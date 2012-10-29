HURRICANE SANDY IS AN ILLUMINATI CREATED CATASTROPHE

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com



Conspiracy Top Site List

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, that is especially true with these pictures of the incredible devastation from Hurricane Sandy: HURRICANE SANDY DEVASTATION

HAARP Engineering ‘FRANKENSTORM’ Hurricane Sandy – CAUGHT on SATELLITE and RADAR!!!

You won’t believe your eyes when you see what this video reveals!!! Satellite and Radar captured Infrasonic Undulation, Chemtrails En mass and ChemDUMPING!!! Multiple weather system steering and super storm creation, right before your eyes!!!

Watch this startling video below and see proof that Hurricane Sandy is Illuminati created:

Definitely HTA – HAARP Type Array infrasonic undulation. But it’s not just the array we know as HAARP in Alaska. It is a myriad of TTA network arrays working in concert. Arrays can be﻿ ground based, Satellite emitters, Field antenna signal boosters, flight based, ship based, mobile or even hand held. (Depending on the civilian or military use.) There are even TTA signal echo buoys throughout our oceans. Ionosphere fortified w-chemtrail as a reflective frequency mirror.

You have to ask yourself who is at the helm? And why are they doing it? What could be gained by manipulating a storm that so far has killed over 40 people, on a journey of devastation expected to eclipse any in this century on the east coast so far???!!!

Look how the skies in New York looked the day before Sandy struck in this short video (BELOW):

Intense HAARP activity recorded prior to Hurricane Sandy:

Hurricane Sandy is being described as the “worst storm in 100 years” and will possibly mutate to super-storm status once it combines with a polar air mass over the eastern United States enabling it to cause widespread damage and chaos. Intense HAARP activity was recorded in East Coast of United States prior to Hurricane Sandy. Down below is Hurricane Sandy path map HAARP activity map:

The map corresponds exactly to the satellite photo:

According to haarpstatus.com “readings continue in the Northeast with a start longwave time on October 19th, peaking a few days ago. The white shade has not been seen before in this project and we suspect it is a reading that is over 10. Unknown at the time. 2012 Hurricane Sandy Sandy developed from an elongated tropical wave in the western Caribbean Sea on October 22, 2012. It became a tropical depression, quickly strengthened, and was upgraded to a tropical storm six hours later. Sandy moved slowly northward toward the Greater Antilles and gradually strengthened.

National news networks are warning that the election could be directly affected, delayed or hampered because of the devastation and loss of services such as electricity, travel etc…

The reality of weather modification is no conspiracy theory, it’s a fact.

HARRP can not only be used to steer Hurricanes and manipulate weather, but can be used to trigger massive tsunamis (Japan) and earthquakes (China).

Have you noticed the DATES and season that the full fury of this FRANKENSTORM is occurring on??? HALLOWEEN (Samhain)! October 30, 31, and November 1 are the dates that satanists, druids and the Illuminati “celebrate Satan’s birthday”. They believe that EVERY PERSON SACRIFICED at this time will count as ONE MORE SACRIFICE TO SATAN to obtain power from him to bring forth his NEW WORLD ORDER ! And former satanists and Illuminati I have interviewed personally HAVE TOLD ME SO .

Since before the 50′s, weather modification techniques have existed. In fact, the threat of “weather weapons” was so imminent that the United Nations felt it necessary to draft a treaty ensuring no nation would use this “new means of warfare” against one another. Why would the U.N. draft a treaty if weather modification was just a conspiracy theory?

Treaty defined “weather weapons” as follows: “[...] the term “environmental modification techniques” refers to any technique for changing through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes the dynamics, composition or structure of the Earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space.”

How a hurricane works:

Warm and humid air rises off the surface of the ocean, and proceeds upwards through the eye wall. The more heat you have on the surface of the ocean, the more humidity you have.

Heat makes air lighter, which causes it to rise, obviously, but the missing mechanic in a HAARP storm is the fact that absent a warm surface temperature on the ocean, you don’t get the water vapor.

