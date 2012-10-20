SOME OF AMERICA'S SOLDIERS ARE FINALLY STARTING TO WAKE UP AND REALIZE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE AND INSTIGATING ILLEGAL WARS FOR PROFITS OF THE ILLUMINATI BANKERS!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com

As much as I don’t like to write it and as much as Americans don’t want to read it, U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq died in vain. This means that their deaths were ineffectual, unsuccessful, and futile. Their deaths were without real significance, value, or importance. Their deaths were without effect, to no avail, and to no purpose. I realize that this truth might be especially painful to the thousands of Americans who have lost loved ones in Iraq. I am not insensitive to the fact that every American soldier killed in Iraq was someone’s father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and, in about a hundred cases, someone’s mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, or granddaughter. This painful truth should embolden those who have lost loved ones to never support or encourage any relative, friend, acquaintance, neighbor, coworker, business associate, or fellow church member ever joining the military.

Labeling the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq a just war does not make it one. A just war must be defensive, be in proportion to the gravity of the situation, have obtainable objectives, be preceded by a public declaration, be declared only by legitimate authority, and only be undertaken as a last resort. By no stretch of the imagination can the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq be called a just war. In fact, the war violates every “just war principle” ever invoked to justify a war.

What is the purpose of the U.S. military? I think it is beyond dispute that the U.S. military should be engaged exclusively in defending the United States, not defending other countries, not attacking other countries, not invading other countries, and not occupying other countries. Using the military for other purposes perverts the role of the military. Any other purposes, including not only enforcing UN resolutions, nation building, establishing democracy, changing regimes, training foreign armies, opening markets, and maintaining no-fly zones, but even providing disaster relief and dispensing humanitarian aid, perverts the purpose of the military.

Even if the United States went into Iraq with the best of intentions and most purest of motives (which of course it didn’t), is it the job of the U.S. military to free the oppressed peoples of the world from their autocratic rulers and totalitarian states? Absolutely not. Not only can’t it be done, it would be a never-ending mission that would perpetually shed U.S. blood and spend U.S. treasure.

U.S. soldiers killed while fighting in Iraq died in vain. They didn’t die defending anyone’s freedoms. They didn’t die protecting the United States. They didn’t die fighting “over there” so we wouldn’t have to fight “over here.” They didn’t die to keep American safe from terrorists. They didn’t die to avenge 9/11.

They may have been sincere, patriotic, and altruistic. They may have fought bravely, heroically, and passionately. They may have died sacrificially, willingly, and eagerly. But they died for the imperial presidency (Bush or Obama), the U.S. empire, the U.S. military, the U.S. military-industrial complex, the national-security state, and a belligerent, reckless, and meddling U.S. foreign policy.

It is not honorable for a U.S. soldier to die fighting some unnecessary foreign war. It is in fact a shameful thing. All Americans ought to be ashamed of their government, its foreign policy, and the way it uses its military.

Why is it that those who opposed this monstrous war from the beginning are not considered the true patriots? Is it anti-American to think that it wasn’t worth one drop of blood from one American soldier to give Iraq a “chance for freedom”? How much more pro-American could one get? Real patriots don’t want to see any more U.S. soldiers or innocent Iraqi men, women and children die in vain.

Listen to soldiers who were deployed in Iraq blow the whistle on what is really happening overseas. America’s soldiers are NOT fighting for your freedoms! They are murdering innocent women and children that are just like you. Thankfully, former soldiers are finally starting to speak up! Don’t think that Mitt Romney is any better than Barack Obama! Understand! They BOTH work for the same bankers that are against you and our Constitution!!! DON ’T BE FOOLED BY THE BANKERS THAT WANT TO MAKE YOU TAKE SIDES !!!!!

Watch these two U.S. soldiers throw an innocent puppy off a cliff…for fun: (BELOW)

And in this video, U.S. soldiers think it’s funny to kill innocent Iraqi civilians:

(BELOW) Watch U.S. soldiers murder innocent unarmed Iraqis’ in cold blood and then joke about it:

NOTE : Not one….not one….of any of Bush’s children or his nieces and nephews have volunteered for service in any branch of the military or volunteered to serve in any capacity in Iraq. (PICTURED) Not one of them has felt the cause was noble enough to put his or her life on the line.

