RACHEL MADDOW EXPOSED AS ANOTHER NEW WORLD ORDER, ILLUMINATI SPONSORED, OCCULT DISINFORMATION SOCK PUPPET

Even though I watch the illuminati sponsored mainstream media, (as painful as it is), to keep up on the latest disinformation tactics. The one disinformation source I find to be the most unwatchable is Rachel Maddow. It should be obvious by the way she treats her male guests (or anyone who knows the truth), that she absolutely loathes men, although she tries her best to look like one, but even worse is her disdain for the truth.
Little Ms. Devil Horns strikes again…
Keep in mind, Rachel Maddow’s show isn’t really about her, although she would like you to think it is, but it’s about the puppet masters that put her there. She is nothing but a sock puppet, spewing enough New World Order lies on her show that would put anyone who was really searching for the truth into an idiot box induced coma.
When doing our research on her to find out who she is, what her purpose is and who put her in the position she is in, we ran across, among many writings, an article entitled “Rachel Maddow, A Man Hating, Truth Hating robot.” Well, we’re not really going to focus too much on her personally. Because it’s not relevant. She’s not relevant. All we care about is the truth. Much has been said about her sexuality. That’s not especially relevant either. But it does have some bearing in her case. You see, her controllers specifically wanted a “gay” female for the role she is in.
That way, people will be less likely to criticize her for fear of being labeled as “hate mongers” or engaging in “hate speech.” Well, we know that’s what the game is but all we care about is who is telling the truth and who is spewing illuminati propaganda. We don’t care if it’s coming from someone who is straight, gay or Martian. With that said, let’s look into this woman and discover what her agenda is and who she ultimately works for.
To give you a little background on her, Maddow received a degree in public policy from Stanford University in 2004, and at graduation, received a John Gardner Fellowship award and a Rhodes scholarship. Her next stop was earning her Ph.D at Oxford. Upon receiving her Rhodes, she made a pledge to her friends that she would never sell-out to the establishment. Well, what a joke that pledge has become. Maddow is one of the biggest establishment sell-outs on TV. If you doubt that, look what she looked like at one time (BELOW LEFT). She actually looked like a woman at one time before her Dennis the menace-like transformation into the illuminati sock-puppet she is now. (BELOW RIGHT)
It also shows that having degrees is really almost meaningless in this day and age. It shows that the American college system is nothing but a globalist controlled dumbing down system that doesn’t teach you to think on your own but rather teaches you to parrot what you have been told, in her case “indoctrinated.” It should also not surprise anyone that she is a Rhodes scholar. That doesn’t mean she’s smart, it just means she was indoctrinated at one of the most notorious illuminati organizations in the world which was started by Master illuminist and 33rd degree Freemason Cecil Rhodes. Are things starting to make more sense now?
One other thing you want to keep in mind. The producers of this nonsense on MSNBC advertise her segment as “The Rachel Maddow Show.” That’s very important. It’s formatted like it may be “News”, but it isn’t at all.
It’s a “SHOW!” No different from “The Gong Show,” or “Dallas,” or your local “strip club show,” or any Las Vegas “show,” or any “soap opera show,” which have all been scripted for your entertainment. In short, it’s a staged act directed at the gullible American public to try to blind you to the truth and keep you in an illuminati controlled mindset. Only the uneducated, manipulated American public would interpret what this intellectually challenged woman is saying as “News.”
Maddow is nothing but a sellout to the global elite. She has agreed to spout New World Order propaganda in exchange for fame and her insignificant little perch on MSNBC. But make no mistake about it. Ultimately, the illuminati and the mainstream media that promote their agenda are serving Satan. They have sold their souls to gain control but the payment was to bow down and worship him. It’s the same concept we see when Satan (the god of this world), tried to get Jesus to worship him.
REVELATION 12:9 This great dragon…the ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, the one deceiving the whole world…was thrown down to the earth with all his angels.
