Revelation 13:18

“And he causes all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free men and the slaves, to be given a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, and he provides that no one will be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of a man; and his number is six hundred and sixty-six.”

Obamacare is just a conditioning process to get Americans ready for the Biblical Mark of The beast. We’ll tell you what the sinister plot is, how the Illuminati plan on implementing it on the unsuspecting public and at the end of this article, we’ll tell you how you can fight it. Obamacare is really the brainstorm and crowning achievement of the power elite who rule this nation in a blatant attempt to establish total control over you and your family. It’s not really about Obama at all. Remember, he is just the prized puppet of the “Controllers.”

Obamacare is also know as the Affordable Care Act which was implemented in 2010. We’ll show you, there is nothing affordable about this plot and it surely doesn’t have anything to do with caring about the well being of the American public.

Just to set the stage and give you a little background, remember what the Illuminati want. They want to establish a New World Order where all the nations of the world will be governed by a central authority, police force, monetary system (cashless society) and ultimately give rise to a world leader whom the Bible refers to as the Antichrist.

We have shocking evidence that deep inside the fine print of Obamacare lies a law that will require a microchip to be implanted in ALL Americans in accordance with the text on page 1000 of H.R. 3200. That’s right, RFID chips will be mandatory. The bill includes (under Class ll, Paragraph 1, Section B) “a class ll device that is implantable.” Then on page 1004 it describes what the term “data” means in Paragraph 1, Section B:

(B) In this paragraph, the term “data” refers to:

“Information respecting a device Includes claims data, patient survey data, standardized analytic files that allow for the pooling and analysis of data from data environments, electronic health records, and any other data appropriate by the Secretary.”

A class ll implantable device is an “Implantable radio frequency transponder system for patient identification and health information.”

Let’s look at this again

H.R. 3200 section 2521, Pg. 1001, paragraph 1. The Secretary shall establish a national medical device registry (in this subsection referred to as the ‘registry’) to facilitate analysis of post market safety and outcomes data on each device that, ‘‘is or has been used in or on a patient; ‘‘and is ‘‘a class III device; or ‘‘a class II device that is implantable, life-supporting, or life-sustaining.”

The very first two items in the list mandates that the secretary first gives a unique identification to each of the items listed in paragraph 1 which is:

‘‘a class III device; or ‘‘a class II device that is implantable.”

Then, the very next thing the secretary is to do is to create the process by which “patient safety and outcomes data from multiple sources”, which is electronic medical records, that are linked to these newly and uniquely identified items from paragraph 1 which are the class III and class II implantable devices.

Class III devices are items such as breast implants, pacemakers, heart valves, etc. A Class II device that is implantable is, as you seen from the FDA , an implantable radio frequency transponder, RFID chip. From breast implants, to pacemakers, to RFID chips which one is the only possible one that can used for the stated purpose in section B which is, “for linking such data with the information included in the registry”? As we know from subsection A, the information in the registry is the name of a device. In plain speak, we are in a clear way being told that our electronic medical records are going to be linked to a class II implantable device!

IS THIS A DIRECT REFERENCE TO THE MARK OF THE BEAST OR WHAT !?

We are now as a nation entering the final stages of a police state where citizens have no rights. Obamacare is a piece of the puzzle to strip you of your right to make choices for health care and ultimately to be a government controlled slave of the New World Order.

You may be shocked to know that the “Obamacare” RFID chips are right now being tested on the citizens of Hanna, Wyoming. That’s right, legislation has been passed there making it mandatory for anyone who receives welfare or any other kind of state assistance to be implanted with these RFID chips. And what happens if the people refuse? It’s simple, they will get their benefits cut!

It’s interesting that the serial number of the RFID chip is 131618 as it corresponds with Revelation 13:16-18.

As of Oct. 1, 2013: Obamacare provisions will allow “forced” home inspections by government agents.

That’s right from the Health and Human Services department, a report posted says that under Obamacare, government agents can engage in “home health visits” for those in certain “high-risk” categories.

Those categories include:

* Families with individuals who are serving or formerly served in the armed forces.

* Families where the mother is not yet 21

* Families where someone is a tobacco user or firearms owner

* Families where children have low student developmental delays or disabilities

Watch this short video and see more proof that Obamacare is actually getting America ready for the Biblical Mark of The Beast:

It should be very obvious what Obamacare is really about….CONTROL! Not healthcare! Obamacare is nothing more than a diabolical scheme created by the illuminists to keep you under constant surveillance. Big Brother always wants you to think that he is here to help you. Once he tricks you into believing that, he comes into your home to see what kind of “help” you need. Then he strips you, takes your property and throws you into prison. That’s how this game of government domination works.

Understand, to the government, you and I are the enemy! The Supreme Court and the international bankers that control them are NOT on our side. Just about every major decision the U.S. Supreme court has made in the last 40 years has been bad for America and it’s citizens.

America is headed for complete and total disaster over the next several years and make no mistake about it…that is by design. Obamacare is going to absolutely shred the infrastructure of our medical system…that is also by design. It is going to send the cost of health insurance and prescription medicines soaring. The fact is both Republicans, Democrats and the Supreme Court have no respect for our Constitution. Here are some of the main principals of your Constitution and Bill of Rights Obamacare will cannibalize:

* Prescription medicine will become unaffordable (many are already marked up 20,000 percent)

* The government now has the power to force you to buy certain private goods and services

* The government will take a big step in the elimination of individual liberty

* The IRS is now going to be able to hunt down and penalize millions of American who do not have health insurance

* The cost of health insurance will go through the roof

* The Federal government will expand to fully implement all of Obamacare’s provisions

* Hundreds of thousands of Doctors will leave the medical profession

* Many small businesses will be crushed by the provisions of Obmacare that require them to provide expensive health insurance coverage to their employees.

IN SHORT , OBAMACARE IS NOTHING MORE THAN A NEW WORLD ORDER SCAM TO SEPARATE THE PEOPLE FROM THEIR MONEY AND TO DRIVE UP THE PRICE OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS BECAUSE THEY WILL BE HARDER AND HARDER TO OBTAIN

By Joe Monoco

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;





