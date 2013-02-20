BEYONCE, THE SUPER BOWL, SASHA, SATAN AND DEMONIC POSSESSION

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME! Theconspiracyzone



This years Super Bowl halftime entertainment was nothing short of a demonic worship service where fans witnessed Beyonce offer herself to a demonic entity named Sasha Fierce. You’ll notice her performance contained illuminati symbolism and Satanic rituals. At the end of the video, you’ll see Beyonce and her dancers all go to a symbolic Lake of Fire.

(BELOW) Beyonce flashing the sign of Horus The hand sign is not random. It signifies something and flashing it during the Super Bowl tells a lot about who is running the show. Also, to respond to the ridiculous claims of those mainstream articles: No, Beyoncé and Willow Smith are not IN the Illuminati. They are USED by the Illuminati-owned music industry to push an elite agenda. Pop artists are pawns who signed a contract binding them to the elite and requiring them to do their bidding. Most readers of this site know this already, but there is a growing push in mainstream media to discredit “conspiracy theories” by writing stuff like “Look at these idiots who think that Beyonce is part of an 18th century secret society”. Keep in mind, Beyonce isn’t always under the influence of the demonic spirit, Sasha Fierce. Below is what she looks like normally before channeling these evil spirit guides: (BELOW) is what she looks like after the occultic ceremony which she calls on demonic entities to possess her. It should be obvious these aren’t human looks, but demonic sneers. Her face and body take on a maniacal man like appearance as devils seize control of her body and vocal cords:



Here, in this freeze frame, her eyes appear to turn black And here again (Below) More demonic sneering

(Below) This look doesn’t even seem human





(Below) What in the world is this expression? According to new reports, Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime show suffered a ratings decline. This will not sit well with the spotlight hogger, who demands attention at every turn. The bad news doesn’t end there. After Knowles over the top, strange “Illuminati” performance, the singer had a nervous breakdown looking at the pictures of herself from the event. Maybe this is her wake up call to get her to stop channeling evil spirits. Excerpts below from Vigilant Citizen The entire show focused on duality and the multiplying of personalities, two concepts that are extremely important in Monarch mind control (read the article Origins and Techniques of Monarch Mind Control if you don’t know what I’m talking about). The first and most visible cue to the concept of duality and alter personalities is the stage itself which consists of two faces that somewhat look like Beyoncé. The stage is made up of two faces mirroring each other, an image evoking duality and multiple personalities. The first part of the show contained a combination of symbols and visual effects that refer to the concepts of duality and multiple personalities. Here we see one black silhouette (which is Beyoncé, the “core” personality) and two white silhouettes (alters persona’s?). The two white silhouettes turn into real human Beyoncé look-a-likes who dance with her for a while. We then see a lot of lights flashing and confusing effects, making us wonder who is the real Beyoncé. The blurring between reality and illusion is a focal point of mind control and is aptly displayed here. Even the saxophone girl, with her Masonic checkerboard pattern dress, conveys the concept of duality. At one point, the screen behind Beyoncé displays the classic symbol representing the fracturing of personalities, one that is almost ALWAYS part of MK-themed narratives. The screen that displayed alter persona’s and dualistic patterns shatters (emphasized with a loud sound effect), a symbol indicating the fracturing of persona in MK symbolism. The first part of the show was therefore all about duality and multiple Beyoncés. Then, the group Destiny’s Child was randomly brought back from the late-90s to sing along with one of Beyoncé’s solo hits. During Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Beyoncé briefly flashes a hand sign – one that readers of this site probably already know all too well. This gesture generated a lot of media attention. LIGHTS OUT During the 3rd quarter of the football game, half of the lights go out. It was caused by a mysterious “anomaly” that caused the system to shut down. If you watched to above video you’ll see that Beyonce and her dancers end up in the lake of fire. It’s no coincidence that the lights went out at the end of the performance symbolizing being cast into outer darkness. While the ad seemingly refers to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, the literal meaning of the ad is still perplexing, considering what happened at the game. If we combine this ad with the one I described in The 2013 Mercedes Super Bowl Commercial and its Occult Message, one can at least say that Mercedes-Benz brought a lot of strangeness to the Supe rBowl. While things were somewhat more subdued and abstract in this year’s Super Bowl (versus the 2012 edition), there were still many elements that went right along the Agendas described on this site. When we combine all of the elements together, we realize that there’s a common and reoccurring theme going on, one that points directly to the “hidden hand” of the Illuminati and its many Agendas. The mass media coverage of Beyoncé’s Illuminati hand sign, also reflects a new trend: Mass media are now directly addressing, discrediting and ridiculing “conspiracy theories” (I hate that term) in order to make sure that people do not start thinking too much about the strange things they are witnessing on TV. Media coverage of Sandy Hook also followed that trend as several TV personalities went on air to “debunk” the theories. Fortunately for the powers that be, most people still teared up when they saw the Sandy Hook chorus standing in the middle of the Super Dome, singing about how America is beautiful. Yes, America is beautiful, but the elite that run it, and who exploit people’s lives and emotions to push their own Agenda, is most definitely not. Oh yeah, and the Ravens won the game. By Joe Monoco Joe Monoco theconspiracyzone@msn.com EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ; If you don’t get it, here’s why: 1 Corinthians 2:14: But people who aren’t spiritual can’t receive these truths from God’s Spirit. It all sounds foolish to them and they can’t understand it, for only those who are spiritual can understand what the Spirit means.

Large Visitor Globe Did you find our site useful? Thank you for reading our free online articles? We want to say thank you!!! If we have been helpful, you can make donations to this site here to show your support. THE CONSPIRACY ZONE is completely run on a voluntary basis. Your generous donation can certainly make a difference so we can continue to get the truth out.