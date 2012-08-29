THE MOST POWERFUL FAMILY ON EARTH

HOME
Joe Monoco
08/29/2012 10:35 AM
Joe wrote on 02/07/2013 10:57 AM
jamil wrote on 02/13/2013 02:00 AM
Hello, Nice to visit your site as there lot of things to learn with this sites. Thanks to share the same Jamil
Nicholas wrote on 03/05/2013 10:29 AM
Hey I didn't know about the rotschild family being so corrupt and evil minded... Thanks for exposing them to us! Nikolai
Thomas wrote on 12/26/2013 01:40 AM
How about someone assasign that evil fanatic family. Start from the buttom up and just work your way up the rotschild family tree. Im in...
Tessie Roberts wrote on 12/28/2013 12:21 PM
Is all this true?? I have been trying to trace my Rothschild grandmother who got kicked out of the family because she ran off with a "gentile." Later when she came to America and was "poor" and Grandpa Rothschild found out about it, he left her some inheritance money, but she was too poor to go back to Germany ? to claim it. Wished I knew who she was and which brother she came from.
zahra wrote on 08/22/2014 12:51 AM
Excellent Research!!!! a probable possibility....or possible probability... Plz research on letters KFR too... It might be the initials of ANTICHRIST's name... Firstname-K..... Middlename-F..... Surname-R It might be possible that AntiChrist will be from any of the two bloodlines starting with the letter R...chances being more of ROTHSCHILD surname. anyways GOD knows the best...
zahra wrote on 08/22/2014 01:09 AM
u can check lots of companies with name KFR like... KFR Radio Sampler KFR Keys For Reading KFR Knitting Factory Records KFR Kettle Falls Railroad KFR Kellogs Family Rewards KFR Communications KFR Records ....and many more... one more term... KFR Kidnapping For Ransom Is that all coincidence?
zahra wrote on 08/22/2014 01:23 AM
this KFR prophecy comes from Islamic Sources. Each n Every Muslim knows it. Its nothing new. So ....I just hope you wont mind... Ur research skill is excellent...by the way In Islamic Sources its written as KFR will be written on Antichrist's Forehead.
Richmond wrote on 05/03/2015 06:30 PM
Hi, Thank you for your article, now we understand the causes of the conspirators forcing the OPIUM WARS in China ie to bully, subjugate and rob the 1.5 billions chinese people to slavery and disgrace
martin wrote on 07/25/2015 02:34 AM
o my god my eyes have been opened only just started reading about rothschilds this family need to be stopped they are devil family,they need takin it can be done aswell few good men,
Marty Goodwin wrote on 11/18/2015 07:03 PM
Love the site, I wonder why is it "so hard" for people to believe this research, its very well done, keep up the good work and "Glory to God!!" Marty
DesuMaiden wrote on 03/19/2016 08:31 AM
Thanks for sharing this info. There are plenty of other websites and YouTube videos exposing the criminal banking cartel that control this world.
ameya narvekar wrote on 09/01/2016 09:16 PM
