ILLUMINATI OCCULTISTS CONTROL THE 2012 OPENING OLYMPIC CEREMONIES IN LONDON

If you were scratching your head watching the Olympic opening ceremony, and thinking to yourself, “what on earth has this got to do with sport”? then you were not alone. If, on the other hand, you are like me, and understand how these ancient bloodlines use the power of symbols and ritual to hypnotize the uninitiated, then you could still be in a state of bewilderment as to the sheer bluntness of last night’s bloodline ritual masquerading as a sporting event.

From the moment of the opening countdown (which featured the number ‘9’ on a London Red Bus and a musical soundtrack with some curious back-masking) it was obvious that much of this blatant symbolism would set the tone.

The Bible is dominated by two cities. The most frequently mentioned city is Jerusalem, “the city of God”. Second to Jerusalem is Babylon, “the city of man”, mentioned over 250 times in the Bible. Babylon is the birth place of false religions, black magic and paganism. The name Nimrod roughly translates to “rebel” and Babel is roughly translated to “gateway to the gods”. Mystery Babylon represents corruption; it’s a very sophisticated counterfeit system and attempts to sell itself as an original.

“Mystery, Babylon the Great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth” [Revelation 17:5] The scene was a British meadow with a tree that was raised on a hill. The first two songs played appeared to be subtly themed around Babylon and Jerusalem. Could the hill have represented the ancient Tower of Babylon?

The Opening: Babylon

The Olympic ceremony opened with an orchestra playing Nimrod by Enigma Variations. King Nimrod was the world’s first dictator and as builder of the Tower of Babel he was considered to be the “First and most excellent Master” of the Freemason fraternity. The original “World Order” can be traced back to Babylon where, King Nimrod was rebellious and resentful of God (YHWH), he had a vision of heading a single global government to control the economic, political and religious issues throughout the world. In order to prevent Nimrod implementing a New World Order, YHWH confused the languages causing the citizens to spread out and inhabit new lands, mystery Babylon became fragmented and the concept of a New World Order died.

The Maypole dance was showcased within the first minutes of the ceremony, a traditional folk dance popular in Western Europe. Like so many adopted western traditions, the Maypole dance is ancient pagan worship. This “Fertility Rite” involves the Maypole which represents the male principle (the phallus). The ribbons represent the female principle and the wreath at the top represents the vagina of the goddess. Some researchers believe the Maypole dance can be traced as far back as ancient Babylon.

Jerusalem

After the Olympic bell was rung, a song named Jerusalem was sung by a young boy before he was joined by a children’s choir.

“And did those feet in ancient time walk upon England’s mountains green? And was the holy Lamb of God on England’s pleasant pastures seen? And did the countenance divine shine forth upon our clouded hills? And was Jerusalem built here among these dark Satanic Mills” The children’s choir continued to sing as men with mutton-chops wearing traditional top hats and black suits gathered around a British meadow. A tree that was raised on a hill before Kenneth Branagh (dressed as Isambard Kingdom Brunel, a famous British engineer) read from Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

For Shakespeare expert James Shapiro (an English professor at Columbia University), it was a strange choice. “Why you would choose Caliban’s lines as, in a sense, a kind of anthem for the Olympics, I’m not sure. Why give him the lines Shakespeare wrote for a half-man, half-beast”

Magic, through Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, is a theme of the 2012 Olympic Games. A giant figure holding a wand (thought to be Prospero from The Tempest) and a cauldron feature in stadium preparations for the opening ceremony.

The Tempest is thought by most scholars to have been written in 1610–11, and is generally accepted as the last play that Shakespeare wrote alone. Scholars have noted the numerous parallels between Shakespeare’s final work and famous occultist Francis Bacon’s final book New Atlantis.

In The Tempest travelers arrive at an island ruled by Prospero, the Magus who has mastery over all nature, and Prospero’s farewell to his art in the play is the Bard’s farewell to his work. In New Atlantis the travelers arrive at an island ruled by a Society called Salomon’s House (Solomon’s House) which has achieved mastery over all nature. New Atlantis depicts Bacon’s vision of man’s mastery over nature, and this work is a summing up and a farewell to Bacon’s lifework. Both works depict travelers who arrive at an island filled with wonders. In the first case the wonders of science, in the second case the wonders of magic, both of which give mastery over all nature. Bacon, it is important to note, said that science in its higher form is magic. The surface parallels between New Atlantis and The Tempest are obvious. But beneath the surface there are more parallels, and more specific identities between the two works. So many, in fact, that they provide strong evidence for Bacon’s authorship of The Tempest.

As both The Tempest and New Atlantis depict societies ruled over by an elite made gods by virtue of their secret knowledge both works serve to define the occult philosophy of the Rosicrucians, Freemasons and the Illuminati. Bacon’s alleged connection to the Rosicrucians and the Freemasons has been widely discussed by authors and scholars in many books and a very good case can be made for him as the author of all Shakespeare’s plays.

Olympic opening ceremony preparations

As part of the Olympic occult ritual the British sheeple are invited to participate in Work No. 1197 – those looking for numeric connections to 9/11 and 7/7 won’t have to work too hard. Others may notice 1+1+9+7=18 (6+6+6).

