CIA MK ULTRA PROGRAM: THE ULTIMATE EVIL

SATURDAY, JUNE 21st, 2014

By: Barbara Hartwell Percival

But whoever shall offend one of these little ones who believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Matthew 18:6

“I was a very minor missionary, actually a heretic, but I toiled wholeheartedly in the vineyards because it was fun, fun, fun. Where else could a red-blooded American boy lie, kill, cheat, steal, rape, and pillage with the sanction and blessing of the All-Highest?”

Captain George Hunter White, reflecting on his involvement in CIA MK Ultra, from a letter to fellow MK Ultra criminal perp, Sydney Gottlieb

If you have done any research at all on the CIA MK Ultra program, it is likely you have seen this photograph: A little girl strapped down, restrained, held captive, being force-fed toxic drugs, while being subjected to electroshock and sensory deprivation. A terrifying form of TORTURE , absolutely inexcusable and unjustifiable. Torturing an innocent child: the most horrific of violations, the most heinous of crimes.

Who are the criminal perpetrators? None other than agents of the U.S. Government.

Who is the little girl in this photo? It is my sister, Irene, at the age of eight (8).

This photograph is featured in countless articles, reports and videos on MK Ultra. I myself had seen it for many years, though I usually just ran across it when searching for some related information. And though I had a strong suspicion that my sister Irene was the girl in the photo (the resemblance was striking, the time frame fit the event, but mostly it was a flash of intuition), I could not bring myself to pursue inquiries, nor to ask my sister if she had seen it. The last thing I wanted to do was bring more trauma into her life.

There is no name given for the child; however, her date of birth appears in the lower left hand corner of the document. 9-17-53. That is my sister’s birthday. Ironically, September 17 is also “Constitution Day”. If the criminal perpetrators who’ve been torturing my sister since infancy had been obeying and defending the Constitution, as they took an oath to do, “so help me God”, an atrocity of this nature could never have taken place in these United States. These government agents are in fact the very “domestic enemies” who are destroying this country from within.

As a general rule, I avoid reading stories about MK Ultra, or watching videos. First of all, my hyper-sensitivity makes it extremely painful and I don’t need additional trauma in my life. Secondly, I recognize that many of the stories (told in print and on video) are created by the government, as propaganda and/or disinformation. This holds true for much of the testimony of those claiming to be “victims”. Some are genuine, but I have found that many others are not. Some are simply repeating what they have been “programmed” to say, or believe; some are mentally unbalanced persons seeking public attention, who were never involved in MK Ultra, but perhaps were abused by unrelated perpetrators; some are outright liars, shills for the government. And it’s not as if I need any of the “information” presented by these sources—the vast body of reliable information and evidence I have compiled has come from many years of my direct personal/professional experience and investigations.

Speaking strictly for myself, in order for me to consider a case of CIA MK Ultra mind control genuine, I would have to either personally investigate the case, which usually takes years, and includes interviewing and/or debriefing the victim; or, I have to see material evidence which confirms what I know to be true about the methodology, the protocols, the ways and means the perpetrators utilize. I have never claimed to be an “authority” on mind control, nor have I ever been personally involved in any way in perpetrating mind control, while inside CIA (until 1994) or afterward.

However, among my most fundamental areas of expertise are counterintelligence operations; psychological profiling/debriefing and counseling of military/intelligence personnel, and analysis of intelligence. Moreover, I have debriefed quite a number of MK Ultra victims/survivors (mostly Special Forces involved in CIA black ops and CIA agents) over a period of many years, as well as counseling them as a Christian minister. I have never been involved in any form of standard “deprogramming” either as a subject or in a professional capacity. As to my publishing of related information, I write and speak only about what I know as fact from personal/professional experience; there is no speculation involved. Much of my early training was under MK Ultra, but that was the limit of my involvement—as a victim.

Many who tout themselves as “authorities”, “experts” and “deprogrammers” are planted among groups of mind control victims/survivors by the government for the purpose of “containing” the victims; some are merely charlatans eager to make a name for themselves, while bilking the clients (most of whom have been driven into poverty by their untenable circumstances) for their own gain. In any case, these unprincipled scavengers function not as true advocates or supporters of the victims, but rather as the latest handlers, who do additional damage to the already traumatized victims, and rather than helping them find the truth they are searching for, lead them astray by feeding them falsehoods.

