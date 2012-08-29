THE MOST POWERFUL FAMILY ON EARTH

Help us to help keep you updated since 2007! All of our articles are free. If EVERYONE reading this just donated 1 dollar, we could keep this website up and continue to update you indefinitely!

JUST WHO ARE “THE ILLUMINATI ” ANYWAY ? THAT QUESTION RISES AND FALLS ON THIS ISSUE : Now, we have an Illuminati puppet (Donald Trump) on their agenda! WHO OWNS DONALD TRUMP ? Not only is the House of Rothschild the most powerful on earth, it may be the most evil family bloodline the world has ever known. The House of Rothschild Similar to the structure of government in ancient Egypt, consisting of a step pyramid model with the grand viziers and priesthood one step below the pharaoh, today’s monarchy reigns using a much more sophisticated pyramid model of authority. You can read more about this here: WHO REALLY CONTROLS THE WORLD ? HERE’S A LOOK AT THE ROTHSCHILD /ROCKEFELLER AGENDA Here’s a summation on how the Rothschilds control the Worlds economy: Like the pharaohs of Egypt who had a grand vizier, QE2 also has a grand vizier who serves as her most trusted adviser. His name is lord Evelyn Rothschild and he is the second wealthiest and most powerful person on earth. He is also lord of the world’s financial capitol, the City State of London. Lord Rothschild and his ring of power hide their identities behind 13 City Council members who stand in as their representatives. Just how rich and powerful is lord Evelyn Rothschild? Historically, the Rothschild family wealth was hidden in underground vaults. The Rothschilds secret financial records are never audited and never accounted for. Their family commissioned biographies give the illusion that their family fortune has dwindled. But researchers estimate their wealth at close to 500 trillion dollars – more than half the wealth of the entire world. Besides their many castles, palace mansions, wineries, race horses and exotic resorts, the Rothschilds bought Routers in the 1800’s. Routers then bought the Associated Press, which selects and delivers the same new stories to the entire world, day after day. They have controlling interests in three major television networks and easily avoid media attention, since they own the media. Until recently, they owned and operated England’s Royal Mint and continue to be the gold agent for the Bank of England, which they also direct. They control the LBMA , London Bullion Market Association, where 30 to 40 million ounces of gold, worth over 11 billion dollars are traded daily. The Rothschilds earn millions weekly, just on transaction fees alone. They also fix the world price on gold on a daily basis and profit from its ups and downs. Over the centuries, the Rothschilds have amassed trillions of dollars worth of gold bullion in their subterranean vaults and have cornered the world’s gold supply. They own controlling interests in the worlds largest oil company Royal Dutch Shell. They operate phony charities and off-shore banking services where the wealth of the Vatican and black nobility is hidden in secret accounts at Rothschild Swiss banks, trusts and holding companies. Although Evelyn Rothschild may seem like a harmless old man, make no mistake about it. Rothschild and his ancestors have hand-picked presidents, crashed stock markets, bankrupted nations, orchestrated wars and sponsored the mass murder and impoverishment of millions. The wealth hoarded by this one family alone could feed, clothe and shelter every human being on Earth. How did Evelyn Rothschild become the filthy rich grand vizier to QE2 and godfather of the black nobility? By birth. Evelyn Rothschild is the great, great, great grandson of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, and will be passing the godfather-ship down to David de Rothschild. Mayer Amschel´s will When he died on September 19, 1812, the founder of the House of Rothschild left a will that was just days old. In it, he laid down specific laws by which the House that bore his name would operate in future year. The laws were as follows: (1) All key positions in the House of Rothschild were to be held by members of the family, and not by hired hands. Only male members of the family were allowed to participate in the business. The eldest son of the eldest son was to be the head of the family unless the majority of the rest of the family agreed otherwise. It was for this exceptional reason that Nathan, who was particularly brilliant, was appointed head of the House of Rothschild in 1812. (2) The family was to intermarry with their own first and second cousins, thus preserving the vast fortune. This rule was strictly adhered to early on but later, when other rich Jewish banking houses came on the scene, it was relaxed to allow some of the Rothschilds to marry selected members of the new elite. (3) Amschel forbade his heirs “most explicitly, in any circumstances whatever, to have any public inventory made by the courts, or otherwise, of my estate …. Also I forbid any legal