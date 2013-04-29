THE BOSTON MARATHON BOMBINGS: A NEW WORLD ORDER, OCCULT CASE OF PIN THE BACKPACK ON THE PATSY

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com Don’t get sucked into all the lies about these brothers that is being put out now by the government and mainstream media. Remember, at first they wanted us to believe that these brothers hijacked a car and admitted to their victim that they were the bombers. Then they wanted us to believe as late as April 21st that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was fighting for his life in a hospital. Then on April 22nd, they tell us he has a throat wound and may never be able to talk. Now, on April 23rd, he’s all the sudden talking and admitting to the crime by telling investigators he read an on-line manual on how to build bombs. THESE ARE FBI LIES FROM BEGINNING TO END ! DON ’T BE FOOLED !** CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME ! This is really getting old. The globalists keep doing the same thing over and over. And why should they change? Most of the population never seems to get any smarter and see what is happening to them. The Boston marathon bombings is another illuminati false flag event. Notice how the media has already determined that these two are the ones who did the bombings. No trial, no due process…NOTHING but information from “sources” and “officials.” They are talking about no one else. The same tactic we saw with Osama Bin Laden after the events of 9/11. Some things never change. They want us to believe that one of the suspects, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was one of the brothers that bombed the event with his backpack…..the only problem is, there are pictures of him leaving with his backpack on AFTER the bombing took place. Click on the video (BELOW). Look at this statement from Barack Obama a day after the bombings: President Barack Obama said there are many unanswered questions about the bombing, including whether the Tsarnaev brothers, ethnic Chechens from southern Russia who had been in the U.S. for about a decade and lived in the Boston area, had help from others. The president urged people not to “rush judgment about their motivations.” Get your prescriptions paid for by telling others about this INCREDIBLE PROGRAM ! Earn Additional Money Too! I find it interesting he urged people “not to rush to judgment about their motivations.” I thought the law says “Innocent until proven guilty”? The president has already decided they are guilty and is now questioning their motivations…..If he really didn’t want people to rush to judgement, the real question is DID THEY EVEN DO IT ? Most of the time, the government doesn’t want their patsies to go to trial or be able to talk, (see Oswald) so don’t be surprised if Dzhokhar Tsarnaev dies before his trial or something happens to where he can’t talk. The news stations are making a big deal out of the fact Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was not given his Miranda warnings. If they don’t read him is rights, the investigators have 48 hours to do so. The investigators intentionally did not read him his rights! Why? If the government determines you are an “enemy combatant”, they are not required to read you your rights….even if you are an American Citizen and guilty of nothing! THIS IS TOTALLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL . Remember the “innocent until proven guilty” theme? Without this, who-so-ever the government determines is an “enemy combatant” does not have any rights even before you receive due process. Do you see where they want to go with this? WHOEVER does not agree with the government can be labeled as an “enemy combatant” even if you have not been convicted of any crime. So what they are saying is anyone who speaks out against the government, (including this website), can be labeled an enemy and thus has no rights and no protection. They are just starting to open up this can of worms here on the “alleged” bomber, that public opinion has already convicted, so that way, people won’t think twice about it…that is….until they do this to you and I. It’s too early to know what spin and lie the government will tell us about this event, but you can rest assured both the state and federal government will try to use this tragic event to blame whatever convenient enemies are most advantageous. Authorities in Boston and in Washington D.C., evidently decided to seize this crisis and lock down an entire major American metropolitan city, Boston, Massachusetts. Suffice it to say that this crisis provided a great opportunity to train militarized police forces to lock down a major American city. While this type of military control over a civilian city has never been done before, during World War III , it was in the plans. Now, when Antichrist is almost ready to step on the world scene, you can bet, planned terror attacks are going to occur in multiple American cities. At that time, a good number of cities are going to be locked down tightly within 72 hours. This crisis provided an excellent training to further erode our Constitution and establish a police state. (BELOW) The government refuses to answer why the finish line was loaded with special force operatives BEFORE the explosion: (BELOW) Like these two men with listening devices. One has a backpack on and