Here is the full list of the children of Bush and his siblings who have chosen to let other young men and women, mostly poor, rural and minorities, die for them, because they had no desire to die for George W. Bush’s alleged “noble cause” (assuming an eligible age of 17 with parental consent to join the military):

Military Service Eligible Children of George W. Bush

Jenna Bush

Barbara Bush

Military Service Eligible Children of Jeb Bush

George P. Bush

Noelle Bush

John Ellis Bush Jr.

Military Service Eligible Children of Neil Bush

Lauren Bush

Pierce Bush

Military Service Eligible Children of Marvin Bush

Marshall Bush

Military Service Eligible Children of Dorothy Bush Koch

Samuel LeBlond

Ellie LeBlond

ABOVE : is the complete chart:

Furthermore, not one of George’s siblings served in the military when they were eligible, and Bush got a cozy stateside position in the Texas Air National Guard to avoid risking his life in another “noble war,” Vietnam. Bush was grounded for refusing to take a drug test and was discharged. His Daddy bailed him out by getting him an honorable discharge when he should have had a dis-honorable one.

Why do George W. Bush, his siblings, and their children think that the war is “noble” enough for other kids from other parents to die in, but not them?

If the Iraq was not “noble” enough for the Bush family to risk their lives fighting for, Then that meant it was just a disastrous graveyard for poor and middle class Americans, dug deep to advance Bush’s partisan agenda.

Bush could be brave with other people’s children, because he had nothing personally to risk.

By the way, if you want to know who is profiting from the Iraq war, click below:

Now, Dyncorp is not only making a mint off the Iraq war, but they have also been caught in participating in child sex slavery trading. Listen to Ga. Rep Cynthia McKinney ask Donald Rumsfeld why Dyncorp has not been punished, but have been rewarded government contracts after they were caught trafficking children and women for sex….Then watch how dirtbag Rumsfeld squirms as he tries to lie his way out of it. —

You have to wonder why this remarkable congresswoman has not been seen anywhere in the mainstream media. You have to wonder why she hasn’t been on any talk shows. You have see that it’s the global elite that control the media to make sure she is not heard by the majority of America. Listen to her quote below:

“I want to say categorically and very clearly that these policies of war … are not what the people of the United States stand for and it’s not what African-Americans stand for,” she told state TV. “Under the economic policies of the Obama administration, those who have the least are losing the most. And those who have the most are getting even more,” she said. “The situation in the United States is becoming more dire for average ordinary Americans and the last thing we need to do is to spend money on death, destruction and war.”- — Cynthia McKinney —

This is a short video by former U.S. Soldier Mike Prysner who is now blowing the whistle on what the war in Iraq is really about. Now you know the real truth about the war in Iraq from someone who lived it and has first hand information about the real reason we invaded another sovereign nation. This video says it all!__

It’s interesting how many of our “leaders” support the war in Iraq but wouldn’t be involved in any war themselves.

What is fascinating is the “Chickenhawk factor,” (Meaning someone who is “chicken” or a “coward” defined as someone who supports the war and will send others to die, but didn’t serve themselves when they had the chance). There are many high-ranking leaders who were cheerleaders for the Iraq war, but who avoided military service themselves in time of war. There does seem to be a pattern in which some of the most enthusiastically pro-war politicians,refused to go themselves. They weren’t opposed to the Vietnam War, some of them were cheerleaders for that war too, but they wanted others to fight it for them. Chicken Hawks” are people who are enthused about their country engaging in WAR – which is why they are called “hawks”, – but who make sure that their own butts are nowhere near the fighting – which makes them “chicken-hawks”

Once again, all these wars are unconstitutional. We don’t believe any free country should be fighting in these undeclared wars. But it’s astounding how many politicians won’t participate in wars which they have no trouble sending your family and children to die for…. —

Consider the following list of pro-war hypocrites:

Vice President Richard B. Cheney had several deferments, none for medical reasons such as his later poor health. He infamously said that he “had other priorities.” —

Former Atty. Gen. John Ashcroft did not serve–received 7 deferments to teach business ed. at Southwest Missouri State University.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush did not serve, receiving a deferment during Vietnam.

“Bush’s Brain” Karl Rove, did not serve, receiving several deferments so that he could plan future wars and GOP “permanent majority.”

Former Sen. Phil Gramm, did not serve, received several deferments.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich did not serve, avoided the draft with several deferments.

Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, a major hawk, avoided combat during World War II by making training films for the army while remaining in California. Later, he seemed several times to have confused his movie role as a tailgunner with the real thing.

Delaware Sen. Joe Biden: None. Rejected for medical reasons, but would have been eligible in a national emergency.

New York Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton: Did not serve.

Former President Bill Clinton: No military service.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, CA Republican Governor – went AWOL from his Austrian army base to enter a bodybuilding competition

Former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards: Did not serve.

President and former Illinois Sen. Barack Obama: None: Did not serve.

Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico: None. Received student and medical classifications.

Kansas Sen. Sam Brownback: None.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani: None. Received student and occupational deferments.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee: None.

Jack Kemp. “Knee problem,” although he continued to play in NFL for 8 years.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney: None. Received a deferment as a Mormon missionary in France. By the way, none of his five sons served in any capacity either..

Paul Wolfowitz, Deputy Secretary of Defense: No military service.

George Tenet, CIA Director: No military service.

Condoleezza Rice, National Security Advisor: No military service.

Colorado Rep. Tom Tancredo: None. Received student deferments. Was available for military service in 1969. Reclassified in 1970 because of stress-related anxiety and could have been called up only during a pressing national emergency.

Former President George W. Bush used his father’s influence to get into the Air National Guard in order to avoid going to Vietnam, though he loudly proposed using nuclear weapons on the North Vietnamese. He was Absent Without Leave (AWOL) several times (most likely drunk or coked up) and eventually failed to finish his 6 year term in the Air National Guard, serving only 4 years. His father’s influence kept him from being prosecuted for this. For some reason, “W” still insists that he “has seen war.” Maybe on TV, but that’s all.

The whole Bush Family seems to have an aversion to Military Service: But they have no problem sending others to die.

None of George W. Bush’s three brothers, Jeb, Marvin, or Neil served.

None of George H. W. Bush’s three brothers, Jonathan J., William T. , or Prescott S. Bush served.

Neither of President George W. Bush’s two adult children (twin daughters) have served.

Chickenhawk Mouthpieces :

1. Rush Limbaugh – sought deferment (because of a cyst on his tail end).

2. Ben Stein, actor, comedian, commentator, activistm etc.

3. (Rush’s conservative brother) David Limbaugh.

4. George Will – sought graduate school deferment, (too smart to die).

5. Pat Buchanan – sought deferment (for bad knee).

6. Pat Robertson – his US Senator father got him out of Korea as soon as the shooting began.

7. James Taranto = Propagandist at the Wall Street Journal.

8. Sean Hannity (FOX).

9. Bill O’Reilly: (FOX).

10. Glenn Beck (FOX).

11. Steve Doocy (FOX).

12. Brian Kilmeade (FOX).

13. Chris Wallace (FOX).

14. Brit Hume (FOX).

15. Roger Ailes (FOX).

16. Steve Forbes

17. Michael “Savage” Weiner

18. Paul Gigot

America, you need to wake up! You have been fed a lie that our troops are “Fighting for your freedoms” They are not! The are fighting for the profits of the mega big oil companies. They are fighting for the defense contractors who make billions off people dying and suffering. They are fighting for the politicians who get kickbacks from these corporations to start these needless and unconstitutional wars. Over 1 million Iraqi’s have been murdered by America’s troops. 90% of those are civilians and one third are children. How are the troops heroes? Are they heroes to the innocent Iraqi’s who have been needlessly slaughtered? What freedoms are they fighting for? Is Afghanistan a threat to the U.S.? Is Iraq? Is Libya? How are these illegal occupations keeping us free? America, you need to stop accepting what the lying politicians are trying to sell you. You need to start thinking for yourself. You need to test what you have been told. You need to think critically about the lies you are being spoon fed by the government controlled media. America’s young men and women need to stop giving their lives to make corporate America more wealthy. Obeying the wishes of these puppet politicians will not make you free…..it will only lead to your enslavement. Look at the below picture which is an Iraqi father holding his daughter that was killed by a United States cluster bomb…..HOW IN THE WORLD CAN YOU SAY OUR TROOPS ARE HEROES and fighting for your freedoms? What if that was YOUR daughter? If you voted for these puppet politicians that are doing this….George Bush and Barack Obama included…..How can you say that you don’t have blood on your hands as well?

Another reason to start wars….THEY ARE PROFITABLE ! Here’s a good link to the corporations that profit the most:

