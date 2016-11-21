ARE THERE CLUES THAT A MASSIVE 8.0 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE IS ABOUT TO HIT THE CALIFORNIA COAST?

“Nation will go to war against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be earthquakes in many parts of the world, as well as famines. But this is only the first of the birth pains, with more to come.”
If what we are seeing in the oceans of Southern California are accurate predictors of natural disasters. Southern California may have to brace for a massive earthquake in the coming months.
Over the last few months, gigantic oarfish have been washing up on beaches in Southern California. A giant 18 foot-long monster oarfish washed up on the beach off Catalina Island in October. That was followed by another 14 foot fish just a few days later in San Diego.
Oarfish are deepwater species and are very rarely seen at all. They are usually found at a depth of more than 1000 meters. So why is this significant?
Just before an earthquake, when the tectonic plates shift, they release methane gas which kills the deepwater monsters and sends them to the surface.
We have precedent of this happening in the past.
Shortly before the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami hit Japan, almost 20 oarfish beached themselves in the area.
Also, dozens of these gargantuan fish were discovered around the time of the destructive 8.8 magnitude quake in Chile in 2010.
Watch this short video explaining what we see happening and why:
Oarfish have also washed up on shore before these major quakes:
The 7.0 magnitude quake that hit Haiti on January 12, 2010 which claimed 200,000 lives.
The 6.4 quake that hit Southern Taiwan on March 4, 2010
The 9.0 magnitude quake that hit Japan, on March 11, 2011
The fact is, animal behavior have long since been linked to providing warning signs to not only earthquakes, but volcanic eruptions as well.
Global Weather Oscillations (GWO) Does an outstanding job of predicting climate and weather conditions four to ten years in advance.
They utilize Climate Pulse Technology (CPT). They provide long range predictions based on the Earth’s natural Climate Pulse cycles. Research by meteorologists belonging to the American Meteorological Society (AMS) have shown that the Earth has a “Primary Forcing Mechanism” that induces long-term and short-term displacement of regional high pressure systems that control the general climate and weather patterns, triggers, interactions in the oceans and the Earth’s hot liquid outer core. In 2010, GWO predicted a major impact storm in 2011 for the Long Island, NY and New England Coasts. That storm became “Hurricane Irene.” In 2011, GWO predicted a major hurricane or hybrid hurricane to once again impact the northeast states in 2012. This storm became “Super Hurricane Sandy.”
GWO are saying there is a 90% chance of a 6.4 to 7.9 magnitude earthquake to hit California in early 2017.
Figure 1 – Depicts the GWO annual prediction risk in percent for an earthquake of
magnitude 6.4 or greater for each year from 2011 into 2017. Notice the risk for a 6.4 to 8 earthquake is only 10% in 2011 and 2012 (longterm mean is 10%). The GWO prediction risk rises sharply to a 40% risk in mid 2012 and to a 90% risk during the period from July 2013 to July 2014.
Many scientists have been predicting an earthquake of 8.0 or bigger to hit Southern California for many years. The surfacing of these monster fish just may be an indicator that the time has finally come.
This would be a good time for prayer from all of our readers who believe in Christ that this does not happen! Let our prayers prove the statistics wrong!
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.