Water vapor is also lighter than air and it displaces air. Humid air is lighter in weight than dry air, so it rises better and produces higher wind speeds.

Now the complex mechanics of it all -

A natural hurricane then gets all of its boost from the negative pressure caused by the rising WARM AND WET air at the eye wall, and this negative boost originates at the surface of the ocean.

So the winds in a natural hurricane are built from the surface of the water, all the way up the eye wall by air that is both WARM AND WET .

A HAARP storm functions differently. Instead of having warm moist air rising from the surface of the ocean that is damp and therefore lightweight to begin with (a double rise potential) , a weather mod machine warms a column of air across a distance spanning from a few hundred feet off the surface of the water, to many miles in altitude. Another phenomenon in created hurricanes is the occultic Pentagram in the center, like this one in Hurricane Isabel (Below):

The combined negative pressure is built in a zone starting thousands of feet up and never quite reaching the surface of the water. If you only have the mechanic of a low central pressure, and that low central pressure lacks the assistance of light weight water vapor laden air originating at the ocean surface, the low millibar reading won’t do as much as it would if it had the assistance of warm and moist air that is lighter than dry air contributing to the rise potential.

And that is why Sandy is scraping along with wind speeds tenuously hovering between tropical storm and hurricane potential when it’s pressure readings clearly mark it (at present) as a strong category 3.

The Department of Defense published a white paper in 1996 titled “Weather as a Force Multiplier- Owning the Weather by 2025”

Who are the enemy? Answer: All of us. This is about population control. The drought in the midwest has been caused by chemtrails and HAARP . The purpose was to drive a lot of small farmers off their land which has been bought up by giant agribusinesses and planted with Monsanto’s genetically engineered seed that will germinate despite aluminum being sprayed via chemtrails causing a rise in alkalinity of the soil that prevents heirloom seeds from germinating.

What is the goal of intensifying and steering this hurricane into NYC on Halloween just before the election? Hard to say for sure right now, but we’ll see as this continues to unfold. Suffice it to say that it is not “conspiracy theory” that chemtrails and weather modification caused by a comb of chemtrails and HAARP is going on. The evidence is irrefutable. Ordo Ab Chao is the motto of the Illuminati. (Order out of Chaos). Could they use this hurricane to: A) Trigger Martial Law thus preempting the election, or B): Hold down voter turnout for some sector of the electorate they’re hoping to steer away from the polls? I’d say either is a possibility. The Bilderberg Group control both horses in the so called “race.” They can insert either one they want and have multiple tools to bring about whatever their decision for us is, and that includes using Weather as a Weapon. We do know that a move is afoot to collapse the dollar in order to force us into the CFR ’s long planned North American Union collectivist dictatorship with Canada and Mexico. We do know that Canada has been harmonizing its laws with the EU via the CETA trade agreement. I forced the US FDA to give me their internal documents via the Freedom of Information Act on a scam they have called the Trilateral Cooperation Charter. I have hard evidence that the FDA has created the framework to harmonize the food and drug laws between Canada the US and Mexico with zero input from the citizens of the 3 countries, and I was blocked from getting congressional oversight on this scam due to numerous members of the Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee of the House Commerce Committee being bought off via pharmaceutical PAC donations.

So, what do I think of Hurricane Sandy? Its clear to me that it has indeed been intensified and steered via HAARP and Chemtrails, the evidence for this is there, we just won’t know what the reason was for until more things play out. We do know that the US Army has Want Ads on the web to hire the soldiers who will be guards in the concentration camps which they call “interment camps” (just like what they were called the last time we had them on US soil when President Roosevelt forced people living on the west coast of Japanese descent into them.

Does any of this prove that Hurricane Sandy was created with the intention of triggering martial law? No, but is it a possibility? Yes! It is also a possibility that the hurricane could be intended to influence the election in some way, but we’ll have to see what happens and judge that later.

EPH 5 :11:DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE UNFRUITFUL DEEDS OF DARKNESS , BUT INSTEAD EXPOSE THEM ;