JOHN 8:44 “You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
Satan is presently called the “god of this world” in II Corinthians 4:4. Jesus referred to Satan’s Kingdom in Matthew 12:26 when He said, “And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?” This world and this world’s kingdoms are under the domain of Satan. When Jesus Christ was tempted by Satan, ”...the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, showed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.
And the devil said unto him, ‘All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. If thou wilt worship me all shalt be thine.’ (Luke 4:5-7).”
Let’s look at what her game is. It’s obviously to dismiss and ridicule anyone who questions the “official story.” How many times have you heard her refer to any critical thinkers as “conspiracy theorists” or “kooks” or “nutters.” There was a Youtube video exposing the truth about the Sandy Hook fraud that got over 10 million hits.
To that, Maddow was supposedly amazed at how many people could believe such nonsense…...she bemused sarcastically. Keep in mind, there was no investigative reporting on WHY so many people are leaving the mainstream media and looking into alternative news sources, oh no, just childish ridicule about “conspiracy theorists”, (Maddow and her cohorts apparently aren’t creative enough to come up with another name, but I digress).
Rachel Maddow: “Three people who share the honor of being (blinks rapidly multiple times which is characteristic of liars) the siblings, the brothers and sisters, of Victoria Soto–and you know that name, Vicki Soto, because she was one of the teachers who was killed (a lie) at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown in December.”
“She died shielding her students, trying to get them hidden away within her classroom”, (another lie).
Maddow can’t even restrain herself. It is such a rotten lie her body/facial language belies her, no way to hide it. Liars tend to purse their lips and talk out of the corner of their mouths. Maddow tends to talk with a crooked mouth anyway, along with a forked tongue, but it’s even more pronounced here. The point is, she’s lying, and she knows she’s lying. She knows these people are crisis actors so that makes her complicit in this farce.
Maddow interviewed these Sandy Hook impostors on her show. (ABOVE) In addition to Carlee Soto, she had her supposed sister Jillian and brother Carlos. If you looked into our article about the Sandy Hook hoax, you’ll see beyond a doubt that these are actors from the Greenberg/Sexton family and are not from any family named Soto nor did they loose any family member at Sandy Hook.
Here is a excerpt from this ridiculous interview:
Maddow: “Carlee, when you were having those meetings today and you were talking to those members of Congress, did you get the sense that they are going to do anything?”
(Editor’s note): Before the sentence is even finished from Maddow’s mouth, Soto prepares yet another one of her vile lies:
Purportedly Carlee Soto: “Um, honestly, I think that they’re gonna try. I feel like, you know, after listening to our stories and after seeing the pictures of our sibling (who calls their brothers and sisters “siblings?” How about using their names?). One of the little boys in Vicki’s room, Jesse, and just seeing the photos kind of made it real.”
(Editors note): This government operative mole is busted as nothing more than a wicked, petulant bad actress with an agenda. Make no mistake about it, she lost no sister to a hail of bullets at Sandy Hook. Yet, her whole mission is to attack the people’s rights by trashing the second amendment.
Maddow: “The Senator was talking about what one NRA lobbyist called the “Connecticut Effect,” that people who don’t want any changes in gun laws are waiting for the Connecticut effect to wear off, for people to stop feeling so bad–about what happened to your sister and about what happened in Sandy Hook so that maybe there’s less urgency about it.”
(Purportedly Carlee Soto): “That aggravates me very much”
(Editors note): Below is the exact moment that Soto gave that answer. Yea, she really looks aggravated doesn’t she?
Maddow is also dismissing anyone who questions the “official story” of the Boston Marathon Bombings: We have proven there is more to this story than is being reported as well:
Here’s what the deal is and exactly why this talentless, obnoxious, deviant woman is on the air.
The power elite realize that a growing number of people everyday are waking up the fact that there is a deliberate, evil plan by the leaders of this world’s system to enslave you, take away your freedoms and liberties and establish a New World Order to ultimately be run by the Biblical Antichrist. They aren’t real worried yet, because only about 10% of the population has figured this out. But, they don’t want anymore dissident’s than need be, so she is there to mock and belittle people who are on to the truth.
