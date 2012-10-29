HURRICANE SANDY IS AN ILLUMINATI CREATED CATASTROPHE

HOME
Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By
Joe Monoco
•
10/29/2012 06:24 PM
Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!
By Joe Monoco • 10/29/2012 06:24 PM
Awakened32 wrote on 10/31/2012 07:17 PM
Hi, it seems to me that you're not the only one who has evidence of this. The INTENT is important. First of all Jesse Ventura went to HAARP and they had a lot to hide, while the scientists demonstrated how weather could be easily manipulated on a small scale model. Anything on a small scale can be done on a large scale! And silver doctors have the intents here http://www.silverdoctors.com/red-alert-fema-making-preparations-to-postpone-presidential-elections-in-wake-of-sandy/#
shivam wrote on 11/11/2012 02:57 PM
hey....."SOME WAVES"....... grest hurricane 1780: speed touching 320km/h galvestron hurricane 1900: speed touching 233km/h twister: speed was around 200km/h in 1970 andhara cyclon: in 1977 speed was not decided but it had done damn high lost..approximate $500 millions, which was the great damage...... & the tyfoon 2008..grest hurricane.... $40 billion..estimated to be closed...200 be died.... at last 2012 is front of u ...created damn high damages...
Kyle wrote on 12/25/2012 10:48 PM
If I recall right Hurricane Sandy was actually downgraded to a tropical storm until it hit the coast due to wind sheer but the storm magically gained strength by HARRP. Plus the path of the storm was suppose to be somewhere near Boston avoiding extreme population but the storm instead went to New Jersey coastline. I think HARRP may be influencing the west coast weather also from their actions on the East Coast because I have noticed cold fronts magically becoming warm fronts or falling apart trying hard to prevent snowfall in the mountains. Our West Coast winter is one of the mildest in 100 years or so.
Kyle wrote on 12/25/2012 10:51 PM
I forgot dad gave me a new email address. For the West Coast. I think HARRP may be influencing the west coast weather also from their actions on the East Coast because I have noticed cold fronts have magically becoming warm fronts or falling apart trying hard to prevent snowfall in the mountains and models have been failing all year. The National Weather Service has had a lot of eggs thrown at them due to so many failures it's not even worth looking at them anymore. It used to be they would be able to predict a pattern change and only get the fine details wrong but now they are wrong no matter what. Right now our West Coast fall and so far winter is one of the mildest in 100 years or so.
Kyle wrote on 01/02/2013 03:34 PM
I actually got banned from a weather blog for mentioning HARRP because I got falsely accused of spam by other people even though I mentioned the Harrp in Alaska is not the only station AND that China is investing heavily into weather modification programs. My question is why do I always get picked on there? I've noticed that those who survive on the blog are politically correct and most of the bloggers were Obama supporters though I NEVER called them out on it.
Kyle wrote on 01/02/2013 03:36 PM
I have seriously considered figuring out how to hack the site to cause them trouble do you think it would wake them up to how stupid they are?
zhey wrote on 11/12/2013 10:35 PM
they suspect that the super typhoon YOLANDA in the Philippines is alaso cause of the so called HAARP. it this is reakky true, illuminati and the other things about haarp. its really a war of good and bad spirit. at the end of the day though many died, God will bring them up again to life where no evil can exist. Keep the faith, HAARP is just a weapon use by the fool who cant fight equally because he knows he cant beat the powerful Soul, God.