the other has his off and is holding it. (Ready to drop it?) Then just before the explosion, you can see one of the men running but he is now WITHOUT HIS BACKPACK !!!! There is no doubt, this bombing is a government special operations designed to further erode our constitution and take away the liberties of every American as outlined in the illuminati card game (BELOW). Here’s how the game is played. It’s a classic case of “Problem, Reaction, Solution” or “Order out of chaos.” The global elite, in their never ending war against citizens of the world, stage a “terror” attack: (the problem). That get’s the public to fear the unknown: (the reaction). Since people that are traumatized and fearful are easy to manipulate and control, the illuminati come in with: (the solution). What the global elite want is more and more draconian laws designed to take away your freedoms, enslave you and ultimately to bring in their New World Order. These new laws they enact are disguised as ways to combat “terror” and keep us “safe.” But we should know better by now….you would think. Well, for the most part, people don’t get any smarter. They don’t learn. The fact is, for a nation to attack itself, then blame it on an outside enemy is the oldest trick in the book. When Christianity was starting to gather momentum and challenge the Roman government, Caesar (Nero), burned Rome, blamed it on the Christians, and then fed the Christians to the Lions with the full support of the Roman citizens. Sound familiar? “Beware the leader who bangs the drums of war in order to whip the citizenry into a patriotic fervor, for patriotism is indeed a double-edged sword. It both emboldens the blood, just as it narrows the mind. And when the drums of war have reached a fever pitch and the blood boils with hate and the mind is closed, the leader will have no need in seizing the rights of the citizenry. Rather, the citizenry, infused with fear and blinded by patriotism, will offer up all their rights unto the leader and gladly so. How do I know? For this is what I have done. And I am Caesar.”—Julius Caesar The patsy business is nothing new. You’ll see this same tactic throughout American History. John F. Kennedy’s alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy. Martin Luther King’s alleged assassin, James Earl Ray was a patsy. Bobby Kennedy’s alleged assassin, Sirhan Sirhan was a manchurian candidate mind controlled patsy. The same can be said of John Hinckley Jr. who took a shot at Ronald Reagan. Osama Bin Laden was the ultimate patsy. Hopefully, no one reading this article is naive enough to believe that an old man on kidney dialysis could penetrate America’s 40 billion dollar defense system with nothing but a cell phone, and a laptop and all from a cave in Afghanistan. If you do believe that, stop reading now, unplug your brain further and go sit in front of CNN for the rest of the week. Some patsies had the drug, “Scopolamine” administered to them. This was also used in creating mind controlled victims in the MK-Ultra programs: Under the influence of scopolamine, a person is unable to form memories or make rational decisions. Therefore, if the patsies were administered scopolamine prior to the shooting and told to take the weapons and carry out the attack, he would do so without resistance because he is unable to decide for himself and is highly susceptible to suggestion. Devils Breath Devil’s﻿ Breath (also called scopolamine). The drug basically blocks a receptor site in the brain and represses the normal functioning of the hippocampus (responsible for memory encoding) and also acts as a neurotransmitter inhibitor, targeting the acetylcholine transmitter, which controls decision making. Notorious government patsies (BELOW) John Wilkes Booth/Lee Harvey Oswald: (Abraham Lincoln/John Fitzgerald Kennedy): What people don’t know: A jury found John Wilkes Booth guilty as part of a conspiracy. And for that his accomplishes were found guilty and hung. In the Kennedy murder, in 1978, the House Assassinations Committee ruled that there was a 96% chance a shot came from the front of Kennedy’s limo, thus contradicting the Warren commissions finding that Oswald acted alone. (BELOW) Sirhan Sirhan: (Robert Francis Kennedy) What people don’t know: Is the coroner found that Sirhan Sirhan could NOT have fired the fatal headshot. All the witnesses say that Sirhan did not come any closer to Kennedy than three feet and Kennedy never turned his back toward Sirhan, but the coroner said the fatal shot came from the back, right behind Kennedy’s ear, and not more than point blank range, thus ruling out Sirhan and implicating a security guard named Thane Eugene Cesar. (BELOW) John Hinckley Jr.: (Ronald Reagan) What people don’t know: The Hinckley’s and the Bush’s, yes we mean the George Bush’s, not only knew each other, but were oil business partners. As a matter of fact, Neil Bush and John Hinckley Junior’s father had a scheduled lunch the day of the attempted assassination. That lunch was cancelled and not a word of it was ever said about that, nor was the fact that these families knew each other was ever exposed to the American people. Interesting that Hinckley never had a trial to where this truth might come out, but was sent right to an insane asylum. James Earl Ray ( Martin Luther King): What people don’t know: In 1999 there was a civil trial that ruled in the King family’s favor, proving there was