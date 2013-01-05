THE 2013 BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING IS ANOTHER ILLUMINATI FALSE FLAG OPERATION

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

(NOTE) Don’t get sucked into all the lies about these brothers that is being put out now by the government and mainstream media. Remember, at first they wanted us to believe that these brothers hijacked a car and admitted to their victim that they were the bombers. Then they wanted us to believe as late as April 21st that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was fighting for his life in a hospital. Then on April 22nd, they tell us he has a throat wound and may never be able to talk. Now, on April 23rd, he’s all the sudden talking and admitting to the crime by telling investigators he read an on-line manuel on how to build bombs. THESE ARE FBI LIES FROM BEGINNING TO END ! DON ’T BE FOOLED !

BREAKING NEWS : AFTER YOU READ THIS ARTICLE MAKE SURE AND LOOK AT OUR UPDATE ABOUT THE ALLEGED SUSPECTS WHO ARE NOTHING BUT INNOCENT PATSIES IN A BIGGER PLOT : THE BOSTON MARATHON : PIN THE BACKPACK ON THE PATSY

(BELOW) Here’s is the latest proof that it was at least 5 government special ops forces who carried out the bombings:

There is no doubt the 2 brothers are innocent patsies

The government refuses to answer why the finish line was loaded with special force operatives BEFORE the explosion:

(BELOW) Like this man who is seen with a backpack on just before the explosions talking with someone through a communication device, and then seen running from the scene without his backpack:

It should be blatantly obvious by now that events like this bombing at the Boston Marathon is not a coincidence. It is another illuminati staged event to instill more fear into an already intellectually crippled American public. This was staged by the same bloodlines who murdered JFK . They gave us a hint of this by initially claiming the JFK library was bombed as well, although they later backed off somewhat on that. Maybe they decided that was too obvious? (BELOW).

This was staged by the same people who carried out the 9/11 fiasco. This was staged by the same people who gave us Sandy Hook, the OKC bombings, London 2005 and Madrid 2003. This was staged by the same illuminati globalists who want to take away your freedoms, further erode our constitution and eventually establish a New World Order.

We are already starting to see the globalists signature around this event that include the antichrist number 11.

It happened at 2:45pm, (2+4+5=11). There’s that number 11 showing up again. Update: 4:52pm EST : (4+5+2=11) A fire was also detected at the JFK Library and could be related. Also, some of the Sandy Hook relatives were invited to this event with the caption “26 miles for 26 victims.”

Even though we know Sandy Hook was a hoax and this event in Boston actually happened, the point is we are dealing with the same illuminati planners of these events. We also saw multiple disasters show up. The finish line bombing and the JFK library were bombed within a short span of each other, similar to the twin towers attack and the Pentagon attack a few minutes later. This is a textbook illuminati signature event. The global elite also like to set up “patsies” to take the fall: BOSTON : PIN THE BACKPACK ON THE PATSY

For more about the significance of the number 11, read the bottom of this article:

3:53 p.m., (3+5+3=11). Boston.com reports bomb squads are conducting a “controlled explosion” on the 600 block of Boylston Street. What’s not yet being reported by the mainstream media is that a “controlled explosion” was under way on the same day as the marathon explosion. That is typical to have “exercises” going on at the same time as a false flag operation. We saw this in the Oslo/Madrid/London bombings, Sandy Hook and 9/11. If you don’t know about the Sandy Hook manipulation, here is our link: THE SANDY HOOK FRAUD

As the Boston Globe tweeted today, “Officials: There will be a controlled explosion opposite the library within one minute as part of bomb squad activities.”The event also “just happened” to take place on “Patriots Day.”

ENTER CRISIS ACTORS !

We can prove that there is a link between all of these false flag events and FEMA drills going on at the same place and time each and every time. WE CAN PROVE ALL THESE EVENTS ARE LINKED !

It’s too early to know what spin and lie the government will tell us about this event, but you can rest assured both the state and federal government will try to use this tragic event to blame whatever convenient enemies are most advantageous. Authorities in Boston and in Washington D.C., evidently decided to seize this crisis and lock down an entire major American metropolitan city, Boston, Massachusetts. Suffice it to say that this crisis provided a great opportunity to train militarized police forces to lock down a major American city. While this type of military control over a civilian city has never been done before, during World War II, it was in the plans. Now, when Antichrist is almost ready to step on the world scene, you can bet, planned terror attacks are going to occur in multiple American cities. At that time, a good number of cities are going to be locked down tightly within 72 hours. This crisis provided an excellent training to further erode our Constitution and establish a police state.