Interesting in all this, is her adamant stance that the U.S. government would never engage in false flag terror attacks. Maybe if she had completed her homework on time she may have learned of such incidents as the “Gulf of Tonkin” or “Operation Northwoods.” She is obviously not schooled in true history and world events.
Here is an historic review on America and how “false flag” operations are a part of American history.
But let’s keep this in mind. Maddow, like we asserted earlier, has never had an original thought or assessment in her time on MSNBC. She says what she is told to say. She believes what she is told to believe. She is nothing but a mind controlled zombie of the power elite.
The Gulf of Tonkin affair being a false flag attack perpetrated by the U.S. government to gain support for the Vietnam war to which former Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara later admitted actually happened. That is a fact.
But considering how Maddow berates conspiracy theorists continually throughout her segment, she herself must not believe McNamara’s admission of guilt, an admission from an ex U.S. government Secretary of Defense no less!
Mind you they say ignorance is bliss, so is this just Rachel Maddow showing her own ignorance or are we seeing the usual corporate mind controlled media presenter. We think the latter.
But Maddow’s not really to blame for her absurd rant. She is, after all, like her hero Obama or George W. Bush, just a teleprompter reader controlled by the Rothschild banking industry.
So regardless of information, facts, figures and investigations, Rachel Maddow believes there are no such things as conspiracy theories and those who believe such conspiracies are too ideological and emotional.
How ironic that in her vain attempt to make those who have figured out the truth look foolish, look who is really the fool!
Let’s be real, if the people at MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX really thought people who questioned the truth were all nut cases, they wouldn’t even bother to mention it. The fact is, they are a bit alarmed that there is a growing number of people who seek out and find the truth outside of the mainstream media and it is partly Maddow’s job to do damage control and discredit that movement. That’s what her segment a few weeks ago about “Lizard people” was about. She lumps in legitimate truth seekers with ridiculous concepts.. That may work with some of the gullible American sheeple, but we know her game.
They also know that once people see the truth, there is no going back. It’s kind of like trying to un-ring a bell. So to keep the remaining sheeple exposed to her nightly lies, she tries to make people who see the truth sound crazy. She doesn’t want people to even bother to look in another direction because “it’s crazy.” Just trust the media…anyone else outside that, is just crazy…...no need to even research it. And besides, you don’t want to be part of those crazy “conspiracy theorists” do you? That’s how this manipulation works. Hopefully, you should be on to the game now.
By the way, since she and other New World Order puppets like Maddow seem to like that word “Conspiracy” so much, let’s look at what it really means.
In criminal law, “a conspiracy is an agreement between two or more persons to commit a crime at some time in the future. Criminal law in some countries or for some conspiracies may require that at least one overt act must also have been undertaken in furtherance of that agreement, to constitute an offense. There is no limit on the number participating in the conspiracy and, in most countries, no requirement that any steps have been taken to put the plan into effect (compare attempts which require proximity to the full offense). For the purposes of concurrence, the actus reus is a continuing one and parties may join the plot later and incur joint liability and conspiracy can be charged where the co-conspirators have been acquitted or cannot be traced. Finally, repentance by one or more parties does not affect liability but may reduce their sentence.”
Well isn’t that interesting? A “conspiracy” just means two or more people agreed together to commit a crime. That means if you believe that two brothers together engineered the Boston Marathon bombing, you believe in a conspiracy. If you believe the official story of 9/11, that Osama Bin Laden working with 19 hijackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center, you believe in a conspiracy. So who are the real “Conspiracy Theorists?” Well, it’s people who believe the official story. Ironic, isn’t it? We as critical thinkers know that a conspiracy has taken place based on facts and evidence. We believe in conspiracy facts, not theories. The sheeple who follow the mainstream media are the real conspiracy theorists, because they don’t test what they’ve been told. They don’t do their homework and research like we do. They don’t have all the facts and are misinformed and/or uninformed. They are in short, just lambs led to a New World Order slaughter.