There are a number of individuals who claim to be “exposing” CIA MK Ultra. Some claim to be “survivors”, some claim they are “researchers”. Some are legitimate, many are not. But in my considered professional opinion, as a survivor of MK Ultra, and as former CIA , trained in psychological operations, much of the information being “exposed” is government disinformation, widely disseminated on the Internet, often as part of a containment operation/protection racket.

The individuals who have been drawn into this net (aside from government agents/handlers) are a mixture of genuine victims/survivors (most of whom have not broken the programming), and government shills, all of whom, however, are following a “script” written and sanctioned by the government. This is why most of the “stories” sound so much alike, a ‘cookie cutter’ presentation, and there is little variation among individuals.

Consider, for example the so-called “Monarch” project. Monarch was never part of MK Ultra, never a CIA operation. There is no legitimate documentation of Monarch, nor any trustworthy, credible sources, not that I have ever encountered anywhere. Yet Monarch is promoted far and wide, cited as the standard government mind control operation under MK Ultra.

Some of the promoters of Monarch are charlatans and/or government operatives: Fritz Springmeier, Henry Makow, Alma Ott aka “True” Ott, Ken Adachi aka Peter Boudreau, Don Nicoloff, Pamela Schuffert, Stewart and Janet Swerdlow, Greg Syzmanski aka Eric Samuelson JD, Sue Arrigo, Mark Phillips, the late FBI Chief and COINTELPRO Kingpin, Ted L. Gunderson, CIA operative Don Stacey, former senator and CIA operative John DeCamp, Doug Millar, David Icke.

There are those who claim to be “survivors” of Monarch, as a CIA operation under MK Ultra, and the list is far too long for the purposes of this report. To name just a few of the most well known: Susan Ford aka Brice Taylor, Cathy O’Brien, Cisco Wheeler aka Linda Anderson, Arizona Wilder aka Jennifer Green.

Then, there is the extremely aggressive gaggle of government stooges, such as Timothy Patrick White, Charles Bruce Stewart, Alex Studer, James F. Marino, Aaron James, Todd Brendan Fahey et al, all of whom not only promote/support (and parrot) the government shills and liars, but maliciously harass, attack, stalk, threaten, libel/slander (with outrageous lies) legitimate, genuine survivors of MK Ultra, most notably Barbara Hartwell, as have many of the others named here.

It should also be noted that quite a large number of the individuals named here, claiming to be researchers, expositors and/or to be victims/survivors are criminals.

The general consensus promoted by these malicious liars is that Barbara Hartwell is a “CIA disinfo agent”, a fabrication intended to discredit me, originally fed to them by Ted Gunderson, the infamous COINTELPRO Kingpin, second highest man in the FBI , directly under J. Edgar Hoover. When I broke off my professional association and personal friendship with Gunderson (2000), for cause, he spared no effort in his attempts to neutralize me, including by siccing his minions on me (some of whom are named above.)

But one thing is certain: it’s safe to say that anyone who is promoting Monarch as a CIA operation, under MK Ultra, and/or who supports/promotes any of the individuals named here, is either doing so out of gross ignorance or, as part of an agenda to spread disinformation, part and parcel of the containment operation/protection racket. Often, it’s a combination of both. To make matters worse, large numbers of people who were never involved, nor have done any serious research on MK Ultra, people who don’t know what the hell they are talking about, are constantly muddying the waters with their ignorant and usually sensationalistic commentaries, making it extremely difficult for anyone who wants the truth to find it.

But back to my sister Irene, and the infamous photograph of the child victim. This photograph, which comes direct from government documents, has literally become that of the “Poster Child” of MK Ultra and its atrocities. It is titled: MK Ultra girl 1961.

About three (3) years ago, Irene finally brought up the subject herself , and told me that she had in fact determined that she was the victim in the photo. After reviewing my sister’s additional documentation and discussing the issue at length, I have also determined this to be true.