indeed a conspiracy instigated by the American government in Dr. King’s murder. It also ruled that a local businessman named Lloyd Jowers was liable in a broader conspiracy as part of King’s murder. (Note: Jowers later admitted he gave $100,000 to a local policeman, Lt. Earl Clark, to kill King). (BELOW) Let’s not forget the most recent photoshopped patsy, Adam Lanza: We suggest you look more into this: THE SANDY HOOK HOAX (BELOW) This newest tragedy is being worked the same as another patsy, Osama Bin Laden. They wanted us to believe that this is all the equipment you need to bring down all of the United States defense system. When he was allegedly captured and killed, forensics was not called in to examine the body to see if it was really him. Nope, before he could be identified, the troops were ordered to throw him in the ocean. That way, there is no body nor could anyone ever go back to find it. If you want to know more about this government lie, click here: THE 9/11 LIE (BELOW) If you’ll remember, this is the poverty housing Bin Laden was allegedly using while hiding from American forces, (we know he had been dead for at least a decade before he was supposedly caught and killed…but I digress)....one oversight though….he had no satellite dish…....(DOH!) Once “the powers that be” realized that Bin Laden needed a dish to carry out his activities..VOILA’, a dish was added: (BELOW) Now here’s more nonsense we are supposed to believe about the newest patsies who allegedly bombed the Boston Marathon with bombs hidden in their backpacks. They are Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev. One became an American citizen last year on Sept. 11. What a coincidence huh? The other was a boxer who once said: “I like the USA .” (So why was he mad?) The two known suspects in the attack on the Boston Marathon, one killed, one on the loose as of this writing, are brothers of Chechen origin had came to the United States a decade ago, law enforcement officials told NBC News. The suspect at large Friday was Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, who was born in Kyrgyzstan and became a naturalized American citizen on Sept. 11, 2012, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Authorities were hunting him door-to-door in the Boston suburbs, and ordered an unconstitutional lockdown that paralyzed a region of more than 1 million people for most of the day. Generally, the global elite don’t like their patsies captured but that may change with this latest incident. Remember, this is ultimately about disarming America’s citizens. Generally, the illuminists don’t want their patsies to go to trial and take the chance the world will see they had nothing to do with the bombings. But since this is about eroding our 4th and 2nd amendments, that may not be the case here. There may be a kangaroo court trial like in the Washington D.C. sniper killings. (NBC NEWS , APRIL 19) “Boston and its suburbs, universities and transit system were on total lockdown Friday as police hunted door to door for marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on the loose after his accomplice brother was killed in a stunning chain of events that left one cop dead and another injured, officials said. During a desperate effort to flee after their photos were released by the FBI , the brothers carjacked a Mercedes SUV and told the driver they were the men behind Monday’s double blast attack at the race and had just killed a campus security officer, a source told NBC News. The driver was released unhurt. The older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed after a wild chase and firefight, but Dzhokhar was still at large in a densely populated area, and an associate was being sought. Adding to the nightmare, an explosive was found in Boston Friday morning and disabled, an official said.” YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME ! Not only are we supposed to believe these two patsies are dumb enough to stick around the Boston area all week, but they also expect us to believe that they carjacked an SUV and told the driver they were guilty of the bombings!? And the story just gets better from here. “The brothers then carjacked a Mercedes SUV , holding the driver captive for a half-hour while they tried to use his cash card to get money from three ATM ’s, a source said. At the first, they put in the wrong number; at the second, they took out $800 and at the third, they were told they had exceeded the withdrawal limit, the source said.” Now, the “officials” need the patsies to leave a paper trail. So now they apparently need money, so they go to three ATM machines so they can conveniently leave their photos on the ATM cameras. By the way, most ATMs won’t give you more than $300, But this one, for some reason gave out $800… (NBC NEWS , APRIL 19) Boston and its suburbs, universities and transit system were on total lockdown Friday as police hunted door to door for marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, on the loose after his accomplice brother was killed in a stunning chain of events that left one cop dead and another injured, officials said. Oh, now it looks like police killed one the the “suspects.” No use in having two patsies walking around. also in a move right out of Nazi Germany, the police completely violate the 4th amendment as they put the entire city of Boston on lockdown while they search door to door for the “suspect.” That’s exactly what the Nazi’s did. Arrest everyone in sight and hold them for as long as they needed to, or didn’t need to and sort everything out later. That’s why our forefathers created the Constitution and Bill of Rights to stop this kind of Police State! Let’s look at how this bombing really went down and how it took government agents to pull this off. Tony Cartalucci What appear to be private contractors, wearing unmarked, matching uniforms and operating an unmarked SUV affixed with communication equipment near the finish line of the Boston Marathon shortly after the bomb blasts, can be seen beforehand, standing and waiting just meters away from where the first bomb was detonated. The contractor-types had moved away from the bomb’s location before it detonated, and could be seen just across the street using communication equipment and waiting for similar dressed and equipped individuals to show up after the blasts. Above Image: An already widely distributed photo showing the contractor-types on the bottom left, just left of where the bomb was placed and detonated. The men are wearing matching, unmarked uniforms, large black bags, and appear to be waiting, separately, and “behind” the rest of the crowd. In the upper left corner, a wooden structure forming one half of a temporary photography “bridge” over the finish line can be seen and serves as a useful reference when establishing the contractor-types’ position in other photos. Above Image: After the explosion, two of the contractors seen by the wall next to the bomb, appear across the street, both using communication equipment. This photo too has been distributed and enlarged many times across the Internet. (click to enlarge) Above Image: An unmarked SUV with a considerable amount of communication gear on the roof appears, surrounded by identically dressed men. The vehicle parks near the bleachers. (click to enlarge) Above Image: Event staff and contractors both above and below the bleachers begin tearing up the skirting and appear to be looking for something or retrieving something while casualties are still being treated and evacuated across the street. (click to enlarge) Above Image: What appears to be an FBI bomb squad truck pulls in, with a woman wearing what is clearly the letters F.B.I. on her vest. She talks with two contractors while it appears a third is partially in the truck’s right-hand side. Also note that the area contractors and event staff tore up, is now taped off. (click to enlarge) Above Image: The FBI truck and contractor SUV sit seemingly abandoned, neither the FBI agent, nor the contractors can be seen. What they did, or where they went remains so far, unknown. (click to enlarge) It should be noted, that with the exception of the contractor-types, all other responders at the scene, including the FBI agent, can be clearly identified, from police to the fire department, to medics and even individuals wearing vests with “B.A.A. Physician” written on them. It should also be noted that no other uniformed individuals can be seen standing near the bomb site aside from the contractor-types. These men were unidentified, professional contractors apparently augmenting public servants at the Boston Marathon, present before and after the bomb blasts in the direct vicinity of the incident. After the blasts, whether it was their intended function or not, they appeared to be searching for something under the bleachers before being joined by what appears to be the FBI bomb squad. The FBI and the city of Boston has so far categorically failed to provide any information on these highly suspicious individuals. Suspects’ Aunt Gives Blistering Interview and suggests that her nephews were set up Apr. 19, 2013, 2:16 PM | 40,278 A Toronto woman who identified herself as the Boston Marathon bombings suspects’ aunt suggested to reporters Friday afternoon that her nephews had been set up. “All these pictures are on the computer,” Maret Tsarnaeva told reporters in a press conference that was aired by CNN . “I have to see them. You have to have a motive first, something that would drive you to some actions. They cannot go crazy or mad or sick just for one day. As far as I know, they are fine.” “I don’t trust the FBI ,” she added. “Show me evidence.” She was asked who she thinks set them up. “Whoever needs this,” she said, shrugging. “Whoever is looking for those who need to be blamed for these attacks.” And she has every reason to be suspicious and think her nephews were set up. In the below video, watch proof of how the FBI , without question, doctored the surveillance video. Let’s listen to Maret Tsarnaeva in her own words: Read more: Business Insider (BELOW) What else about the bombings you are not being told? REMEMBER , TO ESTABLISH A NEW WORLD ORDER , THE OLD ONE MUST BE DESTROYED FIRST . At this point, all we can do is be patient and wait for further developments and if we’re very fortunate, more evidence will surface which will help us in determining more of the Illuminati’s involvement in this tragedy. Let’s remember that even though we are focusing on Illuminati involvement in this tragedy, people have been murdered, maimed and seriously hurt. Let’s all pray for their speedy recovery and hope this will open people’s eyes as to who the real enemy is. CHECK BACK IN FREQUENTLY AS WE WILL UPDATE YOU WHEN WE GET MORE INFORMATION By Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.