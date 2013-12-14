THE ARAPAHOE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING IN COLORADO IS ANOTHER FALSE FLAG, NEW WORLD ORDER ILLUMINATI EVENT

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

The staged shooting at Arapahoe High school has illuminati numerology written all over it. It’s painfully obvious this is another attempt to disarm America and trash our 2nd amendment.

Remember, the two most important illuminati power numbers are 11 (or multiples of 11) and 13 (or multiples of 13).

12/13/13, (1+2+1+3+1+3=11) A student bent on shooting the librarian, the alleged target was Mr. Murphy, the school librarian. barged into a Colorado school Friday and terrorized his classmates for 14 minutes before he killed himself with a shotgun blast. It just so happens this most recent illuminati event occurred on the eve of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Elementary false flag event and a few miles away from Columbine high school where two students killed 13 classmates and themselves back in 1999. To really understand what is at work here make sure and read our extensive expose’ on the Sandy Hook hoax:

It’s also about 20 miles from Aurora, Colo., where James Holmes opened fire on moviegoers at the opening of a Batman movie, killing 12 and injuring dozens.

It just also happens that December, 13th is the birthday of James Holmes

Just coincidence? Not likely. Look at the chronology of all of these major buzz events that happen in pop culture. It all follows a pattern that is meant to trigger those effected by the deeply woven Mind Control network the illuminists want us all to be victims of. It is not by chance that the Columbine murders, the Batman movie murders and now this incident are in close proximity to each other. The occultists who plan these events plan them along “Ley lines” or power grids that usually lay along straight lines of an unseen Pentagram. There are many, many sources on this practice. For more on this visit:

The alleged shooting occurred at Arapahoe High School, in Centennial, Colorado. It is located 6 miles from Littleton, and is in the Littleton School District. The mascot of the high school is the Arapahoe Warrior.

12/28/2013 UPDATE : KARL PIERSON HAS MULTIPLE TIES TO DHS JUST LIKE WE PREDICTED (ABOVE)

We will no doubt find out that this alleged shooter, 18 year old Karl Halverson Pierson, was another mind control multiple with ties to the military. A supposed janitor who spoke to 7NEWS said he saw the student gunman running down the hall in military style clothing. He thought what was slung on his shoulder was a guitar case.

It’s also very possible that this entire account was staged by “crisis actors” the same way Sandy Hook was. The truth will unfold in the upcoming days and weeks and we will update you as more facts come in.

Now, if you doubt actors are regularly used on the 6:00 news, watch the below video:

The drama began on Friday the 13th, at 33 (more multiples of 11), minutes past noon local time when the gun-toting intruder entered the school from the west side and demanded to know where Murphy was, police and witnesses said. The critically injured student was in surgery at a nearby hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital. The school is located at 2201 East Dry Creek/University (22 letters). It is part of Littleton Public Schools and has more than 2,000 students.

What we want our readers to understand is that all these events are interconnected. They are not isolated events occurring randomly. The illuminists are staging an all out war against America and our people as well as our Constitution to bring our nation to it’s knees so they can establish their New World Order. We will update this story as more information comes in. But, you can be sure When Pierson’s background comes out, you will find connections with the U.S. Military and MK-ULTRA mind control practices. We fully expect this alleged shooter to be another Manchurian Candidate that is under the control of the power elite. The same thing would be true if this entire “shooting” was staged by crisis actors which is also a distinct possibility at this point. Fake or real, it was still controlled by the same people with the desired outcome to be another peice of the puzzle in place to establish their New World Order.

We found the below commentary on this event from Cyndi SoEccentric at iamcyndi.blogspot.com to be very insightful:

December 13, which was also Friday the 13th, a massacre of the Knight’s Templar, in our world’s history, not the same month, yet the same date, and one day before the one year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut. A school shooting took place in the suburbs of Arapahoe County, Colorado.

I’ve come to learn in my life experiences, that the US uses tragedies in real history as a mockery and that the number 13 is not unlucky for those who are born on that specific date; it is actually, a blessing. The number alone is used to instill fear due to what has occurred in this world.

Now, is this all a coincidence or another false flag implanted to coerce society into more civil liberties being taken away, such as gun rights?