It is important to understand that just because a piece of information has been discovered and confirmed, that does not mean that I will immediately expose it. Further investigation is always required, and it depends on what else is happening at any given time. In fact, I have exposed only a small fraction of the information I have documented in my files; some of which will be exposed eventually (should I live long enough), and some of which I will probably never make public. It may not be “safe” to expose certain information, when people’s lives are at stake, and I must be circumspect in efforts to prevent further damage to anyone who is in danger. I also am careful to protect the privacy of innocent people who could be badly damaged by the publication of sensitive information.

This is particularly true of my sister Irene’s case. I have never divulged anything without her explicit permission, and even then, it is always cause for concern as to the consequences.

Here is a brief statement by Irene.

I first saw this picture in 2006 when a friend of mine, who knew that I had been a victim of the MK Ultra program since birth, came to me with it. He asked me: “Irene, is this you? It looks like you.” I looked at the copy printed from the internet and saw that it did, indeed, look like me, especially the eyes. Then I saw the number on the left. It is my birthdate…9/17/53.

I looked through old photos and found one of me at about age 8. It is almost a perfect match. As I looked at both photos I began to think about that time period. I remembered starting the fourth grade in the same school at which I had attended third grade. Then one day I got off the school bus and it was a different school. (I later learned that it had just been completed and that the elementary classes were moved into it mid-year.) My teacher and classmates were the same, though, as I had started with. Everyone started welcoming me back, which confused me because I did not know that I had been gone. Also, I was very upset because my long hair was gone; it was cut short with bangs.

For the rest of that school year, no one insisted, required, or encouraged me to attend school. Mostly I did not. I recall that on Fridays I made an effort to go because on that afternoon the teacher read us a chapter from a book that I was enjoying. The rest of the week I felt too dazed and exhausted to go.

I don’t remember the summer after that school year, but by the time I started the fifth grade the next September I was feeling better.

In such a case, it would be typical for the victim to have memory loss of the event, a period of “missing time”. The perpetrators of mind control operations generally use a combination of drugs, hypnosis, and electronic dissolution of memory (EDOM) to “erase” the memories of the victim, though it varies from case to case.

In my own case, whole segments of my life, large and small (from childhood until the mid-1990s) are wiped from my memory. When family members or friends have said to me, Remember the time when… (fill in the blank), I often have no memory at all of the event, even though others recall it clearly. Then, there were the times I “disappeared”, for days, weeks or even months at a time. There was always an explanation, a cover story, given to those closest to me, but still, it was impossible to maintain “normal” relationships; to make plans for the future; or to be reliable in keeping to any schedule.

The government had engineered most everything in my life: where I would live (never long in any given place, I was forced to move repeatedly), whom I would associate with, even whom I would marry, though the “arranged” marriages were accomplished in such a way as to seem otherwise.

The government agenda was the be-all and end-all, as least as far as the perpetrators were concerned. No consideration whatsoever was given to the needs, the wishes, or the well-being of the operative who worked under their control. Anything I wanted, anything that was outside this agenda, and anything I was able to accomplish on my own—I had to fight fiercely for. I never just accepted the plans laid out for me, nor did I comply willingly when I knew I was being pushed into wrongful actions. My life was a constant battle against injustice and the evildoers who perpetrated it, and though I am long removed from CIA , one that continues to this very day, and which will never end until God sends the chariot to take me home.

When I first went public with my case in relation to CIA MK Ultra (1995), I began to receive letters from ex-military/intelligence operatives, who recognized the “missing time” phenomenon, along with other related events and circumstances; who knew it had also happened to them, but most of whom had no idea “why”. They believed my reports, because the truth was apparent to them, having had similar experiences. I was able to help some of them, but was “prevented” from helping others. The perps usually arranged things so that the circumstances did not allow for me to meet with them, or else they were visited by government agents who issued a “friendly warning” (read: threat) not to talk to me…or else.

NEUTRALIZING THE TARGET : ISOLATION, ALIENATION , DEPRIVATION

21 “Brothers will hand over brothers to be killed. Fathers will hand over their children. Children will rise up against their parents and have them put to death. 22 Everyone will hate you because of me. But anyone who stands firm to the end will be saved.