Oh and they don’t stop there…...no, no, no. The mainstream media also made up the word “truther.” Now, I would guess that the “truth” is a good thing to know. You would think that “the truth” would be an honorable, noble and good thing to be a part of. BUT NO…..The lying mainstream media has put that word through a blender, stretched it out, mutilated it, refined and renamed it to where it is now something insane and crazy. I hope you are catching on and seeing their game by now.
Maddow isn’t a journalist. She isn’t a news anchor. She is a government sponsored disinformation specialist who has never reported a legitimate news story in her life and does nothing but spew opinions and tells contrived government sponsored stories to lead a gullible public down the pipers path.
The easiest way to see what the agenda is, if you want to watch this MSNBC type garbage, is if Maddow is promoting it, that means it’s a government sponsored lie and coverup. However, if she is dismissing it and ridiculing it, that is something you should look more into, because that is the direction the truth is in.
Remember, Maddow and all mainstream media outlets are not there to tell you the truth. They are there to get you thinking down the wrong direction. They want you looking down the wrong path. They are there to keep the truth hidden in plain sight. In all, there are 25 rules of how to spread disinformation. Maddow has used all of them that pertain to the media at one time or another. So, we want to show you what the outline is for public disinformation and how they work.
Here are 25 rules the government and it’s minions use to spread disinformation and discredit people who question them and try to find out the real truth.
Twenty-Five Rules of Disinformation
Note: The last five (or six, depending on situation)
rules are generally not directly within the ability of the traditional
disinfo artist to apply. These rules are generally used more directly
by those at the leadership, key players, or planning level of the
criminal conspiracy or conspiracy to cover up.
1. Sidetrack opponents with name calling and ridicule. This is also
known as the primary attack the messenger ploy, though other methods
qualify as variants of that approach. Associate opponents with
unpopular titles such as “Lizard people”, “conspiracy theorists”, “nut cases”, “kooks”, “right-wing”, “liberal”, “left-
wing”, “terrorists”, “conspiracy buffs”, “radicals”, “militia”,
“racists”, “religious fanatics”, “tin foil hat wearers”, and so forth. Question the “sanity”
of anyone who believes the “outlandish”, “crazy”, “insane” possibility of
9/11 being an inside job. This
makes others shrink from support out of fear of gaining the same
label.
Who’s really the fool, Rachel?
2. Become incredulous and indignant. Avoid discussing key issues and
instead focus on side issues which can be used show the topic as being
critical of some otherwise sacrosanct group or theme. This is also
known as the “How dare you!” gambit.
3. Create rumor mongers. Avoid discussing issues by describing all
charges, regardless of venue or evidence, as mere rumors and wild
accusations. Other derogatory terms mutually exclusive of truth may
work as well. This method works especially well with a silent press,
because the only way the public can learn of the facts are through
such “arguable rumors”. If you can associate the material with the
Internet, use this fact to certify it a “wild rumor” which can have no
basis in fact.
4. Use a straw man. Find or create a seeming element of your
opponent’s argument which you can easily knock down to make yourself
look good and the opponent to look bad. Either make up an issue you
may safely imply exists based on your interpretation of the opponent/
opponent arguments/situation, or select the weakest aspect of the
weakest charges. Amplify their significance and destroy them in a way
which appears to debunk all the charges, real and fabricated alike,
while actually avoiding discussion of the real issues.
5. Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil. Regardless of what you
know, don’t discuss it, especially if you are a public figure, news
anchor, etc. If it’s not reported, it didn’t happen, and you never
have to deal with the issues.
6. Hit and Run. In any public forum, make a brief attack of your
opponent or the opponent position and then scamper off before an
answer can be fielded, or simply ignore any answer. This works
extremely well in Internet and letters-to-the-editor environments
where a steady stream of new identities can be called upon without
having to explain criticism reasoning—simply make an accusation or
other attack, never discussing issues, and never answering any
subsequent response, for that would dignify the opponent’s viewpoint.