action and any publication of the value of the inheritance …. Anyone who disregards these provisions and takes any kind of action which conflicts with them will immediately be regarded as having disputed the will, and shall suffer the consequences of so doing.” (4) Rothschild ordered a perpetual family partnership and provided that the female members of the family, their husbands and children should receive their interest in the estate subject to the management of the male members. They were to have no part in the management of the business. Anyone who disputed this arrangement would lose their interest in the Estate. (The last stipulation was specifically designed to seal the mouths of anyone who might feel like breaking with the family. Rothschild obviously felt that there were a lot of things under the family ‘rug’ that should never see the light of day). The mighty strength of the House of Rothschild was based on a variety of important factors: (A) Complete secrecy resulting from total family control of all business dealings; (B) An uncanny, one could almost say a supernatural ability to see what lay ahead and to take full advantage of it. The whole family was driven by an insatiable lust for the accumulation of wealth and power, and (C) Total ruthlessness in all business dealings. Biographer Frederic Morton, in The Rothschilds, tells us that Mayer Amschel Rothschild and his five sons were “wizards” of finance, and “fiendish calculators” who were motivated by a “demonic drive” to succeed in their secret undertakings. Their story begins in 18th century Frankfurt Germany, on a cobblestone street called Frankfurt on the Main. Mayer Amschel Bauer was the son of a goldsmith and loan-shark, called Moses Amschel Bauer, who hung a red hexagon shield over the doorway of his shop. When Mayer took over his father’s business, he changed his name from Bauer to Rothschild, which means “Red Shield” in German. The red hexagon shield was the symbol for the world revolutionary movement. Family biographers describe Mayer Rothschild as a poor man, who lived with his family above his shop and sold rare coins to Royal customers. On the contrary, Mayer stashed a big supply of gold, precious coins and jewels in special hiding places inside his house. One special hiding place was beneath the back courtyard, where he accessed his strongbox, through an underground passageway. Mayer taught his 5 sons the tricks of the trade. To them he wasn’t just his father, he was their lord and master. To them, he was Lord Mayer. The Birth of the Illuminati and the New World Order Conspiracy. In 1773, Mayer Rothschild invited 12 wealthy revolutionary-minded men to his goldsmiths shop. Together they formulated a plan to seize control of the worlds wealth. They made a pact to secretly pool their wealth to bankrupt the nations of the world and create a New World Order. Using his connections, Mayer teamed up with prince Wilhelm IX Landgrave, who was the ruler of Germany’s Hesse-Kassel district. Wilhelm had a reputation as a cold-blooded loan-shark, who trained and rented out his Hessian solders as mercenary troops. It was a popular blood for money business which made prince Wilhelm one of Europe’s richest men. Working as prince Wilhelm’s agent, Mayer Rothschild collected fees for each dead Hessian solder killed on he battle-field. He hired his sons to help him collect the blood money from renter nations. Since wars were good for the rent-a-troop business, prince Wilhelm used his Royal connections in Denmark and England to provoke these wars. King George the 3rd. of England rented Hessian solders from Mayer Rothschild and prince Wilhelm to fight the American colonists. American colonists had already shot down millions of American Indians, whose spears and arrows were useless against the deadly gunfire. The worst holocaust in human history occurred not in Nazi Germany but on American soil. By 1776 British and Hessian troops arrived on American shores, ready to fight the American colonists. The colonists won their independence and Mayer Rothschild won his blood money from the heads of each and every Hessian solder killed on the battle-field. Back in Europe, Napoleon with his mighty French army, became master of Europe. When Napoleon and his troops marched into Germany, Wilhelm feared for his life and his vast fortune. He left 3 million dollars in the hands of Mayer Rothschild to pay the Hessian solders. Then he escaped to Denmark to stay with his royal relatives. Mayer Rothschild received a stock-market tip from his world revolutionary network. Instead of paying the Hessian solders with the 3 million dollars that was left to him by Wilhelm, he bet the money on his insider stock market tip. With his new fortune, Mayer Rothschild set up 5 family banks to be run by each of his 5 sons in London, Paris, Naples, Frankfurt and Vienna. On Sept. 19th 1812, Mayer Rothschild died at the age of 68. He left instruction that the amount of the inheritance must never be made public, that secrecy and ruthlessness must be used in all business practices and that family