I will say this, till the day I close mine eyes, “there is no such thing as coincidences,” and when it comes to horrific events in the US, such as this and others, one must always question and connect the dots of the past to the current, in order to see the picture clearer that has already been created. In order to accomplish this, one must start by putting together, the factual pieces of the puzzle at hand, which then becomes truth.

From yesterday, when this all occurred, the mainstream media i.e., ABC News, CNN and the rest of these brainwashing media outlets, had its viewers beLIEving, that there were two “possible” injured students and today I am hearing and reading that it is now one.

Why did or what made 18 year old, Karl Halverson Pierson, a senior, walk into that school armed with a “shotgun”? It is being said by the media, that he was looking for a specific teacher to seek “revenge,” for a “confrontation” he had with and when that teacher “found out,” the it was “he” that was the intentional target, the teacher “left the building.”

So, how did this teacher “find out,” that he was the intended target, is one of just many questions, I have? So the teacher had time to leave the building, which was suppose to be in chaos by shots being fired and also, when there were SWAT and local police coming in to secure the place?? I find that interesting.

According to ABC News, there was, “One explosive device, described as a Molotov cocktail, was detonated inside the school, the sheriff said, while a second device was later disabled by authorities.”

Here’s another article just on of many a conflicting stories, of how it was a “librarian,” that is “female,” that was the target, who left the school. These stories came out the same day of the shooting.

Where there is confusion there are lies.

In the end of all of this Karl Pierson “supposedly,” took his own life and now the media is having their usual field day to destroy this young man’s character and his family’s name.

Today when I watched mainstream media and saw the interviews of students speaking, I promise you, that I saw no tears out of these children’s eyes. Emotions were there, but, tears not, and that rung a loud bell in my mind; just as, with the rest of these shootings that have taken place on this soil. If I sound as if I lack empathy, that is on you and not on me, because, I will not be anyone’s crutch nor scapegoat for speaking my truth.

Why didn’t mainstream media give so much attention to the drone strike in Yemen that killed a wedding convoy? That killed at least 13 lives? No real commenting on that one there from main stream and the White House. So, in other words, the lives that do not exist in this nation and that is murdered by the hands of this corporation, that is called the U.S., just does not matter? Hmmmm…..

I will add, what about the continuous unanswered questions about the drone program by our President, his administration, private companies, and military that is shushed away, yet, many around the world have reported of its existence, including the American media of this technology, that is bombing the crap out of many innocent civilians (men, women, and children).

Now this distraction, the shooting, will lead to something bigger and in due time we will see. Many who have called it out for what it is, a false flag, too knows what this will lead up to; gun confiscations and among other things. Do you see how this works?? How distractions, keep the public from the real truth and to make them focus more a shooting(s) that is obviously a false flag. By instilling fear which leads to control and using their psychologists who will say was some form of mental disease that Karl suffered with.

These shootings have so much similarities in the lies being told, that it makes me sick to my stomach every time I see, read, and hear about them. By using crisis actors and planned drills to purposely mislead the public. It also sickens me to see how many are still falling for the same stories and are refusing to see things for what they really are, but, in the end it is still their choice. Which empowers me also and leads me to continue to provoke thought and expose the truth, through my blog.

Now, watch how the usual bandwagon of public and political officials jump on and start speaking on guns and how they must be banned when it is your Constitutional right by way of the Second Amendment that we have the right to “keep and bear arms,” in this nation. It is all systematic of how and what happens after tragedies like these by the media and those involved in luring the public into fear.

The last time I checked it takes an individual who chooses to pick that weapon up and use it on another, not the gun itself. Unless, the individual has been used as a subject, in mind control which does exist, to make an example out of and to instill unlawful laws that illegally bans the citizen of their lawful Constitutional rights. All one has to do is research it, mind control, and the many forms it comes in and how it is practiced on many in society.

If you think or BeLIEve that what I am saying is a bunch of crock, please do the world a favor and go right the hell back asleep and continue to live the illusion that has been created for you to abide by. For those who are awake, do not allow yourselves to be angered by those who do come at you in a negative way, the awakening shift isn’t for all and many cannot handle it, spiritually. There are those who will fight for this system with a chosen blind eye when all the information is right in front of them. Save that energy within for the real spiritual fight that is, yet, to come in this realm that we have already been experiencing and until then, continue to expose and speak the TRUTH , humbly.