Work No. 1197: All the bells in a country rung as quickly and as loudly as possible for three minutes by Turner Prize-winning artist and musician Martin Creed is a London 2012 Festival commission and will be performed by you.

Witches’ altar bells have been used for centuries in spell crafting. The ringing of a bell supposedly unleashes vibrations which have powerful effects. Some witches use bells for removing unwanted or negative energies as well as calling in spirits.

The bell is often used to invoke the Goddess in wiccan witchcraft ritual. Bells are rung during rituals to signal the beginning or ending of a spell. The outer portion of a bell is referred to as the female. The hammer is seen as the male. Ringing a bell signifies and celebrates an occasion or moment in time; clears and purifies the space for this time. Also by ringing a bell perception and awareness can be altered. Wiccan bells are rung to outline portions of rituals and celebrations.

The UK’s national bell ringing ritual is to take place at 8:12am on 27 July, the day of the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony. A start time of 8:12am is unusual to say the least; Ian R. Crane speculates that it is the reverse of 12/8 (12 August in British date format) when the Olympic Closing Ceremony takes place. Members of the occult are known to write backwards as a secret sign to other initiates and 12 August may be a particularly significant date for them. Bells are to be rung continuously for 3 minutes or 3×60 seconds (666). The BBC report on preparations for the event is brought to you from Devil’s Bridge in Wales.

Continuing the bell ringing theme it has been announced that the opening ceremony for the London Olympics will begin with the ringing of the world’s largest tuned bell. The precedent for a bell being cast especially for an Olympic opening ceremony is the 1936 Berlin games in Nazi Germany.

A 27 tonne bell is being produced especially for £27 million opening ceremony on 27 July [7], some one’s keen on the number 27, which is significant in religion, philosophy and the occult. In keeping with the magical, satanic theme music directors of the Olympic opening ceremony are Underworld, the British electronic music duo, comprised of Rick Smith and Karl Hyde.

The London Olympic bell is to be inscribed with the words, “Be not afraid; the isle is full of noises.”taken from Shakespeare’s play The Tempest; the phrase is spoken in the play by Caliban who is forced into servitude after Prospero and his cohorts occupy the island. Prospero considers Caliban to be literally spawn of the devil.

Many theater productions portray Caliban as a monster.

The bloodline families have placed their symbols all over the 2012 Olympics from the outset. The lighted torch, or the flame of illumination, is an ancient symbol of the Illuminati, representing the hidden knowledge that has been withheld from the human race at large, and known only to the initiates of the mystery schools. Sir Evelyn de Rothschild made sure he got in on the act last year, when he was photographed holding the Olympic torch, or the flame of illumination. Moreover, the word “Zion” was clearly discernible in the Olympic logo. For those of you who do not know what Zion means, it is the political agenda to establish the state of Israel in Palestine and a “New Jerusalem” or a “New World Order”. The goal of the esoteric cabal that coordinates the Zionist agenda is the creation of a One World Government. This was referenced in the ceremony by the forging of the five rings representing the five continents of the earth coming together under the auspices of a global supranational authority. The term Israel is really Is Ra El the amalgamation of the Ancient Egyptian and Canaanite deities of Ra, Isis, and El. The ruling bloodlines originate from Sumeria, Babylon, Canaan and Egypt. They were the original adherents of the mystery cults, the Ancient Priest Class, and Pharaohs. They became the European Royal bloodlines, and the Venetian banking oligarchs.

A major symbol of the ruling bloodline families is the Pyramid and the All-Seeing Eye. This represents the wisdom and knowledge that only the initiated or the “illuminated” have access to. The most famous use of this symbol is to be found on the Great Seal of the United States. It is a symbol commonly found in masonic lodges all over the world, and dates back at least to Ancient Egypt. In its depiction on the Great Seal, the Pyramid has 13 steps the sacred 12 and 1. If you were paying attention last night, you would have recognized that the Olympic Stadium floodlights are, in fact, depictions of the All-Seeing Eye (as indeed are the Olympic mascots). And of course, if you count them…there are 13!!

The ceremony itself in large parts was a narrative on the development of modern human history. The ceremony told the story of how Britain’s “green and pleasant land” was transformed by the Industrial Revolution and the “dark satanic mills” from William Blake’s poem. Everything from the emancipation of women, to the twentieth century wars, the establishment of the NHS , and finally to the modern digital age was covered – all overseen by the 13 All-Seeing Eyes, representing the 13 ruling bloodlines of the Illuminati. In other words, they were telling us that they have been the controlling force behind the development of our history.

By far the darkest part of the “ceremony” was the NHS scene, involving what appeared to be a mock child sacrifice to a giant hooded entity. This clearly had echoes of the cremation of care ritual at Bohemian Grove, in which an effigy of a child is sacrificed to Molech – a giant 40ft stone owl. The other children in the hospital beds were then pursued by smaller dark entities. Creepy and disturbing. The “ceremony” culminated with the Olympic cauldron rising into the air and transforming into a giant flaming eye – very much like the eye of Sauron in the Lord of the Rings Films.

