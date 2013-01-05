THE 2013 BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING IS ANOTHER ILLUMINATI FALSE FLAG OPERATION

HOME
By
Joe Monoco
•
05/01/2013 02:00 AM
ace wrote on 04/16/2013 01:22 AM
hey Joe, this was exactly what i was looking for and I was right, the Illuminati was behind it as usual. Now i saw how you mentioned Sandy Hook, so do you believe it happened, the killings and all. If you did, I had ran into this video a while back w/ sources and facts proving it was staged. http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=Wx9GxXYKx_8&bpctr=1366091384 Also, I'm assuming Joe Lanier may be your fake name, but the screenshot you took of the Facebook page has your name there on the left with "your name" > "Thoughts go..." I would be careful w/ that for identity, just saying. Anyways thanks for this site, it's nice to have debunking news on this already.
ace wrote on 04/16/2013 01:28 AM
Hey, that Illuminati card with the London tower falling down. There was a youtube video on that which represented the [year of the Zion] Olympics in London, which took place exactly there in 2012. The video talked about preparing for a possible massacre and it was posted a month before the Olympics took place. He was saying, it probably didn't happen because there were a load of views on the video already and it would be suspicious. What do you think?
Mgoebel wrote on 04/17/2013 10:16 AM
The attack happened 11 years, 7 months, and 4 days after the 9/11 WTC attack. 7+4 =11.
Tiffany M. wrote on 04/17/2013 03:26 PM
Thanks for this post! I love your site. Keep up the good work.
R wrote on 04/19/2013 09:41 AM
Interesting that Boston police have a full city lock down and have taken over the entire city on the exact anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War! Hmmmm..... Nobody has anything bad to say about supposed bomber, his "older" brother supposedly killed but no one ever knew of him! Can you say Handler?!
ace wrote on 04/21/2013 02:52 PM
This guy has proved who is the REAL BOMBER! Look here before video is deleted and save to pc so u can show others. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjocGidSLJw
alicia wrote on 04/23/2013 05:25 PM
please go to my site and look at my photo album of the bombers... below a few of the pics are my comments on the bombers and why it is a false flag... especially the one of the younger brother fleeing, and the older one laying on the ground. Yesterday my page got shot down for posting the photo, so I made an album for everyone to see. Please take the time to review it https://www.facebook.com/ChemTrailsTheMultifacetedCoverup?ref=hl
Cassandra wrote on 04/30/2013 11:34 PM
Watch childrens shows on PBS (Sesame Street, Cat In the Hat, etc..) WGBH Boston, and on Disney and on Nick to see what the Illuminati are planning. Their codes: Rubber ducks (police they own) puddle duck, bubbles (lady bubbles bath salts) umbrellas are nannies (Disney is showing Peter Pan the nanny was a dog) these are throughout much of tv. On April 11 sesame street had a trashgiving day parade where the maysour float was made a soggy mess and a stinkbug balloon was made to explode stink all over the people. The cat in the hat shows the children with stan the stag beetle (red with large red horns) how to protect their cookies from being stolen, scare them. Then the clicker beetle shows them how to click and flip to make them jump and bette the bombadier beetle tells how two chemicals mix in her belly and become very hot and very stinky and shoot out all over anyone coming near her.
Cassandra wrote on 04/30/2013 11:42 PM
Check out the couple with the child in front of the brothers, the woman receives a text at the same time the older brother is receiving a text. The woman is saying something to her companion at the same time the older brother is speaking to the younger. The woman's companion gives the camera a smug grin. After the woman speaks he replies and gestures (look at the younger brothers face). The brothers then appear to follow someone, prior there are a lot of orange shirts in the crowd but especially the bald man in the orange coat then a bald man in an orange shirt runs by (no number) then a blonde woman (minerva) in a yellow shirt with illuminati numbers on her chest looking at her omega watch (her #18335) these photos were posted in huffington post.
Cassandra wrote on 05/02/2013 09:04 AM
More about Sesame Street: Camouflage Challenge was aired on April 22 in which elmo finds several camouflage creatures among them 2 butterflies and lastly 2 ladybugs were found on elmo's chest. On April 24 four clildren were burned alive in their home while the mother was away somewhere. She is being charged with murder by child abuse. "Lady bug, Lady bug, fly away home. Your house is afire and your children are alone." Meanwhile behind me on the Today show they are playing "Who let the dogs out!"
Cassandra wrote on 05/02/2013 09:55 AM
The Martin child who died in the bombing was 8 years old and 8 children were injured. An 8 year old girl was stabbed to death in California recently (I watched a show about a woman who said she had been assaulted and had her throat slit when she was 8 years old about 2 days before the girl in California was stabbed). 8 is the illuminati favorite number also 14 and 4 (Sandy Hook shooting and the Portland mall shooting had these numbers) 18 is one of eight also that ancient clock that tells the lunar eclipse is on 18 year cycle and 6+6+6=18 14+4=18
