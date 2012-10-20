SOME OF AMERICA'S SOLDIERS ARE FINALLY STARTING TO WAKE UP AND REALIZE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE AND INSTIGATING ILLEGAL WARS FOR PROFITS OF THE ILLUMINATI BANKERS!

theconspiracyzone@msn.com
CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON EARNING AN UNLIMITED INCOME!
As much as I don’t like to write it and as much as Americans don’t want to read it, U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq died in vain. This means that their deaths were ineffectual, unsuccessful, and futile. Their deaths were without real significance, value, or importance. Their deaths were without effect, to no avail, and to no purpose. I realize that this truth might be especially painful to the thousands of Americans who have lost loved ones in Iraq. I am not insensitive to the fact that every American soldier killed in Iraq was someone’s father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, and, in about a hundred cases, someone’s mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, or granddaughter. This painful truth should embolden those who have lost loved ones to never support or encourage any relative, friend, acquaintance, neighbor, coworker, business associate, or fellow church member ever joining the military.
Labeling the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq a just war does not make it one. A just war must be defensive, be in proportion to the gravity of the situation, have obtainable objectives, be preceded by a public declaration, be declared only by legitimate authority, and only be undertaken as a last resort. By no stretch of the imagination can the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq be called a just war. In fact, the war violates every “just war principle” ever invoked to justify a war.
What is the purpose of the U.S. military? I think it is beyond dispute that the U.S. military should be engaged exclusively in defending the United States, not defending other countries, not attacking other countries, not invading other countries, and not occupying other countries. Using the military for other purposes perverts the role of the military. Any other purposes, including not only enforcing UN resolutions, nation building, establishing democracy, changing regimes, training foreign armies, opening markets, and maintaining no-fly zones, but even providing disaster relief and dispensing humanitarian aid, perverts the purpose of the military.
Even if the United States went into Iraq with the best of intentions and most purest of motives (which of course it didn’t), is it the job of the U.S. military to free the oppressed peoples of the world from their autocratic rulers and totalitarian states? Absolutely not. Not only can’t it be done, it would be a never-ending mission that would perpetually shed U.S. blood and spend U.S. treasure.
U.S. soldiers killed while fighting in Iraq died in vain. They didn’t die defending anyone’s freedoms. They didn’t die protecting the United States. They didn’t die fighting “over there” so we wouldn’t have to fight “over here.” They didn’t die to keep American safe from terrorists. They didn’t die to avenge 9/11.
They may have been sincere, patriotic, and altruistic. They may have fought bravely, heroically, and passionately. They may have died sacrificially, willingly, and eagerly. But they died for the imperial presidency (Bush or Obama), the U.S. empire, the U.S. military, the U.S. military-industrial complex, the national-security state, and a belligerent, reckless, and meddling U.S. foreign policy.
It is not honorable for a U.S. soldier to die fighting some unnecessary foreign war. It is in fact a shameful thing. All Americans ought to be ashamed of their government, its foreign policy, and the way it uses its military.
Why is it that those who opposed this monstrous war from the beginning are not considered the true patriots? Is it anti-American to think that it wasn’t worth one drop of blood from one American soldier to give Iraq a “chance for freedom”? How much more pro-American could one get? Real patriots don’t want to see any more U.S. soldiers or innocent Iraqi men, women and children die in vain.
Listen to soldiers who were deployed in Iraq blow the whistle on what is really happening overseas. America’s soldiers are NOT fighting for your freedoms! They are murdering innocent women and children that are just like you. Thankfully, former soldiers are finally starting to speak up! Don’t think that Mitt Romney is any better than Barack Obama! Understand! They BOTH work for the same bankers that are against you and our Constitution!!! DON’T BE FOOLED BY THE BANKERS THAT WANT TO MAKE YOU TAKE SIDES!!!!!
Watch these two U.S. soldiers throw an innocent puppy off a cliff…for fun: (BELOW)
And in this video, U.S. soldiers think it’s funny to kill innocent Iraqi civilians:
(BELOW) Watch U.S. soldiers murder innocent unarmed Iraqis’ in cold blood and then joke about it:
NOTE: Not one….not one….of any of Bush’s children or his nieces and nephews have volunteered for service in any branch of the military or volunteered to serve in any capacity in Iraq. (PICTURED) Not one of them has felt the cause was noble enough to put his or her life on the line.
Here is the full list of the children of Bush and his siblings who have chosen to let other young men and women, mostly poor, rural and minorities, die for them, because they had no desire to die for George W. Bush’s alleged “noble cause” (assuming an eligible age of 17 with parental consent to join the military):
Military Service Eligible Children of George W. Bush
Jenna Bush
Barbara Bush
Military Service Eligible Children of Jeb Bush
George P. Bush
Noelle Bush
John Ellis Bush Jr.