(Below), We did find this note from a reader. You can see this page was created on Saturday. We saw this same illuminati tactic when they were creating RIP pages for the “alleged” Sandy Hook victims well in advance:

Now THIS is bizarre. A few minutes ago I posted a link to a FB page called “Thoughts Go Out To All Involved In The Boston Explosions.” The page was created TWO DAYS AGO . Within a couple of minutes, not only did the page disappear, but so did my links to that page! But guess what? While I still had the page up on my screen, I PHOTOGRAPHED it. Better copy and send this around now, because something is very, very wrong here:

Some reporters are starting to get it! Listen to this reporter who actually asks authorities at a press conference if this was a False Flag operation to take away our Civil Liberties. It’s about time we had people like this at press conferences! Obviously, the reporter is asking a rhetorical question. He knows the answer from them will be “No”, but he wants to get the message out that some of us have figured out what this is all about, and for that, I applaud him!!!

Thecuttingedge made the following observations:

Here’s what we know

The “Hand of Madness” struck again at the conclusion of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, as bombs struck fans and participants of the marathon, near the JFK Library.

False Flag Alert: Boston Police were conducting a parallel bomb controlled explosion at the same time at the same place, a major sign that this tragedy is a “Government Provocateur” operation!

“A federal law-enforcement source confirmed to The Post there are at least 12 dead. Massachusetts General Hospital was treating 10 people with amputated limbs and all operating rooms were on hold. The Boston Globe reported that there were up to 100 injuries stemming from the explosion.”

” ‘There were two bombs that exploded near the finish line in today’s Boston Marathon’, The Boston Marathon’s official Facebook page read. ” ‘We are working with law enforcement to understand what exactly has happened’.”

”... authorities in Boston found two more explosive devices that had not gone off and police were dismantling them … Police confirmed a third explosion at JFK Library in Boston. Boston fire officials confirmed during a press conference that the third explosion was linked to the ones that occurred at the Marathon. There were no injuries reported from the third bombing.”

We could have predicted it would be “Islam Extremists” again.

It’s not “Islam Extremists”, but it is the “Hands of Madness” from the hands of the Illuminists that are behind this:

We have seen this same thing running up to their globalist agenda in the Illuminati card game that predicted the attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon as far back as 1995 (BELOW). Now we are seeing the same thing in the Boston Marathon bombing! DO YOU SEE WHAT IS GOING ON HERE !!!

Keep in mind, one big factor in this is gun control. Their own Illuminati board game says this:

Keep a close eye on this one to see how many times this story changes in the mainstream media. You can pretty much be assured that when they do arrest the official patsy, they will only arrest one person.

(BELOW) We are not sure if this is legit…but if it is, it would make sense: (Click to enlarge)

Police acted as quickly in identifying a suspect as they did following the 9/11 attacks. And, they blamed the same source: Islamic extremists.

NEWS BRIEF : “Authorities ID suspect as Saudi national in marathon bombings”, New York Post, April 15, 2013

“Investigators have a suspect , a Saudi Arabian national, in the horrific Boston Marathon bombings. Law enforcement sources said the 20-year-old suspect was under guard at an undisclosed Boston hospital. Fox News reported that the suspect suffered severe burns and was seen earlier with a backpack. It was not immediately clear why the man was hospitalized and whether he was injured in the attack or in his apprehension. The man was caught less than two hours after the 2:45 p.m. bombing on the finish line of the race, in the heart of Boston.”

Now we have a suspect upon which we can focus our anger, a Saudi national who is probably a member of some radical Islamic sect. Just as in the attacks of 9/11. But, one other feature from the 9/11 attacks has already surfaced: Boston police bomb squad members tweeted earlier in the day that they would be simulating a bomb explosion at the JFK Library. Sure enough, one of the bombs was set off in front of the JFK Library!