Matthew 10: 21-22

As anyone who has come forward to expose government crimes and corruption (of whatever nature) knows, the price we pay is to be further targeted for extreme persecution, a neutralization campaign. The campaigns against Targets are highly organized and multi-layered. The criminal perps (government agents and their minions) will attempt to neutralize a Target by any and every means possible: Ruin the Target’s good name with libel/slander. False accusations, false witness. Impugning the Target’s sanity, falsely portraying him/her as “crazy”. Set ups by outside agitators, and planting agents in the Target’s life. Sabotage of family relationships, friendships, professional associations—in order to leave the Target isolated, without any support. Driving the Target into financial ruin, destitution. Theft, vandalism and destruction of the Target’s property, including vehicles, to make certain the Target has no transportation.

The perpetrators will do all in their power to achieve the end result of isolation, alienation, deprivation, and make no mistake: they have the vast resources to do their dirty work, and in their arrogance, believe themselves to be “above the law”. Considering the general lawlessness into which this country has devolved, they can easily get away with their many and varied schemes and criminal offenses—including murder.

They will utilize the courts, the police, the social services, all of which are infiltrated and ultimately controlled by those far above them in the chain of command. Most people are unaware that this shadow government cabal has agents all over the country, in every city, town, even the smallest hamlets and villages. If this sounds “paranoid”, so be it—but just wait until it happens to YOU , and see how quickly you have a change of mind.

When the Target tries to get help, or any kind of support, the people surrounding her/him will, one by one, one way or another, be stopped from providing it. The family, friends, neighbors, professional associates, may be threatened, or bribed. They may be told the most outrageous of lies about the Target, which keeps them from wanting to help. They may be told that the Target is “under investigation” by the FBI . As a result of the insidious machinations of the agents, the persons who formerly offered support (of one kind or another) may “blame the victim”, and withdraw their support.

Often, the Target will not understand what is happening, at least at first. Aside from being extremely distressing, it can be terribly confusing. The Target may driven into a panic, asking himself, Why is everyone abandoning me? Why have I been betrayed? Why are all the doors slammed in my face? Why can’t I get any help, no matter where I turn? Not even from my family, or from people I thought were my friends. What the hell is going on here?

However, when the campaign against the Target continues, month after month, year after year, it becomes clear: This is an organized operation. And the Target, being alone and deprived of all resources, may feel helpless to do anything to stop it. Consider what it’s like to be alone, up against brutal persecution from the intelligence services, the government of the most powerful country in the world.

It seems to me, after long years of reflection, that it might be easier for people to just let the Target die, rather than help them to live.

In my sister’s case, her professional career has been destroyed. She was a music teacher at a Fine Arts Academy for five years, until a government agent showed up, telling outrageous falsehoods about Irene, including accusing her of criminal activity.

She had quite a number of private students as well, who loved her and gave her credit for the success they achieved as musicians. One of the most aggressive government agents came to my sister’s home to confront the private students while they were in the driveway, attempting to dissuade them from continuing with their lessons, going so far as to chase the cars on foot as they were leaving. One mother of a student told Irene, laughing, that she had almost run down the agent, trying to escape from his lunatic behavior.

Nonetheless, Irene did not lose a single private student, but had to stop taking new students because the agents started sending fake students, one of whom turned out to be the son of an inventor of high-tech surveillance equipment for the government. This “student” also stole a watch from my sister’s home, which he later “returned”, after his father had bugged it for the purpose of spying on Irene.

Irene has a classical education and training, and had the best references, from other well known musicians. But due to the neutralization campaign against her, she can no longer work. Her reputation has been undeservedly destroyed by libel, slander… and God only knows what other schemes these perpetrators have concocted. But the end result is that she has been ostracized and treated like a pariah.

My sister, like me, loves animals and is a devoted advocate for them. She is very gifted in working with them, and her love for them is heartily returned. Just recently, she applied to be a volunteer at a local organization. This was not even a paying job. She filled out the application, and was told they were going to do a “background check.” She provided references, one from her local area, and I was the other reference. Not only am I her sister, but I have a long history of advocacy for animals, working with some of the best organizations in the country; lobbying for animal rights; working in humane education; lecturing at elementary, high schools and universities; working in wildlife rehabilitation and feral animal rescue operations. I could have given them a great recommendation for my sister.