members must intermarry with their own relatives to keep the family fortune all in the same family. All 5 brothers dedicated themselves to their ancestor’s world revolutionary dream. That dream was to control the entire world under One World Government. Mayer Rothschild’s most successful sons were Nathan, who ran the London bank, and James who ran the Paris bank. Together they changed the face of history and became known throughout Europe as the Demon Brothers. Their father had given them a detailed NWO plan for world control. Adam Weishaupt wrote and completed the plan on May 1, 1776 with Rothschild financing. It was a futuristic plan that would put NWO members over the next century into political power positions. It was a plan to divide and conquer the nations of the world, by provoking war then profiting from war loans and sales of weapons to both sides. Exhausted by war, terror and chaos, humanity would eventually bow-down to One World ruler and One World army as a solution. It was a plan to control public opinion, by purchasing controlling shares in newspaper houses, TV networks, publishing houses and film studios. Sports, games and alcohol would be used to distract the masses. Laws would be changed, banks would be monopolized and people and nations would be made into obedient debt-slaves. With Rothschild financing, Adam Weishaupt formed a secret world revolutionary group called the Illuminati. He recruited thousands of influential members by convincing them that only men of superior ability had the right to rule over the ignorant masses. French police exposed the plan, when they found documents on an Illuminati courier who was struck by lightening while traveling from Germany to France. The Illuminati was forced underground. They took refuge with the Freemasons. Taking control of the Bank of England. Nathan and James Rothschild had come up with a scheme that would put the Illuminati plan for world domination into action. It would also make them filthy rich. The brothers helped finance both sides of Napoleon’s famous battle at Waterloo, between the French and the English. With advanced knowledge of the British victory, Nathan Rothschild spread lies that the British had been defeated, which caused a crash in the value of British Government bonds. While panicked English investors sold up their life savings, Nathan Rothschild bought-up their bonds for pennies on the dollar. When official news of the British victory at Waterloo arrived, the English bond-market skyrocketed and so did Nathan Rothschild’s wealth. In one foul swoop, the Demon Brothers had double-crossed the English masses and taken control of the Bank of England. Flaunting their tremendous wealth, the brothers went on a lavish spending spree. They bought mansions, fashionable clothes and hosted extravagant parties. International Banks and Multinational Corporations. By 1818 they had fleeced the French investors, by crashing the French Government bond market. According to plan, the brothers formed the first International bank and named it M. Rothschild and Sons. The pope became their most famous customer. The Catholic Church which had financed the wholesale slaughter, torture and looting of hundreds of thousands of Muslims during the Christian Crusades, were now doing business with the Demon Brothers. By 1823 the Rothschilds were guardians of the entire papal treasure and took over the financial operations of the Catholic Church. Enraged citizens accused the Rothschilds of trying to control the world’s money markets. Fearing for their lives, the Rothschilds retreated into the shadows and cast their eyes on the youthful USA . To avoid publicity, the Rothschilds made themselves invisible by creating and hiding behind two front companies. J P Morgan and Kuhn and Loeb. By 1906 J P Morgan’s bank controlled 1/3 of America’s railways and over 70% of the steel industry. He eventually had a major stake in the 20th. century’s major companies. Among them ATT , ITT, General Electric, General Motors and Du Pont. The Opium trade with China. The Rothschilds bought controlling interests in British East India Shipping Company and the illegal Opium trade with China. They offered junior partnerships to New England’s leading American families. The Russell, Coolidge, DeLeino, Forbes and Perkins families became fabulously rich smuggling Opium aboard their speedy Clipper ships into China. In 1820 Samuel Russell bought out the Perkins syndicate and ran the Opium smuggling operation with his partner Warren DeLeino Jr. who was the grandfather of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Britain had finally found a commodity that China would take, Opium. Imported from India, just a few chests at first, and then thousands. When the Chinese authorities tried to stop the Opium trade, the British sent in their Gunboats. After nearly 20 years of turmoil the treaty of Tien-Tsin in 1858 not only allowed Opium to be imported, but handed over China’s ports and all her International trade to Western control. After the war, Opium poured into China on an even greater scale and her