Military Service Eligible Children of Neil Bush
Lauren Bush
Pierce Bush
Military Service Eligible Children of Marvin Bush
Marshall Bush
Military Service Eligible Children of Dorothy Bush Koch
Samuel LeBlond
Ellie LeBlond
ABOVE: is the complete chart:
Furthermore, not one of George’s siblings served in the military when they were eligible, and Bush got a cozy stateside position in the Texas Air National Guard to avoid risking his life in another “noble war,” Vietnam. Bush was grounded for refusing to take a drug test and was discharged. His Daddy bailed him out by getting him an honorable discharge when he should have had a dis-honorable one.
Why do George W. Bush, his siblings, and their children think that the war is “noble” enough for other kids from other parents to die in, but not them?
If the Iraq was not “noble” enough for the Bush family to risk their lives fighting for, Then that meant it was just a disastrous graveyard for poor and middle class Americans, dug deep to advance Bush’s partisan agenda.
Bush could be brave with other people’s children, because he had nothing personally to risk.
By the way, if you want to know who is profiting from the Iraq war, click below:
THE TOP 25 CORPORATIONS PROFITING FROM THE ATROCITIES IN IRAQ
Now, Dyncorp is not only making a mint off the Iraq war, but they have also been caught in participating in child sex slavery trading. Listen to Ga. Rep Cynthia McKinney ask Donald Rumsfeld why Dyncorp has not been punished, but have been rewarded government contracts after they were caught trafficking children and women for sex….Then watch how dirtbag Rumsfeld squirms as he tries to lie his way out of it. —
You have to wonder why this remarkable congresswoman has not been seen anywhere in the mainstream media. You have to wonder why she hasn’t been on any talk shows. You have see that it’s the global elite that control the media to make sure she is not heard by the majority of America. Listen to her quote below:
“I want to say categorically and very clearly that these policies of war … are not what the people of the United States stand for and it’s not what African-Americans stand for,” she told state TV. “Under the economic policies of the Obama administration, those who have the least are losing the most. And those who have the most are getting even more,” she said. “The situation in the United States is becoming more dire for average ordinary Americans and the last thing we need to do is to spend money on death, destruction and war.”-
— Cynthia McKinney
—
This is a short video by former U.S. Soldier Mike Prysner who is now blowing the whistle on what the war in Iraq is really about. Now you know the real truth about the war in Iraq from someone who lived it and has first hand information about the real reason we invaded another sovereign nation. This video says it all!__
It’s interesting how many of our “leaders” support the war in Iraq but wouldn’t be involved in any war themselves.
What is fascinating is the “Chickenhawk factor,” (Meaning someone who is “chicken” or a “coward” defined as someone who supports the war and will send others to die, but didn’t serve themselves when they had the chance). There are many high-ranking leaders who were cheerleaders for the Iraq war, but who avoided military service themselves in time of war. There does seem to be a pattern in which some of the most enthusiastically pro-war politicians,refused to go themselves. They weren’t opposed to the Vietnam War, some of them were cheerleaders for that war too, but they wanted others to fight it for them. Chicken Hawks” are people who are enthused about their country engaging in WAR – which is why they are called “hawks”, – but who make sure that their own butts are nowhere near the fighting – which makes them “chicken-hawks”
Once again, all these wars are unconstitutional. We don’t believe any free country should be fighting in these undeclared wars. But it’s astounding how many politicians won’t participate in wars which they have no trouble sending your family and children to die for…. —
Consider the following list of pro-war hypocrites:
Vice President Richard B. Cheney had several deferments, none for medical reasons such as his later poor health. He infamously said that he “had other priorities.” —
chelsea wrote on 04/09/2013 02:39 PM
so why don't we have a president who is man enough to face up to the lies the government hides?
Dennis Richardson wrote on 08/01/2016 06:37 PM
I opposed the Vietnam War while I was in high school in 1964. (1966 grad) I did not trust Lyndon Johnson regarding anything he did. I did not believe in the Bay of Tonkin Resolution when it was foisted upon the America people. My lottery number was 345 in 1969, do not accuse me a being a war hawk. I did not believe in the Korean War from history books. I did not believe in Wilson getting America into World War One, just ask my mother I argued with her over the asinine influence upon America & my grandfather in 1917(my mothers father). He believed in the war he fought in. I learned America was a Constitutional Republic in high school and justifiably stayed out of the Napoleonic wars.