The 2012 opening ceremony was an occult ritual thinly disguised as a major sporting event. When the 23 ton bell was struck, the ruling bloodlines officially declared the beginning of their esoteric New World Order.

Another symbol that stands out was the lone tree on top of a hill. I suppose the “hill” represents the hilly landscape of parts of the UK but it is important to remember that Illuminati symbols often have two meanings, one for themselves and one for the masses. In this instance, the hill, with it’s walking ramps, is fashioned after a ziggurat and the tree is the tree of knowledge in the Garden of Eden. The entire basis of the elite’s Occult Mystery Religion is the knowledge given to Adam and Eve. These “so called secrets of Satan” (Rev 2:24), are suppose to make one equal to God. The fact that this knowledge is placed on top of a ziggurat is no surprise as Satan is always trying to make himself the most high by using mountains, pyramids, ziggurats and towers to ascend himself.

The Tree of Knowledge atop a ziggurat is part of the set throughout the opening ceremony.

Descending from the tree of knowledge

After leaving the agrarian world (Garden of Eden), we find ourselves in the Industrial Revolution (Babylon) as seen in the next picture. What are smoke stacks to us are something entirely different to the Illuminati. They are Asherah poles. Asherah is the pagan moon goddess that originated in Ancient Babylon under the rule of Nimrod and his wife, Semiramus. The pole itself is a phallic symbol representing the Sun God. Usually there is a circle at the bottom representing the female, for the union of man and woman. God says of Asherah poles, “Do not set up any wooden Asherah pole beside the altar you build to the Lord your God” (Duet. 16:21) and “Ahab also made an Asherah pole and did more to arouse the anger of the Lord, the God of Israel, than did all the kings of Israel before him” (1 Lings 16:33) and This is what you are to do to them: Break down their altars, smash their sacred stones, cut down their Asherah poles and burn their idols in the fire. (Duet. 7:5)

Worshiping around the Asherah Poles.

After the industrial age we enter a hospital of sick children where the celebration of pop culture begins with references to fictional villans such as Voldermort and Cruella Deville. After God destroyed Babylon, scattered its people and jumbled languages, the Mystery Occult Religion did not disappear. It is alive and thriving in today’s American and British pop culture, hence the focus on magic with a JK Rowling appearance and the overemphasis on Disney, including Mary Poppins as well as the overdone “through the decades” style cabaret.

Black and White Masonic Costumes Stand Out.

What really got me was the tribute to the NHS (National Health System). Hundreds of doctors and nurses wheeling children in on hospital beds, a Mary Poppins invasion, and the creation of what one commentator called a “giant Franken-baby”

I’m not quite sure what to make of this. Everyone is facing the giant baby head as if in reverence. Could it represent Tammuz, the reincarnation of Nimrod and the first antichrist? Why doesn’t it have a body?

Are we seeing the birth of a ‘Star Child’ just like the one Stanley Kubrick depicted in his classic film.

Is this signaling some kind of birth? Whatever it is meant to convey, the message surely comes off creepy.

Is this picture a symbol of what’s to come? their diabolical plans to use genocide on the masses and keep many asleep?

Take a look at the image below and think of the word ‘gash’ instead. That was strange to me because it does show up in three places in the Old Testament all prophetic passages in certain translations. Gash (3 Occurrences) Jeremiah 16:6 Both great and small shall die in this land; they shall not be buried, neither shall men lament for them, nor cut themselves, nor make themselves bald for them. Jeremiah 47:5 Baldness is come on Gaza; Ashkelon is brought to nothing, the remnant of their valley: how long will you cut yourself? (See NAS RSV ) Hosea 7:14 They haven’t cried to me with their heart, but they howl on their beds. They assemble themselves for grain and new wine. They turn away from me. (See RSV ) Both images of the fiery rings below instantly evoked thoughts of Ezekiel’s Vision and the following verses… Ezekiel 1:16 (KJV) The appearance of the wheels and their work was like unto the colour of a beryl: and they four had one likeness: and their appearance and their work was as it were a wheel in the middle of a wheel. Ezekiel 10:10 (KJV) And as for their appearances, they four had one likeness, as if a wheel had been in the midst of a wheel. Tough to ignore this image below and its apparent symbolism! What we have here is literally a type of ‘Dark Knight’ that rises, right? How timely, isn’t it? Or is this worshiping a sorcerer giant? Is this their god? An immortal giant? Doing a RITUAL over the DEAD ? Just what does this mean to you? Tell me?? May Poles Dance began in ancient Babylon during sex worship and fertility rites. The red stripe on McCartney’s sleeves made me think of the uniforms warn by the bad guys in V For Vendetta, including this image below More importantly, the song choice of “Hey Jude” should prompt us to take a look at what God has to say about our day and age through His servant Jude in the Book of Jude (a very timely read). Isaiah 14:12 “How you are fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How you are cut down to the ground, You who weakened the nations! The 2012 opening ceremony was an occult ritual thinly disguised as a major sporting event. When the 23 ton bell was struck, the ruling bloodlines officially declared the beginning of their esoteric New World Order. Theconspiracyzone