Irene waited to hear back from them, but they never called. Neither did they ever call me, nor the other person given as a reference.

I don’t have to imagine what the administrators found when they conducted their “background check.” Irene has no criminal record, is law-abiding. And yet there is a plethora of false and libelous information connected to her name, planted by the government agents in “official” files, as well as on the Internet. And sadly, anyone who uses me as a reference will find that I turn out to be a liability, not an asset. My good name has also been ruined, and on a far greater scale, since I have been a high-profile Target of the government for many years, who has gone public as a CIA whistleblower.

So, here is a person who already spends a great deal of time working to help animals, as Irene has done for many years. She finds homes for the homeless, languishing in shelters. She participates in campaigns to stop cruelty to animals; to stop torture in laboratories (Big Pharma) and by cosmetic companies who test on animals, for the greed of corporations, and catering to the vanity of the consumers. She spends her own money on these efforts (what little she has, being unable any longer to earn a living, and in fact lives in poverty, just as I do) —and yet she will not be considered for a volunteer job, doing the very thing which is closest to her heart—helping animals.

If this doesn’t tell you about the diabolical effectiveness of a neutralization campaign against a Target, nothing will.

SHOUTING FROM THE ROOFTOPS

Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead expose them.

Ephesians 5;11

26 “So don’t be afraid of your enemies. Everything that is secret will be brought out into the open. Everything that is hidden will be uncovered. __

27 What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight. What is whispered in your ear, shout from the rooftops. 28 Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but can’t kill the soul. Instead, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.

29 “Aren’t two sparrows sold for only a penny? But not one of them falls to the ground without your Father knowing it. 30 He even counts every hair on your head! 31 So don’t be afraid. You are worth more than many sparrows.

Matthew 10: 26-30

In the countless discussions I have had with my sister Irene, in recounting the horrors perpetrated by the criminal operatives of MK Ultra (not outlined in this report), one issue has come up more than any other. That is, that no matter if we ever see justice done (not likely, at least in this life), no matter if people “understand” (not likely); no matter what happens in the near or far future:

WE WANT IT KNOWN what the government has done. Not only to us, but to many other children, those who never lived to tell their stories. Their blood calls out for justice. To this day, there are still children held captive, subjected to these atrocities, and it is for their freedom that we stand against the evildoers and expose them.

WE WANT IT KNOWN why, to this day, we are forced to live like hunted animals, always having to look over our shoulder, always waiting for the next blow to fall.

WE WANT IT KNOWN why we live in poverty, because the government has prevented us from earning a living, from receiving the most fundamental benefits we should be entitled to; how we “fall through the cracks” and are thus deprived of so many basic necessities that a “normal” person takes for granted.

WE WANT IT KNOWN why we have been ostracized, reviled and mocked by ignorant and heartless people, wherever we go, adding insult to injury.

WE WANT IT KNOWN that we have been abandoned and betrayed, even by those who have claimed to “love” us.

WE WANT IT KNOWN that we can’t get the support we need (material or otherwise), not even from our own family, nor from those who say they are our friends.

If nothing else, WE WANT IT KNOWN .

The readers, as always, may make of this report what they will. It is FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY . But it is truthful, vital information and WE WANT IT KNOWN .

Let us return to the words of George Hunter White:

“I was a very minor missionary, actually a heretic, but I toiled wholeheartedly in the vineyards because it was fun, fun, fun. Where else could a red-blooded American boy lie, kill, cheat, steal, rape, and pillage with the sanction and blessing of the All-Highest?”

Ask yourself this question: What kind of “man” could possibly find “fun” in this absolutely diabolical behavior? It is a litany of the worst crimes imaginable. And remember, many of the atrocities of MK Ultra were committed against innocent, defenseless children.

This “red blooded American boy” is the worst sort of psychopath, a sadistic bastard who takes pleasure in harming others. Can anyone reasonably believe his colleagues were any different?

No, these are the Good Old Boys who run the show, who call the shots, who answer to Satan himself.