NEWS BRIEF : “Boston marathon bombing happened on same day as ‘controlled explosion’ drill by Boston bomb squad ”, Natural News, April 15, 2013

“What’s not yet being reported by the mainstream media is that a ‘controlled explosion’ was under way on the same day as the marathon explosion. As the Boston Globe tweeted today, ‘Officials: There will be a controlled explosion opposite the library within one minute as part of bomb squad activities’.”

” ... it is indisputable that the FBI is actively engaged in carrying out bomb plots in the United States, then halting them at the last minute to “catch the terrorists.” This fact has been covered by the New York Times, among other publications. (Also read FBI ‘entrapment’ tactics questioned in web of phony terror plots and paid informants.)

Do you remember the London Subway attacks on 7/7/2005? We reported on this tragic “terrorist” attack in our Newsletter of July 16, 2005, in Paragraph V.

“NEWS BRIEF : “London Underground Bombing ‘Exercises’ Took Place at Same Time as Real Attack: Culpability cover scenario echoes 9/11 wargames”, July 13, 2005

“A consultancy agency with government and police connections was running an exercise for an unnamed company that revolved around the London Underground being bombed at the exact same times and locations as happened in real life on the morning of July 7th. On a BBC Radio 5 interview that aired on the evening of the 7th, the host interviewed Peter Power, Managing Director of Visor Consultants … Peter Power was a former Scotland Yard official, working at one time with the Anti Terrorist Branch.”

“Power told the host that at the exact same time that the London bombings were taking place, his company was running a 1,000 person strong exercise which drilled the London Underground being bombed at the exact same locations, at the exact same times, as happened in real life.”

Since the area of the bombings has thousands of CCTV cameras recording nearly everything going on in “real time”, it is highly probable that British agents in that area would be picked up on camera. How, then, does one explain pictures of an agent dropping a bag in precisely the same area where an explosion later occurred?

The answer is simple: very matter-of-factly announce that “anti-terror” exercises were occurring at the same location, following the same scenario as what the “terrorists” were actually carrying out. Thus, if someone notices a British agent dropping a suspicious bag at a location where a bomb exploded shortly thereafter, the cover story is in place and deflects suspicion at least for a vast majority of a population whose mindset simply will not allow for a “government provocateur” operation, for no one wants to think their government is capable of launching a deadly attack on its own citizens.

Of course, this parallels a similar “anti-terror exercise” the CIA admitted it was conducting at the same time the 9/11 attacks were underway! This is precisely what happened on the morning of 9/11/2001. The CIA was conducting drills of flying hijacked planes into the WTC and Pentagon at 8:30 in the morning. It is clear that at least five if not six training exercises were in operation in the days leading up to and on the morning of 9/11. This meant that NORAD radar screens showed as many as 22 hijacked airliners at the same time. NORAD had been briefed that this was part of the exercise drill and therefore normal reactive procedure was forestalled and delayed. The large numbers of ‘blips’ on NORAD screens that displayed both real and ‘drill’ hijacked planes explain why confused press reports emerged hours after the attack stating that up to eight planes had been hijacked.”

Britain’s MI6 intelligence services have been caught “red-handed” in the past in carrying out “government provocateur” operations that were blamed on other factions. This type of operation is known as a “wet operation”, which means people are going to bleed and die. This featured news story captures the essence of these massive “government provocateur” operations ”... From Putin blowing up his own apartment buildings to Israel being behind Hamas, the evidence is consistently clear that large scale terrorism is always state sponsored.”

Bloomberg TV wasted no time calling this bombing as a “terrorist attack”.

We shall have to wait to see how this “terrorist attack” affects government efforts to continue eroding our basic freedoms in preparation for forcefully move America from a Free Republic protected by a Constitution to an Absolute Dictatorship. This is the ultimate agenda of our government and terrorism is clearly their final stage. (Read of this plan to move the world into a state of terrorism in order to achieve the New World Order, in a former Radio Transcript posted late 1992, entitled, “URBAN TERROR ONE OF FINAL STAGES TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER ”)

( BELOW What else about the bombings are you not being told?

WHY IS THE NUMBER 11 SIGNIFICANT ?

THE ILLUMINATI OF TODAY : NUMEROLOGY IS ONE FACET THEY USE TO BRING IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER . Remember, to bring in the New World Order, they have to destroy the “old world” order. That’s why they generally plan attacks where there is a global interest like the World Trade Centers and the Boston Marathon that has a huge global participation.

So, that brings us to the illuminati. The illuminati of today believe they are the descendants of Cain and Lucifer was their father. That’s why the illuminati of today in-breed and pay close attention to genealogies and don’t marry outsiders. They want to keep their Luciferian bloodlines intact. They plan their diabolical agenda through secret societies like the Masons, Bilderbergers, Skull and Bones, Jesuit Order etc. They plan events through numerology. Illuminati power numbers are 11 and 13. They believe the more occultic numbers there are surrounding an event they have planned, the less likely they are to be exposed. The number 11 is all consuming around the events of 9/11…and no..it wasn’t carried out by Osama Bin Laden or Arabs, but by high ranking illuminati members.

Satanists believe that a carefully planned event must be carried out according to the correct numbers, or it may not be successful. They go to great lengths to make an event occur according to the correct numbers…. so 11 is the essence of all that is sinful, harmful, and imperfect. It is also the number of the Antichrist because the Bible refers to him as the “11th” horn. Thus, while 11 is very important, multiplication’s are also important, such as 22, 33, 44, 55, 66, 77, 88, and 99.

Now, let us review the tremendous instances where the 9/11 attacks occurred by the Power of “11”.

9/11 ATTACKS : AN EXERCISE USING THE NUMBER “11”

1. The first 11 is formed by the day on which this tragedy occurred, September 11.

2. The second 11 is formed by adding the 9th month, September, and the date, [1 plus 1], forming another 11.

3. The third 11 is formed by the airplane number that first crashed into the World Trade Tower. That plane was American Airlines Flight #11.

4. The fourth 11 is formed by the airplane number that crashed into the Pentagon. That plane was United Airlines Flight #77 [11×7].

5. The fifth 11 is formed by the North Twin Tower of the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]

6. The sixth 11 is formed by South Twin Tower, the World Trade Center was 110 stories tall [11×10]

[NOTE: Girders of these towers were set 22” apart! 11×2;

[Construction began in 1966. Not only is this the year in which the Church of Satan was founded, when you add the digits together, they equal another “22”, 1+9+6+6 = 22;

[The first elevator “skyshaft” was set at the 44th floor, 11×4

[The towers were 1,368 and 1,362 feet respectively. “1,368” when added, equals “18”, or a “6+6+6”. “1,362” added equals “12”, a “6+6”, another “11×6”;

7. The Architecture of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, The Twin Towers formed an 11 as they stood before the attack

8. The eighth ‘11’ is formed by one of the doomed flights, where the crew totaled ‘11’.

9. The ninth ‘11’ is formed by the fact that September 11 is the 254th day of the year. When you add 2 + 5 + 4 you get ‘11’

10. The tenth ‘11’ is formed because, after September 11, there are 111 days left in the year.

11. The eleventh ‘11’ is formed by the historic fact that New York State was the 11th state to join the Union in preparation to create the 13-state confederation that would declare independence from England.

12. “11 Years To The Day” On September 11, 1990, President George Bush (Sr.) delivered a speech to the Congress entitled, “Moving Toward A New World Order”. Precisely 11 years to the day after President Bush delivered this speech praising the New World Order, and declaring it to be an inevitable fact, a mighty blow was struck to move the world finally into this global world system. Another of President Bush’s infamous quotes also came from this Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, when he said in August, 1990, that “this invasion shall not stand, because it threatens the New World Order.” Once the Senior Bush introduced this term to the general public, everyone started using it. Let’s listen to Bush here as he admits this very thing: (BELOW).

KEEP IN MIND , GEORGE BUSH AND BILL CLINTON AND BARACK OBAMA ARE ILLUMINATI BLOODLINES ! LISTEN TO GEORGE BUSH ADMIT ON CAMERA THAT THEY ARE TRYING TO ESTABLISH A NEW WORLD ORDER .

CHECK BACK IN FREQUENTLY AS WE WILL UPDATE YOU WHEN WE GET MORE INFORMATION

By Joe Monoco

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;

Theconspiracyzone