7. Question motives. Twist or amplify any fact which could so taken to
imply that the opponent operates out of a hidden personal agenda or
other bias. This avoids discussing issues and forces the accuser on
the defensive.
8. Invoke authority. Claim for yourself or associate yourself with
authority and present your argument with enough “jargon” and
“minutiae” to illustrate you are “one who knows”, and simply say it
isn’t so without discussing issues or demonstrating concretely why or
citing sources.
9. Play Dumb. No matter what evidence or logical argument is offered,
avoid discussing issues with denial that have any credibility, make
any sense, provide any proof, contain or make a point, have logic, or
support a conclusion. Mix well for maximum effect.
10. Associate opponent charges with old news. A derivative of the
straw man usually, in any large-scale matter of high visibility,
someone will make charges early on which can be or were already easily
dealt with. Where it can be foreseen, have your own side raise a straw
man issue and have it dealt with early on as part of the initial
contingency plans. Subsequent charges, regardless of validity or new
ground uncovered, can usually them be associated with the original
charge and dismissed as simply being a rehash without need to address
current issues—so much the better where the opponent is or was
involved with the original source.
11. Establish and rely upon fall-back positions. Using a minor matter
or element of the facts, take the “high road” and “confess” with
candor that some innocent mistake, in hindsight, was made, but that
opponents have seized on the opportunity to blow it all out of
proportion and imply greater crimes which, “just isn’t so.”
Others can reinforce this on your behalf, later. Done properly, this
can garner sympathy and respect for “coming clean” and “owning up” to
your mistakes without addressing more serious issues.
12. Enigmas have no solution. Drawing upon the overall umbrella of
events surrounding the crime and the multitude of players and events,
paint the entire affair as too complex to solve. This causes those
otherwise following the matter to begin to loose interest more quickly
without having to address the actual issues.
13. Alice in Wonderland Logic. Avoid discussion of the issues by
reasoning backwards with an apparent deductive logic in a way that
forbears any actual material fact.
14. Demand complete solutions. Avoid the issues by requiring opponents
to solve the crime at hand completely, a ploy which works best for
items qualifying for rule 10.
15. Fit the facts to alternate conclusions. This requires creative
thinking unless the crime was planned with contingency conclusions in
place.
16. Vanishing evidence and witnesses. If it does not exist, it is not
fact, and you won’t have to address the issue.
17. Change the subject. Usually in connection with one of the other
ploys listed here, find a way to side-track the discussion with
abrasive or controversial comments in hopes of turning attention to a
new, more manageable topic. This works especially well with companions
who can “argue” with you over the new topic and polarize the
discussion arena in order to avoid discussing more key issues.
18. Emotionalize, Antagonize, and Goad Opponents. If you can’t do
anything else, chide and taunt your opponents and draw them into
emotional responses which will tend to make them look foolish and
overly motivated, and generally render their material somewhat less
coherent. Not only will you avoid discussing the issues in the first
instance, but even if their emotional response addresses the issue,
you can further avoid the issues by then focusing on how “sensitive
they are to criticism”.
19. Ignore proof presented, demand impossible proofs. This is perhaps
a variant of the “play dumb” rule. Regardless of what material may be
presented by an opponent in public forums, claim the material
irrelevant and demand proof that is impossible for the opponent to
come by (it may exist, but not be at his disposal, or it may be
something which is known to be safely destroyed or withheld, such as a
murder weapon). In order to completely avoid discussing issues may
require you to categorically deny and be critical of media or books as
valid sources, deny that witnesses are acceptable, or even deny that
statements made by government or other authorities have any meaning or
relevance.
20. False evidence. Whenever possible, introduce new facts or clues
designed and manufactured to conflict with opponent presentations as
useful tools to neutralize sensitive issues or impede resolution. This
works best when the crime was designed with contingencies for the
purpose, and the facts cannot be easily separated from the
fabrications.