So, for those who think they can ever justify MK Ultra, by claiming that it was a necessary operation, to “create the perfect spy” during the cold war era, or for any other reason under the sun, they can go straight to Hell, where I’ve no doubt good old George will be burning in the Lake of Fire, along with the rest of the demonic brotherhood.

Barbara Hartwell Percival

July 7, 2013

Barbara Hartwell Vs. CIA





HERE ’S AN UPDATE ON IRENE

These things didn’t just happen to Irene as a little girl. She continues to get stalked, harassed and assaulted to this very day. Here’s more on Irene in her own words:

I have been a victim of MKULTRA since I was in the womb (my mother told me that while she was pregnant with me she was taken to a facility near Virginia beach and that “something was done to me by the government”). My memories that I have never forgotten include episodes with Josef Mengele, William Jennings Bryan the third, Dick Cheney and others. Memories that I had lost, but recovered, include experiences with Ted Kennedy and Nelson Rockefeller, among others.__

Until I moved to Wilmington, NC, with my new husband, I had not put all the pieces together. Ten days after I moved to Wilmington, some new people moved in next door. I was bewildered by this, as the couple that lived there previously had loved their new “dream home” that they had recently built. I asked them why they were moving but received no answer but a scowl.

Soon after, the new neighbors’ dog ran over into my yard while I was outside and the neighbor came over to retrieve her. He introduced himself and asked me over to see his home, meet his wife, and have a glass of wine. I went, suspecting no evil…I don’t remember the rest of the day or coming home.

The new neighbor turned out to be “retired” CIA who knew my uncle, who was also CIA . My uncle warned me to be careful… I later realized that this man was the same man who had hypnotized me when I was 14. From that day on, very strange things began to happen. He hypnotized me, while we sat on the back steps to my house, although I did not recall this for several years. He used me in various ways, tortured and drugged me regularly, hit me with stun guns and tasers, had groups of his minions following me through the park daily, (cheering when they managed to hit me with the stun gun), while I walked my German Shepherd (who he later had blinded by a vet), and abused me in every way imaginable.

At one point, when FINALLY a detective realized that I was telling the truth and confronted him, he had me falsely arrested for “pointing a gun at him, in combat position”. (I don’t know what “combat position is, actually.) In court the judge, who had been pestered daily by this man, along with the prosecuting attorney, did not even give the trial a chance…he declared a guilty verdict with a “prayer for judgement”, which meant that if I did not get into any trouble for a year it would be dismissed. Well, I did not even drive or go anywhere alone for an entire year…I knew better.

But, anyway, I lost my job at a Fine Arts Academy, teaching music, and could no longer teach privately, as fake students were being sent in to harass and cause trouble, bugging my house, etc. At this point, I can’t even get a position as a volunteer at the local Animal Shelter, because of the criminal record and all the nonsense this man has put on the internet about me (such as: “It took six deputies to arrest her). A de-programmer I had been working with for three months was found dead in his chair at home. The last thing he had done was to email me…

A wonderful man who helped me was killed. Every person who believed me was driven out of town…lost their job…etc. The church I attended and where I played the flute, was threatened…they asked me to leave even though they said they knew it was not my fault.

It goes on and on…today I am still occasionally drugged…my arms look like a junkie…and stun-gunned…but not as often as before. Well, a few months ago I was driving along ( I often have cars following me, each containing a man in a baseball cap), when I noticed a car in front of me with the license plate: MKULA4USA . It looked to me like “MKULTRA For USA ”. I wish I had had a camera with me. I thought it was unusual to have 9 letters on a license plate but I guessed that these people make their own or something.

Below is the actual photo taken by Irene:

On May 22nd, I talked to a friend who I was going to meet, and got directions from him. (My cell phone has always been bugged). On my way to meet him I noticed a car that seemed to be “with me”. I maneuvered into a position behind the car, and saw the license plate: MKULU4SA . So I maneuvered some more, until the car was stopped at a red light. This time I had a camera with me and I got this photo. It appears that these people have various license plates containing the letters from “MKULTRA4USA” in different variations. I believe that this photo proves that MKUltra is still happening, despite all the protests from the US gov’t. that it has stopped. And it proves that I was and am still being harassed, despite the protests from my enemies. - -Irene Adrian