Emperors were powerless to stop it. In 1842, the British stole Hong Kong from China in an Opium drug-deal called the treaty of Nanking. The Russell family who controlled the US arm of the Rothschild drug smuggling operation, set up the Skull and Bones fraternity at Yale University. America’s big money families formed the fraternity’s inner power circle. Taft, Russell, Schiff, Haremon, Bush, Warburg, Guggenheim, Rockefeller, Stemson, Weighouser, Vanderbilt, Goodyear and Pillsbury were all members. These families intermarried over the generations to form America’s big money aristocracy. Skull and bones member Alfonso Taft catapulted his son William Taft right into the top job at the White House. President Taft’s 17th. Amendment to the US Constitution guaranteed the right of big-money insiders to hand-pick Senators and buy control of the US Senate. Today, the most influential members of the CIA , the US Government, and big finance are Skull and Bones men. The Hollywood movie lots are owned by the Illuminati Lehman brothers, Rothschild agent Kuhn and Loeb and Goldman Sacks. The Rothschilds select who will be the next American President. It doesn’t matter if it’s Mitt Romney or Barack Obama. The issues that really effect the American public will not change: Obviously, it’s the illuminati who have the upper hand, as the one thing that is guaranteed, is that one of their two puppets will be President. 1. The “wars” will continue to kill our kids for corporate profit (not freedom) 2. The money will still be made out of thin air by banks 3. Glass-Steagel will not be reinstated 4. Posse Comitatus will not be reinstated 5. Miranda rights will not be reinstated 6. TSA will not be disbanded 7. The border will still be wide open 8. The current invasion of our country will continue 9. The income tax laws will not be properly enforced 10. The CIA will continue to pretend that Al Qaida isn’t the CIA 11. A real investigation of 9-11 will not happen 12. Israel will continue to run the United States into bankruptcy and finally local war 13. The Federal Reserve will continue to swindle you out of a third of your paycheck So you see, the upper hand is really held by the controllers. Not the American People. Gaining control of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CBI) is one of the main reasons that Iran is being targeted by Western and Israeli powers. As tensions are building up for an unthinkable war with Iran, it is worth exploring Iran’s banking system compared to its U.S., British and Israeli counterparts. Some researchers are pointing out that Iran is one of only three countries left in the world whose central bank is not under Rothschild control. Before 9-11 there were reportedly seven: Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Cuba, North Korea and Iran. By 2003, however, Afghanistan and Iraq were swallowed up by the Rothschild octopus, and by 2011 Sudan and Libya were also gone. In Libya, a Rothschild bank was established in Benghazi while the country was still at war. Islam forbids the charging of usury, the practice of charging excessive, unreasonably high, and often illegal interestrates on loans, and that is a major problem for the Rothschild banking system. Until a few hundred years ago usury was also forbidden in the Christian world and was even punishable by death. It was considered exploitation and enslavement. Since the Rothschilds took over the Bank of England they have been expanding their banking control over all thecountries of the world. Their method has been to get a country’s corrupt politicians to accept massive loans, which they can never repay, and thus go into debt to the Rothschild banking powers. If a leader refuses to accept the loan, he is oftentimes either ousted or assassinated. And if that fails, invasions can follow, and a Rothschild usury-based bank is established. The Rothschilds exert powerful influence over the world’s major news agencies. By repetition, the masses are duped into believing horror stories about evil villains. The Rothschilds control the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF , the World Bank and the Bank of International Settlements. Also they own most of the gold in the world as well as the London Gold Exchange, which sets the price of gold every day. It is said the family owns over half the wealth of the planet—estimated by Credit Suisse to be $231 trillion—and is controlled by Evelyn Rothschild, the current head of the family. Objective researchers contend that Iran is not being demonized because they are a nuclear threat, just as the Taliban, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Qadaffi were not a threat. What then is the real reason? Is it the trillions to be made in oil profits, or the trillions in war profits? Is it to bankrupt the U.S. economy, or is it to start World War III ? Is it to destroy Israel’s enemies, or to destroy the Iranian central bank so that no one is left to defy Rothschild’s money racket? It might be any one of those reasons or, worse, it’s might be all of them. Theconspiracyzone



By Joe Monoco