21. Call a Grand Jury, Special Prosecutor, or other empowered
investigative body. Subvert the (process) to your benefit and
effectively neutralize all sensitive issues without open discussion.
Once convened, the evidence and testimony are required to be secret
when properly handled. For instance, if you own the prosecuting
attorney, it can insure a Grand Jury hears no useful evidence and that
the evidence is sealed an unavailable to subsequent investigators.
Once a favorable verdict (usually, this technique is applied to find
the guilty innocent, but it can also be used to obtain charges when
seeking to frame a victim) is achieved, the matter can be considered
officially closed.
22. Manufacture a new truth. Create your own expert(s), group(s),
author(s), leader(s) or influence existing ones willing to forge new
ground via scientific, investigative, or social research or testimony
which concludes favorably. In this way, if you must actually address
issues, you can do so authoritatively.
23. Create bigger distractions. If the above does not seem to be
working to distract from sensitive issues, or to prevent unwanted
media coverage of unstoppable events such as trials, create bigger
news stories (or treat them as such) to distract the multitudes.
24. Silence critics. If the above methods do not prevail, consider
removing opponents from circulation by some definitive solution so
that the need to address issues is removed entirely. This can be by
their death, arrest and detention, blackmail or destruction of their
character by release of blackmail information, or merely by proper
intimidation with blackmail or other threats.
25. Vanish. If you are a key holder of secrets or otherwise overly
illuminated and you think the heat is getting too hot, to avoid the
issues, vacate the kitchen.
So, hopefully, you are more aware now of what the Rachel Maddow agenda is. It’s nothing new. Satan and his minions don’t ever change their stripes. And why should they? What they are doing right now fools 90% of the population. We are writing this in hopes that you are not one of the deceived. Remember, ultimately Satan and those who do his agenda will FAIL!
EPH 5:11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS, BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM;
If you don’t get it, here’s why:
1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.
She's just gross. Great article, CZ! Thanks for numerating your points within their agenda of the 25 rules of disinformation. Will you write an article on Scientology please?
Frank wrote on 07/27/2013 08:50 AM
Great article.. I am amazed at how pretty the blonde Rachel, "was," before her MSNBC indoctrination! My only, "complaint," is that you compared her with my all-time favorite TV show, "Dallas." J.R. was flatout truthful, by comparison! Lol.
Lion of Judah wrote on 11/18/2013 12:41 PM
Great article, but I have to contend that she doesn't hate men (except for good men). The Satanic agenda is opposed to motherhood and the qualities of mercy and goodness. If she hated men, she wouldn't have joined with the Satanic agenda. She's playing a role to promote the stereotype of lesbianism, but in reality it's a way to get good-hearted homosexual people to become indoctrinated and corrupted. She's a pretender.
Rissa wrote on 04/30/2013 01:05 PM
She's just gross. Great article, CZ! Thanks for numerating your points within their agenda of the 25 rules of disinformation. Will you write an article on Scientology please?
Frank wrote on 07/27/2013 08:50 AM
Great article.. I am amazed at how pretty the blonde Rachel, "was," before her MSNBC indoctrination! My only, "complaint," is that you compared her with my all-time favorite TV show, "Dallas." J.R. was flatout truthful, by comparison! Lol.
Lion of Judah wrote on 11/18/2013 12:41 PM
Great article, but I have to contend that she doesn't hate men (except for good men). The Satanic agenda is opposed to motherhood and the qualities of mercy and goodness. If she hated men, she wouldn't have joined with the Satanic agenda. She's playing a role to promote the stereotype of lesbianism, but in reality it's a way to get good-hearted homosexual people to become indoctrinated and corrupted. She's a pretender.
Heather Z. wrote on 11/18/2014 01:45 PM
Loved the article! Sock puppet! Gong Show! All hilarious and TRUE too!