great suffering for a pederast like Obama. His natural inclination is to be with men who look like men.

In this speech, Barack has a slip of the tongue and refers to Michelle as Michael.

If this is true, it certainly would explain why we’ve seen no pictures of a pregnant Michelle, nor has anyone found birth records of “her” two daughters.

Yikes! Not only man hands but man feet too.

Remember, this is not just going on in politics. It is going on in the sports world as well. Venus Williams and Serena Williams are transgender as well. This is common knowledge in the tennis world, but is generally not known to the American public.

Before all the comments come in thinking this is “racist”, let me point out that there is evidence as well, that Martina Navratilova is a transgender. And we have already pointed out Satanic initiates George Bush Sr., George Bush Jr. and John Kerry that are not transgender, but occultists doing the work of Satan. We have also exposed Ann Coulter as a transgender. So, Let’s get past “race” and look at the evidence!

Transgender Martina:

(BELOW) In this video, you’ll see more evidence that the Williams sisters were actually born “The Williams Brothers” before hormone therapy and surgical mutilations:

Many top athletes, like Serena Williams and Tiger Woods are MK-ULTRA programmed athletes with Multiple-personality disorder. (BELOW)

Transvestite, man, or normal female….you tell us! It would be hard for a normal man to get this kind of musculature without PEDs (performance enhancing drugs) let alone a real woman. Serena and Venus were both born boys and are now obviously on several kinds of steroids which include HGH , (human growth hormone)

It should be very apparent to you by now what’s going on here.

Look at this picture of Serena at about age 9. Is this a little “girl” or a “boy?”

Same question here:

You tell us, are these little “boys” or “girls”?

Remember, Serena is not a Bodybuilder, but a tennis player. How many men tennis players have a physique like this? Let alone a woman!

Because transgenders have a male hip bone and pelvis, which is much more narrow than a real female, the buttocks often takes on a distorted appearance.

Once again, is this a male or female?

The below video is about to change the course of Sports History. In this video, you will see IRREFUTABLE AND DOCUMENTED PROOF , that Serena has the skull of a man, the neck of a man, the biceps of Conan the Barbarian, the shoulders of a man, and the overall body proportions of a man. Before he reached puberty, Serena had his male genetalia surgically mutilated, and is presently on hormone replacement therapy. For years, the International Olympic Committee has known that Serena’s male genetic advantage, is no match for female competitors – and yet they gave him the Gold Medal on 4 separate occasions, in a woman’s sporting event! Do not let their deception that ‘he is at par with women’ continue for one more minute! Watch the video. See the proofs. Deal with it. Serena is no hero. Let this video help you to get through ‘the denial phase’ of grief, and be the first to share this life-changing story.

Does this look like normal muscular development to you for a woman?

Serena Williams is a FRAUD and DECEIVER of the Nations”, about to change the course of Sports History? – you might be asking. It is really quite simple: female transgenders who compete in male sports, have no advantage, and in fact are at a physical disadvantage. And yet, the International Olympic Committee, “the IOC ”, has allowed male transgenders, with their unfair physical advantage, to compete at the Olympic level, and STEAL Gold from the women, who have trained all their lives – only to have ‘a man on hormones who has had a little surgery’, steal their medal away from them. Do you think, that the women competitors, will be able to bite their tongues, on this one? Do you think, that any parent, will allow his or her female child to train for the Olympics, when a man, can come along and steal their well deserved place on the podium from them, at the last minute? Take a hard look at the face of Maria Sharapova in this above Serena video, and you will not want any female child, to have their Gold Medal ripped away from them, and to go through the disappointment that Sharapova went through – when a man, stole her Gold Medal, in women’s tennis.

It doesn’t stop here either. Republican activist Ann Coulture is also a man:

I don’t believe anyone really knows who Ann Coulter truly is. There are clues however that point to Ann really being a man, a guy named Andrew Coulter who had a sex change. It’s not just her Adams Apple I recently posted about, it’s a series of other pieces of the puzzle that points to Ann being a man who had a sex change operation.

Ann Coulter is actually a former drag queen from Key West named Pudenda Shenanigans. Ms. Shenanigans was famous for her renditions of “Dude Looks Like a Lady” “I will Survive” and “You Shook Me All Night Long” as well as an extensive Barbara Streisand repertoire.

As Pudenda Shenanigans, she was well known on the drag circuit in Key West. Whether she actually had a full sex change or not is a matter of debate, although her Adam’s apple is still visible in photos, under the appropriate light. This woman really has no authority to speak about anything which is relevant to the American public. She is clearly just another illuminati ploy cut in the same mold as Sarah Palin to test the American public to see just how much nonsense we will put up with. She’s really just a joke…..on the American people that is.

Joe Monoco

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

If you don’t get it, here’s why:

1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.





Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support.